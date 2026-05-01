Emotion Is Not a Fiscal Plan

How OR 26-032 Skipped the Essential Work of Responsible Governance.

I want to start with something that often gets lost in this debate.

The frustration behind “no property taxes” is real. After years of assessment increases that outpaced income, homeowners in the Mat-Su feel exactly what the slogan promises to fix. That feeling is legitimate. I share it. The question this piece is asking is not whether property tax reform is warranted. It is whether Ordinance 26-032 represents responsible governance of a decision this large, or whether it substitutes emotional framing for the fiscal and legal work that should come first.

Those are different questions. And the answer to the second one matters more than most people realize.

What Governance Requires for a Measure of This Magnitude

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough’s areawide property tax generates approximately $125.5 million per year. It funds schools, roads, public safety, planning, and emergency services. It is the structural foundation of how the Borough pays for everything it is legally required to do.

Ordinance 26-032 proposes to permanently eliminate that foundation and replace it with a 6.5 percent areawide sales tax. Not temporarily. Not provisionally. Permanently. The ordinance explicitly prohibits the Borough from ever levying an areawide property tax again.

A decision of that scale requires specific governance steps before it advances to voters. These are not bureaucratic formalities. They are the mechanisms that protect residents from a revenue structure that sounds good in a social media post but fails in practice.

The minimum standard for a measure of this consequence is a complete fiscal analysis, independent legal review, and a defined contingency mechanism. Ordinance 26-032 contains none of these. That is documented in the Borough’s own paperwork.

The Fiscal Note Is Blank

Every ordinance that advances to the Assembly floor includes a fiscal note. The fiscal note for OR 26-032, signed February 18, 2026, contains asterisks in every revenue field for every fiscal year from 2026 through 2031. The analysis section reads: “Amount depends on how much revenue the sales tax generates to offset the loss of areawide property taxes.”

That is not a fiscal note. It is a placeholder.

For comparison: the same Assembly agenda on March 3, 2026 included a separate ordinance to purchase a one-acre parcel adjacent to the Gateway Visitor Center for $172,000. That ordinance’s fiscal note is fully completed. Every field is populated. The dollar amount is confirmed.

A $172,000 land purchase received more rigorous fiscal documentation than a proposal to permanently eliminate $125.5 million in annual revenue.

What makes the blank fiscal note more significant is what exists alongside it. The Borough’s own Finance Department completed a revenue projection on February 25, 2026, one week before OR 26-032 was introduced. Their analysis found that a 6.5 percent sales tax would generate approximately $118.5 million annually. The property tax being eliminated generates approximately $125.5 million. The shortfall on day one is approximately $7 million.

The Finance Department’s memo explicitly recommended a minimum rate of seven percent to achieve revenue neutrality. The ordinance was introduced at six and a half. That analysis was not attached to the Information Memorandum. The Assembly was introduced to this ordinance without the Borough’s own Finance Department’s documented finding that the proposed rate was insufficient.

No Legal Review Has Been Published

On March 6, 2026, a formal written request was submitted to the Borough Attorney asking that standard legal opinions be published before OR 26-032 was advanced further. The questions submitted were not political. They were procedural, addressing single-subject compliance of the combined ballot proposition, reversibility of the property tax prohibition, severability in the absence of an explicit clause, and the Borough’s revenue authority during any litigation period.

The Borough Attorney’s response was that the office does not issue legal opinions for the general public.

That response mischaracterizes the request. These were not requests for private legal advice. They were requests that the Borough Attorney perform the legal review ordinarily conducted for any ordinance proposing a ballot proposition that permanently alters fundamental taxing authority. As of the May 19 public hearing, the official record of Ordinance 26-032 contains no legal analysis addressing any of these questions.

The Emotional Arguments and What the Documents Actually Say

The emotional arguments are effective and they deserve serious structural responses. Let me work through the main ones.

“Property Tax Is the Worst Regressive Tax”

This is the argument most prominently promoted in public-facing materials for this ordinance. The claim is that property tax is regressive because everyone pays the same rate regardless of income or ability to pay.

Now apply that same logic to the ordinance being promoted.

The ordinance’s 6.5 percent sales tax applies to the first $1,000 of any transaction. That is a hard dollar cap. A waitress buying a $3,000 used car pays $65 in sales tax, an effective burden of 2.17 percent of the car’s value. A corporate executive buying a $90,000 vehicle pays the same $65, an effective burden of 0.072 percent of the vehicle’s value. They pay identical dollars. The waitress pays thirty times the relative burden.

Under the sponsor’s own definition of regressive, the ordinance he wrote is more regressive than the tax it replaces. The $1,000 cap does not protect lower-income buyers. It protects high-value transactions.

“Everyone Pays Sales Tax, So the Burden Is Spread Evenly”

The exemption structure of the ordinance tells a different story. Under OR 26-032, wholesale transactions are exempt. Federal procurement is exempt. Mineral sales are exempt. Industrial inputs are exempt. Construction materials by licensed contractors are largely exempt.

