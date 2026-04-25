"Red Dog Mine zinc storage facility, December 2021. Photo by Dana Raffaniello."

The third in a series on HB 50, the 45Q federal tax credit, and West Susitna development

The first piece in this series, Following the Money: HB 50, 45Q, and How Legislators Helped Pass a Scam They Called Energy Policy, documented what happened inside the Alaska Legislature when Governor Dunleavy’s carbon management package came to a vote. A senator called it a scam from the floor and voted yes anyway. A second legislator confirmed in a public exchange that a provision two Republican members considered a scam was inserted into HB 50 specifically to secure enough votes for passage. The bill passed 37 to 3. The piece documented the liability structure embedded in the enrolled text: a trust fund that stops being funded after 12 years while the CO2 remains underground indefinitely, with permanent monitoring responsibility transferring to Alaska taxpayers after a 50-year post-injection period and no hard cost cap. It documented the ESG admission: the $1.3 billion carbon capture component exists primarily to satisfy the credentialing requirements of foreign capital and Japanese LNG buyers, not to benefit Alaskan ratepayers.

The second piece, The 45Q Machine: Who Built It, Who Benefits, and How Alaska Got Recruited to Lay the Foundation, documented what produced that outcome. The Carbon Capture Coalition, co-founded in 2011 and now comprising more than 100 companies, labor unions, and environmental organizations, built the federal lobbying architecture for 45Q over more than a decade and used an identical legislative template in state after state to create the legal infrastructure for credit collection. Alaska’s HB 50 followed that template. The piece documented the fraud record: between 2010 and 2019 the IRS rescinded $531 million in 45Q claims, nearly 90% of credits claimed during that period did not comply with EPA verification requirements, and the primary oversight mechanism is now proposed for elimination. It identified five specific statutory amendments to HB 50 that address the fiscal and geological risks without requiring repeal. And it documented the corporate geography: a Canadian subsidiary of an Alberta-based company positioned to collect the credits, serving Japanese buyers under ESG mandates, with Alaska receiving less than 3 cents on every dollar of federal credit value collected for use of Alaska’s geology.

Those two pieces documented the problem and its origins. This piece addresses the question neither of them answered directly. If carbon capture and storage is not the price of admission for West Susitna development, what is? The answer, when you look at what is already happening on the ground, is considerably simpler than what has been proposed and it does not require Alaska to accept a permanent geological liability, chase a federal credit with a 90% noncompliance history, or hand a policy lever to Washington in exchange for infrastructure it could finance on its own terms.

There is a principle that should follow from everything the prior two pieces documented, and it belongs in the opening rather than the conclusion. Alaska should not be enabling or structuring state resources around projects whose primary purpose is capturing 45Q federal tax credits. And Alaska should not be attaching carbon capture infrastructure to its energy development because a foreign government or a foreign institutional investor needs to check an ESG box on an LNG purchase agreement. Those are not Alaska’s policy goals. They are someone else’s financing requirements being solved on Alaska’s geology, at Alaska’s long-term liability, with Alaska receiving less than 3 cents on every dollar of value the arrangement generates. A state serious about resource development on its own terms does not build its legal framework around what a Japanese LNG buyer needs to tell its institutional investors. It builds its framework around what Alaskans need from their land.

The Claim That Has Not Been Examined

There is a claim that has moved through Alaska’s energy policy conversation without being seriously examined. It showed up in the UAF feasibility study published in February 2024. It showed up in Terra Energy Center’s presentations to the Mat-Su Borough Assembly and the Alaska Energy Authority. It is embedded in the Dunleavy administration’s carbon management package and in the legislative record of HB 50. The claim is this: carbon capture and storage is a necessary condition for West Susitna energy development. Without CCS, the power plant does not pencil out. Without the power plant, the industrial corridor stalls.

The University of Alaska Fairbanks put it in writing in their own project FAQ. A new biomass and coal-fired power plant for the Railbelt would probably not be an option for consideration without CCS, because capturing carbon dioxide earns tax credits of $85 per tonne sequestered.

That sentence deserves more scrutiny than it has received. The study that concluded a West Susitna coal plant is viable was funded in significant part by the Energy and Environmental Research Center at the University of North Dakota, working alongside a company that holds the coal lease. The study evaluated the plant with CCS. It did not evaluate the plant without CCS. It excluded transmission costs. It excluded the West Susitna Access Road costs. It compared output prices to a Chugach retail industrial rate that independent analysts found was roughly double actual wholesale generation costs from current gas plants.

