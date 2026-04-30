Dana Raffaniello

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Urs Broderick Furrer's avatar
Urs Broderick Furrer
7h

What a disgrace. The outright theft of our tax dollars and the sheer brazenness of companies like Baler Hughes and the other green grifting companies and NGOs have managed would shock the conscience of your most ruthless mob boss. If we only had a DOJ that actually cared about the American taxpayer.

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1 reply by Dana Raffaniello
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.'s avatar
Gene Nelson, Ph.D.
1d

One example of the economic waste associated with carbon capture and storage (CCS) is Saskpower's Boundary Dam 3 (BD3) small 115 MW coal-fired power plant in Saskatchewan, Canada. This is the only active grid-scale CCS project I could locate. The construction, operation, and maintenance costs of this 12-year-old project are measured in the billions of dollars. The cost of the carbon capture is about $300 Canadian dollars per metric ton. The CO2 is used for enhanced oil recovery, so about half of the "sequestered" CO2 eventually returns to the atmosphere. The P.R. polished summary is here: https://www.saskpower.com/our-power-future/infrastructure-projects/carbon-capture-and-storage/boundary-dam-carbon-capture-project

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