Representative Kevin McCabe is right about the Cook Inlet gas crisis. The numbers he cites in his June 6 Substack piece are accurate and alarming. Cook Inlet gas has powered 70 percent of Railbelt electricity for generations. Hilcorp raised Mat-Su gas prices 14 percent this spring alone. Golden Valley Electric ratepayers just absorbed a 61 percent rate increase. Prices are projected to reach $23 per thousand cubic feet before the decade is out. The clock is running out. On that, there is no disagreement here.

Where the argument parts ways is on the solution McCabe still insists must accompany the coal plant: carbon capture and sequestration. He writes that CCS, even at 60 percent efficiency rather than the theoretical 90 percent, still reduces emissions substantially. He invokes the Cook Inlet’s geologically proven storage. He has previously written that without Alaska’s HB 50 CCUS framework and the federal 45Q tax credit it enables, there is no path for Terra Energy Center and no project at all.

Those arguments deserve a direct answer, because they are not just wrong on the energy economics. They are wrong on the geology. They are wrong on the fiscal math. And the state legislation Alaska passed to enable them, HB 50, creates a liability transfer to Alaska taxpayers that the Legislature appears not to have fully reckoned with.

THE CORE ARGUMENT

Cook Inlet gas is declining. That is real. The solution is to build the coal plants as fast as possible and deliver full output to the Railbelt grid. Adding a carbon capture system that consumes 25 to 43 percent of that output, injects CO2 into a seismically active basin adjacent to the Castle Mountain fault, and collects 45Q tax credits paid by American taxpayers carrying $36 trillion in national debt does not solve the energy crisis faster. It slows the solution down, increases net emissions through the parasitic load, and turns Alaska into a federally subsidized carbon disposal site.

Part One: The Cook Inlet Decline Was Made, Not Just Geological

McCabe correctly diagnoses the Cook Inlet gas problem, but the diagnosis is incomplete if it stops at geology. Yes, Cook Inlet is a mature and depleting basin. But the pace and depth of that decline was accelerated by policy decisions, not just depletion curves, and understanding that matters for thinking clearly about what comes next.

The gas is still there. The Alaska Beacon documented this clearly in November 2023: industry executives told reporters there are substantial undeveloped gas resources in Cook Inlet that companies simply are not drilling because the economics do not justify it. A BRG Energy and Cornerstone Energy Services report commissioned by the region’s utilities confirmed as much. The problem was not geological exhaustion. It was profitability collapse driven by a combination of factors: the Biden administration’s cancellation of a Cook Inlet federal lease sale in 2022 citing lack of industry interest, the Legislature’s decision nearly a decade ago to slash oil and gas tax credit payments that had been incentivizing smaller operators, and persistent regulatory uncertainty that pushed investors to more predictable basins in the Lower 48.

Bluecrest Energy’s president said it directly when his company was trying to secure state financing to drill new Cook Inlet wells: no one is going to do a penny unless the state is somehow involved. Investors demanded high returns for putting money into uncertain Cook Inlet wells. The Legislature had already demonstrated it would change the rules mid-game by cutting the tax credit program that Bluecrest had relied on, forcing the state agency to renegotiate debt repeatedly and ultimately forgive millions in public loans. That history scared capital away.

The March 2026 federal and state lease sales confirmed the problem is not fixed by slogans about unleashing Alaska’s potential. The OBBBA-mandated Big Beautiful Cook Inlet Lease Sale 1 received zero bids on 216 offered blocks. The concurrent state sale received one bid of $600 for 20 acres. Sen. Dan Sullivan’s office attributed the failure to environmental activism and Biden-era regulatory uncertainty. An independent analyst pointed out that the same lack of enthusiasm was mirrored in the state sale, which had nothing to do with Biden-era federal policy.

MARKET REALITY

The March 2026 Cook Inlet lease sales, mandated by the One Big Beautiful Bill, received zero federal bids and one $600 state bid. The problem is not regulatory access. It is that investors have calculated Cook Inlet drilling risk and returned a verdict. Hilcorp is drilling 27 development wells in 2026 to manage decline in existing fields. Furie is drilling in the Kitchen Lights Unit. These are welcome efforts. They are also the definition of running to stand still in a depleting basin, not replacing it.

