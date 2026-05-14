Built on a Compliance Checkbox: How Alaska LNG and HB 50 Were Engineered to Ship Our Gas to Japan, Store Their CO₂ in Our Geology, and Leave Alaskans Holding a Bill With No End Date

Alaska’s Constitution is not ambiguous on the subject. Article VIII, Section 2 requires that the state’s natural resources be developed for the maximum benefit of the people of Alaska. Not the maximum benefit of a foreign private equity consortium. Not the maximum benefit of Japanese heavy industry meeting mandatory emissions compliance targets. Not the maximum benefit of a shipping company looking to backhaul liquefied CO₂ on vessels that would otherwise return empty from LNG deliveries. The maximum benefit of Alaskans.

House Bill 50 passed the Alaska Legislature in May 2024 by a vote of 37 to 3 in the House and 18 to 2 in the Senate. Governor Dunleavy signed it into law. Two days later, Hilcorp Alaska, Sumitomo Corporation, and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha signed a joint study agreement to investigate shipping Japan’s industrial CO₂ to Alaska for permanent underground storage. The signing ceremony was held in the presence of both the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry and the United States Department of Energy.

The ink on HB 50 was not yet dry.

Before the legislature voted, before the governor signed, before a single Class VI injection well was permitted under the new statute, the intended customer for Alaska’s geology had already been identified. Governor Dunleavy stated it plainly on his official website. The Cook Inlet basin, he wrote, holds an estimated 50 gigatons of storage potential. That, he noted, represents 50 years of carbon emissions from the entire nation of Japan.

He was not describing an energy policy. He was describing a disposal contract.

The question is not whether carbon capture technology works. The question is who decided that Alaska’s geology should absorb the externalized compliance costs of Japanese heavy industry, what Alaska receives in exchange, and whether anyone in the legislature asked those questions before voting yes.

This piece asks the question the legislature did not answer before casting those votes. Alaska will ship its natural gas to Japan through a $44 billion pipeline. Japan will burn that gas, generate industrial CO₂, aggregate it, liquefy it, and ship it back to Alaska on tanker vessels. Alaska will inject it into Cook Inlet geology, a seismically active forearc basin traversed by the Castle Mountain Fault with documented M7.0 seismicity in its historical record. Alaska will monitor that CO₂ for 50 years after injection ends. After that 50-year post-injection period, the monitoring liability transfers permanently to Alaska taxpayers with no hard cap, no termination date, and no established payment obligation from the Japanese industrial emitters who generated it.

The trust fund established under HB 50 to cover that liability collects for 12 years.

The CO₂ stays underground indefinitely.

The question is not whether carbon capture technology works. The question is who decided that Alaska’s geology should absorb the externalized compliance costs of Japanese heavy industry, what Alaska receives in exchange, and whether anyone in the legislature asked those questions before voting yes.

The documented record suggests they did not. Or if they did, the answers were not made available to the public that owns the pore space.

The Checkbox That Built the Market

Carbon capture and storage is not a new idea on Alaska’s North Slope. Oil companies have been injecting CO₂ into North Slope formations for decades as part of enhanced oil recovery operations. The technology existed. The geology was understood. The practice was economically viable without federal subsidy because the recovered oil was the revenue. No one needed a tax credit to justify the injection. The oil paid for it.

Something changed. Not the geology. Not the technology. What changed was the creation of a compliance market that made the act of injecting CO₂ more financially valuable than the oil it might recover.

The architecture of that market did not originate in Juneau. It originated in European financial institutions and the ESG frameworks they constructed beginning in the early 2010s and codified into binding regulatory structure through the EU Taxonomy Regulation and the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero. Those frameworks established carbon neutrality as a measurable compliance requirement for institutional investors. Companies that could not demonstrate progress toward carbon neutrality faced reduced access to European institutional capital. The framework spread through the global investment community with the speed that financial compliance requirements typically travel, which is to say immediately and without negotiation.

