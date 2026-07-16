Two large energy projects are moving through Alaska right now, in different parts of the state, backed by different developers, and most people are tracking them as separate stories. They aren’t. Terra Energy Center’s proposed coal plant in the Mat-Su and the AKLNG pipeline on the North Slope are running the same play: build the infrastructure that unlocks federal carbon credits, let the credit architecture do the real financial work, and let Alaska absorb the seismic risk, the sovereignty exposure, and the tax base erosion while the value flows to developers, foreign buyers, and the federal treasury’s own accounting. House Bill 381 doesn’t fix that pattern. It legislates a second layer on top of it, one that specifically threatens this borough’s own taxing authority.

Part One: Terra Energy Center and the Carbon Capture That Doesn’t Need to Exist

Terra Energy Center wants to build a coal plant in the Mat-Su, sized anywhere from 400 megawatts in its original 2025 proposal to 1.25 gigawatts in the Department of Energy’s own June 2026 grant language, paired with a $1.3 billion carbon capture and sequestration system piping CO2 sixty miles to a depleted gas field near Beluga. The base plant, roughly $2.2 billion on its own, has a legitimate case: local coal at around $4 per million BTU against Cook Inlet gas that swings between $7 and $30 is a real cost advantage, and the Railbelt faces a documented supply gap between 2027 and 2030. That argument doesn’t need carbon capture attached to it.

What the CCS component actually costs

Post-combustion capture consumes between 15 and 25 percent of a plant’s gross output just to run the equipment, a figure Representative Kevin McCabe, one of the project’s strongest legislative supporters, has conceded directly: “Post-combustion capture consuming 15 to 25 percent of gross output before a single kilowatt reaches the Railbelt grid is a real engineering cost that belongs in any honest rate analysis.” On a 1.25-gigawatt plant, that is 185 to 310 megawatts consumed internally before a single kilowatt reaches a ratepayer. Fixed capital costs get spread across fewer delivered kilowatt hours, pushing the per-unit rate up, and the 45Q credit that’s supposed to offset the added capital cost flows to the developer, not automatically to Alaskans’ bills. There is no statutory pass-through mechanism requiring it to lower anyone’s rate.

The real-world performance record makes the economics worse, not better. Petra Nova in Texas, the only U.S. coal plant that has tried this at commercial scale, was designed to capture 90 percent of the CO2 in the portion of its exhaust it treated, but because that treated slipstream covered only part of the plant’s total output, the facility captured roughly a third of its actual unit emissions before shutting down. Boundary Dam in Canada, the only other example, has ranged from over 90 percent of its design target down to 44 percent in its worst year. A technology with that track record is not a demonstrated climate solution. It’s a demonstrated financing mechanism.

There’s also a simpler reason to question why this plant keeps growing past what the Railbelt actually needs. If demand tops out somewhere near the original 400-megawatt proposal, and the developer is describing a facility more than three times that size, the gap isn’t explained by the power market. It’s explained by carbon volume. A larger plant burns more coal, produces more CO2, and, if captured, generates more 45Q revenue at $85 a ton. Sizing a coal plant to maximize capturable carbon rather than to match documented demand is a direct, quantifiable version of the credit-chasing argument, not a rhetorical one, the incentive to build bigger scales with tons of CO2 captured, not with kilowatts anyone in the Mat-Su actually needs. Kevin McCabe, one of the project’s own defenders, has run these numbers from the other direction and reached a similarly uncomfortable place. In a June 2026 piece re-examining 45Q, he wrote plainly: “And no, 45Q is not a scam, at least not legally; even though many of us, including me, might think it is.” That’s the bill’s strongest legislative supporter, on his own Substack, conceding the word critics use.

