Part 1 of this series established what SB 64 actually does, acknowledged its genuine administrative merits, and documented what it does not do. The structural problems that have produced years of public frustration about Alaska elections, universal mail-in voting, post-election counting windows that routinely reverse election night results, and signature verification that the Division of Elections’ own written rulings confirm does not actually occur, remain entirely intact.

This part addresses a question the Legislature never seriously asked. How does the rest of the world handle what Alaska treats as an unsolvable logistical problem? And what does actual structural reform look like?

The answers are not complicated. They are just inconvenient for a Legislature that spent months negotiating prepaid envelopes and ballot tracking software while the most important question about Alaska’s election system went unasked.

WHAT THE WORLD ALREADY FIGURED OUT

Before Alaska’s Legislature congratulates itself for passing SB 64 as election reform it should answer one question. How does Greenland run credible in-person elections in villages of fewer than 50 people with no road connections to anything, while Alaska uses those same logistical challenges to justify universal mail-in voting for Anchorage?

Greenland has no roads connecting its communities. Its population of roughly 56,000 is scattered across an island 80% covered by permanent ice. Its villages range from Nuuk to Siorapaluk, the world’s most northern settlement, north even of Thule Air Base. And yet in 2018 Greenland ran in-person elections across all of it with a voter turnout of 71.9%. When weather threatened to prevent ballot delivery to remote northern districts, ballots were flown in by plane. The electoral process worked in villages with fewer than 50 people hundreds of kilometers from the nearest population center on the opposite side of the ice sheet.

Greenland’s postal voting is not universal. It is available only for documented reasons, hospitalization, incarceration, genuinely remote location preventing physical attendance at a polling station, illness requiring treatment abroad, or work for the government abroad. That is a cause-based absentee system. Documented reason required. In-person default maintained. Universal no-excuse mail-in voting is not part of the Greenlandic system despite its geography being more logistically challenging than anything Alaska presents.

Norway includes Svalbard, an Arctic archipelago at 78 degrees north latitude, considerably more remote than most of Alaska. Svalbard has in-person advance polling staffed and available during the voting period. Norway’s postal voting is available for those with illness or disability preventing polling station attendance, Norwegians abroad who cannot reach a voting official, and citizens in genuinely remote locations. Photo ID is required at the polling station. The majority of Norwegian voters still vote in person on election day despite having advance voting options available.

I have worked in the Arctic at similar latitudes. Remote Arctic settlements manage in-person elections because the commitment to in-person voting as the default is treated as foundational rather than inconvenient. The logistics are challenging. They are not impossible. There is a meaningful difference between those two things.

Canada’s approach is the most instructive model for Alaska specifically because the demographic challenge is most similar. Rather than defaulting to universal mail-in voting for remote Indigenous communities, Canada brings voting to the community. Elections Canada operates mobile polling stations that visit remote, isolated, and low-density communities, many of them Indigenous, during the advance voting period. When three fly-in First Nations communities in Ontario had no polling stations on election day, Elections Canada treated it as a crisis requiring investigation. The solution was not to mail ballots to everyone. It was to ensure polling stations reached the communities that needed them.

Elections Canada has flown ballot boxes into communities accessible only by bush plane as checked luggage on scheduled flights. They have set up polling stations on helicopter landing pads and river banks. They have converted the back of a pickup truck into a voting booth on an Arctic runway to ensure weather station researchers could vote. The commitment is to bring voting to people, not to mail ballots to everyone and accept whatever results emerge from weeks of processing.

The global statistics make the case more broadly. Among OECD countries besides the United States, 78% either do not allow mail-in ballots for people living in the country or require photo ID to obtain a mail-in ballot. Among EU countries 85% fall into that category. Every European country outside the EU has mail-in policies that restrict or prohibit domestic mail-in voting or require photo ID.

