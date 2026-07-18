Governor Dunleavy has called a fourth special session for July 27, and by his own account the goal is a clean bill, one that strips out the pass-through entity income tax the Senate twice inserted and the House twice rejected. That fight consumed most of the public attention this week, and it is a legitimate policy question in its own right. But removing one contested provision does not touch the part of HB 381 that will matter most to the boroughs the pipeline actually runs through, which is how the bill proposes to tax the project’s physical infrastructure once it exists.

Under current law, the natural gas project property that HB 381 addresses is taxed the same way any other oil and gas infrastructure in the state is taxed, under the existing 20 mill, or 2 percent, ad valorem property tax on assessed value. HB 381 replaces that entirely with an alternative volumetric tax, a flat per unit charge on the gas actually flowing through the pipeline, gas treatment plant, and LNG facility, regardless of what those facilities cost to build.

What the State’s Own Modeling Shows

The Department of Revenue’s own sensitivity modeling, prepared for the House Resources Committee on April 10, 2026, shows what that substitution means for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough specifically. At the project’s base construction cost estimate, Mat-Su is projected to collect $957 million in cumulative property tax revenue through 2062 under current law. Under the AVT, the same borough over the same period is projected to collect $191 million, roughly one fifth of what current law would generate.

At baseline cost, Mat-Su collects about one fifth under the AVT of what it would collect under the property tax system in place today.

That gap is not the worst case. Because the AVT is assessed against gas volume rather than infrastructure value, it does not move if the project’s costs increase. DOR’s own table shows Mat-Su’s AVT revenue holding flat at $191 million whether the project comes in at its base estimate or runs 100 percent over budget, while the current-law property tax figure rises to $1.9 billion under that same overrun scenario. Every dollar of cost overrun risk that would normally translate into a larger local tax base under existing law simply disappears under the AVT. None of that value returns to the borough, and none of it appears to return to the developer in any calculable way either. It simply exits the tax base.

A Tax the State Doesn’t Control

There is a second structural risk sitting alongside the cost-overrun problem, and it compounds rather than duplicates it. The AVT is calculated as a rate multiplied by each component’s capital weight multiplied by actual throughput, the volume of gas physically moving through the pipeline, treatment plant, and LNG facility in a given period. If throughput falls, whether from a maintenance shutdown, a supply interruption, or a market period when shipping gas is not economical, AVT revenue falls with it, and at zero throughput the tax collected is zero. A property tax assessed against infrastructure value carries no such exposure. The asset keeps its assessed value whether or not gas happens to be flowing that month.

That would be a manageable risk if the state controlled the flow decisions driving it. It does not. After the state spent $485 million in public development funds on the gasline project since 2011, 75 percent of the project’s ownership interest was transferred to Glenfarne at no cost, leaving the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation with a 25 percent stake. A 75 percent interest is a controlling interest under any ordinary reading of that term, and the operational decisions that determine how much gas flows through the pipeline in a given period, and therefore how much AVT revenue Mat-Su and the other affected boroughs collect, sit with the majority owner rather than with the state’s minority position. Under current law, Mat-Su’s property tax revenue does not depend on a decision made in Glenfarne’s offices. Under the AVT, it does.

A Fund the Borough Has to Ask For

HB 381 pairs that reduction with a separate mechanism meant to soften the blow, a municipal impact grant fund capped at $80 million total, shared across six boroughs, funded by one-time developer payments rather than ongoing tax revenue. Only $40 million of that is released up front. Access to the remaining $40 million requires the Department of Commerce, Community, and Economic Development to formally request additional installments from the developer in $10 million increments, and every dollar distributed is at the department’s discretion, based on demonstrated impact the borough has to document and justify against five other claimants drawing from the same capped pool. That is a materially different proposition than automatic revenue collection under existing law, and it is worth boroughs understanding the difference before the bill advances further.

What the Schools Never See

There is a third piece that gets less attention than either of the above, and probably should get more. HB 381 excludes property subject to the abatement or the AVT from the full and true value calculation that determines a school district’s required local contribution under state education funding law. In practical terms, the pipeline, the gas treatment plant, and the LNG facility, regardless of how much they are ultimately worth, cannot count toward the local tax base that funds Mat-Su’s schools, no matter how much AVT revenue the borough separately collects for its general fund. The industrial value simply does not exist for school funding purposes.

None of this is presented here as evidence that anyone acted in bad faith. The Legislature, the administration, and the developer have each explained their reasoning in public testimony, and Glenfarne’s position that the project needs cost certainty to secure financing is a legitimate business position, not a concealed one. The concern this record raises is structural, not personal. A tax mechanism was built specifically around one project’s named infrastructure rather than around a resource class, and that design choice carries consequences the current debate over the S-corp provision has mostly left untouched.

A Risk That Outlasts This Bill

It also carries a risk that outlasts this bill. Because the AVT was written into statute as a custom tax built for one named project rather than a generally available framework, any other operator with comparable infrastructure has a plausible argument that equal tax treatment under the state and federal constitutions should extend to them as well. If that argument ever succeeds, either in court or through subsequent legislation extending the same treatment to other resource extraction projects, the same mechanism that reduces Mat-Su’s projected revenue by roughly 80 percent could apply well beyond this one pipeline, with the same effect on other boroughs and other school districts across the state. A structure built to solve one project’s financing question could end up setting the tax treatment for an entire industry, without anyone in Juneau having modeled what that would mean for local government revenue statewide.