What Alaska actually gets paid to host this risk

Terra Energy Center’s carbon injection would operate under the framework HB 50 created in 2024, and what Alaska charges for that risk is worth being exact about, because the record on this specific number has already been publicly disputed once. HB 50’s Senate Finance version set a minimum carbon storage injection fee of $10 per ton. On May 15, 2024, the bill’s final day of floor action, the Senate rescinded its own prior passage vote, returned the bill to second reading, and adopted Amendment 1, offered by Senator Olson, by unanimous consent, striking $10 and inserting $2.50 per ton. That amended version is what the Senate passed, what the House concurred with 37 to 3, and what was signed into law as Chapter 23, SLA 2024, per the Legislature’s own journal, pages 2744 through 2745 for the Senate action and page 3303 for the House concurrence. $2.50 a ton, not $10, is the enacted minimum fee Alaska charges to host permanent carbon injection under this framework.

Representative McCabe’s own admission

In a public exchange over this project, McCabe was asked directly whether the $2.2 billion base plant could attract private capital without the $1.3 billion CCS component. His answer, in his own words: “The power plant, the CCS component, and the federal credit architecture are not three separate decisions sitting neatly on a shelf. They are bundled. Telling a private developer to build the more expensive version of his own project without the federal tools he has structured the deal around is not a financing preference. It becomes a different project that may not get built at all.”

That is the entire argument in one sentence, stated by a supporter, not an opponent. The CCS component does not exist because it makes the power plant work better. It exists because it unlocks 45Q credits and DOE demonstration funding that the developer’s financing structure has been built around. Strip the federal subsidy architecture away and a $1.3 billion sequestration system injecting CO2 into a seismically active basin has no standalone economic case, a point McCabe never actually disputed in that exchange. He shifted instead to arguing that Alaska has no standing to ask the question at all, since it’s a private developer’s own capital: “This is a private power project being built with private capital... My role is not to audit their spreadsheets.” That may be true of the developer’s internal books. It is not true of the public policy question of whether the borough and the state should support, permit, and build political consensus around a project structured this way.

The ground it would be built on

The injection site sits in the Beluga field, a fault-propagation fold structure on a steeply dipping reverse fault within the broader Cook Inlet basin. USGS research on the Castle Mountain Fault, which runs directly through the Mat-Su Borough, documents a slip rate of roughly 3 millimeters per year on its western segment, a most recent major rupture approximately 670 years ago, and accumulated single-event slip potential of nearly two meters, consistent with a fault capable of a magnitude 7.0 earthquake. This is not a dormant hazard. On Thanksgiving Day 2025, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake struck roughly 30 to 40 miles from Anchorage in the Cook Inlet and Susitna region, an event seismologists described as consistent with the basin’s ongoing compressive seismic regime. Peer-reviewed literature on CO2 injection-induced seismicity is blunt about the underlying problem: fault systems in basins like this one are difficult to detect and have complex activation mechanisms, making the evaluation, prediction, and control of injection-induced seismicity extremely difficult. Oklahoma’s much less tectonically active geology still produced a five-to-tenfold increase in measured seismicity once fluid injection began at scale there. Cook Inlet already shakes regularly on its own. Layering decades of sustained, high-pressure CO2 injection onto a basin forty miles from Alaska’s largest population center, next to a fault the USGS considers capable of a major rupture, is an experiment, not a settled engineering question, whatever the reservoir’s history as a depleted gas field might suggest.

Fault reactivation is not the only physical risk, and it may not even be the primary one. Cook Inlet has been under continuous oil and gas development since 1957, with roughly 1,000 wells drilled across the basin over nearly seventy years. Many of those wells were drilled and cased decades before the EPA’s Class VI standard, the specific regulatory category built for CO2 sequestration, existed. Class VI requires corrosion-resistant materials and cement designed to hold for the life of an injection project. Cook Inlet’s legacy wells were built as Class II oil, gas, and disposal wells, to ordinary construction standards never engineered for permanent CO2 exposure. That distinction matters because of basic chemistry, not speculation: EPA’s own Class VI guidance states plainly that carbon dioxide in combination with water forms carbonic acid, which is corrosive to well casing and cement. Inject CO2 at scale into a basin with roughly a thousand older penetrations built to a lower standard, and the acid formed wherever that CO2 contacts groundwater will work on cement and steel never designed to resist it, for as long as the CO2 stays down there. Peer-reviewed screening literature on CO2 storage sites treats legacy wellbores as their own distinct hazard category, separate from fault-slip risk, and the risk scales with the density and age of wells at a site. Terra Energy Center’s own defenders point to global CCS examples, Sleipner, Snøhvit, Gorgon, as proof the technology is safe. None of those examples carry Cook Inlet’s specific legacy: roughly a thousand wellbores penetrating the same formations any new injection project would need to seal against, most of them built decades before anyone was engineering for permanent carbon storage or corrosion resistance.

