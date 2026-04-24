The first piece in this series documented what happened inside the Alaska Legislature when HB 50 came to a vote. A senator called it a scam on the floor and voted yes. A second legislator, when pressed, said the tree bill component was kind of a scam too and then explained it was inserted specifically to secure enough votes for passage. The bill passed 37 to 3.

That piece documented the outcome. This piece documents what produced it.

When a legislative chamber votes 37 to 3 for a bill two of its own members publicly called a scam, the question worth asking is not whether the legislators were paying attention. Most of them were. The question is what they were paying attention to, who put it in front of them, and why the analysis that reached them was structured the way it was.

The answer involves a lobbying architecture that is worth understanding precisely because it was not designed for Alaska specifically. Alaska was recruited into a system that was already built, already funded, and already operating at the federal level for more than a decade before Governor Dunleavy introduced his carbon management package in January 2023.

The Machine and Who Built It

The entity doing the most organized advocacy work for 45Q at the federal level is the Carbon Capture Coalition. It was co-founded in 2011 by the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions and the Great Plains Institute. It now includes more than 100 companies, labor unions, and policy organizations. Its own account of its federal work is direct. The Coalition played a central role in securing the preservation and enhancement of the federal Section 45Q tax credit through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

That is not a summary from a critic. That is the Coalition describing its own work on its own website.

The membership list is where the analysis becomes important for understanding why the bipartisan support for 45Q is not coincidental. It is structural.

Shell is a member. The AFL-CIO is a member. The Nature Conservancy is a member. The Audubon Society is a member. The Renewable Fuels Association, representing corn ethanol producers, is a member. The National Mining Association is a member. Basin Electric Power Cooperative, a coal plant operator, is a member.

When a single coalition contains fossil fuel companies, organized labor, major environmental organizations, and corn ethanol producers, the political coverage it generates is nearly total. You can approach that coalition from almost any ideological direction and find a member whose interests align with yours. That is not an accident. It is the design.

The coalition’s funding infrastructure runs through foundations that give it environmental credibility no fossil fuel company could generate on its own. The Hewlett Foundation, the MacArthur Foundation, and the Energy Foundation have all supported the convening organizations. The Great Plains Institute also co-convenes the Industrial Innovation Initiative with the World Resources Institute, one of the most influential environmental policy organizations in Washington. That partnership gives the CCS lobbying effort a credibility architecture spanning from coal companies to prominent green NGOs under a single coordinating roof.

Why Each Member Supports It

The bipartisan support for 45Q looks ideologically incoherent until you follow the money for each constituency separately. Then it makes complete sense.

Oil companies using CO2 for enhanced oil recovery collect $85 per ton in federal credits for the CO2 they inject while also collecting revenue from the additional oil that injection produces. The 45Q credit in EOR does not reduce fossil fuel production. It subsidizes more of it. A fiscal conservative who opposes renewable energy mandates has no structural reason to oppose a credit that finances additional oil extraction from declining fields.

Coal operators supported weakening the capture rate requirements specifically so that plants could install minimal capture equipment, collect the credit, and continue operating largely unchanged. The Coalition lobbied against unit-level capture rate requirements alongside the National Mining Association and the Wyoming Mining Association. These are not climate advocates. They are coal industry entities that recognized the credit as a revenue stream requiring no fundamental change to their business model.

The ethanol industry’s position is the most commercially transparent of all. Corn ethanol fermentation produces CO2 as a pure byproduct of the fermentation reaction. It has to go somewhere regardless. The industry produces as much as 50 million tons of it per year. Capturing it is cheap because the CO2 separation already happens during fermentation. Collecting $85 per ton for CO2 that is already being separated as a waste stream is the closest thing to a free federal payment available in the current tax code. A senator from a corn state who has no interest in climate policy has every reason to protect that credit.

The AFL-CIO’s support comes from union-represented construction and operating jobs in CCS projects. Those jobs exist whether or not the underlying sequestration produces any verified atmospheric benefit.

The environmental organizations provide the credibility layer that none of the industrial members could supply independently. Their presence makes opposition to 45Q look anti-environment regardless of the fiscal or geological argument being made.

The result is a coalition that is very difficult to oppose publicly because it distributes political benefits broadly enough that you can be attacked from almost any direction for criticizing the credit. That political architecture did not arrive in Alaska by accident. It arrived in a legislative package introduced by the Governor’s office in January 2023.

The Fraud Record Nobody Mentioned in Committee

The 45Q credit has been available in various forms since 2008. Its track record over that period is worth examining before any state builds a legal framework designed to attract projects that depend on it.

