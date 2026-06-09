Dana Raffaniello

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Al Christie's avatar
Al Christie
16h

Coal is arguably the very best fuel for electric power generation. It’s even better than gas, because gas supply can occasionally be interrupted by valve or pipeline maintenance problems. Coal can be stockpiled right at the site.

Your math is right on, showing that carbon capture and sequestration is useless. it’s a waste of time, money, energy, and engineering skill.

Not only that, but there is absolutely no guarantee that it would even stay ‘sequestered’, with, as you say, historically unprecedented new underground pressures. That’s true of all CCS, but in the case of Cook Inlet, it’s worse, because of the proximity of serious fault lines.

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WTPA: We the People Alaska's avatar
WTPA: We the People Alaska
17h

Also, this will be an independent power producer taking electric sales revenue out of the COOP’s coffers, out of state, out of country.

This bit of history is also interesting. It’s almost as if they didn’t even care right?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016%E2%80%932017_Cook_Inlet_natural_gas_leak

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