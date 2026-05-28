Introduction: Your Turn to Ask

The Governor says this is urgent.

Thirty days. Closing window. Generational opportunity. Pass the bill or lose the pipeline. That is the public case for this special session, delivered from the same stage at the same energy conference where, one year earlier, the project’s developer said it was economically attractive without government support. This year, from that same stage, the developer said it is not financeable without the tax abatement and declined to disclose the project’s total cost.

Today, the developer’s own adviser sat before the Senate Finance Committee and told your legislators that the $35 billion cost figure was wishful thinking. He said natural gas is not the driver. He said it is not worth much. He said secondary gases carry the value. When a senator asked which gases, he did not say.

That exchange happened on the public record, in a hearing your tax dollars fund, on a bill your Governor called urgent enough to pull the legislature back from its regular session for the third time.

Meanwhile, in the same Alaska where this is all happening:

The Anchorage School Board voted in February 2026 to close three elementary schools while grappling with a projected $90 million budget deficit. Fairbanks closed three schools. Juneau consolidated its two high schools into one. Ketchikan voted unanimously to close two more elementary schools. The Mat-Su Borough School District, whose borough hosts the pipeline corridor this bill is built around, faces a roughly $23 million budget gap, and proposed school closures will not be enough to close it.

The bill before the Senate Finance Committee right now permanently restructures the school funding formula to exclude the largest infrastructure project in Alaska history from the property value calculation that determines how much local communities contribute to their schools. It removes municipal property tax authority from pipeline corridor jurisdictions. It compensates the Mat-Su Borough for hosting tens of billions in pipeline infrastructure with a discretionary $5 million annual payment that requires a legislative appropriation every single year to arrive.

The Governor calls this a benefit to Alaska. This piece calls it a set of questions Alaska has not yet been allowed to ask.

That changes today.

This piece documents what the public record shows, what today’s testimony established, and what remains unanswered. At the end, you will find every question consolidated in one place, labeled by topic, and ready to copy and send. That is the ask.

TAKE ACTION

Go to akleg.gov. Find your senator and representative. Every member has a public email address.

Scroll to the end of this piece. Copy the questions. Paste them into an email.

Subject line: SB 2001 -- Questions for the Record.

Send it before the session ends. The committee record is still open.

You do not need to be a lawyer. You do not need to understand federal tax credit architecture or Steam Methane Reforming or the IRS Physical Work Test. You need to read the questions, recognize that no one in that committee room asked them today, and decide whether your legislator should have answers before casting a vote that locks in a permanent tax structure with fiscal stability provisions that cannot be revisited once enacted.

The Governor says urgency requires passing this bill in 30 days. The project’s own adviser said the cost figure underlying the entire analysis was wishful thinking. A senator in that room today said the legislature may need to ask for a concession.

Concessions are what you negotiate before you sign the contract. Not after. Not once the fiscal stability provisions make the terms permanent. Not once your borough has surrendered its property tax authority for a $5 million annual discretionary payment that the legislature can choose not to appropriate.

If this deal is as good for Alaska as the Governor says it is, the questions at the end of this piece have straightforward answers. Ask for them. Put them on the record. Make your legislators respond before they vote.

The Governor says the window is closing.

He is right about that. He just has not told you which window.

Section One: The Special Session Framing

The Setup

The Governor called this special session with one stated objective: pass a tax structure for the Alaska LNG project before a closing window shuts. The public case has been consistent across multiple special sessions: Alaska needs this pipeline, the market window is narrow, and legislators who ask too many questions are playing with the state’s future.

What the Governor has not said publicly is which window is actually closing.

At the Governor’s own energy conference one year before this special session, Glenfarne’s presentation stated the project was economically attractive without government support. Tax abatements were not mentioned. This year, from that same stage, the developer stated the project is not financeable without the tax abatement and declined to disclose the project’s total construction cost. The reversal between those two appearances at the Governor’s own conference has not been explained publicly by the Governor’s office or by Glenfarne.

See Question 1 at the end of this piece.

Section Two: What the Adviser Said and What He Did Not

The Testimony Record From Today’s Senate Finance Hearing

On May 27, 2026, GaffneyCline Senior Director Nicholas Fulford appeared before the Senate Finance Committee as the project’s own adviser. Under questioning, he stated on the public record that the $35 billion cost figure was wishful thinking. He offered ‘may be’ on $46 billion, with no greater certainty than those two words. He stated that natural gas is not the driver and is not worth much. He stated that secondary gases carry the value. He acknowledged NGLs cannot go in the pipe. When legislators asked which secondary gases he meant, he did not specify.

