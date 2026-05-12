Rep. McCabe’s newest column on the gasline package comes with a graphic worth examining carefully. It is titled “A Constitutional Conservative Can Support State Participation in AKLNG Without Contradiction.” It lists four principles he says define constitutional conservatism: Limited Government, Rule of Law, Fiscal Responsibility, and Subsidiarity and State Sovereignty.

These are his standards. Not the critics. His.

So let us run the actual deal through each one, using the state’s own documents.

Fiscal Responsibility: Steward Resources Wisely for Current and Future Generations

This is the principle his graphic places third, but it belongs first, because it is the one the deal structure violates most completely.

The Department of Revenue filed its benefit analysis with the legislature on March 25, 2026. The table is public and the numbers require reading carefully, because the columns are cumulative running totals from project inception, not snapshots of individual years. Construction begins 2027. First LNG export 2031. Full capacity 2033. So “Through CY 2042” already captures every year from groundbreaking through 2042, including the first 11 years of commercial operations.

The line reading “Project Corporate Income Tax” carries dashes in the column through CY 2042, in the column through CY 2052, and in the column through CY 2062. The midstream operator pays zero state corporate income tax from the first year of operations through every year in DOR’s 31-year modeled period. The baseline modeling assumption confirms why: the midstream company is structured as a pass-through entity not subject to Alaska corporate income tax under existing law.

The Gas Treatment Plant generates approximately $595 million annually in federal 45Q tax credits. Those credits flow to the operator. Alaska’s royalty under HB 50 for use of its geological formations runs to approximately $17.5 million per year. On every dollar of federal credit value generated by Alaska’s own geology, the operator keeps 97 cents and Alaska’s people keep 3.

That credit stream is not compensating for a new or unproven technology. The GTP has captured and managed CO2 as part of Enhanced Oil Recovery operations for decades, justified entirely by the value of additional hydrocarbons recovered. The process was commercially viable without any federal credit because EOR revenue paid for it. What changed is not the technology. What changed is the disposition method. Permanent sequestration produces no hydrocarbon recovery revenue, so the financial justification shifts from oil revenue to federal tax credit. The 45Q credit does not enable something new. It replaces a revenue stream that made the same industrial process work commercially for decades and routes that replacement revenue to the operator rather than to Alaska’s treasury or ratepayers.

Now look at the Federal Corporate Income Tax line in the same table. Through CY 2042 it reads negative $2.218 billion. That figure is not a typo. The 45Q credits flowing from the federal treasury to the operator are so large in the early years that they exceed all federal tax revenue the project generates, leaving the federal government as a net payer of $2.218 billion through 2042. Total government revenue across all levels through 2042 is $6.602 billion, which is lower than the state’s share alone of $7.482 billion, because the federal credit outflow wipes out and then exceeds federal tax income for the project’s entire first decade of commercial operations.

The midstream owners, Glenfarne and its co-investors, receive $4.166 billion through 2042 in DOR’s base scenario, climbing to $41.243 billion through 2062.

The legislature waived $7.6 billion in projected property tax revenue from existing law through 2042, accepting Glenfarne’s assertion that the project would not proceed without the relief. Glenfarne refused to provide its financial projections for independent verification. The concession was accepted on those terms.

Future generations receive the other side of this ledger. The Carbon Storage Closure Trust Fund collects a surcharge for 12 years per project and accumulates $7.5 million. Then it stops. The CO2 stays underground indefinitely. After a minimum 50-year post-injection monitoring period the state assumes permanent responsibility for whatever is in the ground. The enrolled text of HB 50 states explicitly that the state is not liable for damages if the trust fund is insufficient. There is no actuarial analysis in the public record establishing that $7.5 million funds permanent monitoring of CO2 injected next to the Castle Mountain Fault or beneath documented thawing North Slope permafrost, starting six decades after the last surcharge payment.

Three cents on the dollar in royalties today. Zero corporate income tax through 2062. A federal government paying out a net $2.218 billion through 2042 because the 45Q credit outflow exceeds all federal tax revenue from the project. And a permanent, uncapped monitoring liability for future Alaskans with no cost ceiling and no independent cost analysis in the committee record. That is what fiscal stewardship for current and future generations looks like in the bills Rep. McCabe is defending.

