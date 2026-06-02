There is an old UB40 song about red red wine and the way it helps you forget inconvenient things. Alaska’s pro-project pressure campaign has found its own version. When the economics of a $70-to-$92 billion infrastructure commitment become inconvenient, find something else to talk about.

A legislator forgets to mute her microphone while ordering dinner during a remote committee hearing. She is a first-term Mat-Su Republican participating in Finance Committee hearings on the most consequential fiscal legislation in state history, doing exactly what her constituents sent her to do. The microphone catches a dinner order. Within hours, a website carrying banner advertising for the Alaska LNG project’s own promotional page runs the story under the banner of legislative ethics and the Alaska Legislative Ethics Act. Reader comments call Alaska’s leaders drunks. The story circulates through Mat-Su Facebook groups and conservative networks. The legislator, who days earlier was engaged in scrutinizing the details and asking why the developer would not disclose the project’s actual cost, is now publicly posting that Alaskans want this project to move forward.

Red red wine. Forget the inconvenient things.

The inconvenient thing in this case is not a dinner order. The inconvenient thing is a question nobody in the Governor’s office will answer: what, specifically, expires if this bill does not pass in the next 20 days?

The Pressure Apparatus

The wine story is not an isolated incident. It is one instrument in a coordinated campaign that has been running since the special session began.

At a public hearing, a lieutenant governor candidate testified that legislators should stop asking whether the project pencils, that it is not their job to figure out the financing, and that he would work tirelessly to remove from office any legislator who failed to pass the bill. He controls a Fairbanks Facebook page with 217,000 members. His brother is running on a ticket with a gubernatorial candidate who also testified that day.

A sitting House member wrote a column for a conservative outlet calling legislators the biggest obstacle to the gasline. A former governor’s lobbyist is on television arguing that the tax cut is essential, while declining to acknowledge that six months ago neither he nor the developer nor the Governor mentioned a tax cut as a prerequisite for construction.

The Governor himself has pledged to call special session after special session until the legislature passes a bill acceptable to him, and used the pension bill that tens of thousands of Alaska public workers have been waiting decades for as leverage, vetoing it when the legislature did not comply on schedule.

This is what a pressure campaign looks like when the underlying argument cannot survive scrutiny. You do not engage the substance. You raise the social cost of asking questions until asking questions becomes too politically expensive to continue.

What the Governor Knew and When He Knew It

Here is the part that should concern Alaskans who are being told this is about LNG and Cook Inlet supply.

In December 2022, three and a half years before this special session, Governor Dunleavy published an op-ed titled “Alaska’s Map to Clean Hydrogen Leadership.” He wrote that natural gas is a key ingredient for hydrogen production, that increasing global demand for low-carbon hydrogen is fueling progress for Alaska LNG, and that Alaska is well positioned to compete because of its geology suited for carbon capture and its vast gas supply. The op-ed was published on RealClearEnergy and hosted on the AGDC website.

That same month, AGDC submitted a concept paper to the U.S. Department of Energy seeking $850 million in federal hydrogen hub funding. The Alaska Hydrogen Hub concept anticipated producing more than 600 tons of clean hydrogen per day, using North Slope natural gas feedstock via the Alaska LNG project and sequestering the captured carbon dioxide in underground geological formations. AGDC initially refused to release the concept paper. The DOE discouraged the application.

In June 2022, Governor Dunleavy concluded a trade mission to Japan. The AGDC newsroom described his meetings as covering Alaska’s potential to export blue and green hydrogen as part of Japan’s energy transition, alongside LNG.

In 2025, Dunleavy’s Alaska Clean Energy Week proclamation described the Alaska LNG project as including a “carbon removal and sequestration plant” and characterized it as “among the lowest carbon impact projects on the planet.” That is not a description of a natural gas export project. It is a description of a carbon credit architecture.

None of this appeared in the urgency argument for the special session. The urgency argument was “LNG market window.”

The Deadline Nobody Will Name

The Legislature’s own oil and gas consultant, GaffneyCline Senior Director Nicholas Fulford, told the Senate Finance Committee on May 27 that natural gas “is not the driver” of the project’s economics and that it “is not worth much.” If the LNG market window is the urgency and LNG is not the driver, the urgency argument contradicts itself in testimony from the state’s own paid advisor.