The Department of Revenue’s Spring 2026 fiscal model, the document every fiscal note in this special session is built on, uses $46.2 billion as its construction cost assumption. That is the number whose foundation Fulford described today as wishful thinking and offered only a ‘may be’ to replace it.

A senator responded by stating the legislature may need to ask for a concession. A concession is what you negotiate before you pass the law, not after. Once SB 2001 passes with fiscal stability provisions, Alaska’s negotiating position on the tax rate is gone. The stability mechanism is specifically designed to prevent future legislatures from revisiting the rate. That is its stated purpose. Glenfarne needs fiscal certainty for financing. Fiscal certainty means Alaska cannot come back later and ask for more.

If the cost is unknown and the project’s own adviser calls the public anchor figure wishful thinking, the urgency argument for locking in a permanent tax rate is gone.

See Question 2 at the end of this piece.

Section Three: The 45Q Architecture

What Was in the Slides

Fulford’s Senate Finance presentation today included, on Page 15, a precise quantification of the 45Q Carbon Capture and Sequestration Tax Credit value to the project. Seven million metric tons of CO2 captured annually at the Gas Treatment Plant. Eighty-five dollars per ton. Five hundred ninety-five million dollars per year in federal tax credits flowing to the operator. Disclosed in his own slides. Quantified. On the record.

What was not in those slides: Alaska collects $2.50 per ton in injection royalties under enrolled HB 50, as amended on the Senate floor by Senator Olson’s Amendment 1. At seven million metric tons annually, that is $17.5 million to Alaska against $595 million to the operator. Less than three cents returned to Alaska for every dollar of federal credit value generated using Alaska’s geology, Alaska’s regulatory framework, and Alaska’s long-term liability for CO2 stored indefinitely underground in seismically active formations.

The 45Q credit runs for 12 years from the date the facility is placed in service. Construction must begin before January 1, 2033. At first export gas projected for 2031, the 45Q credit window runs approximately through 2043. The carbon capture facility generating those credits is bundled with the Gas Treatment Plant in a single AVT component at $0.12 per mcf. It is not separately valued, separately accounted for, or separately taxed. Alaska has no statutory mechanism to capture any portion of the credit value generated by using its geology.

See Question 3 at the end of this piece.

Section Four: The 45V Architecture

What Was Not in the Slides

The word hydrogen does not appear once in Fulford’s 26-slide Senate Finance presentation today. The word ammonia does not appear. Section 45V of the Internal Revenue Code does not appear. The Nikiski ammonia plant, which sits on 130 acres with two anhydrous ammonia facilities and a cargo ship loading terminal, does not appear in the project value chain diagram.

What does appear in the project record outside today’s slides: Tokyo Gas letters of intent for LNG purchase. Japanese institutional investors whose ESG frameworks require carbon management credentials. The AGDC’s own hydrogen hub concept paper describing Nikiski’s existing infrastructure. Representative McCabe’s public statement, now part of this series’ documented record, that Japan would not commit to purchase agreements without CCUS. That is not an environmental statement. It is an ESG credentialing statement driven by Japanese capital market requirements.

At a Nikiski hydrogen facility, Steam Methane Reforming converts the methane that traveled down the pipeline into hydrogen or ammonia for export. That process generates a second, entirely separate CO2 stream from the one captured at the North Slope Gas Treatment Plant. Capture and inject that second CO2 stream into Cook Inlet reservoirs and the facility qualifies for Section 45V Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credits of up to $3.00 per kilogram of hydrogen produced. At 500,000 metric tons of hydrogen annually, the annual 45V credit value reaches $1.5 billion.

That figure was not in Fulford’s slides. The gases that generate it were not named when a senator asked directly.

See Question 4 at the end of this piece.

Section Five: The Physics of Clean

What the Label Conceals

Steam Methane Reforming does not eliminate carbon. It relocates it. The chemical reaction splits methane into hydrogen and CO2. The carbon that was in the gas becomes carbon dioxide. Without capture, that process releases approximately 12 kilograms of CO2 for every kilogram of hydrogen produced. Carbon capture intercepts some of that CO2 and injects it underground. The capture equipment itself runs on power drawn from the facility, consuming 15 to 25 percent of gross output. You burn more gas to power the equipment that manages the CO2 produced by burning the gas.

