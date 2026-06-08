The Greatest Bait-and-Switch in American History

The Constitution that was ratified in 1788 created a federal government of strictly limited, enumerated powers. The Constitution we live under today grants that government essentially unlimited authority to tax, spend, and coerce states into submission.

What changed? Not the text. Not a single amendment expanded federal power over domestic policy.

What changed was judicial interpretation. A series of Supreme Court decisions that systematically rewrote the Constitution’s structural limits, transforming a government of delegated powers into one of plenary authority. This is not hyperbole. This is not partisan rhetoric. This is constitutional fact, traceable through specific cases, demonstrable through the text, and ultimately admitted by the legal establishment itself.

Here’s exactly how it happened.

What the Constitution Actually Says

Before tracing the transformation, you need to understand what was actually designed to be transformed. The Constitution’s structure was simple and explicit.

Article I, Section 8 lists eighteen specific powers granted to Congress. Congress can tax and spend for enumerated purposes. Borrow money. Regulate commerce among the states. Establish naturalization rules. Coin money. Establish post offices. Grant patents and copyrights. Create lower federal courts. Define piracy. Declare war. Raise and support armies. Provide and maintain a navy. Make rules for military forces. Call forth militia. Organize militia. Exercise exclusive legislation over Washington DC. Make laws necessary and proper for executing those specific powers.

Eighteen powers. That was the entire grant of authority to the federal government.

The Tenth Amendment made the limitation explicit: “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”

James Madison, in Federalist 45, described the structure this way: “The powers delegated by the proposed Constitution to the federal government are few and defined. Those which are to remain in the State governments are numerous and indefinite.”

This was the deal. This was what states ratified. Federal government: limited to the eighteen enumerated powers. State governments: everything else.

The Anti-Federalists feared the federal government would expand beyond those limits. The Federalists promised it wouldn’t. States ratified based on those assurances. Then the courts systematically broke that promise.

Enumeration matters because it creates a structural limit. If the federal government could do anything it wanted, there would be no point in listing what it could do. The list only makes sense if it’s exclusive. If you tell Congress “you can regulate interstate commerce, coin money, establish post offices, and declare war” and you don’t say “you can regulate healthcare or education,” the silence means something. The silence means federal government lacks that authority. The power belongs to someone else. Under the Tenth Amendment, that someone else is the states.

This is basic logic. If I tell my teenage son “you can use the car on Saturday, watch television on weekends, and go to the movies Friday night,” and I don’t mention whether he can take the car Tuesday morning, the list tells him something. It tells him Tuesday morning is not included. He doesn’t have that permission. The fact that I enumerated specific permissions means I’m limiting what he can do.

The Framers used the same logic with the federal government. They granted specific powers. Powers not granted stayed with the states. That’s what enumeration means. That’s what the Tenth Amendment enforces. Yet this basic principle would be systematically dismantled by the courts over the next two centuries.

The First Move: Marbury v. Madison (1803)

John Marshall’s Supreme Court faced a procedural question. William Marbury wanted a writ of mandamus to compel delivery of a judicial commission. Congress had granted the Supreme Court original jurisdiction to issue such writs. Marshall correctly noted that Article III limits Supreme Court original jurisdiction to specific cases. Congress cannot expand that by statute.

But then Marshall claimed a power to strike down laws as unconstitutional. Where in Article III does it say courts can invalidate statutes? It doesn’t. Article III describes the judicial power. It says courts handle cases and controversies arising under the Constitution. But “handling cases” is not the same as “striking down statutes.” Courts could apply the Constitution to cases without invalidating the laws Congress passed. Other systems do exactly that.

The irony was perfect. Marshall used strict construction against Congress (they can’t expand Court jurisdiction beyond constitutional text) to justify loose construction for the Court (the Court can claim powers not granted in constitutional text). One rule for Congress. Different rule for courts. That asymmetry was the entire sleight of hand.

