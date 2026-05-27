The Alaska Legislature is in special session right now. The Governor called it with one objective: pass a tax structure for the AKLNG project before the session closes. You have thirty days. The bill is HB 2001.

Before your legislators vote on it, there are things in the public record they should be asked about directly. This piece lays them out.

How we got here

This did not start with HB 2001. It started with HB 50 in 2024, Governor Dunleavy’s Carbon Management and Monetization Bill Package. That bill established the legal framework for leasing Alaska’s pore space, the microscopic voids in subsurface rock, for geologic storage of carbon dioxide. It also, crucially, enabled the import of foreign industrial CO2 for injection into Alaska’s geology.

The Department of Natural Resources stated HB 50’s purpose in four words: make Alaska’s subsurface resources available for maximum use. What that means in practice is that Alaska’s ground becomes the storage facility for other countries’ industrial emissions, at $2.50 per ton in injection royalties, with the operator collecting approximately $85 per ton in federal 45Q tax credits using Alaska’s geology to generate them.

Alaska exports energy. Under this framework, Alaska then receives the waste emissions of the economies it sold that energy to, for permanent underground storage, at $2.50 per ton.

HB 50 passed 37 to 3 in the House and 18 to 2 in the Senate. Ten amendments attempting to limit its scope were defeated. Two of the bill’s own Republican supporters called provisions of it a scam on the public record. One of them said so on the Senate floor while casting a yes vote. The reasoning: if people are foolish enough to pay Alaska to store carbon, she was not going to turn them down.

That is not a conservative governance principle. That is a lottery ticket with a fifty-year liability attached.

What the 45Q record actually shows

The federal 45Q tax credit is the financial engine this entire structure is built around. Before Alaska locks in a permanent tax framework to support it, the program’s own track record deserves to be in the room.

Between 2010 and 2019, ten companies claimed over one billion dollars in 45Q credits. Those ten companies represented 99 percent of all credits claimed under the program. The IRS concluded that 90 percent of those credits, approximately $894 million, did not meet the EPA’s reporting requirements for sequestered carbon. The IRS subsequently disallowed $531 million in noncompliant credits. The full results of that examination have not been made public.

Neither the EPA nor the IRS independently verifies whether the CO2 companies claim to have sequestered is actually staying underground. The IRS relies on numbers companies report to the EPA. The EPA does not require independent confirmation of those numbers. No single government agency has full access to the data used to implement the program.

Congress responded to that documented fraud history by expanding the program. The ten-year cost estimate has grown from $2.33 billion to $36.2 billion in Treasury’s own projections. One independent estimate puts potential claims through 2031 at $100 billion against a national debt that now exceeds 100 percent of GDP.

If the CO2 injected into Alaska’s seismically active Cook Inlet basin is not staying underground, the question of what happens to it is not a policy question. It is a public safety question. The Castle Mountain Fault runs through the region. Historical seismicity includes M7.0 events. The trust fund established under HB 50 to cover long-term monitoring stops collecting contributions after 12 years. The CO2 stays underground indefinitely. Permanent monitoring liability transfers to Alaska taxpayers after a 50-year post-injection period with no hard cost cap.

What HB 2001 actually does

HB 2001 is the third attempt to lock in the commercial tax structure after HB 381 and SB 280 stalled in the regular session. It is measurably worse for Alaska than those stalled bills on the terms that matter most.

The bill creates a complete tax abatement on all project property starting from the day it is signed. Zero property taxes during the entire construction period on tens of billions in infrastructure. The abatement ends at the earlier of 500 million cubic feet per day throughput over a 30-day rolling average or five years after commercial operations begin.

After abatement ends, the 20-mill property tax that would otherwise apply is replaced permanently by an alternative volumetric tax at these rates: $0.06 per thousand cubic feet for the gas pipeline, $0.12 for the gas treatment plant and carbon capture facility combined, and $0.12 for the LNG plant. At design throughput, the volumetric tax generates roughly a quarter of what the 20-mill equivalent would produce on a project with this infrastructure value. The LNG plant rate alone was cut more than half from the $0.25 rate the Senate Resources Committee had been developing in SB 280.