There is one more mismatch worth naming plainly, because it doesn’t show up in any fiscal note. Once CO2 is injected, the engineering goal is for it to stay contained essentially permanently, on a timescale with no natural end point. That is the entire premise of sequestration; there is no process that reliably brings it back out. But the legal responsibility for making sure it stays contained is not permanent. Under HB 50, an operator can apply for a certificate of completion, and hand monitoring liability to the state, as soon as ten years after injection stops, with a fifty-year stewardship window cited elsewhere in the framework. Either way, the legal clock runs out on a schedule measured in decades. The physical obligation does not. Alaska taxpayers, and their children, and their children’s children, inherit an open-ended containment risk the moment the operator’s clock expires, on a timeline that has nothing to do with how long a fault system stays quiet or how long a fifty-year-old wellbore holds against carbonic acid. Nobody born after that transfer date gets a vote on whether to accept that risk. It is decided for them, permanently, by a legislature and a set of investors who will not be the ones living next to Cook Inlet if something goes wrong three or four generations from now.

The 2024 leak at the Illinois Industrial Carbon Capture and Storage project, cited even by CCS proponents as a real-world case, offers a preview of what monitoring failure looks like in practice: corrosion in a monitoring well let CO2 migrate into an unintended underground zone, and the operator identified the problem months before notifying regulators. No surface release occurred there, but the delay in reporting, not the leak itself, is the part that should concern anyone being asked to trust a monitoring regime for decades of injection in a basin already carrying thousands of legacy penetrations.

Why sovereignty is the reason to reject both the customer and the technology

The public has already answered the question of whether a data center should be the customer that justifies this plant’s larger size. When the Mat-Su Assembly considered marketing borough land for one, public testimony ran roughly four to one against it. A separate North Slope data center project drew the same reaction statewide this year: more than 500 public comments against it, fewer than a dozen in favor. That opposition matters on its own terms. But there is a sharper reason to keep a hyperscale data center out of this project specifically, and it is not an argument against data centers in general.

A hyperscale operator considering Alaska already makes global carbon-neutral commitments to its own investors and customers. The European Union’s Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive, in force this September, bars marketing a product as carbon neutral unless the claim is backed by real emissions reductions, not offsets or unproven capture technology. That gives any large tech company with EU-facing customers or capital a direct incentive to demand carbon capture on whatever power source it uses here, specifically so its Alaska facility doesn’t undercut the claims it’s already making in Europe. The EU has no authority over what gets built in the Mat-Su. But any company that wants to keep selling into Europe answers to its market leverage anyway, and that leverage is exactly what would end up shaping a new plant’s design here if a data center were the customer driving it.

This is why the objection has to apply to both halves of the project, not just the customer. Keeping the data center out removes the party whose foreign ESG obligations create the demand for carbon capture in the first place. But rejecting CCS on the Terra Energy Center plant on its own merits matters independently, because even without a data center ever signing on, building carbon capture here at all means shaping Alaska’s power infrastructure and its borough and state permitting processes around a compliance standard written in Brussels, for a technology that the real-world record shows doesn’t reliably deliver what that standard requires anyway. Sovereignty isn’t only about who buys the power. It’s about who ends up writing the specification for how Alaska is allowed to generate it. Keep the data center out, and both that pressure and the incentive to bolt CCUS onto this plant to chase 45Q disappear with it.

Part Two: AKLNG Is Not a Gas Sale. It Is a Credit Extraction Machine.

If Terra Energy Center shows what happens when carbon capture gets bolted onto a power plant to chase a credit, AKLNG shows what happens when an entire pipeline gets built around the same logic, at a scale that dwarfs anything in the Mat-Su.

