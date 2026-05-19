The governor has a theory of economic development. Alaska has assets the world wants. Find the capital, build the framework, let the investment flow. He has said versions of this since January 2023, when he introduced a four-bill carbon package and wrote in an op-ed that Alaska must act now to capitalize on carbon markets.

What the theory does not say -- what no press release, transmittal letter, or floor speech has said plainly -- is whose requirements that framework was actually built around, whose capital it was designed to attract, and who ends up holding the liability when the credits expire and the capital moves on.

This piece answers those questions. The answers are in the public record.

Over five years and five distinct legislative instruments, the Dunleavy administration has systematically structured Alaska’s resources around the compliance requirements of foreign capital markets. The beneficiaries are pension funds in Zurich, conglomerates in Seoul, industrial emitters in Tokyo, and a private developer whose founding partner was trained at the firm that invented the modern ESG infrastructure fund. The cost is borne by Alaskan ratepayers, taxpayers, and the geology that will hold injected CO2 long after the credits stop flowing and the investors move on.

This is not a story about environmentalism. It is a story about who wrote the requirements that Alaska’s energy policy was built to satisfy, and whether Alaskans were ever part of that calculation.

SECTION ONE: THE TREE BILL -- WHERE THE ARCHITECTURE BEGINS

In January 2023, Governor Dunleavy introduced four bills simultaneously as a Carbon Management and Monetization package: SB 48, SB 49, HB 49, and HB 50. The carbon storage bill got most of the attention. The tree bill is where the architecture reveals itself.

SB 48 created a program to generate state revenue by selling carbon offset credits for Interior forests that were never going to be harvested. The public framing was conservation and new revenue without new taxes. The problem is foundational and it is called additionality.

Carbon offsets are supposed to represent emissions reductions that would not have occurred without the offset program. That is not a regulatory technicality. It is the entire premise of the product. If the trees were staying put regardless, nothing additional is being sequestered, no emissions are being offset, and the company buying the credit is purchasing a credential it did not earn. The atmosphere receives nothing. The buyer gets a compliance instrument for its ESG disclosure filing.

Two of the bill’s own Republican supporters made this clear on the public record. Senator Shelley Hughes, now running for governor, voted yes on HB 50 while saying on the Senate floor that she believed it was a scam. A second Republican bill supporter, when pressed in a subsequent exchange, said he thinks the tree bill component is kind of a scam as well. He then explained that it was inserted into the package specifically to secure enough votes for passage.

A provision two Republican legislators consider a scam was used as a vote trading instrument to pass a larger bill whose economics depend on a federal subsidy architecture with a documented fraud history.

The package passed the House 37 to 3 and the Senate 18 to 2. Those margins look like consensus. They are not. They are what happens when legislators decide that potential revenue is worth voting for regardless of whether the underlying policy is sound.

The pattern established by SB 48 is the template for everything that follows. Find an Alaska asset. Identify a foreign capital structure with a compliance requirement that asset can satisfy. Build the regulatory framework. Collect a small fee. Accept the long-term liability. Call it economic development.

SECTION TWO: HB 50 -- LEASING THE GEOLOGY

Governor Dunleavy’s January 2023 op-ed framing was precise in ways that were not widely noticed at the time. Cook Inlet, he wrote, has an estimated 50 gigatons of storage potential, which he described as equivalent to 50 years of carbon emissions from the entire nation of Japan. That is not a resource description. It is a customer identification. The geology is the product. Japan is the buyer.

HB 50, the carbon storage bill that passed alongside the tree bill, leased Alaska’s pore space to operators who collect $85 per ton in federal 45Q tax credits for permanent geological sequestration. Alaska collects $2.50 per ton in injection royalties. That is less than three cents per dollar of federal credit value generated using Alaska’s geology. The $2.50 figure was itself the result of a Senate floor amendment reducing the rate from the $10 that appeared in earlier versions of the bill.

The liability structure is written into the statute and it does not improve on closer reading. Storage operators pay a surcharge into the Carbon Storage Closure Trust Fund for the first 12 years of injection operations. After year 12 the surcharge stops. The injected CO2 stays underground indefinitely. After a post-injection waiting period of at least 50 years the storage operator can apply for a certificate of completion. When that certificate is issued, title to the stored carbon dioxide transfers and the state assumes permanent responsibility for long-term monitoring and maintenance. The statute is explicit: the state and the commission are not liable for damages arising from long-term monitoring and maintenance if the trust fund amount is unavailable or insufficient.

