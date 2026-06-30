Ask a hard question about HB 381 and a certain kind of response comes back fast: you don’t understand the full picture, we are privy to information you have never seen, trust the process. I have heard versions of that line from an administration official directly. This week, Alaskans found out exactly what some of that withheld information actually was, and it did not come from the administration. It came from a leak.

What They Were Actually Privy To

A handful of state senators obtained a leaked draft of AGDC’s own internal staff analysis of its confidential agreement with Glenfarne, a document titled a “lead party decision support package” that has never been published. Alaska Beacon’s reporting on it, confirmed against an independently obtained paper copy, shows the document contains a repurchase mechanism, often called a clawback, that could require the state to pay Glenfarne if AGDC ever needs to retake the project. Under that mechanism, Glenfarne proposes the repurchase price itself, based on the value it claims to have added, and if AGDC disputes that number, an outside investment bank settles it.

That detail matters because of what Glenfarne’s own president told the Senate Finance Committee in a June 16 hearing, under direct questioning: “There is no scenario where we will ask the state for money.” Sen. Cathy Giessel’s response, after reviewing the leaked document, was direct: “We don’t think this document supports that statement.” Sen. Forrest Dunbar went further, noting that if Glenfarne later tried to invoke a provision it had repeatedly denied existed, “I think we might have an argument in fraud.”

This is not a dispute over interpretation. This is a sitting state senator saying the public testimony given to a legislative committee does not match a confidential document that committee was never allowed to see. Sen. Bill Wielechowski, who had quietly held a copy of the document for some time before its existence became public, put the structural problem plainly: “We are being forced to just guess where the landmines are, guess where the pitfalls are. I don’t like being in that situation at all, and every Alaskan should be concerned about that.”

A sitting senator is saying, on the record, that the public testimony given to a legislative committee does not match a document that committee was never allowed to see.

Who Actually Had This When the House Voted

The House passed HB 381 on June 12 by a vote of 34 to 5. The leaked document, and the protections it inspired, the clawback disclosure language, the foreign-entity reporting requirement, the asset-reversion clause requiring Glenfarne to hand the project back at no cost if it fails to proceed, did not exist in any version available to the House at that time. Each of the three co-chairs of the House Finance Committee told Alaska Beacon they had never seen the document. One, Rep. Neal Foster, said he had only heard rumors that something was circulating. The amendments the document inspired came out of the Senate, weeks later, and only because a small number of senators happened to have it.

So the House’s vote was not just incomplete in the abstract sense this project has been documenting for months, the missing 45Q and 45V architecture, the undisclosed construction cost range, the school funding formula change. It was incomplete in a far more direct sense: the body that passed this bill did not have access to its own state corporation’s internal assessment of the financial risk the agreement created, while a handful of senators in the other chamber did, and chose, in at least one case, to sit on it rather than disclose it broadly. Wielechowski himself put it this way once the leak became public: “I don’t know how the document got out to people that it got out to, but somehow it did, and quite frankly, thank God it did.” That is a Democratic senator thanking an unauthorized disclosure for doing what the process itself failed to do.

The Same Defense, Used Twice, in Opposite Directions

Months before any of this leaked, Sen. Robert Myers, a Republican from North Pole, stood at a minority caucus press conference and made the case that scrutiny itself was the danger: “Simply having [the bill] here is going to have a chilling effect on investment... who’s going to want to invest with this?” That argument was deployed preemptively, before anyone had seen anything, as a reason not to demand more financial disclosure in the first place.

This week, after the leak proved exactly the kind of information legislators had been denied, AGDC president Frank Richards made the same argument in reverse. He told reporters the disclosure could hurt the corporation’s relationship with Glenfarne and “signal to future investors that Alaska can’t be trusted,” and said it might hurt “the prospects of achieving a reasonable” tax break. AGDC opened an internal investigation, not into whether Glenfarne’s public assurances had been accurate, but into how the document got out.

Read those two statements side by side and the pattern is unmistakable. Before the information existed publicly, the argument was that asking for it would scare off investors. After the information existed publicly, the argument was that having let it out would scare off investors. Transparency is treated as the threat in both directions, regardless of what it actually reveals, which only makes sense if the goal was never investor confidence in the first place. The goal was keeping the public, and apparently most of the Legislature, from seeing the terms before being asked to vote on the tax structure built around them.

Attacking Constituents for Asking the Question

This is where my own experience fits into the same pattern at a smaller scale. After my last piece on HB 381 ran, an administration official called me, and the conversation eventually settled into a familiar shape: my questions were framed as a risk to the bill’s passage rather than as something requiring an honest answer. I asked directly whether the governor would confirm to the conference committee that the clean hydrogen architecture is central to this project’s value. The answer was no, because HB 381 is a tax bill. That is a private citizen being told, in essence, that the full picture exists, but it will not be shared with the people negotiating the bill’s final terms, because the venue is wrong.

AGDC board member Dennis Michel gave the institutional version of the same dismissal at a public board meeting this week, comparing legislators themselves to mosquitoes, “irritating, relentless, and somehow always present,” and saying he hoped the conference committee would “stop hovering.” Giessel called it “outrageously demeaning” and pointed out that Michel is “an unelected person who has been appointed as a political favor,” dismissing representatives who were actually elected to ask exactly these questions. Rep. Donna Mears’ response is the sentence that names what’s actually happening here: “Maybe the thought that the Legislature is annoying is true. Because the truth sure seems to be inconvenient.”

Before the information existed publicly, the argument was that asking for it would scare off investors. After it existed publicly, the argument was that having let it out would scare off investors. Transparency was the threat in both directions.

Who Are You Actually Representing?

This is the question that matters more than any single number in this whole debate. Rep. Kevin McCabe wrote in April, in an entirely unrelated conversation, that Glenfarne would not be here without the ability to sequester CO2 on the slope, and that Japan would not buy Alaska’s gas without CCUS. He sits on House Resources. He voted Do Pass on the original carbon capture framework in 2023. Whatever he personally understood about this project’s real financial architecture, he voted for HB 381 on June 12 anyway, in a chamber that, as far as the public record shows, never had access to the confidential AGDC analysis that several senators were independently sitting on at the same time.

Sen. Giessel’s response to all of this, once she had seen what the leak actually contained, was to call for something far more serious than another amendment: “I think there’s been such distrust sown in this project that I don’t see how we can proceed forward at this point. It almost feels like there needs to be a restart where everybody comes to the table and stops hiding the ball, stops hiding the information, and the disrespect and demeaning language stops, and we start over with mutual respect and mutual collaboration.” A sitting Senate Resources chair, in the middle of her own chamber’s negotiations, is saying the process has broken down badly enough to warrant starting over.

So here is the actual question for every legislator who cast a yes vote on HB 381 without this information, and for every administration official who has spent the past several weeks telling constituents to trust a process that current senators are now describing as guesswork conducted in the dark: if you voted for, or are still defending, a financial structure you knew was incomplete, confidential, and withheld from most of your own colleagues, who exactly were you representing when you cast that vote? Not the public, who didn’t have the document. Not even most of the Legislature, who didn’t have it either. That leaves a very short list of people whose interests were actually served by keeping it confidential for as long as it stayed that way, and none of them are the Alaskans this bill claims to benefit.

Dana Raffaniello lives in Palmer, Alaska. He works as a network engineer, reads Alaska energy legislation closely, and publishes analysis of its fiscal and structural implications at raff6482.substack.com. He is running for the Mat-Su Borough Assembly, District 2. He has no commercial interest in any energy project discussed in this analysis