The state’s own gas isn’t the point, according to its own consultant

On May 27, 2026, GaffneyCline Senior Director Nicholas Fulford, the legislature’s own hired oil and gas consultant, told the Senate Finance Committee that natural gas “is not the driver” of AKLNG’s economics and that it “is not worth much.” That is not a critic’s characterization. That is the state’s own paid technical advisor, on the record, in committee testimony. If the commodity the pipeline is built to move isn’t what makes the project valuable, the obvious next question is what actually is, and the public record answers it.

The credit stack, confirmed by a supporter

Representative McCabe, defending the project’s carbon capture and sequestration architecture in the same public exchange referenced above, offered this explanation for why the project needs CCUS at all, independent of any Railbelt power argument: “Glenfarne would not be here without the ability to sequester CO2 on the slope. Japan would not buy our gas or invest in a purchase agreement without CCUS.” Read that sentence carefully. It is not an argument that carbon capture makes Alaska’s gas more valuable to move. It is an admission that the project’s own private capital and its own foreign buyer will not participate without a carbon management architecture attached. The gas itself, per the state’s own consultant, isn’t the driver. The carbon architecture is. And it’s worth being precise about what “the ability to sequester” actually means in dollar terms, because it isn’t a separate thing from 45Q, it’s the same thing described two ways. The only mechanism by which sequestering carbon converts into money is the credit itself. When McCabe says Glenfarne wouldn’t be here without the ability to sequester, he is describing the roughly $595 million a year that ability unlocks. Even McCabe’s own numbers land in the same place from a different angle: in a June 2026 accounting of the credit, he put the North Slope capture system’s total credit value at roughly $7 billion over its window, consistent with $595 million a year across a twelve-year payout, and wrote plainly, “Remove 45Q, and I do not believe a gas line that has struggled for more than a decade gets financed.” That is the project’s strongest legislative defender concluding, in his own words, that the pipeline doesn’t get built without it.

That architecture stacks further than the North Slope alone. Carbon is captured at the gas treatment plant before the gas ever enters the pipeline, generating that roughly $595 million a year in 45Q credit at current volumes. AGDC has separately been describing a hydrogen production concept at the Nikiski terminal since November 2022, fed by that same North Slope gas, initially producing over 600 tons of hydrogen a day and scaling toward 1,600, seeking $850 million in federal funding against $3.75 billion in private capital, a concept that would add 45V hydrogen credits worth up to $1.5 billion a year at the volumes AGDC proposed. There’s also a real, Treasury-confirmed pathway connecting that hydrogen ambition back to coal-fired power specifically: 45V’s final guidance allows a hydrogen facility to satisfy its clean-electricity requirement using Energy Attribute Certificates from an existing fossil-fuel plant that installed carbon capture no more than three years before the hydrogen facility comes online, provided it sits in the same transmission region. Terra Energy Center, CCS-equipped and physically connected to Nikiski by the new Cook Inlet PowerLink cable, fits that description on paper. Whether that specific pairing is actually planned isn’t confirmed anywhere in the public record. What’s confirmed is that the pathway exists, Treasury built it into the rule, and it’s one more way this state’s carbon-credit architecture could end up more tightly interlinked than any single fiscal note has acknowledged.

The governor has been describing this for three and a half years

This is not a new or hidden ambition. Governor Dunleavy published an op-ed in December 2022 titled “Alaska’s Map to Clean Hydrogen Leadership,” writing that natural gas is a key ingredient for hydrogen production and that Alaska is positioned to compete because of its geology’s suitability for carbon capture. That same month, AGDC filed its DOE concept paper. He has since led two trade missions to Japan promoting LNG, hydrogen, and carbon management as a single package to the same buyers AGDC now cites as urgent customers. His own 2025 Alaska Clean Energy Week proclamation described AKLNG as including a “carbon removal and sequestration plant,” calling it “among the lowest carbon impact projects on the planet.” That is not language describing a commodity gas export project. It is language describing a carbon credit architecture, stated by the governor himself, years before this special session’s fiscal notes ever quantified what any of it is worth.

