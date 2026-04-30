In 2008, the United States Congress added a provision to the tax code offering a credit for carbon dioxide captured from industrial facilities and stored underground. The stated purpose was to encourage investment in technology that might reduce emissions from fossil fuel combustion. The credit was modest at the time, capped at volumes that limited its scope, and attracted little notice outside specialized energy policy circles.

By 2026 that same provision, expanded three times, uncapped, transferable, and worth $85 per ton of sequestered carbon, had become the most valuable carbon subsidy instrument available anywhere in the world. Independent analysts projected its total cost to American taxpayers at between $835 billion and $2.1 trillion through the mid-2040s. International capital from Australia, Switzerland, France, Japan, South Korea, and the European Union was positioned to collect it. The advisory firms guiding American state legislatures toward the legal frameworks that enabled collection were owned by the equipment manufacturers who built the facilities that generated the credits.

The environmental pitch never changed. Protecting the climate. Reducing emissions. Keeping America competitive with China. Those arguments appeared in every legislative hearing, every coalition press release, and every consultant presentation across five administrations of opposing economic ideology.

The business model never changed either. Build a facility that qualifies for the credit. Collect the credit for twelve years. Sell the credit if you cannot use it directly, at ninety to ninety-five cents on the dollar, to a corporation seeking to reduce its federal tax liability. Exit. Leave the geology to whoever agreed to watch it.

What changed, across two decades of legislative incrementalism and professional lobbying, was the scale. A $1.12 billion program became a potential $2 trillion commitment. A domestic technology incentive became an international credit capture operation. And a provision designed to encourage American industry to reduce its own emissions became the target of a global financial architecture specifically engineered to extract American public money through the mechanism of carbon sequestration.

This is the story of how that architecture was built, who built it, and how it reached Alaska.

The Demand Signal Was Engineered in Europe

The architecture does not begin in Washington. It begins in London, in 2015, when the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures was established under the Bank of England’s Financial Stability Board. The TCFD created a global standard for corporate climate disclosure that became the baseline requirement for accessing European institutional capital. Every company globally that sought European debt financing or equity investment had to demonstrate carbon management against that framework. The requirement was not voluntary in any practical sense. European capital had conditions. Meeting the conditions required carbon credentials.

That mandate cascaded outward from European institutional investors to every company in their portfolios and every company seeking their capital. Japanese utilities were among the first non-European entities to feel the cascade. To maintain access to European institutional capital and satisfy their own government’s Green Transformation strategy, they needed to demonstrate carbon management in their LNG procurement. In 2021, fifteen Japanese companies formed the Carbon Neutral LNG Buyers Alliance with a single collective procurement signal: they would only buy LNG that could be certified as lower-carbon. That certification requirement then traveled upstream to LNG developers as a commercial condition for securing offtake agreements.

The demand for carbon-credentialed products was not organic. It was manufactured by a regulatory mandate imposed by European financial authorities on their domestic institutional investors and then exported through capital market requirements to the rest of the world. The environmental rationale was genuine for many of the participants. The financial architecture that delivered the demand signal was deliberate, specific, and precisely targeted at creating a market where none had existed before.

That market needed a subsidy to function. American legislators provided one.

The Most Lucrative Instrument in the World

While European regulators were building the demand signal, a professional lobbying coalition was building the supply mechanism inside the American tax code. The Carbon Capture Coalition, co-founded in 2011 and grown to more than 100 organizations, assembled coal companies, oil majors, utilities, environmental groups, and labor unions into a single lobbying entity. Each constituency received a different reason to support the same policy. Coal companies received clean coal. Climate groups received emissions reduction. Labor received prevailing wage requirements. Oil companies received enhanced oil recovery at the same credit rate as geological storage. Every administration received a different framing: energy security, climate leadership, job creation, competition with China.

The result was a tax credit that survived Bush, Obama, Trump’s first term, Biden, and Trump’s second term without meaningful reduction. Expanded in 2018 under a Republican administration. Expanded again in 2022 under a Democratic one. Preserved in 2025 in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act with bipartisan support.

Royal Bank of Canada Capital Markets identified the outcome plainly: the American 45Q tax credit was probably the most advanced global policy to incentivize carbon capture and storage anywhere in the world. International capital understood the implication immediately. The credit was worth more than any comparable instrument elsewhere. It was uncapped. It was transferable. A company without sufficient tax liability to use it directly could sell it for ninety to ninety-five cents on the dollar. The program had no limit on total annual claims. It was an open-ended commitment of American tax revenue to whoever could build a qualifying facility before the 2032 eligibility deadline.

International companies moved toward it because the economics were unambiguous. An analysis from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis estimated total 45Q costs at $835 billion through 2042 based on announced projects as of January 2025, with an upper estimate of $2.1 trillion if credits were enhanced and extended. The government’s own Treasury estimate of $43.4 billion for 2025 through 2034 reflected only the early portion of a credit window that runs through 2044. The federal scoring methodology captured the cheap years. The expensive years were already in the project pipeline.

American taxpayers are funding this through deficit spending on $36 trillion in national debt at approximately $1 trillion per year in interest. The credits represent foregone Treasury revenue. Every dollar of 45Q credit issued is a dollar that either increases the deficit, cuts a service, or displaces other spending. The program has no cap on how much it can cost. The projects entering the pipeline before the 2032 eligibility deadline will collect credits through the mid-2040s regardless of what any future Congress decides about the program’s merits.

