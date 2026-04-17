I have worked in some of the most remote communities in Alaska, communities that legislators invoke when defending universal mail-in voting as a logistical necessity for rural Alaska. I install and maintain the fiber infrastructure connecting some of those communities to reliable internet for the first time in their history. I know what the logistics actually look like on the ground, not from a committee hearing room in Juneau, but from gravel airstrips, frozen tundra roads, and Arctic coastlines where the reality of rural Alaska actually lives.

I am a Marine Corps veteran. I worked on airborne electronic warfare and jamming systems, and the test equipment used to verify that those repairs met specification before the aircraft flew the next mission. In that world there is no such thing as a procedure that is generally followed. Either the system passes the test bench or it does not fly. That standard of verification discipline has shaped how I look at every technical and administrative system I have encountered since leaving the Corps.

After the Marine Corps I began my civilian career maintaining and engineering public safety radio and dispatch systems with Motorola. That work led me to cellular systems with Nextel and VoiceStream, where I moved from maintaining cell sites to engineering them. From there I transitioned into satellite tracking systems, work that took me across the Lower 48 and beyond, and eventually brought me to Alaska through Poker Flat Research Range north of Fairbanks. Alaska became home.

In Alaska I made one more transition, from satellite tracking stations to telecommunications, spending my career bringing internet and connectivity to the remotest places in the state. From Akutan to Point Hope and points in between, I have been on the ground in the communities at the center of every debate about rural Alaska access, building and maintaining the infrastructure that makes modern connectivity possible in places most legislators have never visited.

I tell you this not to make this piece about me but because the credibility of what follows rests on direct experience rather than political preference. When I read SB 64 and conclude that it is competent administrative cleanup that fails to address the structural problems most Alaskans wanted resolved, that conclusion comes from someone who has spent a career in environments where the difference between a stated procedure and an actual procedure is not a policy debate. It is a system status indicator.

SB 64 is not a bad bill. It is an insufficient one. The insufficiency is not accidental. It is the predictable result of a Legislature that negotiated administrative improvements within a broken structural framework rather than asking whether the framework itself needed to change.

The framework that needed to change is universal mail-in voting. SB 64 does not touch it. In fact it builds more infrastructure around it. And until that changes, election night in Alaska will continue to mean less than it should, as Dave Donley learned between April 7th and April 14th while SB 64 sat on the Governor’s desk waiting for a signature that would not have changed a single thing about his race.

WHAT SB 64 ACTUALLY DOES

Before criticizing what the bill fails to accomplish it is worth being precise and fair about what it does accomplish. I have read the enrolled bill. Its administrative merits are real and should be acknowledged honestly.

Voter roll maintenance is the bill’s strongest provision. Alaska currently has 114% more registered voters on its rolls than it has eligible citizens. SB 64 addresses this directly by expanding the triggers for inactivation notices to include voters who have registered in another state, obtained an out-of-state driver’s license, registered a vehicle elsewhere, received out-of-state public assistance, served on a jury in another state, or received a homestead or residential property tax exemption elsewhere. It also requires an annual audit of the master register by an external nationally recognized expert with results published by April 1 each year. These are meaningful improvements that conservatives have sought for years and the bill delivers them.

Ballot tracking creates an online system allowing voters to confirm their ballot was sent, track delivery, confirm receipt, determine whether it was counted, and receive information needed to cure a rejected ballot. The system must use multi-factor authentication, must be mobile-friendly, and must be procured from a US-incorporated vendor. It is provided at no cost to voters. This is a legitimate modernization that many states have already implemented.

Election crime definitions are expanded to explicitly include hacking, breaching, altering, or tampering with election machinery including tabulators, programs, systems, servers, and software used to verify identity or count ballots. Election official misconduct now includes knowingly disclosing election results or confidential election data before polls close. These are needed updates to the criminal code that reflect the realities of modern election administration.

Data breach notification requires the director to publish notice of the nature and severity of any voter data breach and report to legislative leadership within specific timeframes depending on proximity to an election. Given that Alaska experienced a data exposure through a vendor platform in 2020 and did not notify voters for months, this provision is overdue.

Voter ID standards are tightened. The bill removes hunting and fishing licenses, utility bills, and bank statements as acceptable identification. Acceptable ID is now narrowed to driver’s license, state ID, valid photo ID, birth certificate, passport, or identification card issued by a federally recognized tribe. On net this is a tightening of ID standards despite the controversy surrounding the tribal ID addition.