The countries that tried unrestricted mail-in voting and abandoned it did so for documented reasons. France banned it in 1975 after massive fraud in Corsica where postal ballots were stolen or bought, voters cast multiple votes, and mail-in ballots were used to cast the votes of dead people. Mexico banned it in 1991 after documented fraud and intimidation. Belgium banned domestic mail-in voting in 2018 after fraud concerns. The United Kingdom, which permits postal voting, experienced what a judge described as a massive, systematic, and organized postal voting fraud campaign in Birmingham that allowed six Labour Party councilors to win office, fraud carried out with the full knowledge and cooperation of the local party.

These are not American partisan talking points. These are the documented experiences of established democracies with sophisticated electoral systems that reached conclusions about mail-in voting based on what actually happened when they tried it.

Alaska’s universal no-excuse mail-in system puts the state in a small global club that includes Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The jurisdictions that tried what Alaska is currently running and chose to restrict or eliminate it did so because the fraud vulnerabilities that Alaska election integrity advocates raise are not paranoid speculation. They are the reasons those countries changed course.

SB 64 never asked why most of the world reached different conclusions. The Alaska Legislature spent months negotiating prepaid envelopes and ballot tracking software while the answer to the most important question about its election system was sitting in the documented experience of dozens of other countries. That is not a small oversight.

THE REMOTE COMMUNITY ARGUMENT DOES NOT HOLD UP

The most common defense of universal mail-in voting in Alaska is that remote communities have no practical alternative. I have worked in those communities. I want to address this argument directly because it is the one that carries the most surface plausibility and deserves the most specific response.

There are Alaska communities where genuine logistical barriers to in-person voting exist. Point Hope sits on the Chukchi Sea coast at 68 degrees north latitude, predominantly Inupiat, no road connection to anything, genuinely remote in every meaningful sense. Akutan sits at the end of the Aleutian chain, accessible only by floatplane or boat, population under 100. Communities like these have real needs that a voting system must accommodate.

But Point Hope has a population of roughly 700 people. Akutan has fewer than 100. Anchorage has a population of roughly 300,000. The logistical challenges of Point Hope and Akutan do not justify universal mail-in voting for Anchorage, Wasilla, Juneau, Fairbanks, or any road-connected community in Alaska. The current system treats all of them identically and that is not a coherent policy. It is an accident of administrative convenience that has produced structural election integrity consequences nobody fully thought through when universal mail-in voting was normalized.

The communities most frequently invoked to justify universal mail-in voting in Alaska, the remote Native villages along the coast and in the Interior, vote reliably Democrat in state and federal races. This is not a criticism of those communities. It is a demographic fact that is directly relevant to the argument that expanded mail-in infrastructure primarily protects conservative voters. The data does not support that claim. The districts with the highest mail-in ballot usage and the strongest case for accommodation voting are not the districts producing conservative electoral outcomes.

The mobile polling station model addresses the legitimate access problem without creating the structural integrity problem. Canada brings polling stations to fly-in communities by bush plane. The fiber infrastructure that now connects many of Alaska’s remote communities to reliable internet, infrastructure I help install and maintain, makes coordination and logistics easier than they have ever been. I have been in these communities. The infrastructure exists. Remote community access is a logistics problem with logistics solutions. It does not require abandoning in-person voting as the default for the entire state.

WHAT ACTUAL REFORM LOOKS LIKE

Criticism without a proposed solution is complaint. The structural reform Alaska’s election system needs is not complicated. It is in fact the system most of the democratic world already operates.

End universal no-excuse mail-in voting. Replace it with a cause-based absentee system built around three categories.

The first category is traditional absentee voting. Military personnel deployed away from their home precinct, civilians temporarily outside Alaska for documented reasons, overseas voters, students attending school outside the state. This is what absentee voting was designed for across decades of American electoral history. It should be preserved, properly administered, and protected. Nobody serious disputes this category.

The second category is accommodation voting. Elderly voters who cannot physically travel to a polling location, voters with documented disabilities preventing in-person participation. This is a narrow but legitimate accommodation that most people across the political spectrum accept as reasonable and humane. It should continue with appropriate documentation requirements.