None of that 45Q or 45V exposure has ever appeared in a DOR fiscal note before this legislature. No committee chair in either chamber has asked Glenfarne whether the hydrogen credit applies to this specific project structure. The urgency argument driving this year’s special session has been an LNG market window. The state’s own consultant says gas is not the driver of the project’s value. Something else is driving the timeline, and the fiscal notes have never named what.

Part Three: HB 381 Stacks a Third Giveaway on Top, and This Borough Pays for It

HB 381 replaces standard 20-mill property tax assessment with a throughput-based Alternative Volumetric Tax for the AKLNG pipeline. Section 1(b) of the bill declares that this new structure “shall not serve as precedent, guidance, or interpretive authority for the taxation of any other property.” That declaration will not hold up in court, and this borough is the party most exposed when it fails.

Why the AVT can’t be contained to one pipeline

The Alaska Constitution’s Uniform Application Clause, Article VIII, Section 17, requires that laws governing the use or disposal of natural resources apply equally to similarly situated parties. Alaska’s courts decide who is similarly situated, not the legislature, and under the equal protection framework set out in State v. Erickson, 574 P.2d 1 (Alaska 1978), and applied in State v. Enserch Alaska Construction, Inc., 787 P.2d 624 (Alaska 1989), a legislature cannot contract away that constitutional review by simply declaring its own statute off-limits as precedent. The Trans-Alaska Pipeline System, Red Dog Mine, and any future large-scale processor at Port MacKenzie or in the West Susitna mineral corridor would each have a strong, fact-based argument that they are similarly situated to the AVT-taxed pipeline, since each already meets, through ordinary existing labor agreements and comparable capital intensity, the very standard the bill itself offers as its constitutional justification. Some have suggested the fix is to legally define the pipeline’s characteristics as unique enough to wall it off from other operators. That doesn’t solve the constitutional problem. It restates it. Courts, not a legislative or administrative finding of uniqueness, decide who qualifies as similarly situated, and a finding of uniqueness written into statute carries no more weight in that analysis than Section 1(b)’s disclaimer already does. The Project Labor Agreement the bill’s supporters point to as evidence of AKLNG’s special character doesn’t hold up as a distinguishing feature either. TAPS itself was built under a broad project labor agreement, Alyeska reached it in April 1974, a 100 percent union workforce deal with the AFL-CIO’s Building and Construction Trades Department credited with the pipeline’s on-time completion and cost control. When Glenfarne and Alaska’s building trades unions signed their own PLA framework for AKLNG this June, their own press release invoked that history directly: “From the Trans-Alaska Pipeline to major port and energy infrastructure construction, PLAs have a strong record of ensuring there is a reliable source of trained construction workers.” Glenfarne is citing TAPS as its own precedent. A labor practice the developer’s own materials describe as a longstanding norm for major Alaska resource infrastructure cannot simultaneously serve as the legally unique feature that separates AKLNG from every other large capital project subject to the same constitutional standard.

Our own delegation voted for this, and nobody checked the one theory that matters

The Mat-Su House delegation had a direct hand in this. When CSHB 381(FIN) am passed the House 34 to 5 on June 12, 2026, five Mat-Su-area representatives, Johnson, McCabe, Moore, St. Clair, and Underwood, voted yes, per the House Journal roll call. House members represent roughly half the constituents a senator does per district, which is the structural reason “closer to the people” is more than a slogan here: a yes vote from a House member covering a smaller, more local slice of this borough carries a more direct line back to the people actually affected than the same vote from a senator representing a wider region.

What makes the vote worse than an ordinary policy disagreement is what does and doesn’t appear in the public record around it. During the July conference committee, Senator Stedman raised a constitutional concern of his own, citing Article IX, Section 1 of the Alaska Constitution, which states the power of taxation shall never be surrendered, and argued the state cannot lock in a permanent exemption because a future legislature could always reimpose the tax. That is a real, on-the-record moment showing constitutional exposure was not an unthinkable category of concern to at least one legislator. But it is a different provision than the one this borough actually needs someone to have asked about. Nowhere in the floor debate, the committee hearings, or the conference committee record does anyone raise Article VIII, Section 17, the Uniform Application Clause, or ask directly whether TAPS, Red Dog Mine, or a future Port MacKenzie processor could successfully claim the same tax tier. Either the delegation understood that exposure and voted for it anyway without bringing the borough into the conversation, or the specific theory that actually threatens this borough’s own tax base never got stress-tested at all. Both explanations land in the same place: a bill built on a “not precedent” disclaimer and a claim of legal uniqueness that a labor agreement modeled on the one used to build TAPS cannot actually support, passed by a delegation whose entire job is supposed to be proximity to the people it represents.