Marshall’s actual justification was an oath. Federal judges take an oath to uphold the Constitution. When a law conflicts with the Constitution, judges must choose the Constitution. Therefore, judges have power to invalidate laws. The logic is seductive. It’s also circular. An oath to uphold the Constitution doesn’t grant power to void Congressional acts. It obligates judges to follow the Constitution in their own conduct, which means they shouldn’t exceed their Article III authority. Using an oath to claim authority not granted is exactly backwards. The oath constrains power; it doesn’t grant new powers. But once you reverse the logic, once you use the oath as a power-granting mechanism, you’ve opened a door that doesn’t close.

What mattered was the precedent. Marbury established that judicial interpretation could override constitutional text. Marshall meant it as a check on Congress, a constitutional guardrail. His successors used it as a license. They used it to claim any power they wanted. They used it to rewrite the entire structure of the Constitution. They used it to turn enumeration into a dead letter and the Tenth Amendment into what they would later call a mere “truism” with no real force.

The Second Move: McCulloch v. Maryland (1819)

Could Congress create a national bank when banking appears nowhere in the enumerated powers? Marshall said yes, under the Necessary and Proper Clause. That clause allows Congress flexibility in how to execute its enumerated powers.

But Marshall went further. He held that Congress can use any means reasonably related to any enumerated power, even if the means involve substantial policy choices not enumerated. This transformed Necessary and Proper from a clause allowing efficient execution of enumerated powers into one allowing creative expansion through means selection.

Combined with broad readings of other clauses, this becomes second-order expansion. Broad ends times broad means equals nearly unlimited authority.

The real damage was precedent. Once courts deferred to Congress on what’s “necessary” and “proper,” Congress pushed boundaries. Courts cited the precedent to grant more deference. The ratchet only turned one direction.

The Transformation Begins: United States v. Butler (1936)

This is where the Constitution was fundamentally rewritten.

The question was straightforward: Does the General Welfare Clause grant Congress independent power to tax and spend for any purpose it deems beneficial?

The text reads: “The Congress shall have Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises, to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defence and general Welfare of the United States.”

Madison’s interpretation, stated explicitly in Federalist 41, was that “general welfare” describes the purpose of taxation. Congress may tax to fund the eighteen enumerated powers that promote general welfare. It’s a preamble to the list, not a separate grant.

Madison asked a question that never got answered: “For what purpose could the enumeration of particular powers be inserted, if these and all others were meant to be included in the preceding general power?”

Alexander Hamilton took the opposite view. The clause grants independent power to tax and spend for any purpose that promotes national welfare, not just enumerated subjects.

For 150 years, Madison’s interpretation held. The courts never had to decide. Then came the New Deal and Justice Owen Roberts.

Roberts explicitly adopted Hamilton: “Since the foundation of the Nation, sharp differences of opinion have persisted as to the true interpretation of the phrase. Madison asserted it amounted to no more than a reference to the other powers enumerated. Hamilton, on the other hand, maintained the clause confers a power separate and distinct from those later enumerated. We shall not review the writings of public men and commentators. Study of all these leads us to conclude that the reading advocated by Mr. Justice Story is the correct one.”

Story had espoused the Hamiltonian position. The Court chose Hamilton.

Then Roberts addressed the obvious problem. His own reasoning made enumeration “nugatory.” He admitted it. Then he tried to wave it away as “abundance of caution” by the Framers.

This was constitutional nonsense. The Framers debated everything. They rejected proposals for general welfare power. They carefully enumerated eighteen specific grants. They added the Tenth Amendment to emphasize limitation.

Then they didn’t, according to Roberts, sneak in unlimited spending power as a safeguard? Created eighteen detailed enumerated powers “just in case” the general welfare clause wasn’t broad enough?

Madison himself said this interpretation would “render nugatory the enumeration of particular powers.” The Court admitted that consequence and dismissed it as intentional redundancy.

The reality was different. The Court chose policy over text. The New Deal was politically popular. Striking down federal spending programs would have created a crisis. So the Court rewrote the Constitution to permit them.

The Deference Doctrine: Helvering v. Davis (1937)

Butler opened the door. Helvering removed it entirely.

The question was whether Social Security was constitutional under the spending power.