Private investors collect 45Q credits: 12 years.

Private investors pay into trust fund: 12 years.

CO2 remains underground: indefinitely.

Alaska’s monitoring liability begins: year 50 post-injection.

Hard cap on Alaska’s liability exposure: none.

Two days after Governor Dunleavy signed HB 50, Hilcorp Alaska signed a joint study agreement with Sumitomo Corporation and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha to investigate aggregating CO2 from Japanese industrial sources, transporting it by tanker to Alaska, and injecting it underground. Alaska’s Department of Natural Resources Commissioner described the model himself in legislative testimony: we create this value chain of exporting energy to Japan and backhauling carbon dioxide, which we then sequester in our rocks.

That is not a value chain for Alaska. It is a disposal chain for Japan, subsidized by US taxpayers through direct pay 45Q credits, with permanent geological liability held by Alaska. Environmental groups in Malaysia, Indonesia, and Japan have a name for this arrangement when Japan proposes it to developing nations. They call it waste colonialism. When Alaska’s own DNR Commissioner describes the same model as a value chain, the question worth asking is: value for whom?

There is a conflict of interest embedded in the legislative record that deserves to be stated plainly. GaffneyCline, a UK energy advisory firm owned by Baker Hughes, appeared before the legislature to present favorable analysis of the carbon storage framework. On November 10, 2025, Baker Hughes announced a definitive strategic alliance with Glenfarne, the project developer, in a ceremony in Washington attended by the Secretary of the Interior and the Secretary of Energy. Baker Hughes also committed a capital investment in the project at the same event. GaffneyCline’s first legislative appearance before Senate Resources came four months later, on March 18, 2026. Their first House Resources appearance followed on April 1, 2026. In both presentations, GaffneyCline’s own boilerplate states: “GaffneyCline is not aware that any conflict of interest has existed.” Baker Hughes had been a strategic partner and capital investor in the project developer for four months at that point. That relationship was not disclosed to any committee. GaffneyCline returned for multiple subsequent presentations as the same undisclosed conflict remained in place.

SECTION THREE: THE PIPELINE BILLS -- THE 45Q MACHINE AT INDUSTRIAL SCALE

The Alaska LNG project has been described to Alaskans as an energy project. A gasline that will deliver affordable natural gas to Southcentral, lower utility bills, and develop the North Slope’s stranded gas resource for the benefit of the state. That is the public framing.

The state’s own financial documents tell a different story.

The Department of Revenue’s benefit analysis for HB 381, filed March 25, 2026, contains an assumption that has not received the attention it deserves. Under Carbon Sequestration, the DOR wrote: carbon dioxide is assumed to be extracted from the gas stream and sequestered in the subsurface, ensuring eligibility for federal 45Q tax credits. These credits are assumed to be available and are able to be applied immediately at the midstream Gas Treatment Plant level as non-taxable cash payments. The State of Alaska has enacted legislation preventing adoption of federal 45Q tax credits by reference, so these credits are not applicable for state corporate income tax.

The state’s own revenue department modeled the Gas Treatment Plant as a 45Q credit generation engine and confirmed Alaska cannot tax the revenue it produces.

The Gas Treatment Plant is a $10.9 billion facility on the North Slope, roughly a quarter of the project’s total estimated cost. It processes CO2 out of the gas stream. Every ton of CO2 it captures and injects generates $85 in federal 45Q credits payable directly from the US Treasury to the operator as non-taxable cash. Alaska collects a small fraction of that in injection royalties under the HB 50 framework. The legislature is being asked to grant a $7.2 billion property tax concession over 36 years to make this project financeable. The beneficiary of the 45Q credits generated by the facility those taxes would have funded is not Alaska.

GaffneyCline made the mechanism plain in their Senate Resources presentation in March 2026, without apparent awareness of the significance of what they were saying: many Gulf Coast LNG plants now incorporate CO2 capture in addition to removal, as a result of federal incentives (45Q). They framed it as industry standard practice. What they described is the model being replicated at North Slope scale using Alaska’s geology, Alaska’s tax base, and Alaska’s ratepayers as the underlying collateral.

The in-state gas argument is the political packaging. The DOR’s own numbers show Phase One delivering gas to Southcentral consumers at $23 per thousand cubic feet, nearly double current rates, during the pipeline-only phase before the export terminal is operational. Affordable gas, at an estimated $9 per MCF, arrives only in Phase Two, when Asian export volumes subsidize the in-state price. Senator Wielechowski, citing credible sources, has warned that the price could reach $50 per MCF by 2046 if cost projections prove optimistic. The DOR itself confirmed in its SB 280 committee substitute analysis that the legislation would almost certainly preclude an in-state only pipeline. AKLNG is all-or-nothing.

The arithmetic on the ratepayer benefit is striking. The Department of Revenue estimates that the average Southcentral Alaska family would save approximately $55 per year if the pipeline is built. Achieving that savings requires a tax concession that amounts to roughly $500 per Alaskan per year in foregone state revenue. Alaska pays $500 annually per resident to generate $55 in annual savings per household. The beneficiary of the $445 per capita difference is the project’s capital structure.

That capital structure deserves to be described precisely, because it is the center of gravity around which Alaska’s energy policy has been organized.

Partners Group, headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, manages approximately $150 billion on behalf of European pension funds, insurance companies, and sovereign wealth funds. It is a co-investor in Glenfarne’s parent entity, EnfraGen, with Glenfarne founding partner Brendan Duval. Partners Group’s investor base operates under the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation and the EU Taxonomy. Those frameworks impose mandatory ESG disclosure requirements on European institutional investors. They need green-labeled infrastructure investments to satisfy their own fund disclosure obligations. Glenfarne is the vehicle through which that European pension capital is accessing US 45Q credits and ESG-compliant LNG infrastructure.

Brendan Duval built that vehicle at his prior employer, Macquarie Group, the Australian infrastructure investment firm that raised EUR 8 billion from more than 100 European pension funds and insurance companies for its European Infrastructure Fund 7 under a strategy explicitly targeting decarbonisation-aligned assets. He was not unfamiliar with the investor requirements he was building toward. He was trained on them.

POSCO International, a Korean conglomerate, holds a 20-year LNG offtake agreement and has committed pre-FID capital to the AKLNG project. Japanese buyers JERA and Tokyo Gas have signed preliminary agreements. Taiwan’s CPC and Thailand’s PTT have done the same. The project needs 16 million metric tons of contracted Asian offtake to reach final investment decision. Taiwan’s CPC chief executive said publicly that there are geopolitical enhancements for tariff and military reasons behind the interest. US Treasury Secretary Bessent has described South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan as potentially financing a substantial portion of the offtake as part of a broader trade framework.

Every party whose requirements must be satisfied for this project to reach financial close is foreign. Every ESG requirement shaping the project’s CCS architecture originates outside Alaska. The in-state energy benefit is the political justification. The foreign offtake and ESG architecture is the financial reality.

The legislator who has been the project’s most prominent floor defender confirmed this plainly in a documented exchange. His words: Glenfarne would not be here without the ability to sequester CO2 on the slope. Japan would not buy our gas or invest in a purchase agreement without CCUS.

That is not a defense of the project for Alaskan ratepayers. It is a description of the requirements the project was structured to satisfy.

SECTION FOUR: THE SB 180 MANEUVER -- THE PROCEDURAL SIGNATURE OF A CAPTURED PROCESS

Senate Bill 180 was, until May 18, 2026, a three-sentence bill clarifying the regulation of liquefied natural gas import facilities. It had passed the Senate in March with no controversy. It had nothing to do with AKLNG property taxes or the Glenfarne capital structure.

On May 18, the final week of the legislative session, House Majority Leader Chuck Kopp attached a 23-page amendment to SB 180. The vehicle was chosen specifically because SB 180 had already cleared Senate and House committees, meaning the amendment avoided the committee review that had stalled HB 381 and SB 280 for months. Senate Finance Co-Chair Bert Stedman, a Republican, described the process as skullduggery and hoodwinking.

Throughout the floor debate, Kopp sought approval on amendments from two people who were not elected legislators. One was Rachel Bylsma, the governor’s deputy chief of staff, who came to the position directly from her role as external affairs manager for the Alaska Oil and Gas Association. The other was Mark Begich.

