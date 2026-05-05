Before any Alaska legislator casts a single vote, they raise their right hand and swear to support and defend the Constitution of the State of Alaska. That oath is in Article XII, Section 5. It is not a formality. It is a legal commitment to a specific document that places specific duties on the people who pass laws in this state.

One of those duties is spelled out plainly in Article VIII, Section 2. The legislature shall manage Alaska’s natural resources for the maximum benefit of its people. Not some benefit. Not a negotiated benefit. The maximum benefit.

Keep that word in mind while reading what follows, because the state’s own documents tell a story about how three bills — HB 50 passed in 2024, and HB 381 and SB 280 moving through the legislature right now — handle Alaska’s geology, Alaska’s tax authority, and Alaska’s long-term liability. The story does not end with maximum benefit to Alaskans. It ends with 3 cents on the dollar, a $7.6 billion tax concession to a developer that refused to show the legislature its financial projections, and a permanent monitoring obligation for CO2 injected into ground that is either shaking or thawing depending on which end of the state you are talking about.

It Started With HB 50

In 2024 the legislature passed HB 50, which created Alaska’s carbon storage framework. The bill authorized private companies to inject CO2 into Alaska’s geological formations and established the royalty the state would collect for that use of its geology. That royalty came out to $2.50 per ton.

At the same time, the federal government’s 45Q tax credit program pays the operator approximately $85 per ton for the same activity on the same CO2 in the same geological formation. The operator of the proposed Gas Treatment Plant on the North Slope will collect roughly $595 million per year in those federal credits. Alaska will collect roughly $17.5 million per year in royalties under HB 50’s rate. On every dollar of federal credit value generated by use of Alaska’s geological formations, the operator keeps roughly 97 cents and Alaska keeps roughly 3. That math comes directly from numbers the Department of Revenue filed with the legislature on March 25, 2026.

HB 50 also established the Carbon Storage Closure Trust Fund. Storage operators pay a surcharge into a project-specific account for the first 12 years of injection, accumulating $7.5 million per project. Then the surcharge stops. The CO2 does not stop. After a minimum 50-year post-injection monitoring period, the operator applies for a certificate of completion, and when that certificate issues, the State of Alaska assumes permanent responsibility for monitoring and maintenance of whatever is underground. The enrolled text says the state is not liable for damages if the trust fund balance is insufficient to cover those costs.

Read that carefully. Twelve years of contributions. A permanent obligation. No actuarial analysis in the public record. No independent geological assessment of either injection site in the committee record. And a statutory disclaimer that if the money runs out, Alaska taxpayers carry the gap with no ceiling on their exposure.

The Alaska Constitution says the State holds its natural resources in trust for the people as beneficiaries of that trust. The Alaska Supreme Court has been explicit about what that means in practice. In State v. Weiss the Court held the State is bound by fiduciary duties when managing those resources, including the duty to preserve the corpus of the trust, use trust assets for trust purposes, and restore value if it is diverted. A trustee that accepts $17.5 million a year for assets generating $595 million a year for someone else, without a lifecycle analysis of what the trust receives versus what it eventually owes, is not administering a trust in the interest of its beneficiaries.

So Who Is Keeping Those 97 Cents

The project structure receiving those credits is not an Alaska company. Glenfarne, the majority developer at 75 percent, is headquartered in New York and Houston with an Australian executive board and no prior LNG pipeline operating experience. Its co-investor is Partners Group, a Swiss private equity firm managing $142 billion in assets. The offtake buyers whose ESG purchasing requirements created the demand for carbon credentialing are TotalEnergies of France, JERA and Tokyo Gas of Japan, POSCO of Korea, and PTT of Thailand. The strategic equipment investor is Baker Hughes, whose UK advisory subsidiary GaffneyCline presented Alaska’s fiscal concession framework to legislators in November 2025, nine days after Baker Hughes publicly announced a strategic alliance with Glenfarne. That relationship was not disclosed at the hearing.

None of these entities is accountable to Alaska voters. None competed for Alaska’s pore space through an open bidding process. None will share the monitoring obligation when the trust fund stops collecting.