Justice Benjamin Cardozo’s opinion first reaffirmed Butler’s Hamiltonian interpretation. Then he went further.

Congress decides what constitutes “general welfare.” Courts defer to Congress unless the choice is “clearly wrong,” a display of arbitrary power rather than judgment.

Here’s what Cardozo actually wrote: “The line must still be drawn between one welfare and another, between particular and general. Where this shall be placed cannot be known through a formula in advance of the event. The discretion, however, is not confided to the courts. The discretion belongs to Congress, unless the choice is clearly wrong, a display of arbitrary power, not an exercise of judgment.”

And then: “The conception of the spending power advocated by Hamilton has prevailed over that of Madison.”

Cardozo was explicit. Hamilton won. Madison lost. The Court said so.

But notice what “deference” means in practice. When has the Supreme Court found federal spending “clearly wrong”? Never. Medicare? Constitutional. Medicaid? Constitutional. Education grants? Constitutional. Housing subsidies? Constitutional. Agricultural payments? Constitutional.

Everything, forever, is constitutional under this standard.

The Tenth Amendment problem was dismissed with a single sentence. Cardozo wrote: “When money is spent to promote the general welfare, the concept of welfare or the opposite is shaped by Congress, not the States.”

Translation: The Tenth Amendment reserves power to states unless Congress decides to spend money on something. Then the federal government decides what’s welfare. States don’t get a say. Madison’s entire framework disappeared.

The Commerce Clause Expands: Wickard v. Filburn (1942)

The spending power wasn’t the only problem. The Commerce Clause was being rewritten simultaneously.

Farmer Filburn grew wheat on his own land. He fed it to his own animals. He never sold a kernel in interstate commerce. Congress imposed production quotas. Filburn exceeded his quota. Congress regulated him anyway.

Justice Jackson’s reasoning was revolutionary. Even if Filburn’s wheat never enters commerce, it has “substantial economic effect” on interstate commerce in the aggregate.

Here’s how that worked: If Filburn grows his own wheat, he doesn’t buy it. If all farmers did this, wheat prices nationally might be affected. Therefore, Congress can regulate Filburn’s purely local, non-commercial activity.

This destroys the commerce/non-commerce distinction entirely. Everything has aggregate effects.

Growing vegetables in your garden affects produce markets. Homeschooling affects education markets. Repairing your own car affects mechanic markets. Reading library books affects book sales. Cooking at home affects restaurants.

Under aggregation theory, literally any human activity becomes regulable because in the aggregate it might affect interstate commerce.

There is no limit. Years later in United States v. Lopez (1995), the Court finally admitted that Wickard’s logic, taken seriously, would allow Congress to regulate “marriage, divorce, and childrearing.” Subjects never intended as federal.

But by then Wickard was settled law.

The Fiscal Weapon: South Dakota v. Dole (1987)

Now you see the combination. Expanded spending power meets expanded commerce power.

Congress wanted a national drinking age of 21. But regulating drinking age is a state police power, not an enumerated federal authority. Congress lacked the direct power to mandate it.

Solution? Condition 5% of highway funds on states adopting 21-year-old drinking age.

South Dakota sued. They lost.

Chief Justice Rehnquist upheld conditional spending as constitutional, subject to limits. The spending must be for general welfare. Conditions must be unambiguous. Conditions must relate to federal interest. Conditions can’t violate other constitutional provisions. And they can’t be so coercive as to be compulsory.

Notice the standards. “General welfare”? Already meaningless under Helvering. “Relate to federal interest”? Infinitely expandable. “Coercive”? Who decides?

The Court said 5% isn’t coercive. Why not 10%? 25%? 50%? The Court didn’t say. The line became “we know it when we see it,” which means no real limit.

This achieves indirectly what the Court said Congress cannot do directly. Congress cannot commandeer state legislatures. Congress cannot force states to enact particular laws. But Congress can threaten to withhold funds unless states enact identical laws. Same practical result, different mechanism.

The fiscal trap is simple. Federal government taxes citizens of all states. Offers grants back with conditions. States must accept or lose taxpayer money. Since citizens already paid federal taxes, refusing means double-taxation. Compliance becomes mandatory.

