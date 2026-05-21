What the Alternatives Actually Cost, and Why the ESG Framework Driving All of It

Has Never Been Shown to Reduce a Single Ton of Carbon

By Dana Raffaniello | Palmer, Alaska | raff6482.substack.com

This piece is Part Two of an ongoing series on Alaska’s carbon policy. Part One, “Built for Investors, Billed to Alaskans,” documented how five years of Dunleavy administration energy legislation -- from the tree credit bill through HB 50, HB 381, SB 280, and the POSCO MOU -- systematically structured Alaska’s resources around foreign ESG capital requirements rather than Alaskan ratepayer needs. This piece asks the follow-up question: if the framework serving those requirements does not actually reduce carbon, what is it for, and why is Alaska paying to host it?

Section One: Designed for Credits, Not Consumers

The Alaska LNG project has a $10.9 billion facility sitting between the North Slope wellhead and the Southcentral consumer. The Gas Treatment Plant strips CO₂ from the raw gas stream, injects it underground, and generates $85 per ton in federal 45Q tax credits for the operator as non-taxable cash. This arrangement has been described to Alaskans as infrastructure necessary to process North Slope gas -- and in the narrow sense that CO₂ removal is technically required, that is true. But the distinction between basic CO₂ stripping and a full carbon capture and sequestration facility engineered for 45Q eligibility is a $4 to $5 billion distinction, and it shows up directly in the in-state gas price that Southcentral utilities will pay.

The Department of Revenue’s own cost-of-supply breakdown for SB 280 makes the financial anatomy plain. At base capital cost and $1.50 per Mcf upstream gas price, the in-state break-even price in 2033 under the governor’s proposed legislation carries a Gas Treatment Plant toll of $0.96 to $1.10 per thousand cubic feet, on top of $1.54 to $1.79 in pipeline toll and $1.92 in gas commodity cost. The GTP toll alone represents roughly 22 percent of every dollar an in-state utility pays for delivered North Slope gas, and that 22 percent is the per-unit cost of amortizing the credit architecture. The operator collects $85 per ton in federal cash from the Treasury. The ratepayer pays the capital recovery charge for the facility generating that revenue, and the ratepayer receives nothing from the credits in return.

North Slope gas contains approximately 8 to 12 percent CO₂ by volume and removing it before the gas can move through a pipeline or be liquefied is a genuine engineering requirement that exists regardless of any federal tax credit. The question that was never asked in any legislative hearing is what a GTP designed for minimum-cost CO₂ disposal would cost compared to one designed for 45Q credit generation. Basic stripping and disposal infrastructure at this project scale, without the sequestration wells, injection systems, long-term monitoring architecture, and post-closure liability structure required for 45Q eligibility, would cost roughly 40 to 50 percent of the full CCS-configured facility. At $5.5 to $6.5 billion instead of $10.9 billion, the GTP toll on in-state gas drops from approximately $1.00 per Mcf to approximately $0.45 per Mcf, and Southcentral ratepayers save roughly $25 to $27 million per year on their gas bills, every year the project operates, from that single design choice. Nobody proposed that design, for the simple reason that a GTP designed for minimum-cost disposal generates no 45Q credits, and a GTP designed for 45Q credit generation produces approximately $595 million per year in non-taxable federal cash for the operator at full capacity.

The Phase One gas price of $23 per Mcf -- nearly double current Southcentral rates -- follows directly from this design priority. When the pipeline opens in 2029 and only in-state gas is flowing at approximately 65 billion cubic feet per year, before the export terminal opens and Asian export volumes begin diluting the per-unit cost, the full capital of the $10.9 billion GTP is being amortized across that small in-state volume. Strip the CCS infrastructure out of the facility design and Phase One gas arrives closer to the $10 to $12 per Mcf range that Southcentral utilities currently pay for Cook Inlet supply. Include it, and the Phase One ratepayer absorbs the capital recovery cost of a federal credit machine sized for export-volume throughput that will not arrive until Phase Two. That two-year window -- 2029 to at least 2031 -- is not an anomaly or a startup condition. It is the predictable arithmetic consequence of designing the facility around 45Q eligibility and billing its capital cost to in-state consumers from day one.