Japanese LNG buyers operate within that framework. Their institutional investors hold ESG commitments. Their procurement decisions reflect those commitments. When Japanese utilities and industrial companies contract for LNG, they increasingly require that the production and delivery chain demonstrate a carbon management strategy. Carbon capture and storage on the production end satisfies that requirement. It is a checkbox. Check it, and the LNG qualifies as compatible with the buyer’s carbon neutrality commitments. Leave it unchecked, and the contract becomes harder to close.

That checkbox is why CCS is in the Alaska LNG deal. Not because Alaska’s legislature independently determined that permanent geological CO₂ storage was in the maximum benefit of Alaskans. Because the buyers that Glenfarne needs to sign long-term offtake agreements require it.

Glenfarne is the project developer. Its founder Brendan Duval has a background at Macquarie Group, the Australian infrastructure investment bank. Its Swiss co-investor is Partners Group, a Zug-based private equity firm managing assets for institutional clients that include European pension funds with ESG compliance obligations. The financial architecture of the project is not Alaskan. The compliance requirements driving the CCS component are not Alaskan. The 45Q credits that make the CCS financially viable are American, funded by federal debt that the Congressional Budget Office projects at 101 percent of GDP in fiscal year 2026 and rising to 120 percent by 2036.

The legislature was advised on the technical merits of this arrangement by GaffneyCline, a UK-based consultancy that presented to both chambers of the Alaska Legislature. GaffneyCline is owned by Baker Hughes. Nine days before GaffneyCline’s first legislative appearance in Juneau, Baker Hughes announced a strategic alliance with Glenfarne. That relationship was not disclosed to the committees receiving GaffneyCline’s testimony.

“CO₂ removal is essential to bring gas quality to LNG specification. A CO₂ removal plant is always present in the LNG value chain.” - GaffneyCline, testimony before Alaska Legislature

The compliance checkbox that Japanese buyers require generates $595 million annually in 45Q credits to the Gas Treatment Plant operator under the financial modeling presented to the legislature. The Alaska Department of Revenue’s own benefit analysis documented that the GTP pays zero state corporate income tax in every modeled year through 2062 while collecting those credits. The state’s share of the arrangement amounts to roughly three cents on every dollar of federal credit value flowing to the operator.

The checkbox costs American taxpayers $595 million a year. It costs Alaska three cents on the dollar. It satisfies a compliance requirement built by European financial institutions for the benefit of Japanese industrial buyers and Swiss private equity investors.

The EU’s Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive, enforceable across member states from September 2026, explicitly prohibits carbon neutrality claims based on carbon offsets rather than actual emissions reductions in the value chain. In October 2025, the Paris Judicial Court found an oil and gas company liable for its climate-related statements for the first time. European courts are telling companies that the compliance checkbox Alaska built its geological future around does not mean what the companies checking it have been claiming it means.

Alaska signed a long-term geological commitment to a short-term compliance market.

The Backhaul Nobody Priced

The Governor’s vision was straightforward. Alaska ships natural gas to Japan. The same vessels return carrying Japan’s industrial CO₂. Alaska stores it underground. He called it a value chain.

A value chain implies that value flows in both directions. What the documented record shows is that value flows primarily in one direction, and liability flows in the other.

On October 11, 2024, the United States Department of Energy and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry co-hosted the fourth Japan-US CCUS Working Group in Anchorage. At that meeting, Hilcorp Alaska, Sumitomo Corporation, and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha signed a joint study agreement to investigate the feasibility of aggregating CO₂ in Japan, liquefying it, transporting it by tanker to Alaska, and injecting it into Cook Inlet geology for permanent storage. The project’s expected storage capacity is 50 gigatons, a figure the Governor’s own website describes as equivalent to 50 years of Japan’s total national CO₂ emissions.

The agreement was a feasibility study. It contained no payment terms. No per-ton storage fee. No liability allocation between the parties. No indemnification clause covering leakage events. No monitoring commitment from the Japanese companies generating the CO₂. No answer to the question of who pays for post-injection monitoring in year 50, year 100, or year 300.