Between 2010 and 2019 the IRS rescinded $531 million in 45Q claims for noncompliance. The Treasury Inspector General documented that of the $1 billion in credits claimed during that period, nearly 90% did not comply with EPA reporting requirements for sequestered carbon. The primary verification mechanism for those claims -- EPA’s greenhouse gas reporting subpart RR -- has since been proposed for elimination entirely. Treasury responded by issuing an emergency safe harbor notice establishing an alternative method for taxpayers to substantiate sequestration volumes. In other words, the oversight structure that was already demonstrably inadequate is being further dismantled at the same time the credit is being expanded.

Treasury’s own estimate put the 10-year cost of 45Q at $30.6 billion before the One Big Beautiful Bill Act enhanced it further. Independent analysts have projected the program’s total exposure in the range of $36 billion over the coming decade. That is not investment in verified atmospheric benefit. That is a transfer from the federal treasury to a specific class of private actors with a documented 90% noncompliance history and a verification framework that is actively being eliminated.

None of that was presented to Alaska’s legislators in committee as context for what they were voting to build a framework around. What was presented was the revenue potential. The 45Q credit as a market signal. The opportunity to attract private capital. The possibility of new revenue streams for the state.

The fraud record, the compliance history, the verification collapse, the $36 billion debt load -- those are the other side of that conversation. They did not make it into the room.

How Alaska Got Recruited

Governor Dunleavy’s January 2023 carbon management package did not emerge from an independent Alaska policy analysis. It emerged from the same template the Carbon Capture Coalition and its member organizations have used in state after state to build the legal infrastructure for 45Q credit collection.

The template has identifiable components. A leasing and permitting framework for subsurface CO2 storage on state land. A liability structure that transfers long-term monitoring responsibility to the state after a defined period. A trust fund mechanism that funds monitoring during the active injection phase. A royalty structure that gives the state a small per-ton return. Carbon offset provisions for other natural assets, typically forests. And a public narrative framing all of it as resource development and energy security rather than federal credit capture.

North Dakota built this framework. Wyoming built it. Louisiana built it. In each case the result is a state-level legal foundation that lowers the transaction cost for private companies to access 45Q credits by providing geological access, regulatory certainty, and liability boundaries that the federal credit alone does not supply.

Alaska’s version has one significant difference from most of those state frameworks. The geological environment is categorically different. The continental interior basins where the standard CCS risk models were developed -- the Midwest, the Gulf Coast, Wyoming -- sit on stable cratonic geology with low background seismicity and well-characterized fault networks. Cook Inlet sits on one of the most tectonically active margins on Earth. The Castle Mountain Fault system runs through the proposed injection area. A University of Alaska study analyzing fault slip potential in the Cook Inlet basin found that faults in this basin have the potential to slip depending on pore pressure and CO2 injection rate. Oklahoma’s injection-induced seismicity record -- a five to ten fold increase in measured seismicity from saltwater disposal at depths and volumes far smaller than proposed CCS operations -- was generated in geology that is considerably more stable than Cook Inlet.

The template was built for a different geological context. Alaska adopted it anyway.

What the Credit Actually Costs Alaska

The arithmetic of HB 50’s position in the 45Q architecture is worth stating plainly because it has not appeared in the legislative record in this form.

The federal government pays the project operator $85 per ton of CO2 injected and stored. Alaska collects a royalty starting at $2.50 per ton under HB 50’s lease structure. Alaska receives less than 3 cents on every dollar of federal credit value the operator collects for using Alaska’s geology.

In exchange for that royalty Alaska accepts a permanent geological monitoring obligation. The surcharge funding the Carbon Storage Closure Trust Fund runs for 12 years and then stops. The CO2 stays underground indefinitely. After a post-injection waiting period of at least 50 years the operator applies for a certificate of completion. When that certificate issues the operator’s liability is capped at whatever remains in the trust fund. If the fund is insufficient the enrolled text of HB 50 is explicit: the state and the commission are not liable for damages arising from long-term monitoring if the trust fund amount is unavailable or insufficient.

There is no actuarial requirement. There is no hard cost cap on what monitoring ultimately costs. There is no independent determination of whether the trust fund’s 12-year accumulation is adequate for the monitoring obligation it is meant to fund. The legislature passed that structure 37 to 3 without asking for any of those determinations.

The operator collects $85 per ton for 12 years. Alaska collects $2.50 per ton for 12 years. Then the surcharge stops and the liability does not.

That is the deal Alaska made.

The Corporate Geography

The company at the center of the proposed West Susitna power project is Terra Energy Center, a branch of Flatlands Energy, itself a subsidiary of Alberta-based Alaska Asia Clean Energy Corporation. The primary identified customers for the project’s LNG output are Japanese buyers operating under ESG mandates from their own institutional investors. The $1.3 billion CCS component exists primarily to satisfy those mandates and the ESG requirements of the project’s foreign capital sources, as confirmed in the project’s own legislative defense.

Alaska’s legislature built the legal framework. A Canadian subsidiary of an Alberta-based Asian energy corporation is positioned to collect the credits. Japanese LNG buyers get the carbon credentialing their institutional investors require. Alaska gets $2.50 per ton and a permanent monitoring liability with no hard cost cap.