Mark Begich is a former Democratic United States Senator. He lost to Governor Dunleavy in the 2018 gubernatorial race. He has been on the AKLNG promotional payroll, through one contracting vehicle or another, for at least five years. Earlier this year, Governor Dunleavy’s office contracted with Begich through Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, a Denver-headquartered lobbying firm, under a one-year, $100,000 contract running through September 17, 2026. Northern Compass Group, Begich’s own consulting firm, is a subcontractor on the Brownstein arrangement. In a Senate committee hearing earlier in the session, Begich testified that a bill adding transparency, oversight, and state revenue requirements to the AKLNG project was not needed to move the project forward. A paid state contractor arguing against transparency and oversight requirements for the project he is being paid to advance is a detail worth noting. Begich and Bylsma had been in and out of meetings with Kopp throughout the weekend as they worked to craft legislation acceptable to Glenfarne. On the floor of the Alaska House, on the last Monday of the legislative session, a paid Democratic former opponent of the governor served as a real-time filter on whether amendments offered by elected legislators were acceptable to the developer.

Conservative Alaskans who voted for Dunleavy over Begich in 2018 are entitled to know that their governor is paying Mark Begich $100,000 in state funds to do Glenfarne’s legislative work.

The maneuver failed. Representative Robyn Niayuq Frier amended the legislation to allow boroughs to negotiate directly with Glenfarne, noting the North Slope Borough had received virtually no project financial details from the developer. The governor vetoed the pension restoration bill at 10:39 p.m. the same night, after the AKLNG tax package collapsed. Kopp’s assessment of the governor afterward: he feels like the outcome has to be 100% controlled. To me, that’s disappointing, and to me that was very shortsighted.

The pension bill would have restored defined benefit retirement for public employees. It had bipartisan support. The governor held it as collateral for a Glenfarne tax restructuring that bypassed committee review and required his former political opponent to manage it from the back of the House chamber. That is the documented record of how far the Dunleavy administration was willing to go on Glenfarne’s behalf in the final hours of the session.

SECTION FIVE: THE POSCO MOU -- THE CARBON PRODUCT SUITE EXPANDS

On the same day the SB 180 Glenfarne maneuver collapsed on the House floor, Governor Dunleavy signed a memorandum of understanding with POSCO International establishing a framework for six Alaska development projects. The press release described it as validation of Alaska’s world-class investment opportunities.

The six projects include a Mount Augustine Geothermal Energy Project, a Mount Augustine Green Methanol Project leveraging geothermal energy to produce green methanol as a clean fuel source, a Point MacKenzie SynFuel SAF Refinery Project to establish a sustainable aviation fuel refinery on the Mat-Su Borough’s deep-water port corridor, a Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Earth Project, Port MacKenzie infrastructure, and the Knik Arm Crossing.

POSCO International is simultaneously: a signed AKLNG offtake partner, a pre-FID capital investor in the AKLNG project, and now a state MOU partner for green methanol and SAF production at Port MacKenzie.

Green methanol produced from geothermal energy at Mount Augustine checks ESG boxes for POSCO’s Korean institutional investors. SAF at Point MacKenzie checks aviation decarbonization boxes for the same frameworks. Neither is an independent Alaska energy policy idea. Both are downstream ESG compliance products for a Korean conglomerate whose institutional investors require them under Korean and international sustainability reporting standards.

The governor announced them as Alaska development projects. The question the announcement did not address is whether a SAF refinery at Point MacKenzie serves Mat-Su Borough energy and economic needs on its own merits, or whether it serves POSCO’s need to diversify its ESG-credentialed product portfolio. On the basis of what is publicly available, that question has not been asked in any public forum. The MOU was signed and the press release was issued.

This is the full scope of the architecture. Trees. Pore space. The Gas Treatment Plant. Green methanol. Sustainable aviation fuel. Each instrument uses a different Alaska asset. Each satisfies a different foreign compliance requirement. The pattern across all five is identical.

SECTION SIX: WHO IS BEING SERVED

The 45Q tax credit has been revised upward four times since 2008, from $10 per ton to $85 per ton, and still has not produced widespread viable deployment without subsidy dependence. Between 2010 and 2019 the IRS found that more than $531 million of $894 million in 45Q claims were potentially non-compliant. Credits were rescinded. Others remain under review. The Treasury estimates the IRA’s expansion of 45Q could cost US taxpayers up to $30.3 billion over ten years. The EPA has proposed eliminating the primary third-party verification framework that is supposed to prevent fraudulent claims.

Alaska has built a comprehensive regulatory framework specifically designed to attract this program. The price for hosting it is $2.50 per ton in injection royalties and permanent geological liability with no hard cap.