There is one deadline in the public record with a specific date attached to this project’s actual economic architecture. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law on July 4, 2025, extended the Section 45V clean hydrogen production tax credit but moved the construction commencement deadline forward to December 31, 2027. The special session’s bill, SB 2001, contains a construction commencement trigger of January 1, 2028. Those two dates are identical. That is not a coincidence in drafting.

The 45V credit pays up to $3 per kilogram of qualifying clean hydrogen produced, for ten years, to projects that begin construction before January 1, 2028. On the separate 45Q carbon capture side, the credit is worth approximately $85 per ton of CO2 sequestered, an estimated $595 million annually to the project operator at projected volumes. Alaska’s return from that activity under HB 50, the 2024 carbon storage law, is $2.50 per ton. Less than three cents on every dollar of federal credit value generated using Alaska’s geology.

The Governor has been describing this architecture in public since 2022. He described it as Alaska’s hydrogen leadership map. He described it at trade missions in Japan. He described it in AGDC’s federal funding applications. What he has not described, in this special session, is the December 31, 2027 IRS construction commencement deadline that explains the 30-day clock better than any LNG market condition.

The State’s Own Advisor Said Wait

GaffneyCline’s December 2025 report to the Legislative Budget and Audit Committee, written by the same Fulford who testified in the special session, stated plainly that a definitive fiscal framework for the project “cannot yet be contemplated” because the required detailed economic model does not exist. Six months later, the special session is being asked to pass exactly that definitive fiscal framework, permanently, in 30 days, without the model.

The state’s own chief economist told Senate Finance that the project’s cost could reflect a 100% increase over the $46 billion public figure, putting the range between $46 and $92 billion. The Senate Finance co-chair called the $46 billion figure “complete garbage.” Fulford called the cost baseline “wishful thinking.” No updated figure has been provided by the developer.

The legislature is being asked to set a permanent tax rate on infrastructure of unknown cost, on a 30-day clock, to meet a federal tax credit deadline that nobody in the urgency campaign will name, while the social pressure apparatus attacks legislators who order dinner during remote hearings.

What This Means for Mat-Su

The Mat-Su Borough has a maximum statutory share of $5 million per year under the special session’s mitigation fund, subject to annual legislative appropriation, in exchange for permanently surrendering property tax authority over tens of billions in infrastructure running through the borough. The state’s contracted advisor confirmed that the AGDC equity stake may be worth “virtually nothing” after the final investment decision when dilution from new investors is factored in.

The pipeline corridor runs through your borough. The sequestration geology is on the North Slope. The federal credits flow to the private operator. The permanent liability for geological monitoring stays with Alaska taxpayers under HB 50’s Carbon Storage Closure Trust Fund, which collects for 12 years against permanent monitoring obligations.

Nobody is saying don’t build the pipeline. The question is whether the legislature should sign permanent fiscal terms based on an economic model the developer refuses to disclose, in 30 days, under social pressure from a campaign that found a dinner order more newsworthy than a potential $92 billion construction cost.

The documented record is available to any Alaskan who wants to read it. The documents don’t drink wine. They just sit there, waiting to be read.

Alaska’s resources belong to Alaskans. Permanent law should not be written in 30 days to meet a federal tax credit deadline that nobody will name.

Dana Raffaniello is a Palmer resident and network engineer. He has filed a letter of intent to seek the Mat-Su Borough Assembly seat for District 2 and publishes at raff6482.substack.com.