None of this requires opposing the pipeline itself, or even opposing a volumetric tax as a concept. A better designed alternative volumetric tax, developed with full modeling and applied evenly across resource extraction activity generally rather than written around one company’s infrastructure, is a genuinely different proposal than what HB 381 contains, and one worth the Legislature’s serious consideration on its own timeline, separate from the pressure of a special session deadline.

What Was Never Modeled Alongside the Give

None of the fiscal notes prepared for HB 381, from the Department of Revenue’s initial analysis through the sensitivity modeling discussed above, include a projection of federal tax credit revenue available to the project developer under separate federal programs tied to carbon capture and hydrogen production. That omission does not require assuming those credit streams are decisive to the project’s economics, and this piece is not the place to model them. It means the Legislature set the size of the state’s concession, the property tax abatement, the AVT rate structure, and the length of the abatement period, without the standard fiscal note process ever placing the developer’s other major revenue streams on the same table.

A legislature deciding how much of its own tax base to give up to make a project financeable is not well positioned to make that decision without some visibility into what the project is expected to receive from other sources over the same period. Whether federal credits ultimately prove significant to Glenfarne’s financing is a fair question for a separate analysis. Whether they belonged in the fiscal record the Legislature used to size HB 381’s concession is not a close question, and no version of this bill considered so far has proposed changing that gap.

None of this is an argument that Alaska is owed a share of those federal credits, or that the state should attempt to claim, tax, or offset against them. They belong to the federal government’s relationship with the developer, not to Alaska’s, and no one in this debate has seriously argued otherwise. The relevant question is different, and it does not depend on any entitlement to that money. When a developer’s case for state tax relief rests on the claim that a project needs help to become financeable, the strength of that case depends in part on what other financial support the same project already has lined up. A federal tax credit that can be sold for cash, tax free, to another taxpayer is not an abstract policy debate happening in Washington. It is a cushion the developer can monetize regardless of what Alaska decides to do. The question the Legislature never had in front of it was never how much of that federal money Alaska should collect. It was how much of the state’s own tax base should be set aside for a project that is, at the same time, securing billions of dollars in federal support that no fiscal note prepared for this bill ever mentioned.

A More Modest Starting Point

A more modest starting point exists, closer to what current law already does than to what HB 381 proposes. Leave the existing 20 mill property tax in place, unchanged, as the default treatment for natural gas project property. During construction, provide a full property tax abatement, the same relief HB 381’s proponents say the developer needs to secure financing, running from the effective date of the legislation until either first commercial flow or a defined throughput threshold is reached. Once that trigger is met, the standard 20 mill tax resumes.

Because developers and the administration have argued LNG pricing is more volatile than other fossil fuel markets, a price-responsive mechanism could address that specific concern directly rather than through a permanent flat tax: during periods when LNG prices fall below a defined threshold, the property tax rate could step down temporarily, to something in the range of half a mill, to help preserve the developer’s margin until prices recover, then return to the standard 20 mill rate once they do.

A third mechanism could address the predictability argument Glenfarne and the administration have raised directly: an assessment stabilization cap, limiting how much the property’s assessed value can increase in any single year to a defined percentage, in the range of three to seven percent annually, once an initial baseline valuation is established. This does not remove the baseline valuation itself from dispute, DOR still has to determine what the infrastructure is worth in its first year of operation, and that number can still be contested the way any initial assessment can. What it removes is the compounding uncertainty investors and lenders cite as their real concern, the risk that a future year’s assessment jumps sharply due to a change in methodology, a reassessment, or a market shift, since no annual increase could exceed the capped percentage regardless of cause. That is the same kind of predictability Wall Street says it needs, built into a system the state and boroughs already administer, rather than through a wholesale substitution of the tax base itself.

This mechanism has a real tradeoff worth stating plainly rather than glossing over: an assessment cap partially blunts the advantage current law otherwise provides if the project’s construction costs run over budget, since a large one-time cost increase would phase into the taxable value gradually, over several years of capped increases, rather than being captured immediately. Over the life of the project the state and boroughs would still eventually collect against that higher value, just on a delayed schedule rather than an immediate one. That is a reasonable trade to offer in exchange for the kind of long-term predictability the developer says it needs, and it is a fundamentally different trade than the AVT’s, which does not delay that value, it forecloses it, since cost overruns never enter the volumetric tax base at all.

That structure, the existing 20 mill tax left in place, a construction-period abatement, a price-responsive rate during genuine market downturns, and an assessment stabilization cap once the project is operating, keeps the borough’s tax base intact and scaling with the project’s actual value over time, gives the developer both the construction-period relief and the long-term predictability it says it needs, and does all of it without permanently decoupling local revenue from what the infrastructure is actually worth. None of this is offered here as a finished proposal. The abatement trigger, the price threshold, the assessment cap percentage, and the interaction between all three would need the kind of modeling DOR has already done for the AVT, applied to this alternative instead. That modeling has not been requested, and no fiscal note comparing this kind of approach to the AVT currently exists in the public record.