The carbon capture facility, the component generating approximately $85 per ton in 45Q federal credits for the operator, is bundled with the gas treatment plant in a single tax component at $0.12 per thousand cubic feet. It is not separately valued, separately accounted for, or separately taxed. Alaska has no mechanism in this bill to capture any portion of the credit value generated by using Alaska’s geology. The only statutory return to Alaska from the injection activity is the $2.50 per ton royalty established in HB 50.

Municipal property tax authority over project infrastructure is eliminated. Project property is removed from school funding formula calculations. The compensation mechanism for affected boroughs is a discretionary mitigation fund capped at $90 million annually, subject to annual legislative appropriation. Mat-Su Borough’s maximum share under the distribution formula is $5 million per year, and only if the legislature appropriates the full amount. That $5 million is the statutory compensation for surrendering property tax authority over tens of billions in infrastructure running through the borough.

The special session bill is not a negotiated compromise. It is the developer’s preferred terms, reintroduced under compressed deliberation after the negotiated versions stalled.

The question nobody is asking about the gas itself

The urgency framing around AKLNG rests on one premise: Alaska needs to move now because the window to get North Slope gas to market is closing. That premise deserves scrutiny given what the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission just told Senate Resources.

On May 13, AOGCC Commissioner Greg Wilson informed the committee that the existing gas offtake order for Point Thomson, issued in 2015 at 1.1 billion standard cubic feet per day based on an 8 trillion cubic feet reserve estimate, may need to be updated. Hilcorp, the current operator, has a more conservative view of the reserves than the 2015 estimate assumed.

The throughput volumes that the LNG offtake agreements and the 45Q credit projections are built on depend on both Prudhoe Bay and Point Thomson delivering at scale. If Point Thomson’s reserve picture is more conservative than the order assumed, that goes directly to the foundation of what the project is promising buyers and what the credit projections are based on. Nobody pressing for the special session has addressed this publicly.

There is something else developing on the North Slope that the closing window argument has not accounted for. Stak Energy has received preliminary state approval to lease 715 acres near the Dalton Highway for a $500 million data center campus. According to state documents, the facility would use a newly constructed natural gas pipeline and could consume more than twice as much natural gas as urban Alaska currently uses for electrical generation and home and commercial heating combined. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026.

A data center of that scale consuming North Slope gas directly represents a fundamentally different model of North Slope gas monetization. It does not require exporting the gas, does not require a carbon capture component to satisfy foreign ESG mandates, does not require Alaska to accept permanent geological liability for Japanese industrial emissions, and does not require Alaska’s pore space to serve as the collection mechanism for a federal credit program with a 90 percent noncompliance history.

Before Alaska permanently restructures its tax framework around one developer’s financing requirements, it is worth asking whether North Slope gas has direct-use markets developing on the slope itself that do not require the 45Q architecture at all.

ESG credentialing and what the greenwashing record shows

The carbon capture component of AKLNG exists primarily to satisfy the ESG credentialing requirements of foreign institutional investors and Japanese LNG buyers. This is not a characterization. The project’s own legislative defenders disclosed it in public exchange: Glenfarne would not participate without carbon sequestration capability, and Japan would not commit to purchase agreements without CCUS satisfying their investors’ ESG requirements.

That credentialing framework is now under active regulatory and legal scrutiny across multiple jurisdictions. Deutsche Bank’s asset management arm was fined 25 million euros by German prosecutors for overstating ESG credentials to investors. Airlines operating carbon neutral marketing have faced regulatory action in the UK and EU. Shell and other major energy companies have faced enforcement actions over sustainability-linked lending arrangements tied to non-binding environmental metrics.

The specific version of this problem that applies to LNG-attached carbon capture is documented. Only 6 to 7 percent of an LNG export project’s total emissions are generated during the gas processing step at the terminal. A CCS component at the Gas Treatment Plant captures emissions from that processing step. It does not capture the combustion emissions at the destination in Japan, Korea, Taiwan, or Thailand. The ESG credential Japanese institutional investors are purchasing is based on GTP capture, not on full lifecycle emissions from the fuel they are buying.

Alaska is being asked to permanently restructure its tax framework and accept indefinite geological liability to provide a credential that covers a fraction of the emissions profile of fuel it exports, for buyers whose own ESG frameworks are increasingly under regulatory scrutiny as greenwashing in their home markets.

What a conservative fiscal position actually looks like here

The argument for HB 2001 is wrapped in pipeline language. Alaska finally building the gasline. Generational project. Closing window. Anyone who asks questions wants to kill the gas pipeline.

Conservative governance requires following the actual numbers rather than the framing. Here is what the numbers show.

Alaska enacted HB 50 to build the legal container for 45Q credit collection at $2.50 per ton. HB 2001 builds the commercial structure by abating all property taxes during construction, replacing the 20-mill tax with a volumetric rate worth roughly a quarter of its equivalent value, removing municipal property tax authority, removing project property from school funding formulas, and compensating Mat-Su Borough with a discretionary $5 million annual payment. The carbon capture facility generating $85 per ton in federal credits is bundled into the GTP tax component with no separate accounting. The federal credits are paid against a national debt exceeding 100 percent of GDP from a program that had a 90 percent noncompliance rate on claims from 2010 to 2019.

A year before the special session, Glenfarne showed a video at the Governor’s own energy conference stating the project was economically attractive with or without government support. Tax cuts never came up. This year, the CEO said from the same conference stage that the project is not financeable without the tax abatement, while declining to disclose the project’s total cost.

That reversal has not been explained. What has been produced is a special session with a 30-day clock, a developer calling on conference attendees to lobby their legislators, and a bill that is worse for Alaska than the versions the Senate had been developing before the session ended.

Fiscal conservatism means Alaska’s resources generate maximum benefit for Alaskans. It does not mean structuring state law around a private developer’s financing requirements and a foreign government’s ESG mandates while Alaska accepts the geological risk, the long-term liability, and a royalty rate of $2.50 per ton.

What to ask your legislator

The special session is in progress. Your legislators are in Juneau. They can be reached. Here are the questions the public record supports asking directly, in writing, with a request for a written response.

• The 45Q credit program had a 90 percent noncompliance rate on claims from 2010 to 2019, with $531 million in fraudulent credits disallowed. What has changed in the program’s verification structure that justifies building Alaska’s permanent tax framework around it?

• The LNG plant tax rate in HB 2001 is $0.12 per thousand cubic feet. The Senate Resources Committee had been developing a rate of $0.25 in SB 280. What justifies the reduction, and what is the estimated annual revenue difference to Alaska over the project’s operating life?

• The AOGCC told Senate Resources on May 13 that the Point Thomson offtake order may need to be revised downward from the 2015 estimate. How does a more conservative Point Thomson reserve picture affect the throughput volumes the tax revenue projections are based on?

• One year ago, Glenfarne stated the project was economically attractive with or without government support. The CEO now says it is not financeable without the tax abatement. What changed, when did the Governor learn about it, and why did Alaska’s negotiating position weaken rather than strengthen as that information became known?

• Stak Energy has received preliminary state approval for a $500 million North Slope data center that would consume North Slope gas directly without requiring export, CCS, or the 45Q credit architecture. Has any analysis been done of whether direct-use gas markets developing on the slope affect the urgency case for locking in AKLNG’s tax structure now?

• HB 50’s liability structure places permanent monitoring responsibility on Alaska taxpayers after the operator’s surcharge obligation ends at year twelve, with no hard cost cap. HB 2001 does not modify that structure. Why is it appropriate to lock in the commercial tax framework before the long-term liability exposure has been independently quantified?

How to reach your legislator

The Alaska Legislature’s contact directory is at akleg.gov. You can find your representative and senator by address. Committee chairs for the Finance committees in both chambers are particularly relevant during a special session focused on a fiscal bill.

Written correspondence is the most durable form of contact. Email creates a record. Phone calls matter when they are specific. The questions above are sourced to primary documents and are verifiable. If you use them, you can point to the source: the enrolled text of HB 50, the AOGCC testimony to Senate Resources on May 13, the Taxpayers for Common Sense 45Q issue brief, and the Petroleum News reporting on Point Thomson reserve concerns.

The 30-day special session clock is designed to compress deliberation. The documented record does not expire when the session ends. But the tax structure, if it passes, is permanent. That asymmetry is worth keeping in mind when you decide whether to make contact.

Alaska’s resources should work for Alaskans. The public record of what this structure actually delivers to Alaska versus what it delivers to the developer and to foreign buyers’ ESG accounting is available, sourced, and verifiable. Your legislators are in Juneau right now. They should hear from you before they vote.

Dana Raffaniello

Palmer, Alaska | raff6482.substack.com