Alaska has a real energy problem. Cook Inlet natural gas is declining on a documented trajectory. The Railbelt faces a genuine supply gap between 2027 and 2030. These are not talking points. They are engineering realities that demand honest answers.

So when a private developer proposes a $3.5 billion power project for the Mat-Su, one question should come first. Does this project solve Alaska’s energy problem on its own merits, or does it solve an investor’s financing problem on Alaska’s ratepayers’ backs?

That question led me into a revealing public exchange with Representative Kevin McCabe, a legislator whose West Susitna development vision I have supported in writing. What came out of that exchange was not what either of us expected. Through a series of replies defending the project structure, the legislator confirmed several things that Alaskans deserve to understand before the permitting process under HB 50 forecloses the ability to ask them.

What follows is an accounting of what the public record actually shows about HB 50, the 45Q federal tax credit architecture, and a legislative process in which Republican legislators voted overwhelmingly to pass a framework that two of their own members publicly called a scam.

THE BUNDLING ADMISSION

The project as proposed consists of a $2.2 billion combined cycle power plant and a $1.3 billion carbon capture and storage component. Supporters have presented these as complementary pieces of a single energy solution. The power plant delivers baseload generation to a Railbelt that needs it. The carbon capture system reduces emissions and generates federal 45Q tax credits that offset capital costs and lower rates for Alaskan ratepayers.

That framing sounds reasonable until you pull on one thread.

If the carbon capture component genuinely improves the project for Alaskan ratepayers it should be separable. A developer confident in the power project’s economics should be able to make the case for the base plant on its own merits and present the carbon capture system as added value. So I asked that question directly.

The answer from the project’s legislative defender was unambiguous. The power plant, the CCS component, and the federal credit architecture are not three separate decisions. They are bundled. Without the 45Q revenue stream the $1.3 billion CCS component never gets financed. Without the CCS component the base plant may not attract the private capital required to get built at rates that benefit ratepayers.

That is a significant admission and it reframes the entire conversation.

A project that cannot attract private capital without a $1.3 billion federally subsidized appendage is not telling you something about the value of carbon capture. It is telling you something about the underlying economics of the base project. The market has rendered a judgment. The 45Q architecture exists to override that judgment with public money.

But there was more to come. When pressed further on why the carbon capture component was truly necessary, the bill supporter revealed something that reframes the project entirely. The CCS component is not primarily about Railbelt power or even about the 45Q credits. It is about satisfying the ESG requirements of the project’s actual intended customers. Glenfarne would not be involved without the ability to sequester CO2. Japanese LNG buyers would not commit to purchase agreements without carbon credentialing.

Read that again carefully. The $1.3 billion carbon capture system being proposed for a tectonically active Cook Inlet basin exists primarily to satisfy the environmental credentialing requirements of foreign capital and overseas energy buyers operating under ESG frameworks imposed by their own institutional investors.

Alaskan ratepayers are not the primary audience for the carbon capture component. They are the ones being asked to accept the risk.

HB 50: THE FRAMEWORK BUILT ON A SCAM

When I pushed back on the project structure, the project’s legislative defender directed me to HB 50 as the legitimate regulatory framework that should govern this process and resolve the concerns being raised. So I read it.

HB 50 is Governor Dunleavy’s bill. It was introduced in January 2023 as part of a four bill Carbon Management and Monetization package alongside SB 48, SB 49 and HB 49. The same Governor. The same package. The same month. SB 48 was the tree bill, the program that generates state revenue by selling carbon credits for Interior forests that were never going to be harvested. I addressed that program in my earlier piece Build It Real. The core problem is additionality. You cannot get credit for saving trees that were never going to be cut. If the trees were staying put regardless, nothing additional is being sequestered, no emissions are being offset, and the company buying the credit is purchasing a fiction. The atmosphere receives zero additional benefit.

That context matters when evaluating the framework built around it.

HB 50 passed the House 37 to 3 and the Senate 18 to 2. Those margins look like overwhelming consensus. They are not. They are what happens when legislators decide that potential revenue is worth voting for regardless of whether the underlying policy is sound. The near unanimous vote was not evidence of careful deliberation. It was evidence of how few legislators were willing to ask hard questions about what they were actually passing.

We know this because two of the bill’s own Republican supporters told us so on the public record.

