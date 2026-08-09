The Alaska Gasline Caucus held a listening session in Anchorage on August 6, 2026, inviting mayors, utility executives, and industry leaders to describe the benefits and burdens of a natural gas pipeline that has not yet reached a final investment decision, will not deliver gas to Southcentral Alaska before 2029 at the earliest by its own supporters’ account, and has already failed once this year in the Alaska House of Representatives. The caucus, co-chaired by Sen. George Rauscher and Rep. Mia Costello, describes itself as a bipartisan body formed to bring legislators and stakeholders together around Alaska’s energy future. That description understates its origin. When the caucus held its first meeting in October 2025, the agenda featured a presentation from Glenfarne Alaska LNG’s own president, alongside briefings from the Department of Labor and the University of Alaska. Glenfarne was in the room shaping the caucus’s framing before the caucus ever held a public listening session.

A name should describe what a thing is, not what it aspires to be seen as. Given who was present at its founding, and given what has followed since, this caucus is better understood as the Glenfarne Caucus.

A Bill That Died Twice, and a Standard Applied Once

House Bill 381 failed in the Alaska House on a 19-19 vote on July 16, 2026, hours after the Senate passed a conference committee compromise 11-8 and hours after Governor Mike Dunleavy announced he would veto that same compromise if it reached his desk. Dunleavy’s objection centered on a Senate-added provision, sometimes called the S-corp tax, that would have applied Alaska’s corporate income tax to certain privately held oil and gas companies, Hilcorp chief among them, that currently avoid it through their pass-through structure. The governor called the provision unvetted, untested, and capable of destabilizing Alaska’s business environment. He called a third special session for July 27 to try again without it.

That standard, that a substantial and consequential tax provision should not ride on emergency gasline legislation without adequate vetting, is worth taking seriously. It is also worth applying consistently. The Alternative Volumetric Tax at the center of HB 381 is not a minor adjustment to Alaska’s existing ad valorem property tax on pipeline infrastructure. It is a wholesale replacement of that structure, with no precedent in American gas or oil pipeline taxation, built specifically around one project and one developer. The Department of Revenue’s own modeling shows the Mat-Su pipeline corridor generating roughly $116 million a year under the standard 20-mill property tax system, versus roughly $5 million a year under the AVT. That is not the kind of difference that qualifies as minor. It is a restructuring on the same order of magnitude as the pass-through tax the governor rejected on process grounds, and it has received considerably less public scrutiny.

The governor’s own account of how this bill’s economics came into focus raises a related concern. Speaking to reporters at the close of the second special session, Dunleavy explained that Glenfarne’s November 2025 reversal, from insisting it would proceed without a state tax cut to insisting the tax cut was essential, came after project financiers brought new calculations showing the pass-through tax alone would remove over a billion dollars from the project before gas ever began moving. Whether that number reflects genuinely new information or simply information that had not previously been shared candidly is a fair question. It is difficult to square with the idea that a project of this scale, involving one of the most experienced infrastructure developers in the world, only discovered its exposure to a publicly debated tax provision in the final weeks before a floor vote.

What the Fiscal Notes Never Said

Alaska cannot claim the federal tax credits at the center of this project’s actual financing model. Section 45Q of the federal tax code pays roughly $85 per metric ton for captured and sequestered carbon dioxide, a stream estimated to be worth approximately $595 million annually to this project once operational. Section 45V, the clean hydrogen credit, could be worth substantially more depending on how the project’s hydrogen output is classified. Neither figure appears in the Department of Revenue’s fiscal notes presented to the legislature on HB 381, SB 280, or their predecessor bills. A legislature asked to size a permanent tax concession under the Alaska Constitution’s Article VIII maximum benefit standard cannot meet that standard while working from a fiscal record that omits the revenue streams actually driving the project’s underlying economics, even if the state itself never collects those federal dollars directly.

