Representative McCabe’s June 8 piece on 45Q is the most honest thing he has written on carbon capture. He admits the fraud history. He admits oversight is getting worse. He admits coal-with-capture is arguably the hardest and least-proven CCS application. He cites Kemper as the cautionary tale. He acknowledges that many 45Q projects amount to creative accounting backed by taxpayer dollars. He even says many of us, including him, might think the whole thing is a scam.

And then he concludes Alaska should participate anyway because the cost per person is small and the program appears here to stay.

Those two conclusions do not survive the scrutiny his own concessions invite. Let me take them in turn.

The cost is not $8.50 per Alaskan.

McCabe calculates Alaska’s share of the 45Q program at $8.50 per person per year based on each Alaskan’s proportional contribution to federal revenues. That arithmetic is technically correct and substantively misleading.

The federal government spent $1.33 for every dollar it collected in fiscal year 2025. Federal interest payments exceeded $1 trillion for the first time in American history, surpassing what Washington spends on Medicare, national defense, Medicaid, and veterans benefits combined. National debt held by the public has crossed 100 percent of GDP. The 45Q program costs $43 billion over ten years on McCabe’s own revised numbers, with no cap on total program cost and projections running substantially higher.

When the federal government funds a $43 billion open-ended program on borrowed money, the cost to every American is not their proportional share of this year’s credit payments. It is their proportional share of the debt service on a government already borrowing 33 cents of every dollar it spends. McCabe’s $8.50 figure measures what Alaskans pay into the program through their federal taxes. It does not measure what the program costs them as federal taxpayers carrying a national debt their children will service. Those are different numbers and the difference matters.

There is a second cost McCabe omits entirely. The capital cost of the CCUS system, approximately $1.3 billion on top of the $2.2 billion coal plant by the UAF feasibility study’s own estimates, goes into the rate base calculation that determines what Railbelt ratepayers pay per kilowatt-hour. Utility regulators set electricity rates based on capital investment, operating costs, and return on equity. A plant with $1.3 billion in additional CCUS infrastructure costs more to build, costs more to operate due to the amine solvent systems and CO2 compression equipment, and produces less net power due to the 25 to 43 percent parasitic load. Every one of those factors pushes the electricity rate higher. The $8.50 per Alaskan per year figure does not include a single dollar of what Mat-Su ratepayers will pay on their monthly utility bills because of the CCUS equipment in the rate base. That is where the real cost lands, and it lands on the same households already facing a 61 percent rate increase at Golden Valley and a 14 percent gas price increase in the Mat-Su.

THE REAL COST QUESTION

McCabe asks whether $8.50 per Alaskan per year is worth it. The correct question is: why should Mat-Su ratepayers pay higher electricity bills every month for the life of this plant so that an operator can collect $85 per ton in federal tax credits for a process that adds $1.3 billion to the rate base and consumes a quarter of the plant’s output? The cost is not $8.50 once. It is built into every utility bill for decades.

The program’s permanence is exactly the wrong argument.

McCabe argues that betting on 45Q repeal means betting both parties reverse course on something they keep expanding, and he would not make that bet. This is his strongest pragmatic point and it deserves a direct answer.

The Trump administration just canceled billions in direct carbon capture grants as uneconomic, then redirected $350 million of funds Congress had appropriated for CCS programs to build coal plants without a CCS requirement. The $89 million that Terra Energy Center received came from money designated for carbon capture that the administration chose not to spend on carbon capture. That is not a stable policy environment. That is an administration making a real-time judgment that coal plants do not need carbon capture to deserve federal energy investment.

McCabe is right that the 45Q credit survived the One Big Beautiful Bill and was actually strengthened. But the direct grant programs that were supposed to fund CCS demonstration projects were canceled as uneconomic. Washington is not speaking with one voice on this. One hand is expanding the tax credit. The other hand is canceling the grant programs and redirecting their money to plain coal. Alaskans building a multi-billion dollar project around the assumption that this policy environment remains stable over a 12-year credit window are making a bet McCabe himself would not make if he examined the track record honestly.

