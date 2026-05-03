Dana Raffaniello

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WTPA: We the People Alaska's avatar
WTPA: We the People Alaska
15h

Great article. Some additions:

We’re in an energy war and they want to burn 25% of our valuable resources to funnel US debt directly to Korean investors? That borders on SEDITION!

CO2 storage is never going to be permanent. It turns to carbonic acid with water. In Norway’s Snövit field, it’s lifting and fracturing 900’ of cap rock and escaping and migrating into formations never expected. That same carbonic acid carries heavy metals with it as well.

Side note: Geothermal projects do the same thing. They are hardly clean energy.

Side note two: Lisa Murkowski and Gene Peltola were met with and opened carbon credit trading LLCs when this legislation was being formulated. Nothing to see here eh?

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