GaffneyCline, the UK energy advisory firm presenting to Senate Resources on March 18, 2026, confirmed the credit dependency in terms the committee does not appear to have pressed on. Their illustrative economic breakdown listed the value chain justifiers for the project, and 45Q credits appeared alongside production tax reductions and shipping synergies as items required to make the economics work. Remove the credits from that list and the economics GaffneyCline presented to the legislature do not hold, by their own illustrative accounting. What the committee was not told is that GaffneyCline’s parent company Baker Hughes had announced a definitive strategic alliance with Glenfarne, the project developer, on November 10, 2025 -- four months before GaffneyCline’s first legislative appearance -- in a ceremony in Washington attended by the Secretary of the Interior and the Secretary of Energy, at which Baker Hughes also committed a capital investment in the project. GaffneyCline’s own boilerplate in both the Senate Resources and House Resources presentations states that the firm is not aware that any conflict of interest has existed. Baker Hughes had been a strategic partner and capital investor in Glenfarne for four months when those words were written.

Section Two: The Cheaper Ways to Check the ESG Box

The ESG compliance requirements driving the AKLNG CCS design are real for the foreign institutional investors whose mandates shape the project’s capital structure -- Partners Group in Switzerland, POSCO in Korea, JERA and Tokyo Gas in Japan -- and those parties are not going to abandon their disclosure obligations because Alaska finds them inconvenient. The question worth asking is whether the most expensive possible compliance mechanism, a $10.9 billion geological injection facility embedded in the pipeline tariff, is the only way to satisfy them. The answer is no, and the alternatives are not theoretical. They are operating today in the market the AKLNG project is trying to enter.

Methane Certification

The IEA’s June 2025 assessment of LNG supply emissions found that reducing methane leaks across the LNG supply chain could cut annual emissions by close to 90 million tonnes of CO₂-equivalent, representing approximately 25 percent of total LNG emissions, with roughly half of that reduction achievable at no net cost. The MiQ standard, a third-party methane certification framework already used by twenty percent of US natural gas producers, grades gas A through F based on supply chain methane intensity using independent third-party auditors. The cost of certification under MiQ is approximately $4.70 per tonne of CO₂-equivalent reduced -- eighteen times cheaper per unit of emissions addressed than the $85 per ton 45Q credit rate -- and it adds nothing to the pipeline tariff, creates no geological liability, requires no injection wells, and generates no permanent post-closure monitoring obligation for the state. The ESG box gets checked at the wellhead rather than in the geology.

Carbon-Neutral LNG Certificates

The first carbon-neutral LNG cargoes were traded in 2019, and approximately 35 have been sold since then, with Northeast Asia -- the same Japanese and Korean buyers that AKLNG is targeting -- as the primary destination. Korean utilities and Japanese LNG buyers are already purchasing carbon-neutral certified cargoes through verified emissions reduction certificate mechanisms covering Scope 1, Scope 2, or the full Scope 3 value chain including end-user combustion, and they are accepting these certificates in lieu of CCS-based credentialing. That purchasing record matters because it directly undermines the argument that CCS is a non-negotiable buyer requirement. The buyers have demonstrated, with their own purchase history, that they will accept alternative credentialing mechanisms. The CCS requirement in the AKLNG structure is therefore a capital structure requirement, not a buyer requirement, and the distinction between those two things is exactly what Alaska’s legislature has never been asked to examine.

The Cost Comparison

Note: GTP cost estimates for basic stripping vs. full CCS are the author’s derived analysis based on DOR primary capital figures. Methane certification cost from MiQ published data. 45Q credit rate from IRC §45Q as amended by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (2025).

The Norway Comparison -- and Why It Does Not Transfer Directly

Norway electrified the Hammerfest LNG terminal -- replacing gas combustion at the facility with power from the grid -- reducing emissions by 850,000 tonnes annually at a cost of approximately $1.2 billion. That investment represents genuine decarbonization because Norway’s grid is 98 percent hydroelectric and wind power, meaning the electrons replacing gas combustion at the terminal carry essentially no carbon footprint of their own. It is the right tool for Norway’s conditions, and it works because Norway built the foundational infrastructure -- approximately 34,000 megawatts of publicly owned hydropower -- that makes low-carbon electrification possible at scale.

Alaska’s Railbelt grid does not share those conditions. It runs primarily on natural gas, carries no generation surplus, and faces RCA warnings about potential rolling blackouts if Cook Inlet supply gaps are not addressed before 2030. Electrifying a North Slope LNG facility on the Railbelt grid would substitute gas combustion at the terminal for gas combustion at a Railbelt power plant, with transmission losses added. The net carbon benefit would be negligible to zero, and it would check no honest ESG box. That is not a critique of electrification as a strategy -- it is a description of what electrification requires before it can work, and Alaska does not yet have it.