CCUS on a coal plant is not a climate solution. It is a net emissions increase.

McCabe writes that 45Q is not a scam, at least not legally, and that the strongest CCUS applications are cement, steel, and hydrogen where capture is genuinely additional. He acknowledges that power plant capture is far more expensive with a long history of overruns. What he never addresses, in this piece or any of his prior writing on this subject, is the core technical reality that makes coal-with-CCS indefensible on climate grounds by its own stated logic.

The CCS system consumes 25 to 43 percent of the plant’s output just to operate. That is not disputed. To compensate for the generation lost to the parasitic load, the plant must burn more coal. Burning more coal produces more CO2 before the capture process begins. The capture system then captures some fraction of that larger emissions stream, 60 to 90 percent in theory, far less in documented practice. The uncaptured fraction goes to atmosphere along with all upstream emissions from mining, transporting, and combusting the additional coal required to run the capture equipment.

The correct baseline for evaluating CCS benefit is not LNG tankers crossing the Pacific. It is the same West Susitna coal burned in a high-efficiency supercritical boiler without CCS. Against that baseline, coal-with-CCS produces more total lifecycle emissions per delivered kilowatt-hour than coal without CCS, because the parasitic load forces more combustion per unit of net power delivered. CCUS on a coal plant does not remove carbon from the air. It creates a larger emissions stream, claims credit for the captured portion, and sends the rest to atmosphere along with the additional emissions the process itself generates. Multiple peer-reviewed studies have reached exactly this conclusion. The technology is not cleaning the environment. It is cleaning up the accounting.

This is why the present administration’s decision to redirect CCS program money toward coal plants without a CCS requirement is the right energy policy call even if it was not framed that way. Build the coal plant. Deliver full output. Let the $4 per MMBtu fuel cost advantage do the work that ratepayers actually need done.

THE QUESTION MCCABE DOES NOT ANSWER

If CCUS on a coal power plant increases net lifecycle emissions per delivered kilowatt-hour compared to efficient coal without CCUS, and the present administration just redirected CCS grant money to build coal plants without requiring CCUS, and the CCUS equipment adds $1.3 billion to the rate base that ratepayers finance for decades, and the 45Q program has a documented 90 percent non-compliance rate in its own operating history, then what exactly are Alaska ratepayers getting for the higher electricity bills CCUS guarantees them? The answer is that the operator collects $85 per ton from a $36 trillion national debt. That is the transaction. McCabe almost said so himself.

The real question McCabe is close to asking.

McCabe closes by saying the debate belongs not in slogans but in whether the numbers are real and the public is getting an honest accounting. That is the right standard. Applied honestly, here is what the accounting shows.

The CCUS system adds $1.3 billion to the plant’s capital cost, which goes into the rate base and raises electricity prices for every Mat-Su ratepayer for the life of the facility. The parasitic load consumes 25 to 43 percent of the plant’s output, which means the same coal resource delivers less power to the grid with CCUS than without it. The net lifecycle emissions per delivered kilowatt-hour are higher with CCUS than without, because more coal must be burned to compensate for the generation the capture system consumes. The 45Q credit pays the operator $85 per ton drawn from a federal budget already borrowing 33 cents of every dollar it spends. And HB 50 ensures that 50 years after injection ends, permanent monitoring liability for whatever happens underground in a seismically active Cook Inlet basin transfers to the State of Alaska.

McCabe says many of us, including him, might think the whole thing is a scam. He is closer to right than he allows himself to conclude. Build the coal plant. Skip the carbon theater. Deliver 1.25 gigawatts to the Railbelt grid at the full fuel cost advantage of $4 per MMBtu local coal. That is what Alaska ratepayers need. Not a rate base inflated by $1.3 billion in capture equipment so an operator can collect federal tax credits on a $36 trillion national debt.

McCabe almost got there.

Build the coal plant. Deliver every megawatt.

Stop making Alaska ratepayers finance the 45Q grift.