A federally backed antimony mine and processing facility is in active development in the Mat-Su. The Department of Defense has already committed approximately $40 million to that project. Under the current system, that industrial property generates areawide property tax revenue every year as long as it operates. Under OR 26-032, its contribution to Borough revenue becomes zero. Permanently.

The people who benefit most from eliminating the areawide property tax are not the homeowners the emotional argument addresses. They are the largest property owners, many of them out-of-state corporations and commercial entities, who pay nothing under the sales tax’s wholesale and industrial exemptions.

“Medical Services Will Be Exempt Like They Are in the Cities”

Palmer, Wasilla, and Houston all explicitly exempt human health services from their sales taxes. The only independent professional revenue study in the public record explicitly assumed medical services would be exempt and noted that without that assumption, revenue would increase substantially due to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, which is majority owned by a for-profit corporation.

OR 26-032 defines medical services broadly and does not list them as exempt in the enumerated exemptions section. A surgery at Mat-Su Regional generates separate invoices from the hospital facility, the surgeon, the anesthesiologist, the radiologist, and the imaging facility. Each invoice is a separate taxable transaction under the ordinance as written. In Palmer, the combined borough and city rate would be 10.5 percent per invoice.

The ordinance taxes the sickest people in the community while permanently eliminating the property taxes paid by the for-profit facilities sending those bills.

“This Is About Freedom and Property Rights”

This argument is the most emotionally resonant and the most structurally inverted.

The ordinance does not simply remove a tax. It permanently prohibits the Borough Assembly from ever exercising areawide property tax authority again. If the sales tax underperforms, is challenged in court, or is repealed by a future vote, the Borough would have no primary revenue authority and no bridge mechanism to fill the gap.

Restoring property tax authority would require a separate voter proposition, Assembly placement on a ballot, voter approval, and a complete assessment and collection cycle before the first dollar arrives. Current Borough and state law timelines suggest a minimum of 18 to 24 months between voter approval and receipt of first property tax revenue. During that period, the Borough still owes debt service, school funding obligations, road maintenance contracts, and emergency services funding. These are not discretionary. Under Alaska law, the Borough cannot opt out of them.

The argument for freedom and property rights produces, structurally, a Borough that may have no legal mechanism to fund its mandatory obligations if the replacement revenue fails. That is not freedom. That is a fiscal trap with no exit.

What Proper Governance Looks Like

A permanent restructuring of a borough’s primary revenue system is infrastructure-level governance. It is the fiscal equivalent of replacing the foundation of a building. You do not do it based on how good the replacement sounds. You do it based on whether it is load-bearing.

Proper governance for a measure of this consequence requires: a complete independent revenue analysis modeled at the proposed rate and transaction cap, with explicit stated assumptions about all exemptions including medical services; written legal opinions addressing single-subject compliance, reversibility, severability, and the Borough’s revenue authority during any transition period; an explicit severability clause; an explicit fiscal contingency mechanism; and a process that involves more than one person reviewing the structure before it is locked into permanent code.

None of these standards require abandoning property tax reform. They require that property tax reform be built on a foundation that can bear the weight of the responsibilities it must fund.

There Is a Responsible Path

The Glide Path proposal, submitted to the Assembly and Borough Manager as a formal memorandum, offers that foundation.

It starts with a one percent sales tax pilot. Every audited dollar of collections automatically reduces the areawide mill rate under a formula tied to confirmed revenue, not projections. There is no guesswork. There is no leap of faith. The mill rate drops only when the money is actually there.

It works with the Legislature to authorize a classified mill rate structure so that residential rates can decline toward zero while commercial and industrial properties carry their appropriate share. It keeps property tax authority in place as a safety net throughout the transition. The residential mill rate reaches zero only after two consecutive audited fiscal years confirm revenue sufficiency with a ten percent minimum reserve in place.

This is not a rejection of the goal. It is a commitment to reaching the goal without gambling the Borough’s fiscal foundation to get there.

The Bottom Line

The emotional argument for OR 26-032 is real. The frustration it channels is genuine. But emotional arguments do not fund schools. They do not pave roads. They do not provide a legal basis for a ballot proposition. They do not replace the fiscal modeling that was never done.

Ordinance 26-032 was introduced with a blank fiscal note, no published legal review, no severability clause, no contingency mechanism, and a proposed rate that the Borough’s own Finance Department found insufficient before the ordinance was even filed.

When emotion is all that supports a permanent restructuring of a $125 million revenue system, the residents of the Borough are the ones who bear the risk when the math does not work.

The public hearing on OR 26-032 is May 19. The Assembly will decide whether to send this to voters. Before that happens, the public record should contain the fiscal analysis and legal review this ordinance was introduced without.

Feelings are the start of the conversation. Governance is how you finish it.