What Alaska can take from Norway is the principle rather than the mechanism. Norway built its LNG export business by producing gas with genuinely low emissions intensity, backed by a carbon tax that has been in place since 1991 and currently runs at the equivalent of approximately $75 per ton of CO₂. Norwegian operators reduced emissions because emissions were expensive at the point of production, not because sequestering was subsidized. The state captures 85 percent of LNG revenues through taxes and direct ownership. The geology stays Norwegian. The liability stays with the operator who caused the emissions. Alaska’s path to the same ESG credential is methane certification at the wellhead, which fits what Alaska actually has: a gas resource that can be independently verified as low-leakage and sold to buyers who are already accepting that credential from other suppliers, without leasing the state’s geology at $2.50 per ton or building a federal credit machine into the ratepayer tariff.

Section Three: The Shell Game -- Has ESG and CCS Actually Reduced Any Carbon?

The case for stepping off this treadmill does not require taking any particular position on climate science. It requires reading the peer-reviewed literature on whether the mechanisms Alaska is being asked to host achieve what they claim to achieve, and that literature is not encouraging.

The Carbon Credit Record

A systematic 2024 assessment of carbon crediting projects evaluated outcomes across multiple categories and found that less than 16 percent of credits issued constitute real emissions reductions -- 11 percent for cookstoves, 25 percent for avoided deforestation, and no statistically significant reductions at all for wind power and improved forest management projects. The study’s conclusion was direct: carbon crediting mechanisms need to be reformed fundamentally before they can meaningfully contribute to climate change mitigation. What this means in practice is that fewer than one in six credits represents a real ton of CO₂ kept out of the atmosphere. The other five represent financial instruments -- serialized, verified, registered, and traded -- whose underlying claim does not correspond to a measurable physical outcome. The verification bodies signed off, the registries recorded the transactions, the money changed hands. The atmosphere was not a party to any of it.

What 45Q Has Actually Done

The 45Q credit has a more specific problem than the voluntary market’s general additionality failure, and it has been documented not by environmental advocacy groups but by members of Congress from both parties. In a September 2024 letter to the Treasury, the IRS, and the EPA, Senators Warren and King and Representative Khanna laid out the record: the 45Q credit has been primarily used to increase oil production from aging wells through enhanced oil recovery, canceling out most of the emissions reduction benefit. After the IRA expanded the credit in 2022, as much as 83 percent of captured carbon dioxide was used for enhanced oil recovery, and oil and gas company profits ran 160 percent above pre-pandemic levels during the same period. The Treasury estimated the program could cost taxpayers up to $30.3 billion over ten years while producing these outcomes.

A peer-reviewed analysis published in Environmental Research is worth quoting on the range of possible outcomes. Under the IRA’s 45Q structure, the authors found that CCS retrofits to fossil fuel power plants could demand between $400 billion and $3.6 trillion in tax credits while altering greenhouse gas emissions by anywhere from a 24 percent reduction to an 82 percent increase versus business as usual, depending on how the credit drives investment decisions. The upper bound of that range is not a fringe scenario. It reflects the incentive structure honestly: a credit that makes fossil fuel assets profitable to operate longer than they would have been without the subsidy can, and in some modeled scenarios does, produce more cumulative emissions than no program at all. Alaska is building a $10.9 billion facility into its pipeline tariff to generate credits whose net climate effect, by the peer-reviewed accounting, ranges from modestly positive to significantly negative.

The 45Q credit designed to reduce emissions may in some scenarios be increasing them. Alaska ratepayers are financing the infrastructure that generates those credits, while the operator collects the cash.

Norway’s Flagship CCS -- The Proof of Concept That Wasn’t

Every legislative hearing on AKLNG CCS, every GaffneyCline presentation, every industry brief making the case that the technology is proven at scale has cited Norway’s Equinor operations -- the Sleipner project and the associated Snohvit facility -- as the demonstration that geological CO₂ sequestration works safely and reliably at commercial scale. Sleipner has operated since 1996 and has stored over 25 million tonnes of CO₂ across its lifetime. It is the world’s most closely watched CCS demonstration.