European industrial companies facing carbon prices under the EU Emissions Trading System, currently around 60 to 70 euros per ton, have a direct financial incentive to invest in US 45Q projects where the US government pays $85 per ton for sequestration. Under the IRA’s direct pay provision, a foreign investor with no US tax liability can invest in an Alaska carbon storage project and receive a cash payment directly from the US Treasury for every ton of CO2 sequestered. Partners Group, a Swiss firm, does not pay US corporate income tax. POSCO International has limited US tax exposure. Tokyo Gas and JERA have essentially none. Under direct pay, none of that matters. The Treasury writes the check.

Alaska is not collecting a meaningful share of this. The state specifically structured HB 50 to prevent itself from taxing 45Q credits by reference. The DOR confirmed the GTP credits flow to the operator as non-taxable cash. Alaska gets $2.50 per ton. The operator gets $85.

The legislators who enabled this are not acting in the interest of their constituents. They are acting as the local regulatory infrastructure for a global capital arbitrage operation. Foreign capital with ESG compliance requirements identifies Alaska assets that can satisfy those requirements. The governor’s office builds a state regulatory framework around the foreign capital requirement. Alaska supplies the asset, accepts the liability, and provides the legislative architecture. The financial upside flows to the capital structure whose compliance requirement drove the deal in the first place.

The Mark Begich hire is the clearest single data point about whose interests the administration is actually serving. Governor Dunleavy ran against Begich in 2018 on a conservative platform. He won. He then paid $100,000 in state funds to retain Begich as a strategic asset for a foreign-capital-backed developer, routed through a K Street lobbying firm. The question of what principle connects those two facts has not been asked in a legislative hearing, a press conference, or a floor debate. It deserves to be asked.

And the architecture does not require a Republican to continue. If the current polling and ranked-choice voting simulations hold, Alaska’s next governor may be Tom Begich, Mark’s brother and the Democrat leading the 2026 gubernatorial field by a significant margin in RCV projections. Tom Begich’s energy platform is not hostile to the framework his brother has spent five years promoting. Nothing in his public record suggests he would ask whose requirements Alaska’s energy policy was built to satisfy. The ESG capital capture of Alaska’s energy policy is not a partisan problem. It is a structural one, and it survives changes in administration as long as no one in the governor’s office is asking the right questions.

CONCLUSION: THE STANDARD AND THE RECORD

Energy policy should start with what Alaskans need from their grid, their infrastructure, and their fiscal base, and work backward to how to deliver it. That standard is not complicated. It is the correct order of operations for a government that is accountable to the people who live here.

Applied to five years of the Dunleavy carbon architecture, the public record shows a consistent inversion. The administration started with what foreign capital markets need from an ESG compliance platform and worked backward to find Alaska assets that qualify. The trees qualified because they satisfy corporate offset buyers. The Cook Inlet geology qualified because it satisfies Japanese industrial emitters. The North Slope’s Gas Treatment Plant qualifies because it generates 45Q credits that satisfy European institutional investors and foreign LNG buyers operating under ESG mandates. Mount Augustine qualifies because it can produce green methanol for POSCO’s Korean compliance requirements.

In each case Alaska is the input. The output flows elsewhere.

The permanent liability structure written into HB 50 does not become less permanent because the revenue projections look attractive today. The geological risk in Cook Inlet and the North Slope does not diminish because the ESG label on the project is credible. The $455 per capita annual gap between what Alaska pays in foregone revenue and what Alaskans receive in gas savings does not close because Glenfarne’s advisers approved the amendment language from the back of the House chamber.

These are not partisan concerns. They are fiscal sovereignty concerns, and they belong to every Alaskan regardless of how they voted in 2018 or how they plan to vote in 2026.

Three things would begin to address the record documented here.

First: the injection royalty rate under HB 50 should be renegotiated to reflect the actual market value of Alaska’s geological asset. At $2.50 per ton against an $85 federal credit, Alaska is receiving approximately 2.9 percent of the value generated by its own geology. No responsible resource manager accepts 2.9 percent of market value for a permanent, unrecoverable commitment of a public asset.

Second: any future LNG tax legislation should require full public disclosure of Glenfarne’s project financial model before a floor vote. A developer that has declined repeated legislative requests to share detailed financial data while asking for a $7.2 billion tax concession over 36 years is not in a negotiating posture consistent with the interests of Alaska’s public. The legislature should not vote on the concession until the model is public.

Third: the Carbon Storage Closure Trust Fund mechanism should be reopened. A trust fund that stops being funded after 12 years of injection operations, with no hard cap on state liability after the 50-year post-injection period, is not a liability management structure. It is a liability transfer mechanism dressed in the language of fiscal responsibility.