Even at 95 percent capture, which is considered very high and difficult to sustain in continuous real-world operations, approximately 6.6 kilograms of CO2 equivalent remain per kilogram of hydrogen produced. To qualify for the full $3.00 per kilogram 45V credit, the IRA requires lifecycle emissions below 0.45 kilograms of CO2 per kilogram of hydrogen, approximately 95 percent lower than standard SMR with no capture at all. At real-world capture rates from North Slope gas with aging infrastructure and unaudited upstream methane leakage rates, qualifying for the highest 45V tier is extremely difficult.

Methane is approximately 80 times more potent than CO2 as a greenhouse gas over a 20-year timeframe. The 45V model fixes the upstream leakage assumption at 0.9 percent of methane consumed. North Slope infrastructure dates in significant part to the 1970s and 1980s. Project-specific leakage rates have not been independently audited. National average assumptions in the federal model may substantially understate the actual upstream emissions burden of this project.

The lifecycle accounting boundary for 45V qualification stops at the Nikiski facility gate. Combustion emissions from shipping ammonia to Japan and burning it in a Japanese power plant are outside the measurement. The ESG credential is produced in Nikiski. The combustion happens in Japan. The federal taxpayer funds the credit in between. The net result across the full lifecycle from North Slope wellhead to Japanese power plant is almost certainly a net increase in total greenhouse gas emissions compared to simply burning the natural gas directly.

The credits are real. The environmental benefit is not.

See Question 5 at the end of this piece.

Section Six: The Shovel and the Clock

The IRS Deadline Nobody Mentioned

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law on July 4, 2025, moved the 45V construction commencement deadline from January 1, 2033 to December 31, 2027. That deadline is now 19 months away.

The IRS recognizes two tests for establishing beginning of construction. The Physical Work Test requires physical work of a significant nature, such as foundations designed specifically for the facility or custom components in off-site fabrication. The Five Percent Safe Harbor requires incurring five percent of total project costs before the deadline. At $46 billion, five percent is $2.3 billion. Once beginning of construction is established under either test, a four-year continuity safe harbor allows the facility to be placed in service by the end of the fourth calendar year following construction commencement.

The arithmetic: begin construction by December 31, 2027, place the Nikiski hydrogen facility in service by approximately 2031, collect ten years of 45V credits through approximately 2041. The project’s own timeline targets first export gas in 2031. The windows align, but only if the legal framework authorizing the project is in place in time for Glenfarne to begin construction before the deadline.

Without SB 2001 passing now, without fiscal stability, without the legal framework and project financing, Glenfarne cannot credibly begin construction on anything in Alaska. Without beginning construction, the 45V window closes permanently on December 31, 2027 regardless of what any future Alaska legislature does.

The special session expires in 30 days. The 45V construction deadline is 19 months away. The Governor has not mentioned the IRS deadline in any public statement about this bill.

If the urgency is about preserving the 45V credit window rather than the LNG market window, the Governor has called a legislative emergency on behalf of a federal credit program he has not disclosed to the Alaska public.

See Question 6 at the end of this piece.

Section Seven: The Stack

Two Credits. One Project. One Pattern.

The 45Q credit and the 45V credit cannot be claimed on the same molecule of CO2. That prohibition is explicit in the statute. What can be done is claiming both credits on different CO2 streams from different facilities at different locations.

45Q on the North Slope CO2 stream from the Gas Treatment Plant. That CO2 is a byproduct of native gas processing. Capture it, inject it into North Slope reservoirs, collect $85 per ton for 12 years. Approximately $595 million annually.

45V on the Nikiski CO2 stream from Steam Methane Reforming. That CO2 is produced by converting pipeline methane into hydrogen. Capture it, inject it into Cook Inlet reservoirs, collect up to $3.00 per kilogram of hydrogen for 10 years. Potentially $1.5 billion annually.

Two different CO2 molecules. Two different injection sites. Two different federal credit programs. One project. Combined annual federal credit value approaching $2 billion, paid by American taxpayers against a national debt exceeding 100 percent of GDP.

Alaska provides both injection sites. Alaska accepts both long-term geological liabilities in seismically active basins. Alaska restructures its school funding formulas and removes municipal property tax authority to support the infrastructure that qualifies for both credits. Neither credit program was described to the public in these terms by the Governor’s office at any point during the special session.

