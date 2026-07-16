Dana Raffaniello

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Mark Slaughter
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Hi Dana ,

Can you provide support for “…local coal at around $4 per million BTU against Cook Inlet gas that swings between $7 and $30 is a real cost advantage,.” I am not aware of any publicly reported sales above $16/Mcf that enstar paid Hillcorp for . 5 Bcf in March 2026 enstar. Enstar reported this short term sale to the RCA as part of their GCA filings.

Feel free to contact me at m.slaughter@HEXEnergy.com

Thank you

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