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Emotion Is Not a Fiscal Plan
How OR 26-032 Skipped the Essential Work of Responsible Governance.
22 hrs ago
•
Dana Raffaniello
April 2026
THE CARBON CREDIT MARKET THAT WAS BUILT TO CAPTURE AMERICAN TAX CREDITS
Protecting the Environment Was the Pitch. Capturing Tax Credits Was the Business Model.
Apr 30
•
Dana Raffaniello
11
10
2
The Development That Isn't
How Alaska's AKLNG Tax Legislation Accommodates a Federal Credit Collection Operation While Calling It Resource Policy
Apr 29
•
Dana Raffaniello
2
1
Why Alaska Republicans Keep Losing Ground They Should Be Winning
The Filtering System That Starts at the District Level, and Why May 7th Is the Moment to Stop It
Apr 25
•
Dana Raffaniello
1
CCS Is Not the Price of Admission
How 45Q Credits Became a Detour from Alaska's Real Resource Opportunity
Apr 25
•
Dana Raffaniello
The 45Q Machine: Who Built It, Who Benefits, and How Alaska Got Recruited to Lay the Foundation
Following the Money Further. The Lobbying Architecture Behind HB 50 and the Reforms Alaska Needs Before the Liability Lands
Apr 24
•
Dana Raffaniello
1
4
The Truth About Data Centers, and Why the Mat‑Su Project Does Not Need Green Theater
Clearing the air on data center misinformation, and why the Mat-Su's real competitive advantages are strong enough to stand without federal subsidy…
Apr 21
•
Dana Raffaniello
2
2
Alaska's Rigged Majority: Why the GOP Keeps Winning Elections and Losing Juneau
A proposed platform plank for the 2026 Alaska Republican Party State Convention
Apr 19
•
Dana Raffaniello
3
1
SB 64: The Reform That Was Never Written
Administrative fixes are not the Structural reforms really needed.
Apr 19
•
Dana Raffaniello
1
SB 64: Better Administration of a Broken System
What Alaska's most debated election bill actually does and why the Donley race proves it was never enough
Apr 17
•
Dana Raffaniello
1
Following the Money: HB 50, 45Q, and How Legislators Helped Pass a Scam They Called Energy Policy
Alaska has a real energy problem.
Apr 15
•
Dana Raffaniello
1
1
Build It Real: Growth Without the Green Theater
The Mat-Su case for development without carbon capture, 45Q subsidies, or the Governor's tree credit shell game
Apr 13
•
Dana Raffaniello
2
1
2
© 2026 Dana Raffaniello
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