See Question 7 at the end of this piece.

Section Eight: What HB 381 and SB 280 Were Before They Became This

The Legislative History the Special Session Compressed

SB 2001 is the third iteration of a tax package that began in the regular 34th Legislature session as HB 381 and SB 280. Understanding what changed between those bills and the special session versions explains precisely how much ground Alaska lost in the compressed deliberation the Governor called.

The Senate Resources Committee, under Chair Giessel, had been developing SB 280 through multiple committee substitutes. The LNG plant volumetric tax rate in the Senate Resources work was $0.25 per thousand cubic feet. The special session bill sets it at $0.12, less than half. The Senate Resources work also included provisions requiring legislative approval for major ownership changes, requiring disclosure of investor and partner relationships, capping in-state gas prices for Alaska utilities at $5 per mcf after LNG plant completion, and prohibiting recouping construction cost overruns through utility rate increases.

Those provisions are not in SB 2001. The special session bill is the Governor’s preferred terms reintroduced under a 30-day clock after the regular session ended without passage. A 30-day special session forecloses the committee work, the public testimony periods, the invited expert testimony, and the multiple committee substitute process that produced the stronger Senate Resources framework. That foreclosure is not incidental to the special session structure. It is the structure.

See Question 8 at the end of this piece.

Section Nine: What This Does to Alaska Revenue

The Numbers in the Public Record

The DOR fiscal note on SB 2001 is precise on the baseline. Under current law, without any tax modification, property tax revenue to the state is estimated at $25 million initially following the start of in-state commercial operations in 2029, ramping to $244 million annually upon full capacity export operations in 2033.

What replaces that under SB 2001: a complete property tax abatement during construction, which could run five or more years on a project with a cost figure described as wishful thinking. Then an Alternative Volumetric Tax at weighted average rates generating roughly a quarter of what the 20-mill equivalent would produce on infrastructure of this value. The abatement period begins immediately. The 45Q credit stream of $595 million annually to the operator begins at or near the same time.

The AVT breakdown at full development from the DOR presentation: the state receives $250 million annually, Anchorage $36 million, Fairbanks North Star $9 million, North Slope Borough $111 million, Kenai Peninsula $134 million, Mat-Su $31 million from its combined pipeline mileage and per-capita allocations, Denali $11 million, and other communities $28 million.

The GTP and carbon capture facility, the component generating $595 million annually in 45Q federal credits to the operator, returns $90 million annually to the state and $90 million to the North Slope Borough in combined AVT. Approximately three dollars in federal credit value flow to the operator for every dollar of combined state and borough AVT revenue from the same facility. The LNG plant rate was cut more than half from the $0.25 rate Senate Resources had developed. The carbon capture facility is bundled with the GTP in a single tax component with no separate accounting and no revenue-sharing mechanism tied to credit receipts.

See Question 9 at the end of this piece.

Section Ten: The School Funding Formula

Removing the Largest Infrastructure Project in Alaska History From the Education Calculation

Section 1 of SB 2001 amends AS 14.17.510 to exclude project property subject to the Alternative Volumetric Tax from the calculation of taxable property for city or borough school funding purposes. Section 2 amends the definition of local contribution in AS 14.17.990(6) to exclude AVT revenue from that calculation.

In plain language: the largest private infrastructure project in Alaska history will not count in the property value base that determines how much local communities must contribute to their school funding formulas. The project’s presence in a community does not increase that community’s local contribution obligation. The AVT revenue the community receives does not count as a local contribution toward education.

Legislative Legal Services flagged the equal protection problem this creates in an April 27, 2026 memo to Senator Giessel on SB 280. Under the school funding formula changes, districts hosting pipeline infrastructure are differently situated than districts that do not. A pipeline corridor district’s required local contribution is calculated without the infrastructure value, potentially freeing money for outside-the-cap expenditures that other districts cannot access. Legislative Legal Services recommended that DEED or Legislative Finance conduct a comprehensive analysis of the fiscal impact on each school district before the changes take effect. That analysis has not been presented to this committee.

See Question 10 at the end of this piece.

Section Eleven: Schools Closing While the Formula Changes

The Condition of Alaska Education at the Moment This Bill Is Before the Committee

This is not background. It is the context in which every provision of this bill must be understood.