In January 2025, the investigative publication DeSmog obtained data from Norway’s Environment Agency showing that Sleipner captured 260,000 tonnes of CO₂ in 2021 -- less than 20 percent of the one million tonnes Equinor had claimed on its public website. In 2023, with both Norwegian CCS sites operating, combined actual capture was 763,000 tonnes against a combined advertised capacity of 1.7 million tonnes. Equinor was required to withdraw the key claim from its website after the discrepancy was documented and published. The point is not that Sleipner has failed as a geological storage site -- the CO₂ that was injected appears to have stayed underground -- but that the world’s most scrutinized CCS project, backed by one of the most sophisticated energy companies on earth and subject to Norwegian environmental regulation, was routinely claiming to capture more than twice what it actually captured, and that discrepancy went uncorrected until a journalist obtained the regulatory data. If verification at Sleipner looked like this, the verification regime Alaska is being asked to rely on for a $10.9 billion credit-generating facility on the North Slope deserves considerably more scrutiny than the legislature has applied to it.

The ESG Fund Record -- Who Actually Made Money

The institutional investors whose compliance requirements drove the AKLNG CCS design have their own documented record on the relationship between their ESG mandates and actual emissions. A peer-reviewed study found that nearly half of all global carbon emissions from the largest energy companies could be traced to just ten financial institutions, led by Vanguard and BlackRock -- the same class of institution whose ESG-mandated fund structures the AKLNG capital architecture is built to service. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, BlackRock invested $3 billion in fossil fuel companies through funds marketed as sustainable. The Net Zero Asset Managers coalition, which had recruited 18 of the top 20 US asset managers at its peak, relaunched in 2026 without any top-tier American members after a campaign by Republican state attorneys general successfully pressured those firms to abandon their climate stewardship commitments. BlackRock’s support for environmental and social shareholder resolutions fell from over 40 percent in 2021 to under 2 percent in 2025.

Alaska is building a 30-year liability commitment against a compliance market whose largest American participants have already demonstrated they will exit when legal and political pressure mounts. The European and Asian mandates that remain -- Partners Group’s Swiss SFDR obligations, POSCO’s Korean requirements -- are real today and may look materially different in 2033 when AKLNG reaches full operations, and in 2053 when the project is midway through its operating life, and in 2079 when the post-injection monitoring period ends and Alaska taxpayers assume permanent monitoring responsibility for whatever is underground. Regulatory frameworks change. The geology does not. The liability does not.

Section Four: Why Are We Playing

There is a question that nobody in the Dunleavy administration, nobody in the legislative majority, and nobody standing in the back of the House chamber on May 18 has answered publicly, and it is the question this entire series has been circling. If the ESG compliance architecture driving Alaska’s carbon policy does not reliably reduce atmospheric carbon, costs Alaska billions in foregone tax revenue, imposes permanent geological liability on Alaska taxpayers, and primarily generates financial returns for foreign capital structures in Zurich, Seoul, and Tokyo -- what is the state’s interest in hosting it, and who decided that Alaska’s job was to satisfy compliance requirements written by European regulators for Swiss pension funds?

The ESG compliance requirements shaping Alaska’s energy policy are not Alaskan requirements. They are obligations imposed by the EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation on Partners Group, by Korean institutional investment standards on POSCO, by Japanese buyer procurement policies on JERA and Tokyo Gas. None of those obligations were created by the Alaska Legislature. None of them appear in the Alaska Constitution. They are external compliance requirements that a foreign capital structure brought to Alaska and that Alaska’s governor chose to structure state law around, beginning with HB 50 in 2023 and running continuously through the SB 180 maneuver in the final week of the 2026 session. Alaska has its own requirements that are documented, measurable, and borne by real people: Southcentral needs affordable gas before Cook Inlet production declines leave utilities without supply, rural Alaska needs relief from diesel electricity costs that run to fifty cents per kilowatt hour in some communities, and the Railbelt needs generation capacity that does not depend on a single aging gas basin. An energy policy built for Alaska would start with those requirements and work backward to how to satisfy them. The project that was built started with what a Swiss pension fund needs from its SFDR disclosure and worked backward to find Alaska assets that qualify.