The reason the carbon capture component exists at all is in the public legislative record. The most active legislative defender of the CCS requirement stated in a documented exchange that Glenfarne would not be involved without the ability to sequester CO2, and that Japanese buyers would not commit to purchase agreements without carbon credentialing. The CCS framework exists to satisfy the ESG compliance requirements of European institutional capital markets and Japanese utility purchasing policy. Neither the European Central Bank nor the Carbon Neutral LNG Buyers Alliance is accountable to Alaska voters or Alaska courts, and neither will be present when the post-closure monitoring bill comes due.

The Alaska Constitution says public money shall be used only for a public purpose. When the legislative record establishes by the lead advocate’s own words that the framework’s primary function is to meet the compliance requirements of foreign financial institutions, the question of whether it serves an Alaska public purpose has not been answered. It has barely been asked. (Article IX, Section 6.)

Alaskans Are Funding Both Sides of This Transaction

Five days ago the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget confirmed that United States debt held by the public crossed 100 percent of gross domestic product for the first time since World War II. The total federal debt including intragovernmental obligations now exceeds $39 trillion, roughly $114,000 for every American. The Congressional Budget Office projects that ratio continues climbing to 120 percent by 2036 under current law.

The 45Q carbon credit program is part of what is driving that trajectory. Treasury’s official projection puts the program’s cost at $43.4 billion between 2025 and 2034. The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis, examining actual uptake rates against the program’s expanded eligibility, projects total program cost reaching between $835 billion and $2.1 trillion through the mid-2040s as more projects structure their business models specifically around harvesting the credit stream. The gap between those estimates is itself a warning about how poorly the program’s original cost assumptions mapped onto what it actually incentivizes.

Every Alaskan with a federal tax obligation carries a proportional share of that program’s cost. Alaska has roughly 0.22 percent of the United States population. On Treasury’s conservative estimate, Alaska’s share of the 45Q program cost over the decade runs into the hundreds of millions of dollars. On the IEEFA projection it runs into the billions over the program’s life. No one has calculated Alaska’s exact exposure, but the direction is not ambiguous.

Alaska’s residents are federal taxpayers helping fund a credit program paying a foreign-backed developer $595 million a year to use Alaska’s own geological formations, while Alaska’s state government collects $17.5 million a year in royalties from the same activity. Alaskans are contributing to both sides of this transaction and collecting on neither.

The Alaska Constitution’s maximum benefit standard is supposed to measure what Alaskans actually receive from use of the State’s natural resources. When the mechanism producing the developer’s profit is a federal credit program whose costs fall on the same Alaska residents receiving 3 cents on the dollar from their state geology, the honest accounting of maximum benefit does not stop at the state royalty line. It asks what Alaskans receive net of what they owe as federal taxpayers for the program making the developer’s business model viable in the first place. That question has not been asked in any committee hearing. It has not appeared in any fiscal analysis filed with the legislature.

Then Came HB 381 and SB 280

If HB 50 established the royalty structure, HB 381 and SB 280 handle the property tax side, and the numbers are larger.

Under current Alaska law, the pipeline and associated infrastructure would generate approximately $8.4 billion in property taxes for the state by 2042, and $5.7 billion for local governments over the same period. HB 381 and SB 280 replace that framework with an Alternative Volumetric Tax calibrated to gas throughput, a metric chosen specifically because it produces lower tax liability than the property values existing law measures. Under the new framework the state receives $829 million by 2042 instead of $8.4 billion. Local governments receive $728 million instead of $5.7 billion. The CCS infrastructure receives the same tax holiday as everything else, including the component added specifically to satisfy the ESG requirements of foreign capital markets. Total foregone revenue to state and local governments through 2042 reaches $7.6 billion.

The legislature waived $7.6 billion in projected tax revenue based on Glenfarne’s assertion that the project would not proceed without the relief. Glenfarne refused to provide its financial projections to the legislature. No independent analysis confirmed the assertion. The legislature accepted it on those terms.

Alaska’s constitution says no law shall make an irrevocable grant of special privileges, that the State’s power of taxation shall never be surrendered, and that tax exemptions may only be granted by general law. The framers wrote those provisions specifically to prevent what had happened in other states, where legislatures permanently locked in favorable tax treatment for specific industries and bound every future legislature to honor the arrangement. The AVT applies to one project, is calibrated to one developer’s financing requirements, and carries no sunset date. A tax structure built around one company’s financial model, with no expiration and no competitive process, is not a general law by any reasonable definition. Whether it constitutes the kind of permanent special fiscal privilege the constitution prohibits is a question none of the analyses submitted to the legislature addressed. (Article I, Section 15; Article IX, Sections 1 and 4.)