The Anchorage School Board voted in February 2026 to close three elementary schools, Fire Lake, Lake Otis, and Campbell STEM, while grappling with a projected $90 million budget deficit. Fairbanks closed three schools for the 2025-2026 school year. Juneau consolidated its two high schools into one building. Ketchikan voted unanimously in April 2026 to close two more elementary schools against an $8 million deficit. The Mat-Su Borough School District faces a roughly $23 million budget gap. Proposed school closures will not be enough to close it. The district superintendent stated that even after closures there will likely be more cuts to staff and programs.

Alaska statewide enrollment in the 2024-2025 school year hit its lowest level since 1998.

At this moment, the Legislature is being asked under a 30-day special session clock to permanently restructure the school funding formula to exclude the largest infrastructure project in state history from the property value calculation. The restructuring does not increase education funding for any district. It creates a differential between pipeline corridor districts and others that Legislative Legal Services says may raise constitutional problems under the Alaska equal protection clause.

Schools are closing in Anchorage, Fairbanks, Juneau, Ketchikan, Mat-Su, and Kenai. The Legislature is restructuring school funding to serve a project whose own adviser said the public cost figure was wishful thinking.

See Question 11 at the end of this piece.

Section Twelve: Does This Meet the Constitutional Standard?

Article VIII, Section 2: Maximum Benefit of Its People

The Alaska Constitution is not ambiguous on this point. Article VIII, Section 2 states: ‘The legislature shall provide for the utilization, development, and conservation of all natural resources belonging to the State, including land and waters, for the maximum benefit of its people.’

The Governor’s own companion transparency bill, SB 275, cited this provision directly in its sponsor statement. GaffneyCline’s own Senate Resources presentation from March 18, 2026 placed this provision on its opening slide and then presented a comparative table of LNG host nation constitutional frameworks, noting that each requires resources to be developed for the benefit of the people. Alaska is in that list.

GaffneyCline presented the constitutional standard and then presented a fiscal structure returning approximately one quarter of the 20-mill equivalent tax value, excluding federal credit income from any revenue-sharing mechanism, removing municipal tax authority, and restructuring school funding formulas. The project’s own adviser said today that natural gas is not the driver and is not worth much. The value is in secondary gases he declined to name. A royalty rate of $2.50 per ton and an AVT rate set against a cost figure described as wishful thinking do not obviously satisfy a standard that requires maximum benefit, not acceptable benefit.

See Question 12 at the end of this piece.

Section Thirteen: Greenwashing

The Environmental Claim the Record Cannot Support

Two environmental claims underlie the entire federal credit architecture of this project. Both require examination against the physical record before Alaska accepts geological liability for them in perpetuity.

The 45Q claim is that carbon capture at the Gas Treatment Plant produces a climate benefit. The claim is technically imprecise in a way that matters. The CO2 captured at the GTP is native formation CO2 dissolved in the natural gas itself, stripped before liquefaction. It was underground. Processing brings it to the surface. The credit is paid for re-sequestering it. Meanwhile, the methane that travels down the pipeline is burned at the destination, producing combustion CO2 that is outside the capture accounting boundary. The ESG credential covers the processing step. It does not cover the combustion.

The 45V claim is that hydrogen produced via Steam Methane Reforming with carbon capture is clean. The chemistry does not support that designation at any honest lifecycle scale. Unabated SMR releases approximately 12 kilograms of CO2 per kilogram of hydrogen. After 95 percent capture, approximately 6.6 kilograms remain. The capture equipment consumes 15 to 25 percent of facility output, requiring additional gas combustion to manage the CO2 the process produces. Upstream methane leakage from aging infrastructure adds greenhouse gas burden at 80 times the 20-year potency of CO2. The 45V accounting boundary stops at the facility gate. Combustion of hydrogen or ammonia at the destination is not counted.

Japanese institutional investors whose own regulators are increasingly scrutinizing hydrogen and LNG ESG claims as greenwashing in their home markets are purchasing a credential that covers a fraction of the fuel’s actual emissions lifecycle. Alaska is being asked to permanently restructure its tax framework and accept indefinite geological liability in two seismically active basins to provide that credential.

The net result: Alaska’s geology is used to generate federal environmental credentials for a project whose actual lifecycle emissions profile is substantially worse than the credit accounting reflects.

See Question 13 at the end of this piece.

