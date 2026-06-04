On May 27, 2026, the Alaska Senate Finance Committee heard from the state’s hired energy consultant on the Alaska LNG project. Toward the end of his presentation, Nicholas Fulford of GaffneyCline told the committee something that should have stopped the hearing.

Natural gas, he said, is not the project’s primary driver. It is not worth much.

No senator stopped to ask the obvious question: if not gas, then what is driving a natural gas pipeline?

That question sits at the center of everything the Alaska Legislature has been asked to decide during this 30-day special session. The answer is not missing. It is in the public record. It has simply never been asked.

Alaskans are being asked to set a permanent tax rate for a project whose actual revenue model was never disclosed in any public hearing.

The project’s financial architecture is built around two federal tax credit streams, not around gas sales. The Section 45Q credit pays $85 per metric ton of carbon dioxide permanently sequestered underground. For the 7 million tonne per year carbon capture plant proposed for the North Slope, Fulford’s own presentation quantified the return: $595 million annually to the project operator over the 12-year credit window. For comparison, Alaska’s projected revenue under the proposed Alternative Volumetric Tax at full capacity runs approximately $610 million per year. The state collects CO2 injection royalties estimated at $2.50 per ton, yielding roughly $17.5 million annually on the same activity that generates $595 million for Glenfarne.

That asymmetry was never presented to the legislature as a line item in the fiscal case for the project.

Then there is the Section 45V Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credit, which Fulford’s presentation did not address. The 45V credit pays up to $3.00 per kilogram of clean hydrogen produced from natural gas when carbon emissions are captured and sequestered. The Alaska Gasline Development Corporation submitted a formal concept paper to the U.S. Department of Energy in November 2022 describing a hydrogen production hub at the Nikiski terminal, fed by North Slope gas via the AKLNG pipeline, with Cook Inlet sequestration providing the carbon credentials. The University of Alaska’s energy research center estimated a 500,000 metric tonne per year clean hydrogen operation at Nikiski could generate up to $1.5 billion annually in 45V credits.

No committee has asked Glenfarne whether the Nikiski terminal is designed to qualify for 45V credits, or what those credits are worth. No committee has compared the combined federal credit streams against Alaska’s projected AVT revenue over the project’s life.

Alaska provides the geology. Glenfarne captures the federal credit. The legislature was not told which one is the business.

The urgency of this session has a source nobody named in public testimony. The legislature’s construction commencement requirement is written into the bill at January 1, 2028. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed July 4, 2025, moved the federal 45V clean hydrogen construction deadline to December 31, 2027. Those are the same deadline. The 30-day clock was not set by a closing LNG market window. It was set by an IRS tax credit rule.

The state’s independent adviser adds another complication. GaffneyCline is a wholly owned subsidiary of Baker Hughes, which announced a strategic alliance with Glenfarne before GaffneyCline’s first legislative appearance of the session. Every GaffneyCline document includes an independence disclaimer. Every document also discloses the Baker Hughes corporate relationship. No committee chair has asked Fulford, on the record, to explain how those two facts coexist.

The claims used to sell this project to the public do not survive the numbers in the legislative record. In-state gas is not cheap under this project. GaffneyCline’s own Phase 1 analysis shows delivered gas prices ranging from $25 to $35 per MMBtu at realistic throughput and capital cost scenarios. The $12 per MMBtu cap in the legislation is a rate subsidy, not a market price. Someone absorbs the difference. The legislation does not say who.

On June 4, Glenfarne released a public cost range for the first time: $44.5 billion to $54.5 billion. The Department of Revenue had been using $46.2 billion in its own modeling since the regular session. Glenfarne’s range does not represent new engineering. It has no stated class designation, no contingency methodology, and no independent verification. Independent analysts at Rapidan Energy Group put the midpoint at $58 billion using current construction benchmarks. The legislature still does not know what it is pricing.

A cost range without a verified engineering basis is a press release. You cannot set a permanent tax rate against a press release.

None of this means the pipeline should not be built. North Slope gas is real. Alaska’s geology is real. The case for connecting stranded resources to markets is legitimate, and supporting resource development is not the same thing as endorsing the financial architecture currently attached to it.

The problem is that the legislature is being asked to set permanent tax policy for a project it does not understand, under a deadline driven by federal tax law that no witness named on the record, based on cost figures no one has independently verified, and with analysis from a consultant whose parent company has a financial alliance with the developer being evaluated.

The questions that remain are not complicated. What are the projected annual revenues from 45Q and 45V credits flowing to Glenfarne? Is the Nikiski terminal designed to qualify for clean hydrogen production credits? What engineering basis supports the cost range released this week? What are the terms of the Baker Hughes alliance with Glenfarne, and how do they bear on GaffneyCline’s independence?

Alaska’s constitution obligates the legislature to develop the state’s resources for the benefit of all Alaskans. That obligation runs to the people, not to the operator. Knowing the difference requires knowing what the project actually is. The legislature has 30 days. The clock is the IRS deadline nobody mentioned.

Primary sources: GaffneyCline Senate Finance Committee presentation, May 27, 2026; DOR SB 280 fiscal analysis; AGDC Alaska H2Hub Concept Paper, DOE FOA-0002779, November 2022; ACEP Alaska Hydrogen Opportunities Report, April 2024; One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Pub. L. 119-21, July 4, 2025; SB 280 Version G enrolled text; Rapidan Energy Group Alaska LNG analysis, June 2025.