The borough preemption inside these bills adds another layer. Alaska’s constitution vests local taxing power in boroughs and cities and guarantees maximum local self-government. HB 381 and SB 280 strip the North Slope Borough and the Mat-Su Borough of their independent property tax authority over project infrastructure and replace it with a state formula neither borough negotiated and neither can supplement. The Mat-Su Borough, through whose territory the pipeline runs for 177 miles, receives less from the formula than Anchorage does. Anchorage has no pipeline, no injection wells, no compressor stations, and nothing else connected to the project within its boundaries. It receives $36 million a year by population formula from a project whose entire physical burden lands on other communities. Preempting borough taxing authority and distributing the proceeds to cities with no project infrastructure is a direct question about whether the constitution’s guarantee of maximum local self-government means anything at all. (Article X, Sections 1 and 2.)

Beyond the tax structure itself, the treatment of CO2 injection operators compared to every other class of resource operator in Alaska raises a uniform application problem. Oil companies pay production tax. Gas producers pay severance and royalty. Mining operations pay mineral extraction taxes. None of them collects hundreds of millions in federal credits as non-taxable cash payments by explicit statutory design, pays zero state corporate income tax through a structural legislative choice, and receives a property tax framework calibrated to minimize its fiscal contribution during the project’s highest-revenue years. The Alaska Constitution says laws governing the use or disposal of natural resources shall apply equally to all persons similarly situated. CO2 injection operators and every other resource operator are all using state-owned geological formations. One class of operator is receiving treatment no other class receives, without constitutional justification anywhere in the legislative record. (Article VIII, Section 17.)

What Alaska Actually Keeps

So after the 3-cent royalty, the $7.6 billion tax concession, and the credit stream flowing to Swiss private equity and Asian utility companies, what does Alaska keep?

Alaska keeps the geology. And everything inside it.

The CO2 injected under HB 50’s framework stays underground permanently. After the trust fund stops collecting at year 12, after the operator completes its minimum 50-year post-closure monitoring period, the State of Alaska owns the liability for whatever is in the ground, backed by whatever fraction of $7.5 million remains after inflation has worked on it for six decades. The statute already answered the question of who pays if that amount is not enough: not the state, and not the operator. Alaska taxpayers carry the remainder with no statutory ceiling on their exposure.

The problem is that both proposed injection environments carry serious and documented geological risks that do not appear anywhere in the legislative record.

The Cook Inlet Problem

The Terra Energy Center project proposes injecting captured CO2 into the Beluga River gas field in Cook Inlet, a fault-propagation fold in a seismically active forearc basin, 60 miles from Anchorage.

A fault-propagation fold forms through compression along a blind thrust fault. The Beluga field has steeply dipping reverse faults and stacked, discontinuous sandstone beds whose lateral continuity is difficult to characterize even with extensive drilling data. Predicting where a CO2 plume migrates in that structure under sustained commercial injection pressure is not straightforward, and containing it if it moves toward a fault plane is not guaranteed.

The Castle Mountain Fault runs through the Mat-Su Borough with a documented Holocene surface rupture record, meaning it has moved within the geological recent past, and a single-event slip potential of nearly 2 meters. A magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck the Cook Inlet region on Thanksgiving Day 2025. When CO2 under injection pressure encounters a fault plane it can reduce effective stress on that plane and potentially trigger movement. This is in the peer-reviewed scientific literature on CO2 injection and caprock integrity. It is not a fringe concern. It does not appear in the HB 50 legislative record, in any DNR committee presentation, or in any sponsor material filed with the legislature.

The proposed injection site sits 60 miles from Anchorage. The trust fund backstopping permanent monitoring of that site holds $7.5 million.

The North Slope Problem

The Alaska LNG Gas Treatment Plant injects CO2 into the North Slope subsurface beneath continuous permafrost ranging from 200 to 600 meters deep at Prudhoe Bay.

Permafrost serves two functions relevant to geological CO2 storage. It is a physical seal, preventing upward migration of subsurface fluids including CO2. It is also a boundary condition, because the pressure and temperature regime of rock below depends partly on the thermal state of the material above it. A storage formation whose caprock relies on frozen ground as a structural element is a formation whose seal integrity depends on that ground staying frozen.