The Access Mechanism: How International Capital Entered American State Legislatures

Identifying the target is not the same as reaching it. International capital needed a mechanism to enter the American statutory framework and position itself to collect credits that required specific infrastructure built within specific regulatory environments established by specific state legislation.

The mechanism is an advisory layer operating between governments and developers. Its function is to translate the financial requirements of credit capture into the language of public policy, present that translation to legislators as neutral technical expertise, and produce fiscal frameworks that make credit-dependent projects viable for private capital.

The clearest documented example is GaffneyCline, a UK-headquartered energy advisory firm owned by Baker Hughes since 2008. Baker Hughes is not a neutral party in carbon capture markets. It is one of the world’s primary manufacturers of the compressors, turbines, and power generation equipment that CCUS facilities require. Baker Hughes markets GaffneyCline explicitly as its advisory arm for CCUS project planning, development, and execution, and documents participation in more than 60 CCUS projects worldwide.

GaffneyCline’s business model operates across sovereign governments on four continents. In Tanzania it served as transaction advisor to the government negotiating team on LNG fiscal terms. In Papua New Guinea it assisted with gas agreement validation. In Mozambique it provided fiscal design work. In Brazil it assisted the national petroleum agency through licensing rounds. In each jurisdiction the pattern is consistent: a government hires GaffneyCline as its neutral fiscal advisor, GaffneyCline recommends frameworks that make private developer projects viable, those projects require Baker Hughes-class equipment to build. The advisory fee is paid once. The equipment sale is paid for the life of the facility.

In November 2025, Baker Hughes announced a strategic alliance with Glenfarne, the majority developer of the Alaska LNG project, agreeing to supply main refrigerant compressors for the LNG terminal and power generation equipment for the North Slope gas treatment plant, and making a direct strategic investment in the project. Nine days after that announcement, GaffneyCline presented to Alaska’s Legislative Budget and Audit Committee recommending fiscal concessions that would make the project viable for Glenfarne’s financing structure. The relationship was not disclosed at the hearing. A state senator learned of it afterward from a journalist.

GaffneyCline subsequently presented to the Alaska House Resources Committee on HB 381 and to the Senate Resources Committee on SB 280, in April 2026. Every presentation framed 45Q credit integration as a structural requirement of project economics. Every document was filed with a boilerplate disclaimer stating GaffneyCline was not aware that any conflict of interest had existed. Baker Hughes’s strategic investment in Glenfarne, announced three weeks before GaffneyCline’s first legislative appearance, was a matter of public record.

The Alaska Legislature was paying a firm to receive advice that served the interests of the firm’s parent company. The conflict was not incidental to the engagement. It was the business model.

The Market That Produces Nothing

The 45Q credit transfer market is worth examining as a standalone mechanism because it illuminates what the architecture actually produces at scale.

In 2024, $6 billion in 45Q, 45X, and 45U credits was deployed through tax credit transfer transactions. Credits trade at 90 to 95 cents on the dollar. A developer builds a qualifying facility, generates credits, and sells them to a corporation seeking to reduce its federal tax liability. The corporation pays less tax. The Treasury collects less revenue. The developer pockets the difference between construction costs and credit value. Financial intermediaries earn a spread on each transfer.

No carbon is necessarily verified as sequestered before the transfer occurs. The primary verification mechanism is EPA greenhouse gas reporting, which the current administration has proposed eliminating. The Treasury and IRS issued interim guidance in late 2025 allowing self-reported volumes certified by a qualified independent engineer as a substitute pending longer-term regulatory resolution. Between 2010 and 2019, approximately 90 percent of 45Q credits claimed did not comply with EPA reporting requirements. The Treasury Inspector General documented $894 million of the first $1 billion in claims as noncompliant.

The market that was built to reduce atmospheric carbon has a documented 90 percent noncompliance rate in its first decade of operation, a primary oversight mechanism under threat of elimination, and an interim verification standard based on self-reporting. It is now projected to cost American taxpayers up to $2.1 trillion. The foreign entity restrictions added in 2025 exclude China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia. They do not exclude Australian infrastructure capital, Swiss private equity, French energy majors, or Japanese utilities. The architecture was designed to block adversaries. It was not designed to protect American taxpayers from allied-nation capital that helped design the program.

The Accountability Question

The architecture documented in this piece was not hidden. The Carbon Capture Coalition published four successive Federal Policy Blueprints describing exactly what it was building and why. GaffneyCline disclosed its Baker Hughes ownership in every document it filed, on page two, in dense boilerplate, after the recommendations. The Treasury’s own cost estimates were published. The IEEFA projections were public. The transfer market mechanics were reported by financial press.

What was not made plain, in any legislative hearing across five administrations, is the complete picture assembled here: that a global financial architecture specifically engineered to capture American tax credits was built over two decades using environmental language as the entry point, that the advisory firms guiding state legislatures toward enabling legislation are owned by the equipment manufacturers who build the qualifying facilities, that the foreign entity restrictions enacted to protect American taxpayer value do not apply to the primary capital structures positioned to collect it, and that the projected cost to American taxpayers of $835 billion to $2.1 trillion is being financed through deficit spending on debt whose annual interest already exceeds the defense budget.

A fiscal conservative does not need a climate argument to find this structure objectionable. They need only a balance sheet, a list of who collects the money, and a map of where the geology is.

The second piece in this series documents what the architecture looks like on the ground in Alaska, where the legislation completing it is moving through committee now.