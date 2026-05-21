Dana Raffaniello

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kelly L nyberg's avatar
kelly L nyberg
20h

Thank you!! Eyes wide open! I will have to read this again and study it more thoroughly, to fully grasp everything. Thanks

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WTPA: We the People Alaska's avatar
WTPA: We the People Alaska
20h

Insult to injury: Instead of reserve contracts for domestic use, Glenfarne wants to roll the carbon removal costs into the rate base and present it through the RCA approval process. Wouldn’t it be glorious if the RCA members were fans of yours and rejected and disallowed all carbon control costs?!?

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