The abatement should say explicitly what it covers, rather than leave the question to inference. Current law already treats maintenance camps as taxable property under AS 43.56.210(5)(A)(v), alongside the pipeline, treatment facilities, and related equipment, so man camps are already part of the existing 20 mill tax base this proposal would pause during construction. Storage and laydown yards are less clearly covered under that same definition, and HB 381’s own Chapter 59 definitions are narrower still, listing only the transmission lines, the gas pipeline, the gas treatment plant, the LNG plant, and the marine terminal, with no mention of camps, storage yards, or other construction support infrastructure at all. A construction-period abatement built on the existing statute should state directly that it covers man camps, storage and laydown yards, and other temporary facilities directly supporting construction, for the duration of the abatement period. Those sites represent real cost to the developer while no product is flowing, and leaving their treatment ambiguous only invites the same kind of dispute that has surrounded HB 381’s own definitions.

A Question for the Valley’s Own Delegation

Members of Mat-Su’s own legislative delegation have been quick, in recent weeks, to point to the S-corp tax’s lack of modeling as a reason it should never have been attached to HB 381. That standard invites a parallel question closer to home. Did any member of that delegation walk the Mat-Su Borough manager, the mayor, or the assembly through the DOR modeling summarized above, the roughly 80 percent reduction in projected local revenue and the shift of that revenue’s reliability onto a majority owner the state does not control, before voting for HB 381 in June? Did the borough have an opportunity to review and respond to that structure before it passed the House 34 to 5? If a tax provision needs modeling and local buy-in before a legislator can responsibly support it, that standard should apply here as readily as it applies to the provision the same delegation has criticized.

What Maximum Benefit Actually Requires

Article VIII of the Alaska Constitution requires the state to develop its resources for the maximum benefit of its people, and that standard deserves to be taken as seriously as its most vocal defenders in this debate have asked others to take it. The same standard is difficult to reconcile with a fiscal record that never included the federal credit picture that people close to this process demonstrably understood while the bill was moving. A sitting legislator wrote publicly that Alaska LNG’s North Slope carbon capture system is a strong candidate for federal credits potentially worth billions, and that the project likely does not get financed without them. A member of the Governor’s own regional staff spent a public exchange defending the specific mechanism, transferability, that turns those credits into cash regardless of the developer’s own tax liability. Neither statement was secret. Neither made it into a fiscal note. A legislature cannot calculate maximum benefit to the state using a revenue estimate that omits information some of its own members and the administration’s own staff already had in hand.

Taken together with everything documented above, the record does not support treating HB 381, in the form the House passed in June or the form that emerged from conference committee in July, as a good deal for the state. Mat-Su alone stood to collect roughly one fifth of its current-law property tax revenue under the AVT, with no protection against cost overruns and no control over the flow decisions that determine whether even that reduced revenue materializes. The municipal impact fund built to offset the loss was capped, discretionary, and contingent on the borough proving its case against five other claimants. School funding formulas were written to exclude the project’s value entirely. And the size of the concession behind all of it was set without the fiscal record ever accounting for a federal credit stream that people inside the process already knew was substantial.

If AVT Is the Answer, It Deserves Its Own Bill

The Governor and this bill’s own supporters have argued for months that the S-corp tax does not belong attached to gasline legislation, that it is a separate policy question deserving its own debate, its own modeling, and its own vote, uncoupled from the urgency of a single project’s financing timeline. That argument is correct, and it should be applied consistently. If a state-level alternative volumetric tax is genuinely the right tool for taxing large resource infrastructure going forward, that is also a question that deserves its own bill, its own modeling across the resource sectors it might eventually apply to, and its own debate, not a structure built around one project’s infrastructure and adopted under the pressure of a special session deadline. The same standard that says tax policy should not ride on gasline-specific legislation applies equally to a tax mechanism, not only to the provision that has dominated the headlines. Until that debate happens on its own timeline, the more modest path is the one already sitting in current law: keep the existing 20 mill property tax in place, pair it with a construction-period abatement running to first flow or a defined throughput trigger, and add a price-responsive mechanism that protects the developer’s margin during genuine market downturns without permanently decoupling the state’s and the boroughs’ revenue from what the infrastructure is actually worth.

Before July 27

The Legislature returns July 27 with a stated goal of producing a clean bill. Whether clean means only removing the S-corp provision, or means revisiting the property tax mechanics that determine what Mat-Su, the Kenai Peninsula, the North Slope Borough, and the other affected communities actually collect over the life of this project, is a question worth asking every legislator before that session begins.

Alaskans can track the bill’s status directly and reach their representatives through akleg.gov, or by calling the Legislative Information Office at (907) 465-4648.

Dana Raffaniello lives in Palmer, Alaska. He works as a network engineer, reads Alaska energy legislation closely, and publishes analysis of its fiscal and structural implications at raff6482.substack.com. He is running for the Mat-Su Borough Assembly, District 2. He has no commercial interest in any energy project discussed in this analysis.