It was a study agreement. Alaska committed its geology to the concept before anyone established what the concept pays.

Department of Energy officials confirmed at the Anchorage workshop that imported Japanese CO₂ shipped to Alaska for storage does not qualify for 45Q credits. The credit requires domestic capture. CO₂ aggregated in Japan, liquefied in Japan, and loaded onto tankers in Japan was not captured in the United States. It generates no 45Q revenue. Zero.

Alaska would be accepting foreign industrial emissions, injecting them into seismically active Cook Inlet geology, and holding the monitoring liability permanently, with no federal credit offset and no established commercial payment framework to replace it.

The pore space lease structure established under HB 50 directs 50 percent of carbon storage lease revenue to the Alaska Permanent Fund. What HB 50 does not establish is what the per-ton storage fee for imported foreign CO₂ should be, what royalty rate is appropriate compared to oil and gas production royalties, or what financial assurance the foreign emitter must post before Alaska accepts permanent geological responsibility for that emitter’s industrial waste.

Those questions were not answered before the legislature voted. They have not been answered since.

Japan’s own government has not resolved this question domestically. The Japanese government has stated that JOGMEC, a government organization, will be responsible for monitoring once stable storage is confirmed, but has not specified the method or duration of monitoring. Japan cannot answer the monitoring duration question for its own domestic CCS projects. It is simultaneously negotiating to ship 50 years of its national emissions to Alaska where someone else will hold that question permanently.

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation, which designed the financing framework for cross-border CCS partnerships, identified the core problem plainly in its own documentation. The framework requires governmental backstops for uninsurable risks. In plain language, some of the risks in this arrangement cannot be insured at any price. Someone must absorb them as a matter of governmental obligation. In the Alaska context, that entity is the State of Alaska and ultimately the Alaskan taxpayer.

The Governor called it a value chain. The documented record describes something different. Alaska provides the geology, accepts the liability, and holds the uninsurable risk. Japan provides the CO₂. The operator collects the storage fees.

Built for Export, Billed to Alaskans

The raw gas coming off the North Slope at Prudhoe Bay is approximately 12 percent carbon dioxide. A home furnace in Palmer running on natural gas requires pipeline quality, which means CO₂ content of roughly 2 to 3 percent. The $10.9 billion Gas Treatment Plant at the center of the AKLNG project scrubs to below 50 parts per million CO₂, a specification required for LNG liquefaction because CO₂ freezes solid at cryogenic temperatures and would destroy the equipment.

A Palmer furnace cannot distinguish between gas at 2 percent CO₂ and gas at 50 parts per million CO₂. The burner tip does not know the difference. The gas bill does.

Every in-state consumer on the Railbelt, every Enstar customer in the Mat-Su, every utility ratepayer in Southcentral Alaska, will pay a toll calculated to recover the capital cost of LNG-grade scrubbing at a 10 percent pre-tax equity return. The Department of Revenue’s own modeling shows gas at the pipe outlet costing approximately $4.43 to $4.51 per thousand cubic feet before local distribution, before Enstar’s margin, before any municipal charge. That toll structure reflects a $10.9 billion facility designed for export markets and 45Q credit generation, not for the 70 percent of Southcentral Alaska’s heating and electric needs that depend on natural gas.

GaffneyCline told House Resources that CO₂ removal is essential to bring gas quality to LNG specification and that a CO₂ removal plant is always present in the LNG value chain. They then noted that Gulf Coast LNG plants now incorporate CO₂ capture in addition to removal as a result of federal incentives, specifically 45Q. The distinction between removal, a commercially necessary industrial process that North Slope operators have performed since 1986 without federal subsidy, and capture, the 45Q-eligible reclassification of that same activity, was drawn by the project’s own advisor in testimony to the committee reviewing the legislation.