References

Governor Dunleavy, “Alaska’s Map to Clean Hydrogen Leadership,” RealClearEnergy, December 21, 2022: https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2022/12/21/alaskas_map_to_clean_hydrogen_leadership_871348.html

AGDC Alaska Hydrogen Hub Concept Paper submitted to U.S. Department of Energy, November 2022: https://agdc.us/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Alaska-H2Hub-Concept-Paper.pdf

Dermot Cole, State Releases Concept Paper That Failed to Win Federal Endorsement for $850 Million Subsidy, December 31, 2022: https://www.dermotcole.com/reportingfromalaska/2022/12/31/0j2hd7fnzsskubst1uhzo5dxolu4en

AGDC Newsroom, Governor Dunleavy Japan Trade Mission, June 2022: https://agdc.us/news-calendar/newsroom/

Governor Dunleavy, Alaska Clean Energy Week Proclamation 2025: https://gov.alaska.gov/alaska-clean-energy-week-4/

Alaska Story, Hot Mic Picks Up Wine Order During House Finance Committee Hearing, May 28, 2026: https://thealaskastory.com/hot-mic-picks-up-wine-order-during-house-finance-committee-hearing/

Dermot Cole, Don’t Be Fooled by ‘Build the Line!’ Propaganda, May 31, 2026: https://www.dermotcole.com/reportingfromalaska/2026/5/31/dont-be-fooled-by-build-the-line-propaganda

One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Section 45V clean hydrogen production tax credit construction commencement deadline: https://www.dwt.com/blogs/energy--environmental-law-blog/2025/07/congress-clean-energy-tax-credits-narrowed

Section 45V clean hydrogen production tax credit, Congressional Research Service: https://www.congress.gov/crs-product/IF12602

Clean Hydrogen Incentives in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act of 2025: https://cleanh2.org/wp-content/uploads/Clean-Hydrogen-Incentives-in-the-OBBB-2025.pdf

GaffneyCline, Key Issues: Legislative and Policy Options for Alaska LNG, December 2025: https://www.dermotcole.com/s/SB-2001-Key-Issues_Legislative-Policy-Options-for-Alaska-LNG-GaffneyCline-FINAL-COPY-issued-December.pdf

GaffneyCline May 27, 2026 Senate Finance Committee hearing: https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Meeting/Detail?Meeting=SFIN%202026-05-27%2009:00:00

SB 2001 enrolled bill text: https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail/34?Root=SB%202001

SB 2001 DOR Tax Division Fiscal Note, LL0233-DOR-TAX-5-20-26: https://www.akleg.gov/basis/get_documents.asp?session=34&docid=86580

Alaska News Source, Senate Finance hearing, Stedman warning on state equity stake, May 28, 2026: https://www.alaskasnewssource.com/2026/05/28/lng-special-session-lawmaker-warns-governors-plan-could-leave-states-share-pipeline-worth-virtually-nothing/

HB 50 enrolled statute, AS 38.05.705(c)(3)(B), $2.50/ton injection royalty floor: https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail/33?Root=HB%2050

Taxpayers for Common Sense, 45Q carbon capture credit: https://www.taxpayer.net/energy-natural-resources/hot-air-and-high-costs-the-carbon-capture-and-sequestration-credit-45q/

ING Think, One Big Beautiful Bill hydrogen policy impact: https://think.ing.com/articles/energy-hydrogen-stuck-in-the-pilot-phase/

IEEFA, Prices Not Politics Will Shape U.S. LNG Flows to Japan: https://ieefa.org/resources/prices-not-politics-will-shape-us-lng-flows-japan-going-forward

Friends of the Earth, Donald Trump’s Pipeline to Nowhere, May 2026: https://foe.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/FOE_Alaska-LNG-Subsidy-Report_2026.pdf

Juneau Independent, After 10 Days of Special Session, Opinions Remain Deeply Divided and Potential Cost Has Doubled, June 1, 2026: https://www.juneauindependent.com/post/after-10-days-of-special-session-opinions-on-gasline-remain-deeply-divided-and-potential-cost-has-d

Dermot Cole, Don’t Be Fooled by ‘Build the Line!’ Propaganda, May 31, 2026: https://www.dermotcole.com/reportingfromalaska/2026/5/31/dont-be-fooled-by-build-the-line-propaganda

Alaska Beacon, Proposed Alaska Gas Pipeline Has a Narrow Window of Viability, May 27, 2026: https://alaskabeacon.com/2026/05/27/proposed-alaska-gas-pipeline-has-a-narrow-window-of-viability-estimates-suggest/

Gavel Alaska, Senate Finance Committee special session hearings 2026: https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Committee/Details/34?comm=SFIN

Dana Raffaniello, Alaska Is Not a Carbon Dump, May 27, 2026: