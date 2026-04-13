The Mat-Su can have data centers, mines, and a power plant — and it doesn’t need carbon capture, carbon credits, or a $1.3 billion science experiment to get there.

April 2026 — A Valley Resident’s Perspective

I read Rep. Kevin McCabe’s Substack pieces on data centers and West Susitna development with a lot of agreement. He’s right that the Mat-Su is positioned for serious economic growth, and right that data centers are not the monster some people make them out to be. But we part ways on two things — carbon capture and the Governor’s carbon credit scheme — and the difference matters.

Let me be clear about where I stand before I start criticizing. I support opening the West Susitna for mining and resource development. I support the West Susitna Access Road. I support building a modern coal and biomass power plant to provide firm, reliable baseload power to the Railbelt system, to the mines, and to whatever data centers choose to locate here. I support bringing data centers to Port MacKenzie and the Mat-Su. These are legitimate economic development propositions that stand on their own merits.

What I do not support is layering a $1.3 billion carbon capture system on top of a functional power plant just to harvest federal tax credits — and I do not support a Governor telling the world Alaska is a climate leader by selling certificates for trees that were never going to be cut down. These are not small policy disagreements. They are, I will argue, the kind of financial theater that puts the legitimate development at risk.

Part One

Yes to Data Centers. The Case Sells Itself.

McCabe is right on this one. Point MacKenzie and the surrounding industrial land in the Mat-Su Borough were set aside for exactly this kind of development. The case for data centers here is not complicated:

Why the Mat-Su Makes Sense for Data Centers

Cold climate: Free-air and closed-loop cooling systems work year-round, eliminating or dramatically reducing water-intensive evaporative cooling. Alaska’s ambient air is the best natural cooling resource in North America.

Industrial land already designated: Port MacKenzie exists. The land is zoned. It was built for this.

Fiber and connectivity: Improving, and data center investment accelerates it further.

Property tax base: A large data center generates significant ongoing property tax revenue for the Borough — not a one-time windfall, but a permanent fiscal improvement.

Construction employment: Hundreds of skilled trades jobs during build-out. Electricians, heavy equipment operators, welders, and structural workers — exactly the workforce the Valley has.

Critics have raised questions about waste heat and water use. McCabe addresses these correctly. Alaska’s climate makes water-intensive cooling largely unnecessary. Modern immersion cooling and closed-loop liquid systems use minimal water. And as McCabe notes, similar thermal management systems already operate at the Chugach Electric facility near Anchorage — this is not new or exotic technology.

The more important point about data centers is economic logic: a large data center as an anchor customer fundamentally changes the financing math for new power generation. When a single industrial customer is buying hundreds of megawatts under a long-term power purchase agreement, the fixed infrastructure costs get spread across far more electricity sales. That is how you lower rates for ordinary Railbelt ratepayers — not by blocking development, but by attracting large industrial users who carry a substantial share of system costs.

A data center in the Mat-Su is not a threat to the Valley’s character. It’s a property tax base, a construction boom, and an anchor customer for power generation that benefits every ratepayer on the Railbelt.

Part Two

Yes to the Power Plant. Build It to Work — Not to Qualify for Subsidies.

This is where the argument gets more nuanced, and where I think the conversation about West Susitna development has been muddied by the carbon capture component. So let’s separate the two questions cleanly.

Does the Railbelt need new firm baseload power? Yes, clearly. Cook Inlet natural gas is declining. The supply gap projections for 2027–2030 are real and well-documented. Imported LNG is logistically vulnerable and expensive — ranging from $7 to over $30 per million BTU, depending on market conditions. Local West Susitna coal and biomass is estimated at roughly $4 per million BTU. That fuel price stability is a genuine advantage.

A modern supercritical coal and biomass facility — without carbon capture — in the $2.2 billion range is a substantively different project than the $3.5 billion version with the full CCS infrastructure bolted on. It is not an old dirty coal plant. Supercritical combustion technology is meaningfully cleaner on particulates, sulfur dioxide, and thermal efficiency than older coal generation. It is a legitimate power generation option for a state with abundant coal reserves and a real near-term supply problem.

The Power Plant Case — On Its Own Merits

Fuel cost: ~$4/MMBtu local coal vs. $7–30+ for Cook Inlet gas or imported LNG

Fuel stability: Domestic reserves are not subject to global LNG price swings

Baseload reliability: 400 MW of firm dispatchable power — wind and solar cannot replace this in Alaska’s geography

System benefit: With a data center anchor customer, power costs for existing Railbelt ratepayers could decrease

Jobs: Construction workforce plus long-term mining and plant operations employment

If this project makes sense — and there are good arguments that it does — then it should be able to make the case without a $1.3 billion carbon capture system attached primarily to harvest federal tax credits. If it cannot make that case, hanging $1.3 billion of CCS infrastructure on it and calling it “clean coal” does not fix the underlying economics — it just adds federal subsidy dependency to the risk profile.