These are not radical asks. They are the asks that should have been part of the original legislation if the legislature had been asking whose interests it was serving when it voted 37 to 3.

The public record of this administration answers that question clearly enough. Alaska deserves a governor who asks it before signing the bill.

Dana Raffaniello

Palmer, Alaska

raff6482.substack.com

Not affiliated with any commercial interest in the West Susitna development area or any competing energy project.

SOURCE LINKS

ESG Capture of Alaska’s Governor

Reference Document for New Substack Piece

Compiled from Research Session -- May 19, 2026

PART ONE: The Dunleavy Carbon Architecture

Tree Bill Through AKLNG -- The Legislative Sequence

Dunleavy Jan. 2023 op-ed: https://gov.alaska.gov/alaska-must-act-now-to-capitalize-on-carbon-markets/ The foundational carbon monetization pitch; Cook Inlet framed as 50 years of Japan’s emissions

Alaska Beacon -- Japan’s carbon pollution destination: https://alaskabeacon.com/2024/05/08/could-alaska-be-the-final-destination-for-japans-carbon-pollution/ DNR Commissioner Boyle: ‘We create this value chain of exporting energy to Japan and backhauling carbon dioxide’

Alaska Public Media -- same story: https://alaskapublic.org/2024/05/09/could-alaska-be-the-final-destination-for-japans-carbon-pollution/

Alaska Business Magazine -- Hilcorp/Sumitomo/K-LINE CO2 deal: https://www.akbizmag.com/industry/environmental/hilcorp-partners-with-japanese-firms-to-study-carbon-sequestration/ Signed TWO DAYS after Dunleavy signed HB 50

Alaska DNR Carbon Storage program: https://dog.dnr.alaska.gov/Information/CarbonStorage Official HB 50 implementation page

Project file: HB0050Z.pdf -- Enrolled HB 50 -- pore space leasing framework

Project file: HB_50_Sponsor_Statement.pdf -- Dunleavy transmittal letter

PART TWO: The AKLNG Tax Bills -- 45Q Architecture

HB 381, SB 280, and the Gas Treatment Plant as a 45Q Credit Machine

Dunleavy press release introducing HB 381 / SB 280: https://gov.alaska.gov/governor-dunleavy-introduces-legislation-to-advance-alaska-lng-project-with-alternative-tax-structure/ March 20, 2026

KEY PRIMARY DOCUMENT: AKLNG_Benefit_Analysis_HB_381_03_25_26.pdf -- DOR explicitly assumes 45Q eligibility: credits flow to GTP operator as non-taxable cash payments

KEY PRIMARY DOCUMENT: SB280_DOR_Presentation_on_CSRES_ver_H_05_11_26.pdf -- ‘CSSB 280(RES) version H would almost certainly preclude an in-state only pipeline -- AKLNG would be all-or-nothing’

KEY PRIMARY DOCUMENT: SB275_GaffneyCline_Presentation_SRES_3_18_26.pdf -- GaffneyCline: ‘Many Gulf Coast LNG plants now incorporate CO2 capture in addition to removal, as a result of federal incentives (45Q)’

Alaska Public Media -- in-state gas at $23/MCF under Phase One: https://alaskapublic.org/news/politics/alaska-legislature/2026-05-06/dunleavy-pushes-skeptical-senators-to-move-forward-with-alaska-lng-tax-cuts Nearly double current Southcentral rates during Phase One; affordable gas contingent on Phase Two export volumes

Alaska Beacon -- Wielechowski: gas could reach $50/MCF by 2046: https://alaskabeacon.com/2026/03/13/alaska-legislators-have-few-firm-facts-as-they-consider-a-proposed-trans-alaska-natural-gas-pipeline/

Alaska Beacon -- $55/yr savings vs. $500/Alaskan subsidy cost: https://alaskabeacon.com/2026/05/06/in-alaska-legislatures-last-days-a-key-question-how-much-to-subsidize-the-gas-pipeline/

Alaska Beacon -- export project requires massive public subsidy: https://alaskabeacon.com/2026/04/20/alaska-lng-export-project-requires-further-massive-public-subsidy/ $8.4B state revenue under current law vs. $829M under Dunleavy bill