The rural community liaison position addresses documented logistical failures in remote precincts, polling places failing to open, ballots not arriving, inadequate staffing. Whether this position proves effective depends entirely on implementation but recognizing the problem in statute is appropriate and overdue.

These provisions deserve credit. They represent genuine improvements to Alaska’s election administration. Several of them conservatives have sought for years without success. Taking them seriously is not the same as concluding they are sufficient. They are not.

WHAT SB 64 DOES NOT DO

Here is where the honest accounting becomes uncomfortable for the bill’s most enthusiastic supporters.

Universal mail-in voting is completely untouched. Alaska currently operates a system in which any voter can request a mail-in ballot for any reason or no reason at all. No cause required. No documentation required. No verification that the voter has any logistical barrier to in-person voting whatsoever. SB 64 not only leaves this system intact, it builds additional infrastructure around it. Prepaid return envelopes make mail-in ballots easier to return. Ballot tracking makes the mail-in process more transparent. The formalized curing process makes rejected mail-in ballots easier to count. Each of these provisions individually is defensible. Collectively they deepen Alaska’s commitment to a voting system that 78% of OECD countries restrict or prohibit. The Legislature never asked whether that commitment was warranted.

Post-election ballot receipt windows remain essentially unchanged. SB 64 narrows the overseas ballot receipt window from 15 days to 10 days for general elections, a modest improvement for one specific ballot category. For domestic mail-in ballots the extended post-election processing window remains intact. The new 10-day post-election cure window actually adds administrative time rather than reducing it. The mechanism that produces weeks of post-election counting, the volume of mail-in ballots arriving and being processed after election night, is structurally unchanged.

Signature verification is not addressed, and this requires direct documentation rather than assertion. During the 2024 election cycle a ballot challenge was submitted arguing that a voter’s identity could be verified by comparing the signature on the envelope to the signature on the application, that the signatures matched, that the voter had provided an identifier on the application, and that the ballot should count. The Division of Elections’ official written response stated plainly: Identifier is required. State does not conduct signature verification. NO COUNT.

That ruling is not an interpretation or an opinion. It is the Division’s own written administrative determination that it does not conduct signature verification on absentee ballots. SB 64 adds statutory language around ballot review procedures. It does not address the administrative discretion that produced that ruling. The Division will implement SB 64’s provisions as it chooses, just as it currently implements or does not implement existing verification requirements. Nothing in the bill changes that dynamic.

Hard receipt deadlines are absent. No provision establishes a hard Election Day receipt cutoff for domestic mail-in ballots. The federal court system is currently considering whether Election Day constitutes a hard deadline for ballot receipt, a ruling that could immediately invalidate portions of Alaska’s existing system and create emergency administrative chaos in the middle of an election cycle. SB 64’s sponsors were offered an amendment to address the effective date in anticipation of that ruling. They declined. The structural vulnerability remains.

The cause-based absentee voting question was never asked. Nowhere in SB 64 and nowhere in the months of public debate surrounding it did the Legislature seriously engage with the question of why any Alaskan who can physically reach a polling place should be permitted to vote by mail with no stated reason. That question, the most fundamental structural question about Alaska’s election system, was never on the table. The Legislature accepted universal no-excuse mail-in voting as a permanent feature of Alaska elections and worked to administer it more efficiently. That is a policy choice. It was made without public acknowledgment that it was being made.

THE PROOF IS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW

No argument about Alaska’s election system requires speculation when the evidence is unfolding in real time.

On April 7, 2026, Anchorage Assembly candidate Dave Donley led his race on election night. One week later, on April 14th, he trailed by 47 votes as mail-in ballots continued arriving and being counted days after the polls closed. The race was headed to a recount with the outcome still uncertain.

SB 64 was sitting on the Governor’s desk the entire time.

Let us be precise about what SB 64 would and would not have changed about that race. Ballot tracking would have allowed Donley’s supporters to watch their ballots arrive, and would have allowed his opponent’s supporters to watch theirs arrive equally. Prepaid envelopes would have made it easier to return the mail-in ballots that overcame Donley’s election night lead. The formalized curing process would have counted more of those ballots, not fewer. The voter roll maintenance improvements have no effect on a race already underway. The data breach notification requirements are irrelevant to the count.

Not one provision of SB 64 would have changed the dynamic that produced this outcome. A conservative leading on election night and trailing a week later as mail-in ballots trickled in. That dynamic is produced by universal mail-in voting without hard receipt deadlines. SB 64 does not address either element.