Limited Government: Government Should Do Only What It Is Authorized to Do

Rep. McCabe writes that a trustee cannot hide behind free enterprise slogans to avoid structuring a deal that actually serves the public. He is right. A trustee also cannot accept a private party’s financial claims without independent verification and call it principled governance.

The legislature waived $7.6 billion in projected tax revenue on Glenfarne’s unverified assertion. Glenfarne refused to open its books. No independent analysis confirmed the concession was necessary. The advisory firm that presented Alaska’s fiscal framework to both legislative chambers, GaffneyCline, is a UK company owned by Baker Hughes. Baker Hughes announced a strategic alliance with Glenfarne nine days before GaffneyCline’s first legislative appearance in November 2025. That relationship was not disclosed at any hearing.

Government doing only what it is authorized to do requires that the information on which it acts be complete and independently verified. The legislature authorized $7.6 billion in concessions on incomplete information presented by a firm with an undisclosed financial relationship to the beneficiary of those concessions. That is not limited government acting within its authorized lane. That is government acting without the factual basis its own constitutional standards require.

Rule of Law: Follow the Constitution, Statutes, and Due Process

The constitutional analysis published in this space on May 5, 2026 documented six distinct provisions of the Alaska Constitution these bills implicate. The analysis is available at raff6482.substack.com.

The short version: Article VIII Section 2 requires maximum benefit to the people from their natural resources. Article IX Section 6 requires that public money be used only for a public purpose. Article I Section 15 prohibits irrevocable grants of special privileges. Article IX Sections 1 and 4 require that tax exemptions be granted only by general law, not structured around one company’s financing model with no sunset date. Article VIII Section 17 requires that laws governing use of natural resources apply equally to all persons similarly situated. Article X Sections 1 and 2 guarantee maximum local self-government to boroughs.

The Alaska Supreme Court held in Orutsararmiut Native Council v. Boyle in 2025 that the state is constitutionally required to take a hard look at all factors material and relevant to the public interest before authorizing use of state resources. No actuarial analysis of long-term monitoring costs appears in the legislative record. No independent geological assessment of either injection site appears in any committee presentation. No lifecycle analysis showing $17.5 million per year constitutes maximum benefit from geology generating $595 million annually to the operator appears anywhere in the public record.

The hard look was not taken. The rule of law, applied to the standard the Alaska Supreme Court has articulated, was not followed before those votes were cast.

Subsidiarity and State Sovereignty: States Have the Right to Pursue the Well-Being of Their Citizens

HB 381 and SB 280 strip the North Slope Borough and the Mat-Su Borough of their independent property tax authority over project infrastructure and replace it with a state formula neither borough negotiated and neither can supplement.

The Mat-Su Borough, through whose territory the pipeline runs for 177 miles, receives less from the formula than Anchorage. Anchorage has no pipeline, no injection wells, no compressor stations, and no other infrastructure connected to the project within its boundaries. It receives $36 million per year by population formula from a project whose entire physical presence and burden lands on other communities.

Preempting borough taxing authority guaranteed by Article X of the Alaska Constitution and distributing the proceeds to cities with no project exposure is not subsidiarity. It is the state overriding local self-governance to produce a distribution formula that does not track where the infrastructure, the risk, or the long-term obligation actually sits.

On pursuing the well-being of citizens: GaffneyCline’s own written responses to the House Resources Committee acknowledged that the Domestic Market Obligation, the contractual mechanism protecting in-state consumers in every comparable LNG jurisdiction globally, has not been separately addressed in Alaska’s framework. Every jurisdiction GaffneyCline cited as a comparator, Tanzania, Indonesia, Mozambique, Papua New Guinea, Senegal, Trinidad and Tobago, addressed in-state consumer protection before authorizing the project. Alaska has not. Citizens of the Railbelt have no enforceable protection against export contracts pulling supply away from domestic consumers and driving their energy costs upward. When Queensland built LNG export capacity without domestic reservation requirements, local gas prices tripled within three years as producers diverted supply to higher-priced export markets. Alaska has written no equivalent protection into this framework.

