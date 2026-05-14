Dana Raffaniello

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Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
7h

Follow the money!

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WTPA: We the People Alaska's avatar
WTPA: We the People Alaska
7h

Not to mention:

The future hydrogen and ammonia plant to harvest more inflationary debt creating 45V credits. This plant also needs the Cook Inlet declared dead for a CO2 dump.

But wait, there’s MORE! The cost for the CO2 grift operations and maintenance will SURELY be rolled into the rate case for domestic gas charges instead of being billed to the 45Q harvesters. Alaskans pay twice, once to the IRS, another at their heating and electrical bills. It makes one wonder why there’s been no talk of a carbon credit bank to help Alaskans as this gains institutionalization instead of Brian Murkowski and the Peltolas who started carbon credit trading LLCs when this was kicked off.

But WAIT, THERE’S MORE! They mistimed killing off the Cook Inlet. Now an energy emergency will be declared. We’ll have to pay to build an import facility or two. Care to guess what an LNG import facility can/will he repurposed for? Yeeeessss, a CO2 import facility.

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