That is not a neutral feasibility study. It is an analysis structured around a predetermined conclusion, and the predetermined conclusion happens to be the one that generates $85 per ton in federal credits for the project developer.

So the question worth asking is a simple one. What does West Susitna development actually need? Because the answer, when you look at what is already happening on the ground, does not include a carbon capture system, a 60-mile CO2 pipeline to Beluga, injection wells in a seismically active Cook Inlet basin, or a federal tax credit program with a 90% historical noncompliance rate.

What Is Already Assembling Itself

In October 2025 the Pentagon committed $43.4 million to Nova Minerals’ Estelle antimony project in the West Susitna Mineral District. The investment was driven by something straightforward. China banned antimony exports to the United States at the end of 2024. China, Russia, and Tajikistan together control more than 90% of global antimony supply. American manufacturers need roughly 50 million pounds annually for defense systems, semiconductors, and industrial applications. Alaska’s West Susitna district has high-grade deposits sitting near surface in a geologically accessible location approximately 100 miles northwest of Anchorage.

That is a national security supply chain gap that Alaska is positioned to fill. The Pentagon recognized it and wrote a check. No carbon credits were required. No geological liability was transferred to Alaska taxpayers. No trust fund was established that stops collecting after 12 years while the monitoring obligation continues indefinitely.

Nova Minerals followed the Pentagon investment by securing a land use permit at Port MacKenzie for an antimony processing and refinery facility. The port is the logical anchor for West Susitna mineral production. It is the only natural deep-draft port in upper Cook Inlet. It has direct road connections to the Mat-Su highway network. The rail embankment and bridges for the entire 32-mile extension from Houston to the port are already built. What remains is tracks, signals, and about eight miles of remaining bed -- a track-laying and signals project, not a ground-up civil engineering undertaking.

The federal government recognized the port’s strategic value and committed $34 million for a Port MacKenzie expansion including a 110-acre cargo laydown area, a rail spur, and barge dock improvements. Macquarie Capital and Martinus, a global rail developer, are engaged by AGDC on a predevelopment assessment of the rail extension. The Alaska Railroad’s own CEO has said rail infrastructure is key to unlocking stranded resources.

None of that momentum required a carbon storage lease under HB 50. None of it required the tree bill. None of it required the state to accept permanent geological monitoring liability for injected CO2. It required a road, a rail connection, a deep-draft port, and a federal recognition that Alaska’s critical minerals are worth developing on their own merits.

Three of those four requirements are either complete or actively being funded right now. The fourth is power, and it is the one that got complicated.

The Red Dog Question

Before accepting the premise that West Susitna development requires a novel federal credit architecture to function, it is worth looking at what Alaska has already done in a location considerably more remote and logistically hostile.

Red Dog Mine operates above the Arctic Circle with no road connection to the state highway system. Its logistics chain, the Delong Mountain Transportation System haul road, the port facility on the Chukchi Sea, the annual concentrate ship-out season was purpose-built industrial infrastructure developed through a state-facilitated arrangement between NANA Regional Corporation, Teck Resources, and AIDEA. The zinc storage facility at the port sits on flat tundra at the end of a haul road that goes nowhere else. The operation has generated decades of genuine royalty revenue for NANA shareholders and for the state.

No 45Q credits. No carbon offset program. No closure trust fund. No permanent geological liability transferring to Alaska taxpayers after 12 years. A haul road, a port, a mine, and a royalty stream that has paid real dividends to real Alaskans for decades.

The Estelle antimony deposit is to the West Susitna what the Red Dog zinc deposit was to the NANA region in the 1980s. A high-grade critical mineral resource in an area with no existing road access, requiring state-facilitated infrastructure to become viable, with a demand picture that makes the investment case on its own terms without federal climate subsidy architecture attached.

The difference is that Port MacKenzie is dramatically more accessible than the Red Dog port on the Chukchi Sea. It has road connections, an almost-complete rail link, and a federal government that just committed $34 million to expand it. If Alaska was willing to build the Delong Mountain Transportation System to move zinc concentrate to a remote Arctic port, the case for completing 22 miles of public road and an AIDEA industrial extension to move antimony concentrate to a connected deep-draft port is not a harder argument. It is a considerably easier one.

The Power Question, Answered Honestly

The Railbelt has a genuine energy problem. Cook Inlet natural gas is declining on a documented trajectory. The supply gap between 2027 and 2030 is real. These are engineering realities that deserve honest answers, not answers structured around the availability of federal tax credits.