There is also a harder argument underneath the fiscal one that deserves to be stated plainly, even for readers who bring genuine skepticism about climate claims to this conversation. If carbon capture and storage does not reliably reduce atmospheric CO₂ -- and the peer-reviewed evidence says it does not, at scale, in practice, with the verification regimes currently in place -- then participating in a compliance architecture built around it is not environmentalism. It is theater performed for an audience of institutional investors, funded by Alaska ratepayers, backed by permanent geological liability that Alaska taxpayers will be managing long after the ESG framework that justified it has been revised, abandoned, or replaced by whatever the financial industry decides to call green next decade. Conservatives who are skeptical of climate policy in general have an entirely sound basis for that skepticism applied specifically here, because the carbon capture program Alaska is being asked to host is not delivering the environmental outcomes it promises by the metrics of the scientific literature that supports those outcomes most strongly. Less than one in six voluntary carbon credits represents a real emissions reduction. The 45Q credit has been primarily used to increase oil production. The world’s most scrutinized CCS demonstration was capturing a fraction of what its operator claimed on its public website. The largest asset managers who drove ESG demand are withdrawing from their commitments. Hosting this program at public expense and permanent geological liability is not in Alaska’s interest on any honest accounting, regardless of where one stands on the underlying science.

A state that genuinely wanted to reduce the emissions intensity of its LNG exports has cheaper, faster, and more honest tools available, and the buyers it is trying to reach have demonstrated they will accept them. Methane leak certification at $4.70 per tonne adds nothing to the pipeline tariff, creates no geological liability, and satisfies the ESG disclosure requirement that Korean and Japanese utilities actually need satisfied -- because those utilities are already purchasing certified carbon-neutral LNG from other suppliers through exactly that mechanism. The CCS requirement in the AKLNG structure is a capital structure requirement designed to generate 45Q credits for the operator, not a buyer requirement, and distinguishing those two things is the analytical work that Alaska’s legislature has declined to do and the governor’s office has not wanted done.

Alaska gas is good gas. It does not need a $10.9 billion credit machine attached to it to be worth buying. It needs to be priced honestly, certified accurately, and sold on terms that capture the fiscal value for Alaska rather than for the capital structure.

Norway built its LNG export business not by attaching a carbon credit apparatus to its gas and calling the whole thing ESG-compliant, but by producing gas with genuinely low emissions intensity through operational discipline and a carbon tax that made emissions expensive at the point of production. The ESG box got checked because the underlying product earned the check. Norway’s state captures 85 percent of LNG revenues through taxes and direct ownership. The geology stays Norwegian. The liability stays with the operator. Alaska’s path to the same result is methane certification at the wellhead -- which fits what Alaska actually has, requires no geological commitment, and leaves the state’s pore space available for whatever future Alaskans decide to do with it.

The game Alaska has been asked to play was not designed for Alaska. The rules were written in Brussels and Basel to satisfy the disclosure requirements of institutional investors who needed a green label to attach to their infrastructure portfolios. The stakes are Alaska’s geology, Alaska’s fiscal base, and the gas bills of Southcentral ratepayers who will be paying the GTP toll long after the ESG framework that justified the facility has been revised beyond recognition. The winnings go to Zurich and Seoul. Declining to play is not idealism. It is arithmetic, and it is the kind of arithmetic that a fiscally conservative state government accountable to its own citizens should have been running before the first bill was signed.

Dana Raffaniello

Palmer, Alaska |

raff6482.substack.com

Part One of this series: “Built for Investors, Billed to Alaskans” -- available at raff6482.substack.com

Sources and References

The Cheaper Fix Nobody Proposed | raff6482.substack.com

Primary sources are state legislative documents, DOR presentations, and enrolled bill text. All legislative documents are in the author’s project research files. External sources are linked below. Project files marked with ▶ are available in the Alaska Legislature’s online document system at akleg.gov.