Part Three

The 45Q Question: Corporate Welfare Dressed as Climate Policy.

McCabe and I genuinely disagree here, and I respect him for laying out his reasoning. His argument is essentially: 45Q costs each Alaskan about $4.50 per year, it stays in federal coffers whether we use it or not, and Alaska should capture that federal money rather than leave it on the table. It’s a reasonable political calculation.

But I think it misses a more fundamental question: Is 45Q actually doing what it claims to do?

The record is not encouraging. Between 2010 and 2019, companies claimed $894 million in 45Q credits. Federal auditors later found that $531 million of those claims did not comply with EPA guidelines — meaning more than half the credits in that period were potentially fraudulent. The IRS rescinded those credits and is still reviewing others. There was no independent verification system. Companies self-reported sequestration volumes. No federal agency was cross-checking the numbers.

The current administration’s EPA is now proposing to eliminate the Subpart RR reporting requirements that were the primary verification mechanism for CO₂ sequestration claims. Treasury has scrambled to issue a “safe harbor” allowing companies to use independent engineers to self-certify instead. This is not a stronger oversight system — it is a weaker one, issued in response to the regulatory framework collapsing.

The 45Q Track Record

$531 million in credits rescinded by the IRS from 2010–2019 for noncompliance.

Self-reported sequestration data with no independent federal verification.

$25 billion projected taxpayer cost over the next decade — more than all oil and gas production subsidies combined.

No legal obligation to continue sequestering CO₂ after the 12-year credit window expires. Facilities could resume unabated operations at that point.

EPA now proposing to eliminate the primary verification framework entirely.

Beyond the oversight problems, there is a more fundamental issue: CCS has not demonstrated it can survive without subsidies. If carbon capture at power plants were economically viable, the industry would have built it without government incentives. The fact that 45Q started at $10 per ton in 2008, climbed to $35 in 2018, $85 in 2022, and still hasn’t produced widespread deployment tells you what you need to know about the underlying economics.

For the proposed Mat-Su project, the CCS component adds $1.3 billion in capital cost and creates complete financial dependency on federal policy that could change with any Congress or administration. That is not a conservative position. That is a $1.3 billion bet on Washington staying generous and the sequestration math eventually working out.

Part Four

The Beluga Basin Is the Wrong Place to Find Out If Sequestration Works.

Even setting aside the economics and the subsidy dependency, there is a straightforward geological and safety argument against pumping supercritical CO₂ into depleted reservoirs in the Cook Inlet basin.

The proposed sequestration target — the Beluga River gas field — is not geologically simple. It is a fault-propagation fold structure associated with right-lateral motion on the Castle Mountain Fault. That is one of the most seismically significant fault systems in Southcentral Alaska, capable of generating damaging earthquakes in the Mat-Su and greater Anchorage area.

What the Science Says About Cook Inlet Sequestration

A University of Alaska study analyzing fault slip potential in the Cook Inlet basin found that faults in this basin have the potential to slip depending on pore pressure and CO₂ injection rate — the exact variables that large-scale sequestration would alter.

The Beluga River structure sits on a steeply dipping reverse fault and is a transpressional feature directly connected to the Castle Mountain Fault system.

The Cook Inlet basin is characterized by the USGS as an area of intense tectonism expressed as seismic activity and volcanic eruptions, producing natural disturbances including tsunamis.

The reservoir architecture consists of dozens of stacked, discontinuous channel-belt sandstone beds — making CO₂ plume migration difficult to predict and contain.

The comparison that should concern Alaskans is Oklahoma. Oklahoma’s geology is far less tectonically active than Cook Inlet. Yet saltwater disposal injection in Oklahoma produced a 5- to 10-fold increase in measured seismicity. Fracking operations by one of Cook Inlet’s own operators were correlated with 77 earthquakes in Ohio and additional events in Pennsylvania.

We are talking about injecting high-pressure supercritical CO₂ — not water — at scale, over decades, into a tectonically active basin adjacent to a major fault, 60 pipeline miles from a power plant that doesn’t exist yet, drawing from a coal mine that doesn’t exist yet, to harvest a federal tax credit that may or may not survive the next administration.

The 1964 Good Friday Earthquake was a magnitude 9.2. The Cook Inlet area is not a geological vacation from seismic hazard. It is ground zero for it.

If sequestration were being proposed for a geologically stable, low-seismicity basin far from population centers, the risk calculus would be different. The Beluga field is 40 miles from Anchorage. The Castle Mountain Fault runs directly through the Mat-Su Borough. This is the wrong experiment in the wrong place.