Section Fourteen: What Alaska Is Owed Before the Vote

The Accountability Standard

This piece is not an argument against the pipeline. It is not an argument against resource development. Alaska’s natural gas should move. Alaskans should benefit from it. The question this piece has documented is whether this specific structure, under these specific terms, against a project cost described by the developer’s own adviser as wishful thinking, delivers the maximum benefit the Alaska Constitution requires.

The Governor has called special session after special session and characterized legislators who asked for cost disclosure as obstructing Alaska’s future. Today, in the hearing his special session produced, the project’s own adviser called the foundational cost figure wishful thinking, said natural gas is not the driver and is not worth much, declined to name the secondary gases that carry the value, and left a senator concluding the legislature may need to ask for a concession.

No one in that room today asked about 45V. No one asked about the December 31, 2027 IRS construction deadline. No one asked whether the secondary gases Fulford declined to name generate federal credits that together with 45Q approach $2 billion annually. No one asked what Alaska receives in return for providing two injection sites, two geological liabilities, restructured school funding, and eliminated municipal tax authority to a structure whose primary economic engine may be federal credit monetization rather than natural gas export.

Those questions are not hostile. They are the questions any informed legislature would ask before enacting a permanent tax structure with fiscal stability provisions that remove the ability to revisit the terms once the real numbers are known. They are the questions Article VIII requires be asked before Alaska’s natural resources are committed to this structure.

They are below. Copy them. Send them. The committee record is still open.

QUESTIONS FOR YOUR LEGISLATORS

Copy any or all of these questions. Email them to your senator and representative at akleg.gov with the subject line: SB 2001 -- Questions for the Record. The committee record is still open.

Q1 THE URGENCY CLAIM

Governor, you have characterized this special session as urgent because of a closing LNG market window. Can you identify in writing the specific market condition or contract deadline that requires this tax structure to be enacted within 30 days, and confirm whether the December 31, 2027 IRS construction deadline for Section 45V Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credits is a factor in the timeline your office and Glenfarne are working against?

Q2 THE PROJECT COST

Mr. Fulford, you testified before this committee that the $35 billion project cost figure was wishful thinking and that $46 billion may be today’s number. The DOR fiscal model underlying every fiscal note attached to SB 2001 uses $46.2 billion. The Worley cost update has not been completed or disclosed to this committee. On what specific cost basis did GaffneyCline determine that the $0.12 per mcf AVT rate in this bill is appropriate for Alaska, and when will the Worley estimate be available for independent legislative review before a permanent tax structure is enacted?

Q3 THE 45Q CREDIT VALUE

Under enrolled HB 50, Alaska collects $2.50 per ton in injection royalties on sequestered CO2. Fulford’s own presentation quantifies the operator’s 45Q credit at $595 million annually on the same CO2 stream. No provision in SB 2001 requires disclosure of annual 45Q credit receipts to the state, and no revenue-sharing mechanism ties any portion of that credit value back to Alaska. Before this committee votes: what is the total projected 45Q credit value to Glenfarne and its partners over the full 12-year credit period, and what is Alaska’s total projected royalty return over the same period?

Q4 THE 45V CREDIT VALUE

GaffneyCline’s Senate Finance presentation today quantified the 45Q credit value at $595 million annually but contained no reference to Section 45V Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credits. Does Glenfarne’s project financial model include projected 45V credit revenue from hydrogen or ammonia production at Nikiski? If so, what is the projected annual 45V credit value, and why was that figure not included in the section of today’s presentation titled ‘Other Sources of Economic Benefit’?

Q5 THE CLEAN HYDROGEN CLAIM

The 45V Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credit is tiered based on lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions intensity. At what emissions intensity does GaffneyCline project a Nikiski hydrogen facility would qualify, what annual credit value per kilogram corresponds to that tier, and has any independent lifecycle assessment been conducted using project-specific upstream methane leakage rates from North Slope production infrastructure rather than the IRS default national average of 0.9 percent?

Q6 THE IRS CONSTRUCTION DEADLINE

Has Glenfarne or any affiliated entity taken steps to establish beginning of construction for purposes of Section 45V of the Internal Revenue Code at any Alaska facility, and does Glenfarne’s project development timeline require SB 2001 to be enacted within this special session in order to preserve the ability to satisfy the IRS Physical Work Test or Five Percent Safe Harbor before the December 31, 2027 statutory deadline for 45V credit eligibility? A yes or no answer to each part of that question is requested for the committee record.

