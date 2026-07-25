House Bill 381 is being debated as though the only question is how Alaska taxes one company’s pipeline. It isn’t. If the AVT passes as written, it does something Alaska has not done before at this scale. It takes privately owned, otherwise taxable industrial property and removes it from municipal ad valorem taxation by statute, replacing local authority with a state-administered volumetric formula the municipality has no voice in negotiating. That is not a rate decision. It is a template, and there is no shortage of projects positioned to ask why they should not get the same one.

Start with the most direct comparison. Hilcorp’s midstream subsidiary, Harvest Alaska, holds roughly 49 percent of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline System and 49 percent of Alyeska Pipeline Service Company, acquired as part of the 2020 purchase of BP’s Alaska assets. TAPS is an 800-mile oil transportation pipeline, taxed today under the same AS 43.56 ad valorem framework the AVT removes gas transportation infrastructure from. TAPS ownership has a long history of contesting its own assessed valuation through litigation with the state and the Fairbanks North Star Borough. If gas pipeline property gets a permanent, more favorable volumetric alternative to ad valorem taxation, an ownership group already accustomed to litigating this exact question has an obvious argument that a comparable oil transportation asset, performing the same basic economic function, deserves equal treatment. That is not a hypothetical grievance. It is the kind of claim Alaska’s own equal protection case law takes seriously. A Legislative Affairs Agency memo prepared this year on a related provision of this same bill cites the Alaska Constitution’s guarantee that classifications must bear a fair and substantial relation to a valid public purpose to withstand scrutiny. The AVT has not been tested against that standard for the taxpayers it excludes.

Alaska already has a working example of how to tax large, capital-intensive export infrastructure differently than ordinary industrial property, and it looks nothing like the AVT. The DeLong Mountain Transportation System, the road and port AIDEA built to move ore from the Red Dog mine to market, is state-owned infrastructure that sits outside ordinary municipal taxation to begin with. In exchange for its use, Teck pays AIDEA a toll, roughly $36.5 million in 2022, and separately pays the Northwest Arctic Borough a negotiated payment in lieu of taxes, about $26.7 million that year, plus another $8 million to the Borough’s village improvement fund. Red Dog’s actual mine and mill, the privately owned productive property, remains fully inside the Borough’s ordinary property tax base and is the Borough’s principal source of local revenue. The Borough chose that arrangement. It has a seat at the table because the infrastructure in question was public to start with, and the payment in lieu of taxes was negotiated on top of a tax base the Borough never lost.

Red Dog’s arrangement is a deal a borough chose to make. The AVT is a taxing authority a borough would no longer have the choice to exercise.

The AVT does the opposite. Section 3 of HB 381 amends AS 29.45.030(a) to add a new exemption removing natural gas project property from municipal taxation outright, and a related amendment to AS 29.45.080(c) excludes that same property from the formula municipalities use to calculate their own tax base. This is privately owned property, built by a private developer, that would otherwise sit squarely inside Mat-Su Borough’s ordinary taxing jurisdiction the way any other industrial facility does. The AVT does not negotiate a substitute payment on top of that authority. It removes the authority by statute and replaces it with a fixed formula set entirely by the state, one the Department of Revenue’s own modeling shows delivering roughly 95 percent less than what standard property tax law would generate.

This matters beyond the pipeline corridor because Mat-Su has more than one project in this position. Nova Minerals’ subsidiary, Alaska Range Resources, received a $43.4 million Department of War grant this year to help fund an antimony mine at its Estelle project in the West Susitna Mining District and a refinery at Port MacKenzie, aimed at supplying domestic antimony for military and industrial use by 2027. Port MacKenzie is not AIDEA property and not state property. It is owned and operated directly by the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, and Nova has already signed a land use agreement with the Borough for the refinery site. Once built, that refinery is exactly the kind of privately owned, federally backed, strategically framed industrial facility that would ordinarily generate property tax revenue for the Borough that owns the port it sits on.

Nothing in HB 381 touches Port MacKenzie or the West Susitna corridor today. But the AVT establishes the mechanism and the rationale for removing municipal taxing authority from exactly this category of project: privately developed, federally significant, running on a deadline framed as a matter of national urgency. A future legislature does not need to invent a new argument to extend that treatment to the next strategically important facility Mat-Su happens to host. It only needs to point to HB 381 as precedent.

None of this argues against building the pipeline, or against Nova’s refinery, or against Red Dog’s continued operation. It argues for deciding, deliberately and in the open, whether Alaska wants a general policy for how it taxes privately owned infrastructure built around public ports, public roads, and federal strategic priorities. If a simplified, volumetric approach is genuinely a better tool than ad valorem taxation for this category of project, that is worth debating on its own terms, for every borough that might host one, not backing into for a single company inside a special session called under a federal tax credit deadline.

The legislature returns to Juneau on July 27. It should pass the construction-period tax abatement HB 381 already justifies, and leave the permanent question of how Alaska taxes privately owned strategic infrastructure, on ports it owns and roads it builds, for a bill written on its own timeline, heard by every borough with a stake in the answer. Legislators can be reached through the akleg.gov website or the legislative switchboard at (907) 465-4648.