Part Five

The Governor’s Shell Game: Selling Certificates for Trees Nobody Was Going to Cut.

The forest carbon credit program — SB 48, the “tree bill” — deserves its own honest examination, because it has been presented as a revenue windfall and a climate achievement simultaneously. It is neither.

The core concept is straightforward enough: companies pay to offset their carbon emissions by funding the preservation of forests that sequester CO₂. The state gets money for leaving trees standing. In theory, the company’s emissions are balanced by the forest’s absorption. Everyone calls it carbon neutral and moves on.

The problem is the requirement that makes any of this legitimate: additionality. The trees being preserved must have actually been at risk of being cut. You cannot get credit for saving trees that were never going to be harvested. If the trees were staying put regardless, no new carbon is being sequestered, no emissions are being offset, and the company buying the credits is purchasing a fiction.

What the Program ClaimsThe Actual RealityTrees are being “saved” from harvestMuch of the designated land is inaccessible — no roads, no harvesting infrastructure, no economic incentive to log itCarbon is being sequesteredThe trees were already sequestering carbon. Nothing additional is happening.Companies are offsetting real emissionsCompanies are paying for inaction and calling it actionAlaska is generating new climate benefitThe atmosphere receives zero additional benefitState revenue without taxesState revenue, yes — but earned by selling a financial instrument with no underlying value

Governor Dunleavy himself acknowledged that this program has nothing to do with climate and nothing to do with solving Alaska’s energy needs. That statement came from a conservation group characterizing his own position — and his administration did not dispute it. If the Governor is telling us this isn’t a climate program, why are we marketing it as one to the corporations buying these credits?

You cannot get credit for saving trees that were never going to be cut. If the trees were staying put regardless, no new carbon is being sequestered — and the company buying the credit is purchasing a fiction.

The pilot projects identified by the Department of Natural Resources include areas in the Mat-Su, the Tanana Valley near Fairbanks, and near Haines in Southeast Alaska. Let’s be direct about those Interior Alaska forest areas: the timber is not being harvested because there is no road access and no economic case for harvesting it. These trees have been standing for decades. They will stand for decades more. The state is proposing to charge companies money for the ongoing existence of trees that require no action to preserve.

This is not revenue generation from a resource. It is the sale of a certificate attesting to the status quo. A company in California buys the credit, claims to be carbon neutral, and continues operating exactly as before. The atmosphere is unchanged. The trees are unchanged. The only thing that changed is the accounting entry.

An honest state government — particularly one that prides itself on resource development and fiscal realism — should not be in the business of selling paperwork that claims to represent a climate benefit that does not exist. The Sealaska model, where Native corporations genuinely preserved timber that was economically viable to harvest, has real additionality. State forests in the remote Interior do not.

There is also a long-term liability that has not been adequately discussed: what happens when those forests burn? Wildfire in Interior Alaska is not a distant hypothetical. It is an accelerating reality. When the “protected” trees become smoke, the state may face legal exposure to the companies that paid for credits premised on permanent sequestration. The regulations governing this are still being written, and the liability framework has not been honestly addressed.

— ✱ —

Rep. McCabe is fighting the right battles on West Susitna development and data centers. The fundamental case for economic growth in the Mat-Su does not require financial engineering, federal subsidy dependency, or climate theater. It requires honest accounting of what we are building and why.

Build the power plant on its own merits — as a stable, domestically fueled baseload power solution for a Railbelt that is about to run short on gas. Attract the data centers on the genuine advantages of cold climate, industrial land, and reliable power. Open the West Susitna for the mining and resource development it has always been suited for. Build the access road because the economic case for it stands across multiple projects.

And be honest about what we are not doing: we are not capturing carbon in a seismically active basin adjacent to a major fault, on behalf of a tax credit that has a documented $531 million fraud history and no guaranteed future. We are not selling certificates for the ongoing existence of trees in inaccessible Interior forest and calling it climate leadership.

Alaska has real assets. We do not need to dress them up in green theater to justify developing them. Real development does not require a shell game.

The Bottom Line

Support: Data centers at Port MacKenzie. A modern coal/biomass power plant in West Susitna sized for the Railbelt and industrial users. The West Susitna Access Road. Mining and resource development on lands designated for it.

Oppose: Carbon capture and sequestration in the tectonically active Cook Inlet basin, funded by a subsidy program with a documented fraud history and no guaranteed long-term future. Forest carbon credits for trees in inaccessible Interior land that would never have been harvested — a program that generates revenue for the state and zero atmospheric benefit for anyone else.

Dana Raffaniello

Republican · Palmer, Alaska

Not affiliated with any commercial interest in the West Susitna development area.