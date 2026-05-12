A recent column defending the Alaska LNG package opens with a graphic listing four constitutional conservative principles: Limited Government, Rule of Law, Fiscal Responsibility, and Subsidiarity and State Sovereignty. The column then argues that supporting state participation in AKLNG honors all four.

These are the right standards to apply. The documented record shows the bills fail every one of them.

On Fiscal Responsibility

The column invokes Article VIII, Section 2 of the Alaska Constitution, which directs the legislature to manage natural resources for the maximum benefit of its people. That standard is worth applying to the numbers the Department of Revenue filed with the legislature on March 25, 2026.

The Gas Treatment Plant generates approximately $595 million annually in federal 45Q tax credits. Those credits flow to the operator. Alaska’s royalty under HB 50 for use of its own geological formations runs to approximately $17.5 million per year. On every dollar of federal credit value generated by Alaska’s geology, the operator keeps 97 cents and Alaska’s people keep 3.

Those credits are not compensating for a new or unproven technology. The GTP has captured and managed CO2 as part of Enhanced Oil Recovery operations for decades, justified entirely by the value of additional hydrocarbons recovered. The process was commercially viable without any federal credit. What changed is the disposition method. Permanent sequestration produces no hydrocarbon recovery revenue, so the financial justification shifts from oil revenue to federal tax credit. The 45Q credit does not enable something new. It routes a replacement revenue stream to the operator rather than to Alaska’s treasury or ratepayers.

The DOR benefit table shows the Federal Corporate Income Tax line reads negative $2.218 billion through CY 2042. The 45Q credits flowing from the federal treasury exceed all federal tax revenue the project generates through its entire first decade of commercial operations, leaving the federal government as a net payer of $2.218 billion. Total government revenue across all levels through 2042 is $6.602 billion, lower than the state’s share alone, because the federal credit outflow exceeds federal tax income.

Future generations receive the liability side of this ledger. The Carbon Storage Closure Trust Fund collects a surcharge for 12 years and accumulates $7.5 million per project. Then it stops. After a minimum 50-year post-injection monitoring period the state assumes permanent responsibility for whatever is in the ground. The enrolled text of HB 50 states explicitly that the state is not liable for damages if the trust fund is insufficient. There is no actuarial analysis in the public record. Three cents on the dollar today. An uncapped permanent liability for future Alaskans. That is not fiscal stewardship for current and future generations.

On Limited Government

The column argues a trustee cannot hide behind free enterprise slogans to avoid structuring a deal that serves the public. Correct. A trustee also cannot accept a private party’s financial claims without independent verification.

The legislature waived $7.6 billion in projected property tax revenue from existing law through 2042, accepting Glenfarne’s assertion that the project would not proceed without the relief. Glenfarne refused to provide its financial projections for independent review. No independent analysis confirmed the concession was necessary. The advisory firm that presented Alaska’s fiscal framework to both legislative chambers, GaffneyCline, is owned by Baker Hughes. Baker Hughes announced a strategic alliance with Glenfarne nine days before GaffneyCline’s first legislative appearance. That relationship was not disclosed at any hearing. Government acting without complete and independently verified information is not limited government. It is government acting without the factual basis its own constitutional standards require.

On Rule of Law

The column says conservatives follow the constitution, statutes, and due process. The constitutional analysis published in this space on May 5, 2026 documented six distinct provisions of the Alaska Constitution these bills implicate, running from Article VIII Section 2 through Article IX Section 6, Article I Section 15, Article IX Sections 1 and 4, Article VIII Section 17, and Article X Sections 1 and 2. The Alaska Supreme Court requires a hard look at all factors material and relevant to the public interest before state resources are authorized. No independent geological assessment of either injection site appears in the committee record. No lifecycle analysis showing $17.5 million per year constitutes maximum benefit from geology generating $595 million annually to the operator appears anywhere in the public record. The hard look was not taken.

On Subsidiarity and State Sovereignty

HB 381 and SB 280 strip the North Slope Borough and Mat-Su Borough of their independent property tax authority and replace it with a state formula neither borough negotiated. The Mat-Su Borough, through whose territory the pipeline runs for 177 miles, receives less than Anchorage. Anchorage has no pipeline, no injection wells, no compressor stations, and no infrastructure connected to the project. It receives $36 million per year by population formula. Preempting constitutionally guaranteed borough taxing authority and distributing the proceeds to cities with no project exposure is not subsidiarity. It is the state overriding local self-governance. GaffneyCline’s own written responses to House Resources acknowledged that the Domestic Market Obligation protecting in-state consumers, standard in every comparable LNG jurisdiction globally, has not been addressed in Alaska’s framework. When Queensland built LNG export capacity without domestic reservation requirements, local gas prices tripled within three years as producers diverted supply to export markets. Alaska has written no equivalent protection into this framework.

The Bottom Line

The column’s graphic closes with this: supporting state participation in AKLNG honors constitutional principles, respects the rule of law, and promotes the well-being of Alaskans.

Routing 97 cents of every dollar generated by Alaska’s own geology to a developer with an Australian executive board, a Swiss private equity co-investor, and foreign LNG buyers as its primary customers does not promote the well-being of Alaskans. Waiving $7.6 billion in taxes on an unverified assertion from a developer that refused to open its books does not respect the rule of law. And leaving future Alaskans with a permanent monitoring liability backed by a trust fund that stopped collecting four decades before the obligation transfers, with no cost ceiling and no actuarial analysis, does not honor the constitutional principles the column cites.

The trustee duty requires getting the terms right before the vote. These bills did not meet that standard. His own checklist says so.

More detail here

Dana Raffaniello, Palmer, Alaska

Full constitutional analysis: “Swearing to Uphold a Constitution They Are Violating,” May 5, 2026, raff6482.substack.com

Not affiliated with any commercial interest in the Alaska LNG project or any competing energy development.