Q7 THE COMBINED CREDIT STACK

Does Glenfarne’s integrated project financial model include projected revenue from both Section 45Q Carbon Capture and Sequestration Tax Credits on the North Slope CO2 stream and Section 45V Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credits on a Nikiski hydrogen facility CO2 stream simultaneously? If so, what is the combined projected annual federal credit value to the operator across both programs at full project capacity, and what is the corresponding total Alaska revenue from royalties, AVT, and any other mechanism over the same period?

Q8 THE SENATE RESOURCES RATE

SB 280 as developed by Senate Resources included an LNG plant AVT rate of $0.25 per mcf and provisions requiring legislative approval for major ownership changes, investor disclosure, in-state gas price caps, and prohibition on passing construction cost overruns to utility ratepayers. SB 2001 sets the LNG plant rate at $0.12 and omits those protective provisions. What specific analysis supports reducing the rate by more than half from the Senate Resources framework, and which of the Senate Resources protective provisions will be restored as amendments before this bill passes?

Q9 THE REVENUE FOREGONE

The DOR Spring 2026 fiscal model projects $244 million annually in state property tax revenue at full project capacity under current law. The AVT structure in SB 2001 is projected to return $250 million annually to the state at full development, approximately equal to current law, but only after an abatement period during which no property tax is collected and the operator’s 45Q credit stream begins flowing. What is the estimated total property tax revenue foregone during the abatement period, and what is the net present value comparison between current law property tax collections and the AVT structure over the full 12-year 45Q credit period?

Q10 THE SCHOOL FUNDING FORMULA

Legislative Legal Services flagged potential equal protection issues under the Alaska Constitution arising from the school funding formula changes in Sections 1 and 2 of SB 2001 in a memo to Senate Resources dated April 27, 2026. Has DEED or Legislative Finance completed the comprehensive fiscal impact analysis by school district that Legislative Legal Services recommended, and if not, why is this committee voting on a permanent restructuring of the school funding formula before that analysis is complete?

Q11 THE SCHOOL FUNDING IMPACT BY DISTRICT

The Mat-Su Borough School District, whose borough hosts the natural gas pipeline corridor, faces a $23 million budget deficit and is closing schools. SB 2001 excludes pipeline property from the school funding formula calculation for Mat-Su and other corridor districts. Before this committee votes: what is the projected net change in state education funding obligation resulting from the formula restructuring in Sections 1 and 2 of this bill, and which districts gain and which bear additional burden as a result?

Q12 THE CONSTITUTIONAL STANDARD

Article VIII, Section 2 of the Alaska Constitution requires development of natural resources for the maximum benefit of the people. GaffneyCline’s adviser testified today that natural gas is not the project’s economic driver and is not worth much, and that secondary gases carry the value. If the project’s primary value lies in federal tax credits under 45Q and potentially 45V rather than in LNG export revenue, on what basis does the administration conclude that the AVT rates in SB 2001, which contain no revenue-sharing mechanism tied to federal credit receipts, satisfy the constitutional maximum benefit standard?

Q13 THE ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIM

The 45Q credit is justified as a climate benefit from carbon sequestration and the 45V credit is justified as clean hydrogen production. Has the administration commissioned or received any independent lifecycle emissions analysis of this project from North Slope wellhead through LNG or ammonia combustion at destination, accounting for upstream methane leakage at project-specific rates and combustion emissions at the point of use? If not, on what environmental basis does the state justify accepting permanent geological liability in two seismically active basins in exchange for federal credit programs whose climate benefit has not been independently verified at full lifecycle scale?

Q14 THE COMMITMENT TO DISCLOSE

Before this committee votes: will you commit to requiring Glenfarne to disclose in writing, for the public record, the combined projected value of 45Q and 45V federal tax credits over the full credit period, the project-specific lifecycle emissions intensity of any planned hydrogen production at Nikiski, the current Worley capital cost estimate, and the specific IRS construction commencement steps Glenfarne plans to take and on what timeline, before the permanent tax structure in this bill takes effect?

Dana Raffaniello covers Alaska energy policy, fiscal accountability, and resource development at raff6482.substack.com. He is running for the Mat-Su Borough Assembly District 2 .

Previous pieces in this series: Following the Money (Part One) | What Alaska’s Legislature Agreed To (Part Two) | CCS Is Not the Price of Admission (Part Three) | Alaska Is Not a Carbon Dump (Special Session)