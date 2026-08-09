Rep. Kevin McCabe has spent the past several weeks making a consistent argument across a series of essays. Prices tell us what people need. Profit gives someone a reason to take a risk. Government should not be in the business of picking winners, planning economies from the top down, or substituting political power for market judgment. He has applied that argument to national politics, warning that a growing movement wants public ownership of major industries and government control of energy and housing. He has applied it to Alaska’s own development debates, arguing that saying no to a project without naming what replaces it is not caution, it is a refusal to do the math. Most of that holds up, and I would sign onto plenty of it myself. But the Mat-Su delegation he has helped rally behind HB 381 never turned that same standard on the one bill that needed it most.

The Math That Doesn’t Add Up

A market allocates capital through prices. A developer weighs risk against expected return, and if the numbers do not work, the project does not get built, no matter how much anyone wants it to. That is the standard the delegation has been using to defend the AVT: Glenfarne cannot finance this pipeline under the existing 20-mill ad valorem structure, so the state must restructure the tax to make the project pencil out. Presented that way, it sounds like ordinary risk-adjusted capital allocation. But the numbers being used to justify the restructuring are not the actual numbers driving the project’s economics. Section 45Q and Section 45V federal tax credits, worth potentially over a billion dollars a year combined once the project is operational, do not appear anywhere in the Department of Revenue’s fiscal notes on HB 381. A legislature asked to size a permanent tax concession under Article VIII’s maximum benefit standard has been doing that math with the two largest variables left out of the equation. The market is not solving a pricing problem here. The state is negotiating a subsidy without knowing, or without saying, what that subsidy is actually worth to the company receiving it.

Who Actually Wrote This Bill

Prices work as a signal because no single participant sets them. That is the entire mechanism McCabe credits with making capitalism outperform central planning: no one person or company gets to decide what something is worth, the market decides collectively, through competition. The AVT did not emerge that way. A confidential memo, not public testimony, guided Senate negotiators on the AGDC-Glenfarne investment terms. Glenfarne resisted disclosing an updated project cost figure to the legislature in June, at the exact moment that figure mattered most for evaluating the bill. The project’s own outside adviser, GaffneyCline, had an undisclosed relationship with Baker Hughes, a company with a direct commercial stake in the pipeline’s construction, while advising legislators on the project’s economics. When the entity whose profitability the bill is designed to secure is also the entity supplying the numbers, setting the negotiating terms, and controlling what gets disclosed and when, a market is not pricing a risk anymore. A single company is writing the policy meant to govern it.

“When the entity whose profitability the bill is designed to secure is also the entity supplying the numbers, a market isn’t pricing a risk anymore. A single company is writing the policy meant to govern it.”

The State as Investor, Not Referee

McCabe’s critique of the political movement he is worried about centers on government acquiring ownership stakes and directing capital toward politically favored outcomes rather than letting private risk capital sort itself out. The Alaska Gasline Development Corporation’s own position in this project does exactly that. AGDC holds a 25 percent stake in the pipeline’s parent company, but keeping that stake requires the state to buy in at final investment decision, an investment the Department of Revenue estimates will cost at least $4.4 billion, contingent on cost assumptions that have already moved by tens of billions of dollars over the past year. That is the state acting as an equity partner in a private energy project, absorbing the same cost-overrun risk a private investor would absorb, using public money, on a deal its own negotiators helped structure behind closed doors. If a government taking an ownership position in energy infrastructure and directing capital toward a favored outcome is the definition of the central planning McCabe warns against, the state’s own equity position in AKLNG fits that definition more precisely than almost anything on the other side of the aisle has proposed this year.

The Delegation’s Own Standard

Every member of the Mat-Su House delegation, DeLena Johnson, Steve St. Clair, Jubilee Underwood, Elexie Moore, Garret Nelson, and Kevin McCabe, voted for the bill establishing the AVT on June 12, 2026. Sens. Cathy Tilton and George Rauscher backed the same underlying structure. These are legislators who have been consistently skeptical of government-directed economic planning everywhere else on the ballot. They have made the case, publicly and repeatedly, that prices and risk capital should decide outcomes, not political power. That standard, applied consistently, would have required the same skepticism toward a bill negotiated through a confidential memo, built around fiscal notes that omit the largest revenue streams driving the project’s actual economics, and backed by a state equity commitment structured alongside the same private company whose profitability the tax restructuring exists to secure. The delegation found room to worry about a federal jobs guarantee and public ownership of major industries in a platform document from a political movement with no power in Alaska. It did not find the same room to worry about a state agency taking an equity stake in a single developer’s project, negotiated in private, under fiscal notes that leave out a billion dollars a year in relevant federal subsidy.

Not Capitalism. Not Even Close.

None of this requires believing Glenfarne is acting in bad faith, or that the Mat-Su delegation is being dishonest about what it believes. It just requires holding them to the standard they have already laid out, in their own words, across a series of public essays, and applying it to the one piece of legislation it was least applied to. A market where one company supplies the numbers, negotiates the terms in private, and gets a public equity partner willing to absorb its cost overruns is not the price-discovery, risk-bearing system McCabe spent the summer defending. Economists have a name for what it is instead: crony capitalism, government and private industry merging their interests to direct policy and allocate capital outside the discipline of an open market. Math always wins, McCabe wrote. It does. But the math has to include every number, and it cannot be written by the party whose profit depends on which numbers get left out.

Dana Raffaniello lives in Palmer, Alaska. He works as a network engineer, reads Alaska energy legislation closely, and publishes analysis of its fiscal and structural implications at raff6482.substack.com. He is running for the Mat-Su Borough Assembly, District 2. He has no commercial interest in any energy project discussed in this analysis.