This history matters for one specific reason: McCabe’s argument for CCS rests heavily on the claim that without the 45Q credit and the HB 50 framework, there is no project. That argument assumes the only path to a West Susitna coal plant runs through federal tax credit dependency. The Cook Inlet story demonstrates what happens when Alaska’s energy policy is built on the assumption that federal programs will remain stable and that investor interest will follow regulatory access. Both assumptions have been proven unreliable. The better path is infrastructure and project economics that do not depend on any of it.

Part Two: The Energy Penalty McCabe Understates

McCabe acknowledges in his June 6 article that carbon capture technology has not yet proven itself at the scale the Terra Energy Center project envisions, and that 60 percent capture efficiency is a more realistic operating expectation than the theoretical 90 percent. That is an honest concession. It is also the beginning of an argument he does not complete.

At 60 percent capture efficiency with a 25 to 30 percent parasitic load, here is what the arithmetic actually produces. The plant burns coal to generate 1,250 megawatts. The CCS system consumes 25 to 30 percent of that output to compress, transport, and inject CO2. The plant now delivers approximately 875 to 940 megawatts to the grid. To compensate for the generation lost to the parasitic load, the plant must burn additional coal. That additional coal combustion produces emissions before capture. The capture system then captures 60 percent of those emissions, not 90 percent. The remaining 40 percent of captured emissions, plus all emissions from the additional coal burned to run the capture system, goes to atmosphere.

McCabe argues CCS at 60 percent efficiency still reduces emissions substantially compared to LNG shipped across the Pacific. That comparison is the wrong baseline. The correct comparison is West Susitna coal burned in a modern high-efficiency supercritical boiler without CCS versus West Susitna coal burned in the same plant with a CCS system that consumes a quarter of its output. The no-CCS plant delivers more electricity per ton of coal burned and produces lower emissions per delivered kilowatt-hour than a CCS plant operating at the real-world efficiency McCabe himself now cites.

The Boundary Dam CCS plant in Saskatchewan is the most instructive data point available. It was designed for 90 percent CO2 capture. It achieved 65 percent in practice. It reduced net output from 160 megawatts to 110 megawatts, a 31 percent parasitic loss. The additional fuel burned to run the capture system produced emissions that offset a significant share of the capture benefit. The plant cost substantially more to operate than projected. If that is the best-case outcome from an operational commercial-scale coal CCS installation, Alaska ratepayers should ask seriously what the likely outcome is for a greenfield plant in a remote location with no established CCS supply chain or operational track record anywhere nearby.

THE REAL COMPARISON

McCabe compares CCS coal to Pacific LNG tankers. The correct comparison is CCS coal to non-CCS coal from the same West Susitna resource. A 1.25 GW plant without CCS delivers 1.25 GW to the Railbelt. The same plant with CCS at McCabe’s own 60 percent efficiency estimate, running a 25 to 30 percent parasitic load, delivers 875 to 940 MW. That missing 310 to 375 MW has to be generated somewhere else, burning more fuel, producing more emissions, at higher cost to ratepayers. CCS does not reduce the energy crisis. It deepens it.

Part Three: The Geology McCabe Gets Wrong

McCabe invokes what he calls geologically proven storage in Cook Inlet, arguing that depleted gas fields that held gas safely for millions of years are proven repositories for CO2. This argument is intuitive and geologically careless.

Natural gas sat in Cook Inlet reservoir rock under static equilibrium conditions for millions of years. No external pressure was applied. No injection was occurring. The reservoir pressure was stable. CO2 geological sequestration is a categorically different physical situation. It involves the active, ongoing injection of compressed CO2 at rates and volumes with no geological precedent in the Cook Inlet basin, into formations adjacent to one of the most seismically active fault systems in Southcentral Alaska.

The Castle Mountain fault runs through the upper Cook Inlet region adjacent to the proposed Beluga River CO2 injection site. USGS peer-reviewed research documents Holocene fault scarps confirming geologically recent surface rupture, active dextral strike-slip movement, and potential for magnitude 7.0 to 7.1 earthquakes. A peer-reviewed geomechanical analysis published in ScienceDirect found that faults in the Cook Inlet basin have the potential to slip depending on local stress conditions, pore pressure, and CO2 injection rate. A 2020 University of Alaska Anchorage master’s thesis was devoted specifically to analyzing carbon sequestration potential and fault slip risk in the Cook Inlet basin.