PART THREE: The SB 180 Maneuver and Pension Veto

Three-sentence bill converted to 22-page tax restructuring on the House floor

Alaska Beacon -- full account of May 18 collapse: https://alaskabeacon.com/2026/05/19/pipeline-for-pension-deal-falls-apart-as-the-alaska-legislatures-regular-session-nears-end/

Alaska’s News Source -- SB 180 vehicle, ‘skullduggery and hoodwinking’: https://www.alaskasnewssource.com/2026/05/18/lng-bill-finds-last-ditch-avenue-passage-with-legislature-crunch-time/

ADN -- Glenfarne advisers on House floor in real time: https://www.adn.com/politics/alaska-legislature/2026/05/18/house-considers-new-alaska-lng-bill-following-negotiations-with-dunleavy/ Kopp seeking Begich and Bylsma approval on each amendment

Alaska Public Media -- Kopp amendment financial detail: https://alaskapublic.org/news/politics/alaska-legislature/2026-05-18/alaska-house-weighs-negotiated-compromise-cutting-taxes-for-alaska-lng-project

PART FOUR: Mark Begich -- Paid Lobbyist Who Lost to Dunleavy in 2018

$100,000 state contract routed through Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck

ADN -- Dunleavy hires Begich (March 24, 2026): https://www.adn.com/politics/2026/03/24/dunleavys-office-hires-former-sen-mark-begich-to-aid-push-for-alaska-lng-megaproject/ Begich had worked AGDC/pipeline promotional contract for five years before Dunleavy hired him directly

Dunleavy/Begich joint op-ed -- ‘Alaska’s Moment Is Here’: https://gov.alaska.gov/alaskas-moment-is-here-lets-finish-the-pipeline/

ADN 2018 -- Begich consulting at Brownstein, ‘stealth lobbying’ characterization: https://www.adn.com/politics/2018/10/31/begich-spent-four-years-as-a-consultant-as-governor-he-could-sign-bills-affecting-former-clients/

McCabe Substack -- ‘Gaslighting the Gasline’ (May 11, 2026): https://kevinjmccabe.substack.com/p/gaslighting-the-gasline

McCabe Alaska Watchman -- ‘Competing Bills’ (April 22, 2026): https://alaskawatchman.com/2026/04/22/opinion-competing-bills-reflect-divergent-visions-of-alaskas-gas-line-future/

Dunleavy appointment of Rachel Bylsma -- AOGA background: https://gov.alaska.gov/governor-dunleavy-welcomes-rachel-bylsma-as-deputy-chief-of-staff/

PART FIVE: The POSCO MOU -- Green Methanol, SAF, and the Carbon Product Suite

Signed the same day the SB 180 Glenfarne maneuver collapsed -- May 18, 2026

Dunleavy press release -- POSCO MOU (May 18, 2026): https://gov.alaska.gov/state-of-alaska-and-posco-international-corporation-sign-landmark-mou-for-six-alaska-development-projects/ Green methanol at Mt. Augustine; SAF refinery at Point MacKenzie; rare earths; port; Knik Arm Crossing

North of 60 Mining News -- all six POSCO projects: https://www.miningnewsnorth.com/story/2026/05/22/news-nuggets/posco-alaska-forge-development-partnership/9681.html

Glenfarne/POSCO strategic partnership -- finalized December 2025: https://glenfarnegroup.com/glenfarne-posco-international-corporation-finalize-strategic-alaska-lng-partnership-and-projects-first-hoa/ POSCO is simultaneously: AKLNG pre-FID investor, 20-year LNG HOA partner, AND state MOU partner for green products

PART SIX: The European Capital Architecture

Partners Group (Switzerland), Macquarie (Australia/Europe), and the 45Q Arbitrage Mechanism

Glenfarne Group -- confirms Partners Group as co-investor: https://glenfarnegroup.com/ EnfraGen ‘jointly controlled by Glenfarne Group and global private markets investment manager Partners Group’

Partners Group press release -- 50% stake in EnfraGen alongside Glenfarne/Duval: https://www.partnersgroup.com/news-and-views/press-releases/investment-news/detail?news_id=af2a0b6d-e2e4-4c0e-957a-6fafdc07ffe7

Macquarie Green Energy Transition Solutions Fund -- $3B, carbon capture as target sector: https://www.macquarie.com/us/en/about/news/2025/macquarie-asset-management-reaches-us3-billion-close-of-green-energy-transition-solutions-fund-and-co-investment-commitment.html

Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 7 -- 100+ pension funds, decarbonisation mandate: https://www.macquarie.com/au/en/about/news/2024/macquarie-european-infrastructure-fund-7-reaches-8-billion-of-investor-commitments.html Brendan Duval’s prior employer raised EUR 8B from European pension/insurance/SWF capital for ‘decarbonisation’ infrastructure

Worley -- ‘45Q attractiveness not lost on the EU’: https://www.worley.com/en/insights/our-thinking/conventional-energy/how-are-us-carbon-tax-credits-making-carbon-capture-projects-more-viable European governments ‘concerned about extent to which IRA will redirect CCUS investment from their jurisdictions’

White & Case -- how 45Q is structured for international/foreign investors: https://www.whitecase.com/insight-our-thinking/us-tax-credit-encourages-investment-carbon-capture-and-storage

PART SEVEN: The Carbon Dump -- Japan and ‘Waste Colonialism’

The global framing Alaska’s administration is consciously replicating

Geoengineering Monitor -- Japan’s CO2 export program: https://www.geoengineeringmonitor.org/japan-ccs 15 agreements to export CO2 to Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia. 90 groups from 26 countries signed petition calling it ‘waste colonialism’

Friends of the Earth Japan -- CCS policy briefing: https://foejapan.org/en/issue/20240227/16297/ After monitoring period ends, ‘government takes over responsibilities and finances management at public expense -- only leaving problem for future generations’

Glenfarne CEO Duval at Tokyo Indo-Pacific Energy Forum: https://pgjonline.com/news/2026/march/alaska-lng-needs-3-mmtpy-of-offtake-to-reach-final-investment-decision/ Needs 3 more MTPA from Asian buyers to reach FID; project ‘aimed mainly at supplying Asian markets’

CNBC -- Taiwan CPC ‘geopolitical enhancements’ quote from Duval: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/04/20/trump-tariffs-push-asian-partners-to-weigh-investing-in-alaska-lng-project.html

PART EIGHT: The 45Q Fraud and Compliance History

Project file -- KEY: CarbonCaptureandSequestrationCredit45QIssueBrief_Feb2023.pdf -- Taxpayers for Common Sense: $531M of $894M in 45Q claims 2010-2019 potentially non-compliant

Evergreen Action -- 45Q compliance failures, $30.3B Treasury cost estimate: https://collaborative.evergreenaction.com/memos/public-money-is-funding-carbon-sequestration-irs-must-demand-oversight-9 45Q ‘notorious for poor monitoring and non-compliance’; direct pay raises additional oversight challenges

EIA -- 45Q drives CCS deployment but collapses when credits expire: https://www.eia.gov/todayinenergy/detail.php?id=65764 CO2 capture projected to decrease as tax credits expire through 2050 -- no other revenue source modeled

KEY NUMBERS FOR THE PIECE

Primary source figures -- each has a document citation above

● 45Q credit rate for permanent geological sequestration: $85/ton

● GTP annual 45Q credit generation (from Dana’s trilogy): approximately $595 million/year to operator

● Alaska injection royalty (AS 38.05.705(c)(3)(B) enrolled HB 50): $2.50/ton -- less than 3 cents per dollar of federal credit value

● Property tax foregone under Dunleavy proposal: $7.2 billion over 36 years

● State revenue under current law vs. Dunleavy bill (by 2042): $8.4B vs. $829M (state); $5.7B vs. $728M (local)

● Phase One in-state gas price (DOR estimate): $23/MCF -- nearly double current $10-12 Southcentral rate

● Phase Two gas price after export terminal online: $9/MCF -- below current rates, but contingent on full Asian offtake

● Wielechowski credible-source estimate for 2046 gas price: $50/MCF

● Average Southcentral family savings under pipeline (DOR): $55/year

● Foregone state revenue per Alaskan per year: $500

● 45Q non-compliance rate 2010-2019: $531M of $894M in claims potentially non-compliant (>50%)

● Treasury 10-year cost estimate for IRA 45Q expansion: up to $30.3 billion

● Partners Group AUM: approximately $150 billion (European pension/insurance/SWF capital)

● Macquarie MEIF7: EUR 8 billion from 100+ European pension funds/insurance companies

● POSCO relationship to AKLNG: pre-FID capital investor + 20-year LNG HOA + state MOU partner for green methanol and SAF

● GTP construction cost (DOR model): $10.9 billion of $46.2 billion total project

NOTE: Project files referenced above are in the Substack project knowledge base and do not require external links.

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