Every state complied with the drinking age mandate. Not because they agreed. South Dakota had sued arguing the mandate invaded state authority. But they couldn’t afford to refuse.

The Grand Finale: NFIB v. Sebelius (2012)

The Obamacare case is where judicial dishonesty became explicit.

The individual mandate required everyone to buy health insurance or pay a penalty to the IRS.

The government argued it was valid under the Commerce Clause. Chief Justice Roberts correctly held they were wrong. Commerce presupposes commercial activity. Compelling someone to buy insurance creates commerce to regulate. If that’s allowed, Congress could mandate purchase of anything. Cars. Broccoli. Gym memberships.

Roberts said: “The power to regulate commerce presupposes the existence of commercial activity to be regulated. The individual mandate, however, does not regulate existing commercial activity. It compels individuals to become active in commerce by purchasing a product.”

Then he asked the right question: “Construing the Commerce Clause to permit Congress to regulate individuals precisely because they are doing nothing would open a new and potentially vast domain to congressional authority.”

He was correct. The government’s Commerce Clause argument failed.

Roberts also correctly rejected the Necessary and Proper argument. That clause allows means to execute enumerated powers. Since there’s no enumerated power to regulate healthcare, there’s nothing to execute.

Then came the shell game.

Roberts recharacterized the penalty as a tax. Never mind that Congress explicitly said it wasn’t a tax. Never mind that President Obama explicitly denied it was a tax. Never mind that the statute’s findings cite Commerce Clause authority, never mentioning taxation.

The legislative record was clear. In 2009, Obama told George Stephanopoulos on ABC News: “For us to say that you’ve got to take a responsibility to get health insurance is absolutely not a tax increase.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “It’s not a tax, it’s a penalty.”

Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid: “This is a penalty for not purchasing health insurance.”

Democrats uniformly rejected the tax label. The bill only passed because they insisted it wasn’t a tax.

Congress knew what it was doing. The statute explicitly relies on Commerce Clause authority. It never mentions taxing power. The law’s findings state: “The individual responsibility requirement is commercial and economic in nature, and substantially affects interstate commerce.”

Roberts admitted all this in his opinion: “The most straightforward reading of the mandate is that it commands individuals to purchase insurance.”

Then he rewrote it anyway: “But we need not read the statute in this way. The mandate can reasonably be read as a tax on not buying insurance.”

This is not interpretation. This is rewriting.

The dissent, written by Scalia, Kennedy, Thomas, and Alito, captured the fraud: “To say that the Individual Mandate merely imposes a tax is not to interpret the statute but to rewrite it. We have no doubt that Congress knew precisely what it was doing when it rejected the words ‘tax’ and chose instead to call the mandate a ‘penalty’.”

The result is that the federal government got authority to compel commercial activity despite there being no enumerated power authorizing it, the Commerce Clause explicitly not authorizing it, Congress insisting it’s not a tax, and the constitutional structure prohibiting it.

What This Accomplished

From Marbury through NFIB, the trend is relentless.

Marbury said courts can rewrite constitutional structure through interpretation. McCulloch said Congress gets broad deference on means. Butler said general welfare grants plenary spending power. Helvering said Congress decides what’s welfare and courts defer. Wickard said commerce includes anything with aggregate effects. Dole said conditional spending can control state policy. NFIB said courts will rewrite statutes to preserve federal power.

Combined, this means the federal government can now tax for any purpose Congress calls general welfare, regulate any activity with aggregate economic effects, use any means deemed necessary and proper, condition grants to control state policy, and receive judicial rescue when it exceeds authority.

States cannot refuse conditions without fiscal catastrophe, exercise reserved powers independently, escape federal mandates, or compete with alternative approaches.

This is fiscal tyranny. Not because federal mandates are harsh, though they often are. But because power has consolidated in one center that was constitutionally supposed to be divided.

The numbers tell the story. Federal grants to states were roughly $7 billion in 1960, about 10% of state and local revenue. In 2024, they’re approaching $800 billion, about 34% of state revenue nationally.