The third category is universal no-excuse mail-in voting, anyone who prefers not to vote in person for any reason or no reason at all. This should end. Not because convenience does not matter but because the security vulnerabilities it creates produce exactly the outcomes that have eroded public trust in Alaska elections. Broken chain of custody. Ballot harvesting opportunities. Household coercion that in-person secret ballot voting prevents by design. And signature verification theater, a security procedure that the Division of Elections’ own written rulings confirm it does not actually conduct.

Implement hard statutory receipt deadlines. Ballots must be received, not postmarked, received, by Election Day or a clearly defined narrow post-election window for overseas and military ballots specifically. The extended domestic mail-in counting window that produces weeks of post-election uncertainty must close. This is achievable. It requires political will rather than technical innovation.

Mandate statutory signature verification. Not regulatory guidance. Not administrative practice subject to divisional discretion. Statute. With audit requirements. The gap between what Alaska’s statutory framework implies about signature verification and what the Division actually does is a systems failure that SB 64 does not address. The Division’s own written ruling that the state does not conduct signature verification is the clearest possible evidence of a procedure that exists on paper and nowhere else.

Implement the mobile polling station model for genuinely remote communities. Bring voting to Point Hope and Akutan rather than mailing ballots to Anchorage. Canada does this. Greenland does this. Norway does this. The fiber infrastructure that now connects many of Alaska’s remote communities to reliable internet makes coordination and logistics more achievable than they have ever been.

Apply the same standard to municipal elections consistently. The Donley race proves the structural problem operates identically at the municipal level. Anchorage’s vote-by-mail system produces the same post-election counting window and the same pattern of election night results that do not hold. SB 64 cannot touch municipal election administration. A future bill must address it or the reform is incomplete by design.

This framework is not radical. It is the global norm. Seventy-eight percent of OECD countries already live by it. Alaska is an outlier not because its geography requires it to be but because its Legislature has never seriously asked whether it should be. That question is overdue.

WHAT THE LEGISLATURE STILL OWES ALASKA VOTERS

SB 64 passed the Legislature with bipartisan support. Accept it for what it is. The administrative improvements it delivers are real, they were needed, and they should be implemented faithfully.

But the Legislature that passed SB 64 now owes Alaskans a direct answer about what comes next. Administrative cleanup is not structural reform. The structural problems that generated years of public frustration about Alaska elections remain entirely in place.

The next bill should end universal no-excuse mail-in voting in Alaska at every level of government, municipal, state, and federal. It should establish cause-based absentee voting categories with documented eligibility requirements. It should impose hard statutory receipt deadlines. It should mandate signature verification in statute rather than leaving it to administrative discretion that the Division’s own rulings show is exercised against verification. It should implement the mobile polling station model for genuinely remote communities. And it should apply consistently to every election in Alaska so that the structural integrity of the process does not vary depending on whether the race is for the Legislature or the Anchorage Assembly.

Greenland does this with villages of fewer than 50 people and no roads. Norway does this at 78 degrees north latitude in Svalbard. Canada does this by flying ballot boxes into fly-in Indigenous communities as checked luggage on bush planes. Seventy-eight percent of OECD countries do this as a matter of standard electoral practice.

Alaska is capable of the same standard. What has been missing is not logistical capacity. It is legislative will.

SB 64 is a start. It is not a finish. The voters who have been asking for structural election reform in Alaska for years deserved to know the difference before the bill was signed. They deserve a clear commitment to the next step now that it has passed.

Election night should mean something. In Alaska right now it does not, as Dave Donley’s lead on April 7th and his deficit on April 14th make plain. No amount of ballot tracking software changes that. The structure has to change. That work has not yet begun.

Dana Raffanillo is a Marine Corps veteran and telecommunications engineer who has worked across rural Alaska from Akutan to Point Hope. He lives in Palmer.