This is not the first time this pattern has appeared in Alaska. In 2024 the ballot initiative to repeal ranked-choice voting was ahead on election night. After weeks of continued mail-in ballot counting the repeal failed. The mechanism was identical. Election night lead, extended post-election counting window, reversed result. The structural cause was identical. Universal mail-in voting without hard receipt deadlines producing a volume of late-arriving ballots sufficient to change the outcome.

Rep. Kevin McCabe, one of three House Republicans who voted for SB 64, argued publicly that the bill is essential to RCV repeal succeeding in 2026. When pressed repeatedly and specifically on the causal mechanism, how exactly does SB 64 change the outcome of a ballot initiative, he offered a 735-ballot curing hypothetical. His argument was that 1,303 absentee ballots were rejected in 2024, 735 of which could have been cured under SB 64, and if all 735 had been votes to repeal the outcome might have been different.

This argument has three problems. First, there is no evidentiary basis for assuming those 735 ballots would have broken for repeal. Absentee ballots in 2024 broke against repeal overall. Second, the 2024 repeal failed by approximately 780 votes out of 361,000 cast, meaning the hypothetical requires an assumption of near-unanimous voting preference among a specific subset of ballots with no supporting data. Third and most importantly, the argument addresses a secondary mechanism, which already-cast ballots were counted, while ignoring the primary mechanism, the volume of mail-in ballots arriving after election night that produced the reversal in the first place.

McCabe never answered the question because the honest answer is that SB 64 does not change the structural dynamic that produced the 2024 outcome. The Donley race is proving that in real time.

A DEBATE THAT DESERVED BETTER

The public discussion around SB 64 generated more heat than light. Both sides made arguments that did not survive contact with the actual statutory text.

On the pro-SB64 side, supporters consistently overstated the bill’s significance. Sen. Bill Wielechowski, the Anchorage Democrat who carried the bill, called it the most comprehensive election reform Alaska had seen in years. Rep. McCabe argued publicly that RCV repeal would fail without it. Neither claim is supported by what the bill actually does. Comprehensive reform would have addressed the structural mechanisms producing the outcomes that concern election integrity voters. SB 64 addressed the administrative systems surrounding those mechanisms. Those are not the same thing and presenting them as equivalent does not serve the public.

On the anti-SB64 side, critics made arguments equally disconnected from the statutory text. Rep. Jamie Allard called it the biggest Democrat hoax of the year. Suzanne Downing of The Alaska Story argued it was systematically designed to advantage Democratic-leaning voters. These characterizations required ignoring the central role of Rep. Sarah Vance, by most measures the most conservative member of the House, in negotiating and championing the bill’s final form. They also required ignoring that the voter roll maintenance provisions conservatives have sought for a decade are genuinely in the bill and genuinely meaningful.

The most intellectually honest characterization of SB 64 came, somewhat inadvertently, from McCabe himself in his Substack defense of the legislation, where he described it as an incremental, practical improvement to Alaska’s election system. That is accurate. Incremental practical improvement is administrative modernization. It is not structural reform. And the gap between those two things is where most of the public frustration with this bill lives.

I said in a private conversation during this debate that SB 64 was mostly administrative fixes, not overly bad on its own merits but failing to address the structural issues most people cared about, particularly on mail-in ballots. I caught heat from both directions. The pro-SB64 contingent felt I was undermining a hard-fought legislative victory. The anti-SB64 contingent felt I was providing cover for a bill they considered fundamentally flawed.

Neither reaction engaged with what I actually said.

That dynamic is itself a symptom of the problem. Election integrity cannot be restored by people who are unwilling to read the bill and say what it actually contains. It requires the same discipline that any serious technical work requires. Accurate diagnosis before intervention, honest assessment of what the fix does and does not address, and the willingness to say the system still has a failure mode even after the maintenance is complete.

SB 64 completed some needed maintenance. The system still has a failure mode. Both things are true. Alaskans deserve a debate that can hold both things at once.

Part 2 of this series will address what actual structural reform looks like, how the rest of the world handles the problems Alaska treats as unsolvable, and what the Legislature still owes Alaska voters after passing a bill that fixed the paperwork while leaving the foundation broken.

Dana Raffanillo is a Marine Corps veteran and telecommunications engineer who has worked across rural Alaska from Akutan to Point Hope. He lives in Palmer.