But distribution matters. Alaska gets nearly 49% of its revenue from federal funds. Louisiana gets 50.7%. Mississippi gets 43.4%. North Dakota gets 23.9%.

States depending on 40% or more of their revenue from Washington cannot meaningfully resist federal conditions. Their budgets would collapse. They are structurally coerced.

The mechanism is straightforward. Federal government taxes all citizens. Offers money back to states with conditions. States expand services using federal funds, reduce own spending in that area. Constituencies become dependent on federally-funded services. Federal government adds new conditions to continued funding. States must accept or cut services to dependent populations. Politically impossible to refuse. State complies with federal preferences it opposes. Sovereignty surrendered.

Medicaid shows the pattern perfectly. Started in 1965 as voluntary federal-state partnership. By the 1970s and 1980s, federal mandates expanded eligible populations. States complied to receive funds. By the 2000s, Medicaid was 20 to 30% of state budgets. Exit politically impossible. Federal government added conditions with impunity. In 2010, ACA expansion threatened all Medicaid funds. The Supreme Court finally found this coercive. But states were so dependent most expanded anyway.

What began as voluntary partnership became compulsory subjugation.

The Constitutional Void

The Constitution of 1788 promised something specific. Limited federal government with enumerated powers. State governments retaining general police power. A vertical separation of powers that was supposed to protect liberty through competition between levels of government. Citizens unhappy with federal policy could turn to states. States worried about federal overreach could push back. Federal government needed to justify its authority by pointing to specific constitutional powers. This was the architecture.

What was delivered is something else entirely. Federal government with plenary power limited only by specific constitutional prohibitions. States functioning as administrative subdivisions implementing federal policy. No meaningful vertical separation. No real federalism. No check through competition. Citizens have one sovereign with effective unlimited power, bound by courts unwilling to enforce constitutional limits.

This is not the same document. The text is the same. The architecture is completely different. The text says one thing: limited federal government with enumerated powers. The doctrine implements another: unlimited federal government with plenary authority. A Constitution that says the federal government can only do listed things has become a Constitution where the federal government can do anything.

This is constitutional fraud, but not through the amendment process. Formal amendment requires ratification by three-fourths of the states. Judicial reinterpretation requires nothing but five votes. No public debate. No explicit decision about whether to change the Constitution. Just cases decided without ever acknowledging what they’ve accomplished.

States ratified a Constitution that was supposed to create limited federal government. What they got is unlimited federal government. The ratifying generation was promised that enumeration would limit federal power. Their descendants got enumeration treated as a historical curiosity with no limiting force. The ratifying generation was assured the Tenth Amendment would protect state sovereignty. Their descendants were told the Tenth Amendment is just a “truism” that means nothing.

The deal was changed without consent, and without even an honest acknowledgment that a change occurred.

Why You Should Care

Alaska receives nearly half its revenue from federal funds. When federal government creates programs like Obamacare that fail, Alaska suffers along with everyone else.

But more fundamentally, Alaska cannot control its own destiny because Alaska is structurally dependent on Washington permission.

West Susitna development, natural gas policy, resource management, education standards, healthcare regulation. All become subject to federal conditions and federal leverage because Alaska cannot afford to refuse federal funds.

Meanwhile, the constitutional structure that was supposed to prevent this has never been enforced. The Tenth Amendment reserves non-enumerated powers to states. Courts say it’s a “truism” with no content. Enumeration is supposed to limit federal power. Courts say it’s “abundance of caution” with no limiting force. Federalism is supposed to protect state sovereignty. Courts have made it irrelevant.

The courts did more than reinterpret the Constitution. They rewrote the fundamental relationship between government and citizen. They moved power from places where accountability was possible, where voters could see and understand decisions, to places where it’s not. They moved power from elected officials closer to the people to a federal government insulated from local accountability. They moved power from competition between sovereigns to consolidation in a single center.

That’s not constitutional interpretation. That’s institutional transformation justified by courts that were never given authority to accomplish it.

The Question

Will you accept the fraud, or demand the Constitution you were promised?

That’s the only question that matters.