This is a subsidiarity failure, not just a legal one

There’s a governing principle at stake here that has nothing to do with whether the Uniform Application Clause challenge eventually succeeds. Keeping government as close to the people as possible, deciding local matters locally rather than centralizing them upward, is about as core a conservative governance value as exists. HB 381 does the opposite with this borough’s own revenue. It takes a mill levy the borough has always assessed and collected on its own authority and replaces it with a state-administered allocation that current statutory language makes discretionary, not mandatory. That means the borough’s own funding stops being something it collects as a matter of right and becomes something it has to ask the legislature for, subject to whatever budget pressures and political priorities that legislature is facing in any given year. A delegation that ran on local control voted to convert this borough from a taxing authority into a supplicant, and did it without the borough ever being brought to the table.

What that actually does to borough revenue

The state’s own modeling of the AVT structure shows it collecting roughly 20 cents on the dollar against what standard 20-mill property tax law would generate on the same infrastructure. That is not a rounding difference. A mill levy taxes the underlying assessed value of a resource facility. A throughput tax charges a flat rate per unit of gas or ore moved, regardless of what the facility itself is worth. Once a court rules that TAPS, Red Dog Mine, or a future West Susitna processor is similarly situated to the AKLNG pipeline, that operator gains the same right to be taxed on throughput instead of assessed value, and the borough has no mechanism to preserve the higher mill-levy assessment on its own tax rolls once a court has already found the lower rate constitutionally required for a similarly situated property. This borough’s own long-term industrial tax base, the revenue Port MacKenzie and West Susitna are supposed to generate for our roads, schools, and emergency services for decades, sits directly downstream of that ruling.

There is a second, independent cost. HB 381 replaces a mill levy the borough collects directly with a state-administered allocation, and current statutory language makes that allocation discretionary, not mandatory. That means our own funding becomes something the borough asks the legislature for, rather than something it is owed and collects on its own authority, and a future legislature, facing its own budget pressures, can simply say no. None of this stops the pipeline itself. HB 381 is a tax structure, not a permit. Leaving it unpassed while a constitutionally sound version is developed does not delay construction or federal certification, it returns the project to standard assessment under existing law. A defensible version of throughput taxation would phase it in broadly, across similarly situated resource infrastructure at once, under one statutory standard, rather than handing it to one pipeline first and hoping a legislative disclaimer holds up against a constitutional clause the legislature cannot waive on the state’s behalf.

The Pattern

Terra Energy Center and AKLNG are not the same project, but they are the same kind of project. Both are structured so that a federal carbon credit program, not the underlying commodity or the underlying power need, is what actually makes the financing work. Both require Alaska to accept physical or fiscal risk, seismic injection risk in the Mat-Su, a stacked and undisclosed credit exposure on the North Slope, that has never been fully quantified for the public or the legislature voting on it. And now HB 381 proposes to layer a third mechanism on top: a tax structure that, if challenged successfully under Alaska’s own constitution, would not just fail to protect state revenue, it would strip this borough of the ability to tax its own future industrial base at anything close to what current law already allows. Alaskans are being asked to accept the compliance costs, the seismic exposure, and the revenue risk of a credit architecture built to satisfy federal tax policy and foreign ESG standards, while the fiscal notes in front of the legislature have never named what any of it is actually worth. That is worth saying plainly, and it is worth saying before any of it is permanent.

Dana Raffaniello is a Palmer resident, network engineer, and candidate for the Mat-Su Borough Assembly District 2 seat. He publishes energy policy analysis at raff6482.substack.com.