Section One: The GTP Toll and the 45Q Credit Architecture

1. DOR cost-of-supply breakdown -- SB 280 as introduced CS_SB_280_version_G_Fiscal_Note_Tax_Division.pdf -- GTP toll: $0.96/Mcf; Pipeline toll: $1.54/Mcf; In-state break-even $4.43/Mcf at base CAPEX and $1.50 upstream gas price 2. DOR SB 280 version H presentation to Senate Resources (May 11, 2026) SB280_DOR_Presentation_on_CSRES_ver_H_05_11_26.pdf -- GTP toll: $1.10/Mcf; In-state break-even $4.81/Mcf; ‘all-or-nothing’ language on in-state only pipeline 3. DOR Benefit Analysis for HB 381 (March 25, 2026) AKLNG_Benefit_Analysis_HB_381_03_25_26.pdf -- Explicit 45Q assumption: ‘Carbon dioxide is assumed to be extracted from the gas stream and sequestered in the subsurface, ensuring eligibility for federal 45Q tax credits. These credits are assumed to be available and are able to be applied immediately at the midstream GTP level as non-taxable cash payments.’ 4. Total construction costs: $46.2 billion; GTP $10.9 billion; Pipeline $15.5 billion; LNG Plant $19.9 billion AKLNG_Benefit_Analysis_HB_381_03_25_26.pdf -- Page 1, Detailed Financial Modeling Assumptions 5. GaffneyCline Senate Resources presentation (March 18, 2026) SB275_GaffneyCline_Presentation_SRES_3_18_26.pdf -- Illustrative economic breakdown listing 45Q credits as a value chain justifier; ‘Gas Processing/CO₂ Removal ~$10bn’ 6. GaffneyCline House Resources presentation (April 1, 2026) HB_381_GaffneyCline_H_RES_presentation_4_1_26.pdf -- Conflict of interest boilerplate: ‘GaffneyCline is not aware that any conflict of interest has existed.’ Baker Hughes parent company relationship disclosed. 7. Baker Hughes / Glenfarne strategic alliance announcement (November 10, 2025) Business Wire press release confirming Baker Hughes capital investment in AKLNG and strategic alliance with Glenfarne, four months before GaffneyCline’s first legislative appearance. https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251110275615/en/Glenfarne-Baker-Hughes-Announce-Definitive-Agreements-to-Advance-Alaska-LNG 8. DOR in-state gas break-even sensitivity matrix Phase One in-state price of approximately $23/Mcf at 65 Bcf/year throughput -- derived arithmetic from DOR capital figures and throughput projections. [Author’s derived analysis from DOR primary documents] 9. Alaska Public Media -- in-state gas at $23/Mcf under Phase One (May 6, 2026) https://alaskapublic.org/news/politics/alaska-legislature/2026-05-06/dunleavy-pushes-skeptical-senators-to-move-forward-with-alaska-lng-tax-cuts 10. Alaska Beacon -- Wielechowski: gas could reach $50/Mcf by 2046 (March 13, 2026) https://alaskabeacon.com/2026/03/13/alaska-legislators-have-few-firm-facts-as-they-consider-a-proposed-trans-alaska-natural-gas-pipeline/

Section Two: Alternative ESG Compliance Mechanisms

11. IEA -- Assessing Emissions from LNG Supply and Abatement Options (June 2025) Methane leak reduction could cut LNG emissions by close to 90 Mt CO₂-eq annually (25% of total LNG emissions); half achievable at no net cost. https://www.iea.org/reports/assessing-emissions-from-lng-supply-and-abatement-options 12. MiQ -- Natural Gas Buyers’ Guide to Reducing Scope 3 Emissions Low methane certified natural gas costs approximately $4.70/tonne CO₂e reduced; 20% of US natural gas production currently verified against MiQ standard. https://miq.org/thought-leadership/natural-gas-buyers-guide-to-reducing-scope-3-emissions/ 13. CSIS -- Credibility Gap for Carbon-Neutral LNG (August 2025) First carbon-neutral LNG cargoes traded 2019; approximately 35 sold since; Northeast Asia primary destination; Korean and Japanese buyers accepting certificate-based credentialing. https://www.csis.org/analysis/credibility-gap-carbon-neutral-lng 14. Bracewell LLP -- Decarbonising the LNG Industry (May 2025) VER certificate mechanism explained; Scope 1, 2, and 3 coverage options for LNG cargo offsetting. https://www.bracewell.com/resources/decarbonising-lng-industry-pressure/ 15. Norwegian Petroleum -- Emissions to Air Norway carbon tax introduced 1991; 2024 rate equivalent to NOK 790/tonne CO₂ (~$75); emissions per unit of gas from other LNG suppliers more than 11 times higher than Norwegian pipeline gas. https://www.norskpetroleum.no/en/environment-and-technology/emissions-to-air/ 16. Gas Outlook -- Equinor Snohvit Future project Hammerfest LNG electrification: $1.2 billion investment; 850,000 tonnes CO₂ annual reduction; 85% of Hammerfest revenues to Norwegian Treasury through taxes and direct ownership. https://gasoutlook.com/analysis/norways-equinor-tries-to-strike-balance-with-snohvit-future/ 17. Low Carbon Power -- Norway electricity mix 2025 98.83% of Norway’s electricity from low-carbon sources; approximately 90% hydropower, 9% wind. https://lowcarbonpower.org/region/Norway

Section Three: The Shell Game -- Does ESG/CCS Reduce Carbon?