The North Slope EOR operators have been separating CO₂ from Prudhoe Bay gas and reinjecting it into producing reservoirs since 1986 under Class II well permits. No HB 50 was required. No 45Q credit was needed. The activity was commercially justified because recovered oil was the revenue. HB 50 did not change the geology. It did not change the CO₂ stream. It did not change the separation technology. What it changed was the legal classification of an activity that was already occurring, creating the statutory hook for a credit claim on infrastructure whose commercial justification predates the credit by four decades.

A simpler configuration was available. A pipeline-quality treatment facility on the slope using standard amine absorption technology would cost an estimated $1 to $2 billion in capital, not $10.9 billion. Gas would travel the 807 miles to Southcentral at pipeline quality. Fairbanks would tap off at pipeline quality at affordable cost. The Mat-Su would tap off at pipeline quality. Final LNG-quality scrubbing would occur at Nikiski integrated with the liquefaction refrigeration cycle, the configuration the project’s own technical study described as the normally preferred engineering approach, noting it was not an option for this project due to the physical separation of the GTP and the LNG plants.

That separation was a design choice, not an engineering constraint. The GTP is on the North Slope because the stable Class VI sequestration geology, the Colville Basin deep saline formations beneath the Prudhoe Bay complex, is on the North Slope. The 45Q credit at $85 per ton for geological sequestration requires Class VI injection. Class VI injection at the required scale requires the Colville Basin. The Colville Basin requires the GTP to be on the slope. Every in-state consumer pays LNG-grade tolls because the credit geography demands it.

The spur line resistance makes the same argument visible from a different angle. The legislature’s own consultant confirmed that adding a Fairbanks spur line would add approximately two cents per thousand cubic feet to the cost of gas, a lower order of magnitude difference than the volumetric tax being debated. Glenfarne treated the spur line as a threat to project viability and agreed to include it only conditionally, subject to permitting and regulatory approval. Senator Kawasaki put the implication on the record in committee:

“It is like the AGDC and the AKLNG doesn’t even care about making natural gas available to anyone except the LNG export market.” - Sen. Scott Kawasaki, Senate Resources Committee

The reason is documented. Every cubic foot of gas diverted through a Fairbanks spur does not reach the LNG plant. Gas that does not reach the LNG plant does not require LNG-grade CO₂ removal. CO₂ that does not flow through the GTP capture trains does not generate a 45Q credit. The spur line resistance is not about two cents per mcf. It is about protecting the throughput volume of the credit-generating asset.

Alaska’s Class VI well regulations were still in draft form as recently as December 2025. No Class VI injection wells exist on the North Slope. The $595 million annual credit stream modeled by the Department of Revenue requires operational Class VI wells injecting CO₂ into permitted deep saline formations. Those wells require permits that do not yet exist under regulations that were not yet final when the legislature voted. The credit geography that determined where the GTP was built, what it cost, and what every in-state consumer will pay to move gas through it, depends on a permitted injection pathway that has not yet been established.

Cook Inlet is experiencing a supply crisis. DNR’s own forecast moved the supply shortfall date from 2030 to 2027. Enstar warned it may not be able to supply adequate gas to utilities past that date. The gap between Cook Inlet failure and AKLNG first gas delivery is a minimum of two years at imported LNG prices that former Mayor Bronson estimated could double what Southcentral Alaska currently pays.

The project designed to solve that crisis was not designed around what in-state consumers need. It was designed around what LNG export economics require and what the 45Q credit geography demands.

What Lives in the Rock

The compliance frameworks were built in Brussels and Frankfurt. The financing structures were designed in Tokyo and Zug. The feasibility studies were signed in Anchorage hotel ballrooms with government officials present for the ceremony. None of those locations will absorb the consequences if something goes wrong underground.

Alaska will.