Senator Shelley Hughes, R-Palmer, who is now running for Governor, voted yes on HB 50 while saying on the Senate floor that she actually believed it was a scam. Her reasoning was straightforward. If people are foolish enough to pay Alaska to store carbon she was not going to turn them down.

A second Republican bill supporter, when pressed in our exchange, said he thinks the tree bill component is kind of a scam as well. He then explained that it was inserted into HB 50 specifically to secure enough votes for passage. A provision two Republican legislators consider a scam was used as a vote trading instrument to pass a larger bill whose economics depend on a federal subsidy architecture with a documented fraud history.

That is not conservative governance. That is not sound fiscal policy. That is a legislature deciding that the possibility of capturing revenue justifies passing legislation its own members do not believe in, built on a market that exists entirely because of federal mandates and ESG investor pressure, neither of which are within Alaska’s control or guaranteed to survive the next election cycle.

And I will be direct about something. I did not fully understand the ESG dimension of this until the bill’s legislative defender revealed it himself. I had focused on the 45Q credits, the geological risk and the liability structure. It was his defense of the project that surfaced the Glenfarne and Japan context. When a legislator defending a project tells you the carbon credentialing exists to satisfy Japanese LNG buyers and institutional investors, that is not information you go looking for. That is information that finds you when someone is trying to convince you the project is sound.

The revelation made the questions bigger, not smaller.

THE LIABILITY NOBODY IS TALKING ABOUT

Bill supporters point to the permitting process as the appropriate place to resolve technical concerns. Trust the departments. Trust the engineers. The process will sort it out.

That might be reassuring if the liability structure embedded in HB 50’s statutory text did not tell a very different story about who carries the risk when the process is done.

I read the enrolled text of HB 50 carefully. Here is what it actually says about long term liability.

Storage operators pay a surcharge into the Carbon Storage Closure Trust Fund for the first 12 years of injection operations. After year 12 the surcharge stops. The injected CO2 stays underground indefinitely. After a post injection waiting period of at least 50 years the storage operator can apply for a certificate of completion. When that certificate is issued title to the stored carbon dioxide transfers to the pore space owner and the state assumes permanent responsibility for long term monitoring and maintenance of the storage facility.

The state’s liability is explicitly capped at whatever happens to remain in the trust fund at that point. If the fund is insufficient the statutory language is clear. The state and the commission are not liable for damages arising from long term monitoring and maintenance if the trust fund amount is unavailable or insufficient.

Read that carefully from a fiscal conservative perspective.

Private investors collect 45Q federal tax credits for 12 years. Private investors pay a surcharge into a trust fund for 12 years. Then the surcharge stops. The CO2 remains underground. Fifty years later the state assumes permanent monitoring responsibility funded by whatever is left in a trust fund that stopped being funded four decades earlier. If that fund runs short Alaska taxpayers carry the remainder with no hard cap on what that ultimately costs.

This is the privatized gains and socialized losses problem in its purest statutory form. The profit window is 12 years. The liability window is forever. And the legislature passed it 37 to 3.

Now add the geological dimension that unnamed committee scientists apparently resolved to the bill supporters’ satisfaction. The proposed sequestration target is the Beluga River gas field, a fault propagation fold structure associated with right lateral motion on the Castle Mountain Fault, one of the most seismically significant fault systems in Southcentral Alaska. A University of Alaska study analyzing fault slip potential in the Cook Inlet basin found that faults in this basin have the potential to slip depending on pore pressure and CO2 injection rate. Those are precisely the variables that large scale sequestration would alter over decades of operation.

Oklahoma’s geology is far less tectonically active than Cook Inlet. Saltwater disposal injection in Oklahoma produced a five to ten fold increase in measured seismicity. We are not talking about saltwater. We are talking about supercritical CO2 injected at industrial scale into a basin the USGS characterizes as an area of intense tectonism expressed as seismic activity and volcanic eruptions, sixty pipeline miles from Anchorage.

When these concerns were raised the response from bill supporters was that scientists asked in committee were not concerned. No names, no studies, no methodology and no specific geological assessment of the Beluga River structure were offered. That is an appeal to unnamed authority offered in response to documented peer referenced analysis. If the science genuinely supports injection operations in this basin the names and studies should be easy to produce. They have not been produced.

The permitting process cannot sort out a liability structure that is already written into statute. The trust fund stops at year 12. That is not a permitting question. That is the law as passed.

THE CLOSING ARGUMENT

I want to be clear about what I am not arguing.