The project’s cost estimate has proven just as unstable as its tax treatment. The original public figure was $44 billion. The Department of Revenue’s working estimate has been $46.2 billion. In early June, Glenfarne resisted providing legislators an updated number at all, telling the House Finance Committee to focus on a ballpark range rather than a specific figure, a posture Sen. Bert Stedman rejected outright. Glenfarne then revised its own estimate to a range of $44.5 to $54.5 billion. Weeks later, at a Council on Foreign Relations event in Washington, Governor Dunleavy cited a project cost of $65 to $70 billion, a figure roughly 40 to 50 percent above the number the legislature had been working from throughout the special sessions. A price cap and delivered-cost structure built around a $46 billion capital base does not hold up against a $65 to $70 billion actual cost. The delivered cost of gas moves further from the AVT’s $16 per mcf cap, not closer to it, and the cap looks less like consumer protection and more like a number calibrated to a developer’s earlier financing model.

Alaska’s own equity position adds a further and largely undiscussed layer of exposure. The state holds a 25 percent stake in the pipeline’s parent company through the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation, but that stake dilutes automatically unless the state buys in at final investment decision, an investment the Department of Revenue estimates will cost at least $4.4 billion in nominal terms, contingent entirely on cost assumptions that have already proven unreliable. If the project’s actual cost lands closer to Dunleavy’s $65 to $70 billion figure than to DOR’s working number, that buy-in cost rises with it. None of this exposure appears in the public framing of HB 381 as a simple property tax question.

“An emergency that cannot be addressed on the emergency’s own timeline is not a reason to rush a permanent tax restructuring through a compressed special session.”

An Emergency With a 2029 Timeline

The urgency animating the third and now fourth special sessions rests on the claim that Southcentral Alaska faces an imminent gas crisis that legislative action can resolve. The utilities living that crisis describe a considerably more complicated picture, one that does not point toward the legislature at all.

Enstar’s president, John Sims, told reporters in late July that the utility needs to file, or ensure someone files, for regulatory authority to import natural gas by the end of this year. He called this the first time he has been willing to say so publicly. Even under an aggressive schedule, he described new import gas as unlikely to arrive before 2029. A completed AKLNG pipeline is, by the same utilities’ own account, years further out than that. Neither pathway offers relief for this winter, next winter, or the winter after that. What is actually keeping the lights on through these near-term winters are inter-utility arrangements already in motion: Matanuska Electric Association trading gas volumes with Enstar, Chugach Electric shifting to diesel-fired generation to free up gas for heating loads, and drawdown management on the CINGSA storage reservoir. None of these mechanisms require the legislature, the AVT, or AKLNG.

Sims’s own assessment of the underlying supply picture deserves to be represented honestly rather than selectively. He has said plainly that Cook Inlet, in his judgment, is no longer a viable long-term option for meeting Southcentral’s growing demand, and that offering producers a premium price for new gas has not induced new drilling. That is a genuine concern from an operator with the clearest possible incentive to find gas if it exists. It sits alongside, rather than against, evidence that Cook Inlet is not simply exhausted: HEX has doubled its own production from the Kitchen Lights Unit over the past year and is drilling two additional wells in 2026, and newly issued coalbed methane exploration licenses in the Susitna Valley point to supply potential that has not yet been tested. Both things can be true. The basin may hold more producible gas than current contracts and drilling economics have captured, and the near-term crisis utilities are managing right now may still be real and serious. What is not true, on the timeline the utilities themselves have laid out, is that anything the legislature passes this summer changes either picture for several years to come. An emergency that cannot be addressed on the emergency’s own timeline is not a reason to rush a permanent tax restructuring through a compressed special session.

Who Answers For This

Every governing body involved in this year’s gasline debate is either leaving office or facing an election within months of whatever gets decided. Governor Dunleavy is term-limited and will not serve as governor when this bill, in whatever form it eventually passes, comes up for implementation. Roughly half of the Alaska House and Senate face voters in November 2026. The people negotiating the state’s exposure to a $65 to $70 billion infrastructure project, in some cases, are not the people who will administer the result.

That timing does not by itself prove bad faith on anyone’s part, and this analysis is not offered as an accusation against any individual’s motives. It is offered as a structural observation about incentives. A confidential memo, rather than public testimony, guided Senate negotiators on the AGDC-Glenfarne investment terms. Glenfarne resisted disclosing an updated project cost figure to the legislature at the exact moment that figure mattered most. The Department of Revenue’s fiscal notes omitted the federal credit streams that appear to drive the project’s actual financing logic. Each of these, individually, might be explained as an oversight or a negotiating choice. Together, they describe a pattern: decisions being finalized without the numbers that would let anyone, legislator or constituent, evaluate whether the policy delivers what it claims to.