The mechanism is well documented globally. Injecting pressurized fluid into subsurface formations increases pore pressure in surrounding rock. Increased pore pressure reduces effective normal stress on fault surfaces, which can trigger slip on faults that were previously stable under ambient conditions. This phenomenon, called induced seismicity, produced a dramatic earthquake rate increase in Oklahoma associated with fluid injection. The Cook Inlet basin is not Oklahoma. It sits adjacent to an active subduction zone in one of the world’s most seismically active regions. Alaska has experienced the 1964 magnitude 9.2 Great Earthquake and the 2018 magnitude 7.1 Anchorage earthquake within living memory.

McCabe’s geological storage argument confuses static ancient equilibrium with active industrial injection. The gas held safely in Cook Inlet for millions of years was not being injected. It was sitting there. That is not the same physical situation as pumping millions of tons of compressed CO2 into the same formations over decades.

THE LIABILITY NOBODY NAMES

Under HB 50 and EPA Class VI well regulations, 50 years after CO2 injection ends, the operator obtains a certificate of completion and permanent monitoring liability transfers to the owner of the pore space, which under HB 50 is the State of Alaska. The Castle Mountain fault is capable of magnitude 7.0 to 7.1 earthquakes. When the trust funding window closes, Alaska taxpayers own whatever happens underground in perpetuity. McCabe has not addressed this liability transfer in any of his CCS advocacy pieces.

Part Four: HB 50 and the 45Q Framework Alaska Should Now Revisit

Governor Dunleavy signed HB 50 on July 31, 2024. The bill created a regulatory framework for carbon capture, utilization, and storage in Alaska, including a process for carbon storage leases, Class VI well permitting authority, a Carbon Storage Closure Trust Fund, pore space ownership provisions, and a specific decoupling of the federal 45Q tax credit from Alaska corporate income tax liability. The explicit purpose was to position Alaska to participate in carbon markets and give projects like Terra Energy Center a state-level legal pathway to qualify for 45Q credits.

McCabe voted to move HB 50 out of House Resources and voted yes on final passage. He has defended the bill against criticism by arguing that without it there is no clear state framework for carbon storage tied to 45Q, no path for Terra Energy Center to qualify, and no project. His argument is that 45Q is the toll to access private capital in a system already shaped by federal policy and ESG pressure.

That argument deserves a direct response on three grounds.

First, the federal landscape has changed since HB 50 passed. The Trump administration redirected $350 million in CCS-designated congressional appropriations to fund new coal plants without a CCS requirement. The $89 million DOE grant to Terra Energy Center came from funds that Congress had earmarked for carbon capture programs. The administration’s own policy decision implies that a coal plant in Alaska does not need to include CCS to receive federal energy funding. If the federal government is now funding coal plants with redirected CCS money without requiring CCS as a condition, the premise of HB 50, that the 45Q framework is necessary to make the project viable, requires reexamination.

Second, the 45Q tax credit program has a documented and disqualifying fraud history that the Legislature does not appear to have adequately weighed when passing HB 50. The Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration found that between 2010 and 2019, nearly 90 percent of 45Q credits claimed, representing close to $894 million of the approximately $1 billion claimed, failed to comply with EPA greenhouse gas reporting requirements. Just 10 taxpayers accounted for 99 percent of all credits claimed in that period. Cost projections for the 45Q program have risen from $1.8 billion over 10 years in 2018 to more than $30 billion by the Treasury Department’s own more recent estimates, with some analyses projecting $50 to $100 billion in total exposure. National debt held by the public has exceeded 100 percent of GDP. Federal interest payments exceeded $1 trillion in fiscal year 2025. Enabling a state framework whose primary function is to facilitate access to a federal tax credit with this fraud record and this cost trajectory, at this moment in the nation’s fiscal history, is not responsible governance.

Third, McCabe himself has acknowledged that he does not like 45Q on its merits. His defense of HB 50 is not that 45Q is good policy. It is that 45Q is the existing system and Alaska has to work within it. That is a reasonable pragmatic position for the world HB 50 was written in. It is a much harder position to defend in a world where the administration has already demonstrated it will fund coal plants without requiring the CCS that 45Q was supposed to incentivize.

