Dana Raffaniello

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Donn Liston
18h

The gas-line has never penciled out.

They can twist the numbers any way they want but the world LNG markets are being flooded and building an AL gasline is not feasible.

The unions want it for the same reason NEA-Alaska wants 50+ school districts—jobs for Outsiders on their Alaska Adventures.

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