I am not arguing against the power plant. The Railbelt needs firm baseload power and the Cook Inlet gas supply decline is real. A modern coal and biomass facility in the West Susitna district, built on its own merits, fueled by local coal at roughly four dollars per million BTU rather than imported LNG at seven to thirty dollars or more, is a legitimate answer to a legitimate problem. I have said that in writing and I stand by it.

I am not arguing against West Susitna development. The mining district, the access road, the data centers at Port MacKenzie, the resource development that could generate hundreds of millions annually in state and local revenue. I supported all of it before this conversation started and I support it still. My record on that is public.

What I am arguing is that legitimate development does not need a shell game attached to it to get financed.

Real resource revenue in Alaska comes from extracting things of genuine physical value from the ground. Oil, gas, minerals, timber, fish. Those markets exist independently of federal policy and do not require a tax credit architecture to function. When the price of gold drops the mine produces less revenue. The mine does not create a permanent liability for Alaska taxpayers that outlasts the gold price by fifty years.

Carbon storage revenue is categorically different. It exists entirely because of federal tax credit mandates and ESG investor pressure. It has no independent physical value. The market for stored carbon dioxide is a policy construct. When that policy changes, as 45Q already has multiple times since 2008, the revenue adjusts or disappears. The liability written into HB 50 does not adjust. It remains with Alaska taxpayers permanently.

Senator Hughes called it a scam while voting yes because she calculated that free money is free money regardless of whether the underlying policy is sound. That calculation is understandable as a short term political judgment. It is indefensible as a conservative governance principle. A conservative does not accept permanent liability in exchange for temporary revenue built on a market that two of its own legislative supporters do not believe in.

The 45Q credit has been revised upward four times since 2008, from ten dollars per ton to eighty five dollars per ton, and still has not produced widespread viable deployment without subsidy dependence. Between 2010 and 2019 the IRS rescinded 531 million dollars in 45Q claims for noncompliance. The EPA is now proposing to eliminate the primary verification framework entirely. These are not spaghetti on the wall concerns. These are documented facts about a program whose own track record raises serious questions about whether the revenue Alaska is counting on will materialize, persist, or survive the next administration.

And if it does not, Alaskans will be left with a permanently monitored CO2 storage facility in a seismically active basin, a trust fund that stopped being funded four decades earlier, and a statutory liability structure that explicitly says the state is on the hook for whatever the trust fund cannot cover.

That is not energy policy. That is a transfer of risk from private investors to Alaskan taxpayers dressed in the language of resource development.

Senator Shelley Hughes is now running for Governor. She voted for HB 50 while calling it a scam on the Senate floor. That raises a question Alaskans deserve to ask her directly on the campaign trail. If you believed it was a scam when you voted for it, will you call for its repeal if elected Governor? Because the liability structure written into that statute does not become less permanent just because the revenue projections look attractive today. A Governor who understood the problem clearly enough to call it a scam in 2024 should be willing to say in 2026 whether she intends to leave that permanent liability on Alaska’s books or do something about it.

That is not a partisan question. It is a governance accountability question. And it deserves a straight answer.

Alaska deserves better than that. It deserves development built on real value, real markets and honest accounting of who carries the risk when the revenue projections do not materialize.

The questions raised in this piece have not been answered. Unnamed scientists in a legislative committee is not an answer. Trust the permitting process is not an answer when the liability is already written into statute. If the answers exist, Alaskans deserve to see them in writing, with names attached, before the process forecloses the ability to ask them.

Thirty seven to three is not consensus. It is what happens when not enough people asked the right questions.

Dana Raffaniello Palmer, Alaska Not affiliated with any commercial interest in the West Susitna development area or any competing energy project.

https://alaskabeacon.com/2024/05/16/alaska-legislature-passes-carbon-storage-bill-with-additional-energy-provisions/

Although she voted for the bill, Sen. Shelley Hughes, R-Palmer, scoffed at the idea of carbon storage as a climate solution and even at the global scientific consensus about how much carbon dioxide contributes to climate change.

“I think that there are a lot of questions and a lot of science that is surfacing on whether there truly is the impact of carbon on the climate that has been proposed,” she said. As for carbon capture, “we’re talking about an invisible commodity, a whole system, based on that and one day we may find the bubble pops,” she said. “I actually do think, right now, it is a scam. I do think it is. And yet, if people are foolish enough to pay us to store carbon, I’m not going to turn them down.”