Here is what the honest version of the coal power case looks like.

Usibelli Coal Mine has been operating continuously since 1943. The coal exists, is being mined, and moves by rail today. A modern supercritical coal plant fueled by Usibelli production, sited near Port MacKenzie for the emerging industrial load at the port and the rail corridor, sized appropriately for Railbelt grid contribution, has never been honestly evaluated. The study that reached legislators and borough officials evaluated a plant using coal from a deposit that has no road, no operating mine, and no production history, sited in a remote watershed, with CCS infrastructure baked into the cost model from the first page.

The arithmetic of the CCS component is worth stating plainly. The state collects a royalty starting at $2.50 per ton of injected CO2 under HB 50’s structure. The federal government pays the project developer $85 per ton under 45Q. Alaska receives less than 3 cents on every dollar of federal credit value the operator collects for using Alaska’s geology, subject to a trust fund that stops being funded after 12 years while the CO2 remains underground indefinitely.

Terra Energy Center’s own representative told the Alaska Energy Authority board that without CCS the plant would not be an option. That is the same thing the UAF FAQ said. It is probably accurate as a description of the specific project being proposed, which was designed around the 45Q credit architecture from the beginning. It is not accurate as a description of whether Alaska needs coal-powered electricity for the Railbelt. Those are different questions and they have been treated as the same question throughout this policy conversation.

A plant near Port MacKenzie fueled by Usibelli coal via existing rail does not need the $1.3 billion CCS component. It does not need the 60-mile CO2 pipeline to Beluga. It does not need injection wells in a basin the USGS characterizes as an area of intense tectonism. It does not need a trust fund that stops collecting before the monitoring obligation does. It needs a site, a fuel supply contract, a grid interconnection, and an honest feasibility study that evaluates it on its own merits.

That study does not currently exist.

What the Detour Cost

While Alaska’s legislative energy went into building the legal infrastructure for carbon credit collection, through the tree bill, the hole bill, the liability framework, and the trust fund, the genuine development catalysts were assembling themselves at Port MacKenzie without being asked.

The Pentagon found the antimony. Nova Minerals secured the port land. The federal government funded the port expansion. Macquarie and Martinus engaged on the rail. The West Susitna Access Road cleared enough opposition to move forward. Data center developers are looking at the port’s industrial power potential.

None of that came from SB 48. None of it came from HB 50. It came from geology, from national security supply chain logic, from the straightforward recognition that Alaska has critical minerals in a location that can be made accessible with infrastructure the state was already part-way through building.

The CCS framework did not create this opportunity. It attached a liability to it. The tree bill created a revenue claim for carbon sequestration in forests that face no credible development threat, which is the definition of a transaction with no real underlying value. The hole bill created a permanent geological monitoring obligation for Alaska taxpayers funded by a 12-year surcharge, which is the definition of privatized gains and socialized losses written into statute.

Legitimate resource development in Alaska has always generated revenue from extracting things of genuine physical value from the ground. Oil, gas, minerals, timber, fish. Those markets exist independently of federal policy and do not require a tax credit architecture to function. When the price of gold drops a mine produces less revenue. It does not create a permanent liability for Alaska taxpayers that outlasts the price cycle by fifty years.

Carbon storage revenue is categorically different. It exists because of federal tax credit mandates and ESG investor pressure operating under frameworks that two of HB 50’s own Republican supporters called a scam in the public record. When that policy changes, as 45Q already has four times since 2008, the revenue adjusts or disappears. The liability written into HB 50 does not adjust. It stays with Alaska taxpayers permanently.

The Ask

Three things need to happen before the next legislative session builds further on a foundation that has not been honestly examined.

The first is directed to the legislature, the governor, and the people of the state. Commission an independent feasibility study for Railbelt power generation. Fund it with state dollars, not with federal grants and not with money from any entity holding a coal lease or a development interest in the project being evaluated. The study must evaluate all generation options on equal terms. It must include transmission costs and road costs in the modeling. It must assess the coal plant option without CCS as a standalone scenario using Usibelli fuel costs and existing rail logistics rather than projections built on an unproven remote deposit. That study does not currently exist. The analysis that has reached legislators and borough officials was funded in significant part by an entity with a direct financial interest in the conclusion it reached. The legislature controls the appropriation. The governor controls the agencies that execute the work. The people of the state will live with whatever generation framework the next session produces. All three have standing to demand that the study be done correctly before the permitting process under HB 50 forecloses the ability to ask the questions an honest study would answer.