Cook Inlet is not an inert geological bathtub waiting to receive 50 gigatons of liquefied industrial CO₂. It is a seismically active forearc basin with a documented history of significant seismic events. The Castle Mountain Fault runs through the region. The historical seismic record for Cook Inlet includes a magnitude 7.0 event. The 1964 Good Friday earthquake, the second largest ever recorded in North America at magnitude 9.2, had its epicenter in Prince William Sound, immediately adjacent to the Cook Inlet basin. The geological forces that produced that event did not disappear. They are ongoing.

The question is not whether a seismic event will occur in the vicinity of Cook Inlet injection sites. The historical record establishes that significant seismic events occur in that region with regularity measured in decades, not centuries. The question is what happens to injected CO₂ when one does, who bears the liability for that outcome, and whether the 12-year trust fund established under HB 50 was actuarially designed with that seismic record in mind.

No public documentation reviewed in the preparation of this piece establishes that the trust fund was designed with reference to the Cook Inlet seismic record. No public documentation establishes what the remediation cost would be if a significant seismic event compromised injection well integrity and allowed stored CO₂ to migrate outside the permitted storage formation. No public documentation establishes that the Japanese industrial emitters whose CO₂ would be stored in those formations have any financial obligation to Alaska if that outcome occurs after the post-closure liability transfer period ends.

The North Slope injection sites present a different but equally documented geological concern. Permafrost on the North Slope is warming. Active thaw-driven subsidence is occurring across the region. A storage commitment made today based on current formation conditions is a commitment that extends through decades of continued permafrost change whose endpoint is not predictable with the precision that permanent liability management requires.

The transfer of regulatory primacy from the EPA to the state is itself a transfer of liability. When Alaska administers its own Class VI program, the federal backstop that EPA oversight represents moves to the state. Alaska becomes the regulator and the residual liability holder simultaneously. That dual role is precisely the structural conflict that independent analysts have identified as a risk in state-level post-closure liability regimes.

Some states have pursued legislation to exempt operators from any and all post-closure liability and transfer it to the state. Independent analysts note that such unlimited liability transfers risk creating a moral hazard where operators are not properly incentivized to conduct operations in a protective manner. HB 50 establishes a Carbon Storage Closure Trust Fund that collects for 12 years. It does not establish a trust fund designed for 50 gigatons of imported CO₂ stored over 50 years of injection operations followed by indefinite post-closure monitoring.

The rock does not care about the ESG checkbox. The fault does not recognize the terms of a joint study agreement. The permafrost will continue to thaw on a schedule set by physics, not by the Alaska Legislature.

What the legislature set, by voting 37 to 3, is who absorbs the consequences when those physical realities intersect with the commercial structure they authorized. The documented answer is Alaskans. For as long as the CO₂ remains underground. Which, by design, is forever.

Maximum Benefit for Whom

The Alaska Constitution’s requirement is not complicated in its language. Article VIII, Section 2 states that the legislature shall provide for the utilization, development, and conservation of all natural resources belonging to the State, including land and waters, for the maximum benefit of its people. The pore space beneath Alaska’s surface is a natural resource belonging to the state. The question this piece has been building toward is whether the legislative framework established by HB 50, combined with the LNG legislation that followed it, satisfies that constitutional standard.

The documented record does not make that case.

On one side of the ledger, place what the documented record shows flows out of Alaska. Natural gas from the North Slope, processed through an $10.9 billion Gas Treatment Plant, shipped through an 807-mile pipeline to a liquefaction facility, loaded onto LNG tankers, and delivered to Japanese buyers satisfying mandatory GX-ETS compliance requirements that became enforceable in fiscal year 2026. The operator of that Gas Treatment Plant collects an estimated $595 million annually in 45Q federal tax credits, funded by American debt the Congressional Budget Office projects at 101 percent of GDP this year, rising to 120 percent by 2036 and 175 percent in the 30-year long-term projection. The state collects approximately three cents on every dollar of that federal credit value. The GTP pays zero state corporate income tax in every modeled year through 2062.