18. Systematic assessment of achieved emission reductions of carbon crediting projects (2024) Less than 16% of carbon credits constitute real emissions reductions: 11% cookstoves, 16% SF6 destruction, 25% avoided deforestation, 68% HFC-23 abatement, no statistically significant reductions from wind power and improved forest management. Published NIH/PubMed. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC11564741/ 19. Warren / King / Khanna letter to Treasury, IRS, EPA on 45Q guardrails (September 2024) 45Q primarily used for enhanced oil recovery; 83% of captured CO₂ used for EOR after IRA expansion; Treasury estimated up to $30.3 billion 10-year cost; 87% of 2010-2019 claims potentially non-compliant. https://www.warren.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/final_-_warren_king_khanna_letter_to_biden_administration_on_45q.pdf 20. Grubert and Sawyer -- US power sector CCS under IRA could be costly with limited or negative abatement (Environmental Research, 2023) 45Q retrofits could demand $0.4-$3.6 trillion in credits while altering GHG emissions by -24% to +82% vs. business as usual. https://doaj.org/article/18152aa5d3e94c73ae1a739fa15843b7 21. CarbonCapture and Storage: An evidence-based review of its limitations and missed promises (ScienceDirect, October 2025) Despite over $40 billion invested globally, CCS captures less than 0.1% of annual global CO₂ emissions. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2096249525000973 22. IEEFA -- Minimal role for CCUS in IEA World Energy Outlook 2025 (November 2025) IEA projects CCUS to contribute less than 5% to emissions offsets by 2050; CCUS-equipped energy production was 0.003% of global energy supply in 2024; renewables, electrification, fuel switching, and efficiency to contribute over 82% of needed reductions. https://ieefa.org/resources/minimal-role-carbon-capture-utilization-and-storage-ccus-ieas-world-energy-outlook-2025 23. DeSmog -- Equinor forced to withdraw key carbon capture claim (January 2025) Sleipner actual capture 260,000 tonnes in 2021 vs. 1 million tonnes claimed on website; combined Norwegian CCS sites 763,000 tonnes in 2023 vs. 1.7 million tonne combined advertised capacity. Equinor required to correct website after data obtained from Norwegian Environment Agency. https://www.desmog.com/2025/01/14/exclusive-norways-equinor-forced-to-withdraw-key-carbon-capture-claim/ 24. Treepongkaruna et al. -- Greenwashing, carbon emission, and ESG (Business Strategy and the Environment, 2024) High ESG ratings do not translate to lower carbon emissions, supporting the ‘cheap talk’ or greenwashing hypothesis. Firms with high ESG scores not incentivized to reduce emissions further. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/bse.3929 25. Journal of Business Ethics -- Spotting Portfolio Greenwashing in Environmental Funds (2024) Environmental funds following sustainability commitments fail to reduce carbon footprints vs. matched conventional funds; significant increase in fund flows following commitments provides evidence of greenwashing. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10551-024-05783-z 26. EY Global Institutional Investor Survey 2025 85% of investors say greenwashing is a worsening problem; 66% say their institution likely to decrease ESG consideration in decision-making. https://www.ey.com/en_gl/insights/climate-change-sustainability-services/institutional-investor-survey 27. DeSmog -- BlackRock pivots from sustainability evangelists to fossil-fuel funders (December 2025) $3 billion invested in fossil fuels through ‘sustainable’ labeled funds Q1 2025; CEO 2025 annual letter omits sustainability, ESG, and Paris Agreement; ESG resolution support fell from 40%+ in 2021 to under 2% in 2025. https://www.desmog.com/2025/08/01/blackrock-pivots-from-sustainability-evangelists-to-fossil-fuel-funders/ 28. NYU Stern -- Vanguard settles on ESG; Net Zero Asset Managers relaunch (April 2026) Vanguard settles coal antitrust suit for $29.5M, withdraws from climate commitments; Net Zero Asset Managers relaunches without any top-tier US asset managers. https://bhr.stern.nyu.edu/quick-take/vanguard-settles-on-esg-blackrock-and-state-street-fight-on/ 29. Rep. Ro Khanna -- End Polluter Welfare for Enhanced Oil Recovery Act press release (September 2024) After IRA expansion, 83% of captured CO₂ used for EOR; oil and gas profits soared 160% above pre-pandemic levels; 45Q estimated to cost more than $30 billion over next decade. https://khanna.house.gov/media/press-releases/release-rep-ro-khanna-reintroduces-end-polluter-welfare-enhanced-oil-recovery