The second is a statutory fix that the prior piece in this series identified as the most fiscally urgent of five needed amendments to HB 50. Amend AS 41.06.175 to require that the Carbon Storage Closure Trust Fund reach an independently determined actuarial minimum before any certificate of completion can issue under AS 41.06.170. Currently the surcharge stops after 12 years regardless of what the fund contains, while the CO2 remains underground and the monitoring obligation does not. An independent actuarial determination of long-term monitoring cost, required as a condition of the operator’s liability release, is a fiscally conservative standard. It does not kill the project. It asks the question that should have been asked before the vote. Any legislator who voted for HB 50 in good faith should be able to support it without publicly conceding the original vote was wrong. This amendment has a deadline. The 12-year funding clock started the moment the first permit issues. The legislature that waits long enough will be amending a trust fund that is already partway through its accumulation period.

The third ask is about the road, and it connects to the same principle that drives the objection to 45Q.

There is a vigorous debate underway in the Mat-Su about who builds the West Susitna Access Road and how. The answer that best serves Alaska’s long-term independence is AIDEA, structured as a revenue bond project with a toll financing mechanism covering all users across the entire length of the road, from the first mile to the last. No segment funded by public appropriation. No federal highway dollars anywhere in the capital stack.

The reason is the same reason Alaska should not be chasing 45Q credits. Every dollar of federal highway money that enters this project converts a state resource development decision into a federal compliance exercise. You took our money, the argument goes, now you do what we say. The policy mandates that follow federal dollars are not limited to environmental construction rules. They extend to land use decisions, project prioritization, and conditions that Congress can attach or modify at any session. A road built entirely through AIDEA revenue bonds carries none of that exposure. Alaska owns the decision from the first shovel to the last mile marker.

There is also a constitutional argument worth stating plainly. The enumerated powers of the federal government do not include funding road construction within a state. The interstate highway system was justified on national defense grounds, connecting military installations and enabling troop movement across state lines, which is at least a colorable enumerated power argument. A resource access road into state land in the West Susitna serves no analogous federal function. Funding it through federal highway appropriations is the same Hamiltonian general welfare expansion that fiscal conservatives object to when they see their tax dollars spent on programs the Constitution never authorized Washington to operate. The taxpayer who objects to 45Q on those grounds has the same objection available here. The principle does not stop at carbon credits.

The AIDEA toll structure resolves every practical objection to this approach at once. Alaska already operates on the principle that infrastructure serving a specific area is paid for by those within that area, through Road Service Area assessments applied to residents who receive the service and not to the general public outside it. The AIDEA toll on the West Susitna Access Road is that principle applied at the corridor scale. The mine pays a commercial toll rate tied to its use of the road. The hunting party or the family taking a day trip into six million acres of state land pays a public access toll. The lodge developer or the commercial operation that moves into the corridor pays a commercial access rate that functions as the RSA equivalent for that stretch. The Anchorage taxpayer who never goes near the West Susitna pays nothing, because the road provides them nothing. Those who use the road pay for the road. The revenue bond gets retired by the tolls. No appropriation required, no federal lever attached, no policy mandate that follows the money.

The Red Dog model established this principle in Alaska decades ago. The Delong Mountain Transportation System is not a federal-aid highway. It is industrial infrastructure whose cost is embedded in the operating structure of the mine, built through a state-facilitated arrangement between NANA, Teck, and AIDEA with no federal credit architecture required and no federal policy lever attached. If Alaska built that road across the Arctic to move zinc concentrate to a Chukchi Sea port, the case for structuring the West Susitna Access Road the same way, across far more accessible terrain to a port already receiving federal investment, is not a harder argument. It is a considerably easier one.

West Susitna development is real. The antimony is real. The port momentum is real. The rail extension is 80% built. None of that required CCS to be true. None of it requires federal highway dollars to remain true. The price of admission for this development corridor is a road, a rail connection, a deep-draft port, and honest power economics. Three of those four are either complete or actively being funded on Alaska’s own terms. The fourth is a study away from being answered correctly, if the legislature directs that it be answered by someone with no stake in the conclusion.

That is not a complicated ask. It is the ask that should have preceded everything that has already been passed.

Dana Raffaniello

Palmer, Alaska

Not affiliated with any commercial interest in the West Susitna development area or any competing energy project.