On the other side of the ledger, place what the documented record shows flows into Alaska. A pore space lease structure with no established per-ton storage fee for imported CO₂. A Carbon Storage Closure Trust Fund that collects for 12 years against a liability with no termination date. Fifty percent of carbon storage lease revenue to the Permanent Fund, with no actuarial basis for whether those revenues cover the monitoring obligation they are meant to fund. A feasibility study agreement signed two days after HB 50 was enacted, containing no payment terms, no liability allocation, and no financial assurance requirement from the foreign emitters whose industrial waste would occupy Alaska’s geology permanently.

The imbalance is not a matter of interpretation. It is documented in the state’s own fiscal notes, the Department of Revenue’s own benefit analysis, the enrolled text of HB 50, and the public statements of the Governor who requested the legislation.

The compliance framework that created the demand for this arrangement is not stable. The EU’s Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive, enforceable from September 2026, explicitly prohibits carbon neutrality claims based on offsets rather than actual emissions reductions in the value chain. The Paris Judicial Court found an oil and gas company liable for its climate-related statements for the first time in October 2025. European courts are systematically dismantling the legal standing of the compliance checkbox that Alaska built its geological future around.

Japan is building domestic CCS capacity. The country positioning Alaska as its primary carbon disposal destination is simultaneously developing the infrastructure to handle its own emissions at home, under its own regulatory framework, without shipping CO₂ across the Pacific and without asking another sovereign to hold the post-closure liability indefinitely.

The market Alaska’s legislature built its geological commitment around may not exist in its current form by the time the project reaches full operational capacity. The liability Alaska’s legislature accepted has no expiration date regardless of what the market does.

The debt context deserves a direct statement. The 45Q credit is not revenue. It is borrowed money. The United States is running a $1.9 trillion deficit in fiscal year 2026. Net interest on that debt exceeds $1 trillion this year for the first time in the nation’s history, surpassing both national defense and Medicare as a line item. The federal government is transferring $595 million annually to a foreign-backed private operator through a tax credit mechanism, funded by deficit spending, to satisfy a compliance framework whose legal standing is being challenged in European courts, to enable LNG sales to Japanese buyers whose own government is building domestic alternatives, while Alaska holds the geological liability for the portion of that arrangement that generates no credits at all.

The people who designed this structure will not be in Juneau when the monitoring bill comes due. The Swiss private equity investors will have returned their capital to European pension funds long before the 50-year post-injection monitoring period begins. The Japanese industrial companies whose CO₂ occupies Cook Inlet geology will have met their GX-ETS compliance obligations and moved on to whatever framework replaces them. The LNG tankers will have made their last delivery. The pipeline will have reached the end of its operational life.

Alaska will still own the pore space. Alaska will still own the liability. Alaska will still own the geological risk.

The legislature that voted 37 to 3 owes the public it represents a direct answer to the question this piece has asked from the first paragraph. Not a reference to the November election. Not a characterization of the people asking as obstructionists or dissidents. Not a recitation of projected revenues that have not materialized on the schedule the Governor’s ten-year plan described.

A direct answer.

Maximum benefit for whom.

If the answer is Alaska, show the documented fiscal architecture that supports that conclusion. Show the per-ton storage fee that makes the geological liability actuarially sound. Show the liability allocation language that assigns financial responsibility to the Japanese industrial emitters for post-closure monitoring costs beyond the 50-year transfer period. Show the independent verification of Glenfarne’s financial capacity to operate through the full injection period without transferring that obligation to the state. Show the geological risk assessment that accounts for Cook Inlet seismicity and North Slope permafrost degradation in the trust fund’s actuarial design. Show the Class VI well permits that must exist before the $595 million annual credit stream can flow.

If that documentation exists and was presented to the legislature before the vote, it should be in the public record. This piece could not find it.

If it does not exist, the legislature has some work to do before the next vote.

The pore space belongs to Alaskans. The liability belongs to Alaskans. The constitutional obligation to manage both for maximum benefit belongs to the legislature.

The compliance checkbox belongs to someone else entirely.