The Mat-Su delegation bears a direct version of this question, and the record here is unusually clean. Every Mat-Su representative in the House, Rep. DeLena Johnson, Rep. Steve St. Clair, Rep. Jubilee Underwood, Rep. Elexie Moore, Rep. Garret Nelson, and Rep. Kevin McCabe, voted yes on June 12, 2026, when CSHB 381(FIN) am, the House version establishing the AVT and its accompanying municipal property tax provisions, passed 34-5. All six then voted no on July 16 against the conference committee report that added the pass-through entity tax, a position consistent with Sen. Cathy Tilton and Sen. George Rauscher, who voted against the Senate’s own amended, pass-through-inclusive version on June 19. On the underlying question that actually matters for Mat-Su taxpayers, whether to establish the AVT and move the pipeline corridor away from standard ad valorem taxation, the district’s delegation was effectively unanimous. The Department of Revenue’s own modeling shows that corridor generating roughly $116 million a year in property tax revenue under existing law, against roughly $5 million a year under the AVT these eight legislators voted to advance, with the Municipal Impact Grant Fund created to soften that loss falling well short of making the borough whole and excluding AVT-subject property from the school funding formula calculation entirely. Every one of them owes their constituents a direct answer for why they voted to trade that revenue and that municipal taxing authority away, and what they believe the borough and its taxpayers received in return.

This delegation has been quick to place the blame for HB 381’s collapse on the Senate Democrats who added the pass-through entity tax. That blame is not unfounded, the S-corp addition was a late, poorly vetted provision layered onto emergency legislation, exactly the kind of process failure this piece has already documented. But the same standard cuts against the delegation’s own record. The AVT itself was never debated as its own single-subject bill either. It was introduced, amended, and pushed through the same compressed special-session process, by the same Mat-Su legislators now pointing at the other side of the aisle, and it costs this district’s own tax base far more than the pass-through provision ever would have. Both blocs are responsible for the fact that Alaska does not yet have a clean gasline bill: one for adding a provision that was never adequately tested, the other for advancing a permanent tax restructuring that was never adequately tested either, just earlier and with less public attention.

A cleaner alternative remains available, and has been available throughout this process. A construction-period property tax abatement, running through first commercial gas delivery, paired with a market-sensitive mill rate mechanism that adjusts downward during sustained price downturns, would give the project the financing certainty it needs without permanently rewriting how Alaska taxes pipeline property for the benefit of one developer. It would preserve the existing 20-mill ad valorem structure rather than replacing it, avoid the equal protection exposure the AVT invites by treating similarly situated TAPS co-owners differently, and could be debated as the narrow, single-subject bill the governor insisted the pass-through tax should have been. If this session cannot produce that bill, there is no governance cost to letting the incoming legislature and the next governor take it up with a full term ahead of them to answer for the outcome, rather than finalizing it now under a compressed session and an outgoing administration.

The Same Pattern, A Different Corridor

The pattern described above, public urgency outrunning the fiscal and technical record it claims to rest on, is not confined to the pipeline. A parallel case is developing sixty miles closer to Palmer, where Terra Energy Center has proposed a 1.25-gigawatt coal-fired power plant in the West Susitna region, backed by federal Department of Energy funding structured entirely around an integrated carbon capture system designed to hit a greater than 90 percent capture rate. The Matanuska-Susitna Borough Assembly has twice declined to require that capture system as a condition of its own public support for the project, most recently in a resolution that stripped any mention of carbon capture by a 4-3 vote specifically so the developer would not be locked into using it. A federally subsidized capture system that the local governing body has explicitly declined to require, sized well beyond what any identified West Susitna industrial load currently needs, and sited in a basin whose seismic history includes the permanent conversion of dry farmland into tidal marsh, raises questions that deserve the same scrutiny applied here to AKLNG. That case, including what the federal 45Q credit’s own compliance record shows about how these subsidies actually get audited, is the subject of the next piece in this series.

Dana Raffaniello lives in Palmer, Alaska. He works as a network engineer, reads Alaska energy legislation closely, and publishes analysis of its fiscal and structural implications at raff6482.substack.com. He is running for the Mat-Su Borough Assembly, District 2. He has no commercial interest in any energy project discussed in this analysis.