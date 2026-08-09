Rep. Kevin McCabe published an account of the August 6 Alaska Gasline Caucus listening session titled “Alaska’s Energy Crisis Isn’t Coming. It’s Here.” The testimony he reports deserves to be taken at face value. John Sims of Enstar and Tony Izzo of Matanuska Electric Association are the two utility executives with direct legal responsibility for keeping Southcentral Alaska’s lights and heat on, and their numbers on this winter’s supply picture, a potential shortfall measured in billions of cubic feet and described in terms of how many winter days it represents, are not the kind of thing to wave away. This piece does not dispute that account. It disputes what McCabe asks the reader to conclude from it.

The Timeline McCabe Never States

Nowhere in McCabe’s piece does a delivery date for AKLNG gas appear. That omission carries the entire argument. The testimony he reports describes a crisis measured in months: Enstar potentially eighteen winter days short this year, Matanuska Electric Association holding two years and seven months of firm gas under contract. The bill he is defending, the Alternative Volumetric Tax restructuring at the center of HB 381, affects a pipeline that will not deliver gas to the Railbelt before 2029 at the earliest, by the account of the same utilities and developers McCabe cites elsewhere in his own reporting. A shortage measured in months cannot be addressed by a project measured in years, no matter how the tax structure underlying that project is written. McCabe’s closing argument, that a shortage does not wait for a better deal, is true and beside the point. The shortage also does not wait for AKLNG.

“A shortage measured in months cannot be addressed by a project measured in years, no matter how the tax structure underlying that project is written.”

A False Choice Between the AVT and Nothing

The strongest line in McCabe’s piece belongs to Matt Kissinger of AGDC, who told the caucus that a billion dollars a year in supposedly forgone property tax is not real money, because a pipeline nobody will finance produces zero dollars in tax revenue either way. Ten percent of something beats a hundred percent of nothing, as Kissinger put it. That argument only works if the AVT is the only mechanism capable of producing something. It is not. A construction-period property tax abatement, running from groundbreaking through first commercial gas delivery, is a standard and widely precedented instrument for exactly this kind of capital-intensive infrastructure buildout. It gives a developer the financing certainty investors are asking for during the years when the project generates no revenue and carries the most risk, without requiring the state to permanently rewrite how it taxes pipeline property once gas is flowing and the project is generating the kind of return the maximum benefit standard is meant to capture. Pairing that abatement with a market-sensitive mill rate mechanism that adjusts downward during sustained price downturns, a genuinely new proposal rather than settled practice, addresses the volatility concern developers raise without the permanent structural surrender the AVT represents. McCabe, and the caucus he is describing, never engages with this option. The choice was never the AVT or nothing. It was the AVT or a narrower, temporary, already-debated alternative that nobody at the August 6 hearing appears to have put on the table.

The Bill That Isn’t There: Cook Inlet

McCabe’s own reporting supplies the strongest evidence against his conclusion. Sims told the caucus that Enstar is offering $17.50 per thousand cubic feet for new gas, more than double its existing Hilcorp contract price, and still cannot find a producer willing to drill. One producer told him plainly that no price was worth the risk. That is a direct, on-the-record account of a capital-attraction problem in Cook Inlet, the same kind of problem the AVT is meant to solve for Glenfarne. If the legislature’s operating theory is that a struggling energy project needs favorable tax treatment to justify the capital required to develop it, that theory applies with at least as much force to Cook Inlet producers who could deliver gas into the existing Enstar and MEA systems on a timeline measured in a single drilling season, not to a pipeline that cannot deliver anything until the end of the decade. Nothing in McCabe’s piece, and nothing yet introduced in this legislature, offers Cook Inlet developers the kind of relief being extended to Glenfarne. A property tax or royalty incentive package aimed specifically at bringing marginal Cook Inlet wells into production would cost the state a fraction of the AVT’s revenue impact, since those producers are already paying under current law rather than starting from zero, and it would produce gas on the only timeline that actually matters for the crisis McCabe describes. If the legislature is willing to restructure the tax code for one company’s 2029 project, it owes the same seriousness to the companies that could produce gas for this winter and the several after it.

What the Air Force Is Actually Building

McCabe cites a large federal construction program at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson as evidence of how high the stakes have become, noting that Enstar had no gas to offer a new 60,000-square-foot building on base. The reader is left to conclude that AKLNG is what national security planning requires. The Department of the Air Force’s own posture toward Alaska energy security tells a different story. Its pilot microreactor program, a sodium-cooled Oklo design targeted for 1 to 5 megawatts of output by 2027, is being built at Eielson Air Force Base near Fairbanks specifically so that installation does not have to depend on a regional gas grid at all. The service branch with the most acute strategic interest in reliable Alaska power is answering that need with on-site nuclear generation, not with a wager on Cook Inlet gas or an 800-mile pipeline. That is not an argument against JBER needing gas for its own near-term construction. It is a reason to question whether AKLNG is actually the energy security solution McCabe presents it as, when the federal government’s own hedge against this exact kind of grid fragility runs through a different technology entirely.

What the Caucus Didn’t Hear

The caucus McCabe describes also never heard what the state’s own fiscal notes leave out. Section 45Q and Section 45V federal tax credits, worth potentially over a billion dollars a year combined once the project is operational, do not appear anywhere in the Department of Revenue’s fiscal analysis of HB 381, despite driving much of the project’s actual financing logic. Nor did anyone at the hearing address that the project’s own cost estimate has moved from $44 billion to a figure Governor Dunleavy himself put at $65 to $70 billion within the last several weeks, a forty to fifty percent jump over the number the legislature has been working from all session. A caucus built to hear from Alaskans about the gasline’s costs and benefits did not, on this record, hear about the two figures that most determine what those costs and benefits actually are.

What a Legislator Should Offer

McCabe is a sitting legislator, not a commentator. He has the standing to introduce a standalone construction-period abatement bill, to pair it with a market-sensitive mill rate mechanism, and to bring forward a Cook Inlet development incentive package that could put drilling rigs to work on a timeline that matters for this winter’s shortage rather than 2029’s. His pastor’s line was right: there is no right way to do a wrong thing. But diagnosing a real crisis and then offering only the one bill that cannot fix it in time is its own version of that same mistake. The crisis McCabe describes deserves a legislative response sized to its actual timeline, not a permanent tax restructuring sold as the only available answer to an emergency it does nothing to resolve for years.

Dana Raffaniello lives in Palmer, Alaska. He works as a network engineer, reads Alaska energy legislation closely, and publishes analysis of its fiscal and structural implications at raff6482.substack.com. He is running for the Mat-Su Borough Assembly, District 2. He has no commercial interest in any energy project discussed in this analysis.