The North Slope permafrost is not staying frozen. Temperature at 65-foot depth has increased approximately 6 degrees Fahrenheit since 1978. Between 10 and 20 percent of existing North Slope oilfield infrastructure is projected to suffer damage from permafrost thaw by 2100, and thaw-driven subsidence is already documented across the slope. The CO2 injected under HB 50’s framework will be underground for the entire 50-year post-closure monitoring period and beyond, while the permafrost above it continues warming on a trajectory already established and accelerating.

The monitoring obligation Alaska assumes when the certificate of completion issues is a permanent obligation to watch a geological seal whose integrity depends on an Arctic warming baseline the state cannot control, funded by a trust fund that stopped collecting roughly four decades before the obligation fully transfers.

No independent geological assessment of either injection site appears in the public legislative record. No site-specific engineering analysis of CO2 plume migration risk appears in any committee presentation. Two injection sites with two different and serious geological risk profiles are covered by one $7.5 million trust fund per project and a statutory disclaimer that the state bears no liability for the gap.

What the Constitution Required Before Those Votes

The Alaska Supreme Court said in Orutsararmiut Native Council v. Boyle in 2025 that the State is constitutionally required to take a hard look at all factors material and relevant to the public interest before authorizing use of State resources. That is not a vague aspiration. It is the standard a court applies when someone challenges a state resource decision.

A hard look at HB 50, HB 381, and SB 280 combined would have required answers to questions the legislative record does not contain.

What actuarial analysis establishes that $7.5 million per project funds permanent monitoring of CO2 injected next to the Castle Mountain Fault or beneath documented thawing permafrost, starting 60 years after the last surcharge payment?

What independent geological assessment of CO2 plume migration risk in the Beluga River field was completed before the legislature authorized commercial-scale injection there?

What lifecycle analysis shows that $17.5 million per year in royalties from a formation generating $595 million per year in federal credits is the maximum benefit Alaskans can receive from use of their geological trust assets?

How does a tax framework with no sunset, built around one developer’s financing model, qualify as the general law the constitution requires for tax exemptions?

How does $36 million a year to a city with no project infrastructure satisfy the constitutional requirement that public money be spent for a public purpose connected to the project generating it?

None of these questions was answered before the votes. The hard look was not taken. The fiduciary duty to Alaska’s people was not honored. And the constitutional problems did not stop at Article VIII’s maximum benefit standard. They ran through the public purpose requirement, the prohibition on special privileges, the uniform application mandate, and the guarantee of borough self-governance, each one documented in the same public record and unanswered in the same legislative history.

What You Can Do About It

Alaska’s declaratory judgment statute gives any Alaska taxpayer with a sufficient connection to this framework the right to challenge it in Alaska Superior Court. This is not a theoretical option. The Alaska Supreme Court has decided constitutional challenges to natural resource legislation brought by fishing guides, subsistence users, and ordinary Alaska citizens. None of them were lawyers. All of them had standing because they were affected by legislation that violated the constitution, and their cases produced decisions that shaped Alaska law for generations.

A Railbelt ratepayer facing 49-percent gas repricing by 2028 with no independent cost analysis of alternatives in the public record is affected by this framework. A Mat-Su Borough resident whose local government lost $5 billion in projected property tax authority to a state formula calibrated around a foreign developer’s financing model is affected by this framework. A North Slope Borough resident whose community hosts a $10.9 billion facility whose permanent monitoring obligation is backed by $7.5 million and a statutory disclaimer of state liability is affected by this framework.

The enrolled statutes are public. The DOR benefit analysis is public. The geological literature is peer-reviewed and accessible. The Alaska Supreme Court’s decisions are binding on every court in the state.

The legislature swore an oath to a constitution that required maximum benefit to the people of Alaska from their natural resources. Three bills later, the state’s own documents show 3 cents on the dollar flowing to Alaska, $595 million a year flowing to foreign companies, $7.6 billion in foregone tax revenue conceded to a developer that would not open its books, and two CO2 injection sites with undocumented geological risks backed by a trust fund the authorizing statute already concedes may not be sufficient.

Every legislator who voted for these bills knew what the oath said. The arithmetic was in the DOR’s own filing. The geological literature is not classified.

The Superior Court is in Anchorage. The door is open to any Alaskan who wants to walk through it.

Dana Raffaniello, Palmer, Alaska

Not affiliated with any commercial interest in the Alaska LNG project or any competing energy development.