THE DECOUPLING ALREADY HAPPENED IN WASHINGTON

The Trump administration took $350 million that Congress designated for carbon capture programs and redirected it to build coal plants. That is a federal-level policy statement that coal power generation does not require carbon capture to deserve public investment. Alaska passed HB 50 to enable the 45Q pathway for coal CCS. Washington just demonstrated it will fund the coal without the CCS. The Legislature should ask whether HB 50’s CCUS framework serves Alaska’s energy interests or primarily serves the interests of operators who want to collect $85 per ton in federal tax credits from a $36 trillion national debt.

Part Five: The Double-Dipping Problem Alaska Has Not Addressed

Terra Energy Center has received $89 million in federal DOE grant funding. That money came from funds Congress had originally appropriated for carbon capture and storage demonstration projects. The Trump administration redirected it specifically to build a coal plant, with or without CCS as a condition.

If Terra Energy Center now also builds the CCS system and claims 45Q tax credits at $85 per metric ton of CO2 sequestered, the American taxpayer pays twice for the same function. Once as a direct construction grant funded by redirected CCS program money. Once as an ongoing production tax credit for doing the CCS that the original program money was designated to support. That is double-dipping. It has not been publicly addressed by Alaska’s legislative delegation, by McCabe’s defense of HB 50, or by the Terra Energy Center project communications.

Alaska’s elected officials should formally ask the DOE and Terra Energy Center whether the $89 million grant requires CCS as a condition of receipt. If the answer is no, then building the CCS system is a voluntary decision made for the purpose of collecting 45Q credits. The state Legislature should further ask whether HB 50’s framework should apply to a project that has already received a federal construction grant from redirected CCS program funds. The answer to both questions should be part of the public record before any additional state support, regulatory approval, or AIDEA financing is committed to the CCS component of this project.

The Conclusion: Build the Coal Plants. Skip the Carbon Theater.

Representative McCabe is right that the clock is running out. He is right that the energy crisis is real, that ratepayers are already paying the price, and that Alaska cannot wait for perfect solutions. Those points are fully endorsed here.

Where he is wrong is in continuing to insist that CCS must be part of the answer. The case against CCS in this specific context is not ideological. It is practical, fiscal, geological, and grounded in the documented operating record of the technology he is advocating.

• CCS at McCabe’s own 60 percent efficiency estimate, with a 25 to 30 percent parasitic load, delivers less power to the grid per ton of coal burned than the same plant without CCS. The energy crisis gets worse, not better, when 310 to 375 megawatts of generation capacity is consumed running a capture system. • The Castle Mountain fault adjacent to the Beluga River injection site is capable of magnitude 7.0 to 7.1 earthquakes. Static natural gas storage over geological time is not the same physical situation as active CO2 injection. Peer-reviewed science has specifically examined this risk in the Cook Inlet basin and found it material. • HB 50 transfers permanent CO2 monitoring and corrective action liability to the State of Alaska 50 years after injection ends. McCabe has not addressed this liability in any of his CCS advocacy. Alaska ratepayers should ask why. • The 45Q tax credit program has cost close to $1 billion in fraudulent claims between 2010 and 2019, with 90 percent of credits claimed failing EPA reporting requirements. Total program costs are now projected between $30 billion and $100 billion over 10 years. The national debt exceeds 100 percent of GDP. This is not a program Alaska should be building state law to facilitate. • The Trump administration’s own funding decision, redirecting CCS-designated money to build coal plants without a CCS requirement, is a de facto policy statement that coal power does not need carbon capture to deserve federal energy investment. Alaska’s Legislature should take that signal seriously.

The solution to Cook Inlet gas decline is straightforward. Build the coal plants. Deliver full output to the Railbelt grid. Finance the access road through AIDEA on the Red Dog Mine model with no federal highway strings. Export coal and minerals through Port MacKenzie. Let the economics of $4 per MMBtu local coal do the work that does not need a federal tax credit to justify itself to Mat-Su ratepayers.

Carbon capture and sequestration on a coal plant in one of the world’s most seismically active basins, funded in part by redirected federal CCS grant money and in part by 45Q credits drawn from a national debt that has already exceeded 100 percent of GDP, is not an energy solution. It is a financing scheme wrapped in green language. Alaska deserves better, and its ratepayers deserve a coal plant that delivers every megawatt it generates to the grid rather than spending a quarter of its output compressing CO2 for underground injection that serves a tax credit collector rather than a homeowner paying a utility bill.

Build the coal plants.

Deliver every megawatt to the grid.

Stop subsidizing carbon theater on a $36 trillion national debt.