Alaska’s Constitution requires that the state’s natural resources be developed for the maximum benefit of Alaskans. House Bill 50, signed by Governor Dunleavy in May 2024, established the legal framework for carbon dioxide storage in Alaska’s geology. Two days after the governor signed it, Hilcorp Alaska, Sumitomo Corporation, and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha signed a joint study agreement to investigate shipping Japan’s industrial CO₂ to Alaska for permanent underground storage.

The ink was not yet dry.

Six documented findings explain what that means for Alaska taxpayers. The full evidentiary record, with statutory citations, Department of Revenue modeling, GaffneyCline conflict-of-interest documentation, and primary source analysis, is in the companion piece linked at the bottom of this article. What follows is the argument.

One. The Checkbox That Built the Market

Carbon capture on the North Slope is not new. Oil companies have been injecting CO₂ into North Slope formations for enhanced oil recovery since 1986. No federal subsidy was required because recovered oil was the revenue. What changed was not the geology or the technology. What changed was the creation of an ESG compliance framework by European financial institutions that made the act of injecting CO₂ more financially valuable than the oil it might recover.

Japanese LNG buyers operate within that framework. Their institutional investors require carbon neutrality credentials. Carbon capture on the production end satisfies that requirement. It is a checkbox. The CCS component of the Alaska LNG project exists because Glenfarne’s offtake partners require it, not because Alaska’s legislature independently determined permanent geological storage was in the maximum benefit of Alaskans.

That checkbox generates $595 million annually in 45Q federal tax credits to the Gas Treatment Plant operator. Alaska collects approximately three cents on every dollar of that credit value. The credit is funded by federal debt the Congressional Budget Office projects at 101 percent of GDP in fiscal year 2026.

The EU enforcement framework that created the compliance demand is now being challenged in European courts. Alaska signed a long-term geological commitment to a short-term compliance market.

Two. The Backhaul Nobody Priced

Governor Dunleavy described the arrangement as a value chain. Alaska ships LNG to Japan. Japan ships its industrial CO₂ back. Alaska stores it underground. A value chain implies value flows in both directions.

The documented record shows value flows primarily in one direction and liability in the other.

The Hilcorp-Sumitomo-K Line feasibility study agreement contained no payment terms, no per-ton storage fee, no liability allocation, no indemnification for leakage events, and no monitoring commitment from the Japanese companies generating the CO₂. Alaska committed its geology to the concept before anyone established what the concept pays.

Imported Japanese CO₂ generates zero 45Q credits. Department of Energy officials confirmed this at the Anchorage workshop. The credit requires domestic capture. Alaska would accept foreign industrial emissions, inject them permanently, and hold the monitoring liability with no federal credit offset and no established commercial payment framework.

The Japan Bank for International Cooperation acknowledged in its own documentation that some risks in this arrangement are uninsurable. Their solution is governmental backstops. In Alaska’s context, that backstop is the Alaska taxpayer.

Three. Built for Export, Billed to Alaskans

Raw Prudhoe Bay gas is approximately 12 percent CO₂. A Palmer furnace requires pipeline quality at 2 to 3 percent CO₂. The $10.9 billion Gas Treatment Plant scrubs to below 50 parts per million because LNG liquefaction requires it. A Palmer burner tip cannot distinguish between those two specifications. The gas bill can.

Every Enstar customer in the Mat-Su pays a toll calculated to recover the capital cost of LNG-grade scrubbing at a 10 percent pre-tax equity return. Department of Revenue modeling shows gas at the pipe outlet at $4.43 to $4.51 per thousand cubic feet before local distribution or Enstar’s margin. A pipeline-quality treatment plant would cost an estimated $1 to $2 billion. Gas would travel to Southcentral at affordable cost. Fairbanks and the Mat-Su would tap off at pipeline quality. That simpler configuration does not exist because it does not maximize the 45Q credit stream.

The spur line resistance makes the same point. The legislature’s own consultant confirmed a Fairbanks spur adds two cents per mcf. Glenfarne opposed it anyway. Every cubic foot diverted to in-state use is a cubic foot that does not generate a credit. Senator Kawasaki stated it plainly on the record in committee:

“It is like the AGDC and the AKLNG doesn’t even care about making natural gas available to anyone except the LNG export market.” — Sen. Scott Kawasaki, Senate Resources Committee

Alaska’s Class VI well regulations were still in draft form in December 2025. No Class VI injection wells exist on the North Slope. The $595 million annual credit stream modeled by DOR requires permitted injection infrastructure that did not exist when the legislature voted.

Four. What Lives in the Rock

Cook Inlet is a seismically active forearc basin. The Castle Mountain Fault runs through it. The historical record includes a magnitude 7.0 event. The 1964 Good Friday earthquake at magnitude 9.2 had its epicenter in Prince William Sound immediately adjacent. The geological forces that produced that event are ongoing.

The North Slope permafrost is warming. Active thaw-driven subsidence is occurring across the region. A storage commitment made today extends through decades of continued permafrost change on a schedule set by physics, not legislation.

No public documentation establishes that HB 50’s trust fund was designed with reference to the Cook Inlet seismic record. No public documentation establishes what remediation would cost if a seismic event compromised injection well integrity. No public documentation establishes that Japanese emitters whose CO₂ occupies those formations have any financial obligation to Alaska after the post-closure liability transfer period ends.

The trust fund collects for 12 years. The CO₂ stays underground indefinitely.

Five. The Ledger

The imbalance between what flows out of Alaska and what flows in is documented in the state’s own fiscal notes and DOR modeling, not in outside analysis.

Out of Alaska: natural gas, $595 million annually in 45Q credits to a foreign-backed operator, zero state corporate income tax through 2062, and permanent monitoring liability for CO₂ the state did not generate.

Into Alaska: three cents on every dollar of credit value, a pore space lease with no established per-ton storage fee for imported CO₂, a trust fund that stops collecting after 12 years, and a feasibility study agreement with no payment terms.

The compliance framework generating the demand for this arrangement is being dismantled in European courts. Japan is building its own domestic CCS capacity. The market Alaska’s legislature committed its geology to may not exist in its current form when the project reaches operational capacity. The liability has no expiration date regardless.

Six. The Question

Alaska’s Constitution, Article VIII, Section 2, requires maximum benefit from the state’s natural resources for Alaskans. Pore space is a natural resource. The legislature has not publicly answered what per-ton storage fee makes the geological liability actuarially sound, what liability allocation assigns responsibility to Japanese emitters for post-closure monitoring costs, what financial assurance Glenfarne must post before the obligation transfers to the state, or what geological risk assessment accounts for Cook Inlet seismicity and North Slope permafrost change in the trust fund’s design.

If that documentation exists and was presented to the legislature before the 37 to 3 vote, it should be in the public record.

This piece could not find it.

Maximum benefit for whom.

The full documented analysis with statutory citations, DOR benefit modeling, GaffneyCline conflict-of-interest documentation, geological risk sourcing, and the complete legislative record is published as Maximum Benefit for Whom: How HB 50 Leased Alaska’s Geology to Foreign Industry and Left Alaskans the Bill.