The public university received $9 million in federal funds to produce the feasibility study. The feasibility study evaluated the plant with CCS and did not evaluate it without. The study excluded transmission costs and road costs. It compared output prices to a retail rate roughly double actual wholesale generation costs. The study’s primary outside funder was the University of North Dakota’s Energy and Environmental Research Center.

None of that is secret. All of it is in the public record. The question is whether it was presented to legislators in a form that allowed them to understand what they were actually voting for.

What the Legislature Should Actually Do

HB 50 does not need to be repealed to address what is wrong with it. Repeal creates legal uncertainty for any existing lease holder and is a harder political lift than targeted amendment. Five specific statutory changes accomplish the fiscal and safety objectives without eliminating the framework entirely.

The first and most important is an actuarial requirement. Amend AS 41.06.175 to require that the Carbon Storage Closure Trust Fund reach an independently determined actuarial minimum before any certificate of completion can issue under AS 41.06.170. Currently the surcharge stops after 12 years regardless of what the fund contains. Requiring an independent actuary to determine long-term monitoring cost as a condition of the operator’s liability release is a fiscally conservative standard that any legislator who voted for HB 50 in good faith should be able to support without publicly admitting the original vote was wrong. It does not kill the project. It asks the question that should have been asked before the vote.

The second is a financial self-sufficiency standard. Amend AS 38.05.710 to require that any applicant for a carbon storage exploration license demonstrate economic viability of the project without reliance on Section 45Q of the Internal Revenue Code as a condition of the commissioner’s Best Interest Finding. This is a state interest determination, not a federal tax question. The state has always had authority to determine what is in its best interest for land leasing. Adding a subsidy-independence test to that determination is within existing DNR authority and is not subject to federal preemption because it governs state land disposition.

The third is a seismic exclusion. Add a finding requirement to AS 41.06.130 that the proposed storage reservoir is not located in a region classified as moderate or high seismic hazard under USGS National Seismic Hazard Maps. This is directly supported by peer-reviewed literature on injection-induced seismicity and directly relevant to Cook Inlet’s documented geological environment. Alaska’s seismic context was not part of the legislative record when HB 50 passed. It belongs in the statute.

The fourth is a disclosure requirement. Require every DNR Best Interest Finding under AS 38.05.710 to include a specific section disclosing the project’s projected 45Q credit revenue over the credit term, the project’s economic viability under a scenario where the credit is reduced by 50% or eliminated, and the net royalty Alaska receives per ton compared to the federal credit the operator collects per ton. Publishing that arithmetic in every Best Interest Finding puts the fiscal relationship in the public record for every project before it advances.

The fifth is directed at the congressional delegation. Alaska’s senators and representative should be on record asking the Treasury Department and the IRS why the 45Q program has no seismic risk exclusion, why the compliance rate for the first decade of the program was 10%, and why the monitoring and verification framework is being eliminated at the same time the credit is being expanded. Those are oversight questions that any member of Congress with a fiscal accountability posture should be willing to ask regardless of party. The answers belong in the Alaska conversation before another legislative session advances a project built on a credit whose verification infrastructure is actively being dismantled.

The Accounting

The 45Q credit has been revised upward four times since 2008, from $10 per ton to $85 per ton, and still has not produced widespread viable deployment without subsidy dependence. The compliance record from 2010 to 2019 showed 90% noncompliance with the verification requirements that gave the credits their claimed validity. The primary oversight mechanism is now proposed for elimination. The credit’s 10-year projected cost has grown from $1.1 billion at inception to an estimated $36 billion going forward.

A federal program with that track record is not a revenue opportunity for Alaska. It is a liability dressed in revenue language. The revenue window is 12 years. The geological commitment is indefinite. The trust fund stops before the monitoring obligation does. And the entity positioned to collect the credits is a Canadian subsidiary of an Alberta-based company serving Japanese buyers under ESG mandates that have nothing to do with Alaskan ratepayers.

The legislature that voted 37 to 3 was not paying attention to the wrong things. It was paying attention to the things that were put in front of it. The 45Q machine was built over more than a decade specifically to ensure that what gets put in front of legislators looks like development opportunity and not like corporate welfare with a permanent liability attached.

Alaska deserves a legislature that asks what is not being put in front of it.

The five amendments described above are specific, statutory, and actionable in the next session. They do not require any legislator to admit the original vote was wrong. They require only a recognition that the questions that should have been asked before the vote can still be answered before the liability lands.

That is not a partisan ask. It is a fiscal accountability ask. And it has a deadline, because the trust fund that stops at year 12 started its clock the moment the first permit issues.

Dana Raffaniello Palmer, Alaska Not affiliated with any commercial interest in the West Susitna development area or any competing energy project.