Section Four: Context -- Alaska Policy and the AKLNG Record

30. Governor Dunleavy op-ed introducing carbon policy (January 2023) Cook Inlet framed as equivalent to 50 years of Japan’s carbon emissions; foundational carbon monetization pitch. https://gov.alaska.gov/alaska-must-act-now-to-capitalize-on-carbon-markets/ 31. Alaska Beacon -- Could Alaska be the final destination for Japan’s carbon pollution? (May 2024) DNR Commissioner Boyle: ‘We create this value chain of exporting energy to Japan and backhauling carbon dioxide, which we then sequester in our rocks.’ https://alaskabeacon.com/2024/05/08/could-alaska-be-the-final-destination-for-japans-carbon-pollution/ 32. Alaska Business Magazine -- Hilcorp/Sumitomo/K-LINE CO₂ storage deal (May 2024) Signed two days after Governor Dunleavy signed HB 50. https://www.akbizmag.com/industry/environmental/hilcorp-partners-with-japanese-firms-to-study-carbon-sequestration/ 33. ADN -- Dunleavy hires Begich, $100,000 contract through Brownstein Hyatt (March 24, 2026) One-year contract through September 17, 2026; Northern Compass Group subcontractor; Begich also opposed transparency and oversight amendments in Senate committee. https://www.adn.com/politics/2026/03/24/dunleavys-office-hires-former-sen-mark-begich-to-aid-push-for-alaska-lng-megaproject/ 34. Alaska Beacon -- Pipeline-for-pension deal collapses (May 19, 2026) Full account of SB 180 maneuver; Kopp seeking Begich/Bylsma approval on amendments; Dunleavy pension veto at 10:39 p.m. https://alaskabeacon.com/2026/05/19/pipeline-for-pension-deal-falls-apart-as-the-alaska-legislatures-regular-session-nears-end/ 35. Alaska’s News Source -- ‘Skullduggery and hoodwinking’: SB 180 as legislative vehicle (May 2026) Three-sentence LNG import facility bill converted to 22-page tax restructuring bypassing committee review. https://www.alaskasnewssource.com/2026/05/18/lng-bill-finds-last-ditch-avenue-passage-with-legislature-crunch-time/ 36. Alaska Beacon -- $8.4B vs. $829M: DOR tax revenue comparison (April 2026) State revenue under current law vs. Dunleavy’s proposal by 2042; $5.7B vs. $728M local revenue. https://alaskabeacon.com/2026/04/20/alaska-lng-export-project-requires-further-massive-public-subsidy/ 37. Taxpayers for Common Sense -- 45Q Issue Brief (February 2023) $531M of $894M in 45Q claims 2010-2019 potentially non-compliant; documented fraud and compliance history. [In author’s project research files: CarbonCaptureandSequestrationCredit45QIssueBrief_Feb2023.pdf] 38. Partners Group -- EnfraGen co-investment with Glenfarne Partners Group (Switzerland, ~$150B AUM from European pension/insurance/SWF capital) as co-investor in Glenfarne parent entity EnfraGen. https://www.partnersgroup.com/news-and-views/press-releases/investment-news/detail?news_id=af2a0b6d-e2e4-4c0e-957a-6fafdc07ffe7 39. Glenfarne/POSCO strategic partnership (December 2025) POSCO as pre-FID capital investor and 20-year LNG HOA partner; signed in ceremony with Interior and Energy Secretaries. https://glenfarnegroup.com/glenfarne-posco-international-corporation-finalize-strategic-alaska-lng-partnership-and-projects-first-hoa/ 40. Dunleavy / POSCO MOU press release (May 18, 2026) Green methanol at Mount Augustine; SAF refinery at Point MacKenzie; signed same day as SB 180 collapse. https://gov.alaska.gov/state-of-alaska-and-posco-international-corporation-sign-landmark-mou-for-six-alaska-development-projects/

Dana Raffaniello | Palmer, Alaska | raff6482.substack.com