The Constitutional Bridge

His graphic places a stone bridge at its center, connecting his four principles to four claimed outcomes. The bridge carries three green checkmarks: Alaska owns its resources. The state may develop and invest in them. AKLNG is a lawful, constitutional exercise of state authority.

The first two checkmarks are not in dispute. Nobody contesting these bills argues that Alaska does not own its resources or that the state cannot develop them. Those propositions are uncontested. They are placed beside the third claim to make it look equally settled. It is not.

Whether AKLNG as structured in HB 50, HB 381, and SB 280 constitutes a lawful constitutional exercise of state authority is the precise question the legislature was required to answer before passing those bills. The documented record shows the answer was not established before the votes, and the state’s own numbers show the outcome does not satisfy the standard the constitution requires.

Not a Contradiction. Not a Conservative Choice.

The bottom of his graphic makes three specific claims. Supporting state participation in AKLNG honors constitutional principles, respects the rule of law, and promotes the well-being of Alaskans. Each claim is directly contradicted by the documented record.

On honoring constitutional principles: six distinct provisions of the Alaska Constitution are implicated by these bills, documented in full in this space on May 5, 2026. The maximum benefit standard of Article VIII Section 2. The public purpose requirement of Article IX Section 6. The prohibition on irrevocable grants of special privileges in Article I Section 15. The general law requirement for tax exemptions in Article IX Sections 1 and 4. The uniform application mandate of Article VIII Section 17. The borough self-governance guarantee of Article X Sections 1 and 2. None of those provisions was measured against these bills before the votes. Citing a constitutional principle is not the same as honoring it.

On respecting the rule of law: the Alaska Supreme Court requires a hard look at all factors material and relevant to the public interest before state resources are authorized for use. No independent geological assessment of either injection site appears in any committee hearing document. No actuarial analysis of permanent monitoring costs against the trust fund balance appears anywhere in the legislative record. No lifecycle analysis of what Alaska receives against what it ultimately owes appears in any fiscal note. The hard look the court requires was not taken before those votes were cast.

On promoting the well-being of Alaskans: routing 97 cents of every dollar generated by Alaska’s own geology to a New York and Houston headquartered developer with an Australian executive board, a Swiss private equity co-investor managing $142 billion in assets, and foreign LNG buyers as its primary customers does not promote the well-being of Alaskans. It promotes the return requirements of Glenfarne’s institutional investor base. Providing zero state corporate income tax through every year in the modeled period, waiving $7.6 billion in projected property tax revenue on an unverified assertion, and leaving future generations with a permanent monitoring liability that has no cost ceiling and no funded actuarial backstop is not corporate stewardship for Alaskans. It is corporate welfare for foreign companies and international banks, structured by statute and passed without the financial disclosure that any responsible trustee would have required before the concessions were locked in.

That is not a conservative position under any definition that has existed in this state or this country. It is the opposite of what the constitutional trustee standard the framers wrote into Article VIII actually requires.

What a Conservative Position Actually Requires Here

Rep. McCabe closes his column by saying critics are making a libertarian argument and should call it that honestly.

Placing Alaska taxpayers on the hook for hundreds of years of geological monitoring with no cost ceiling, in exchange for 3 cents on the dollar from their own geology while a foreign-backed financial operator collects 97 cents, is not a conservative position under any of the four principles his own graphic lists.

Characterizing documented constitutional findings as extraneous crap to be set aside is not rule of law.

Accepting $7.6 billion in concessions without independent financial verification from a developer that refused to open its books is not limited government acting with discipline and accountability.

Stripping borough taxing authority and distributing project revenue by population formula to cities with no project infrastructure is not subsidiarity.

And leaving future Alaskans with a permanent monitoring liability backed by a trust fund that stopped collecting four decades before the obligation fully transfers, with no actuarial analysis and no cost ceiling, is not fiscal stewardship for future generations.

The conservative argument here is not that the state should be absent. It is that the trustee duty requires getting the terms right before the vote, not after the concessions are locked in and the critics have been called extraneous.

The bills failed that test. His own checklist says so.

Dana Raffaniello

Palmer, Alaska

Full constitutional analysis: “Swearing to Uphold a Constitution They Are Violating,” May 5, 2026, raff6482.substack.com

Not affiliated with any commercial interest in the Alaska LNG project or any competing energy development.