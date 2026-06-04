The Cook Inlet supply gap is real. The Hilcorp contract expires in 2033. Local production cannot cover peak winter demand without a replacement source. Those facts are not in dispute, and the Representative stated them accurately. On that ground, he is right.

Where the post goes wrong is at the start, in its central framing move. The Representative argues that Sen. Wielechowski’s Facebook post misrepresented the gas price by citing “billions in tax relief for gas that is no cheaper than today.” The Representative’s correction is the $16 per thousand cubic feet commodity price in ENSTAR’s supply agreement with Glenfarne, which he presents as the number Wielechowski left out.

But Wielechowski’s post did not cite the commodity charge. It cited the Department of Revenue’s own calculation of what Southcentral consumers would actually pay for delivered gas in Phase 1: $22.96 per thousand cubic feet in the absolute best-case scenario, and closer to $30 more likely. That figure was produced by the Department of Revenue at the Senate Resources Committee’s direct request. It is a state government number, not a senator’s estimate. The Representative’s $16 and Wielechowski’s $22.96 are not competing answers to the same question. They are measuring different things. The $16 is the commodity charge. The $22.96 is the all-in delivered cost including pipeline tariff. Correcting Wielechowski with the $16 figure does not address the $22.96 figure at all.

The DOR calculated $22.96 per mcf as the best-case delivered cost in Phase 1, and closer to $30 more likely. The Representative’s rebuttal cites $16. Those are not the same number measuring the same thing.

What the post did not address beyond that is a separate set of numbers, all of them in the public record, that further complicate the argument. Supporting North Slope gas development and scrutinizing the specific financial structure being built around it are not the same position. The legislature is being asked to do both simultaneously, and the Representative treated them as one.

The Developer’s Adviser Said Gas Is Not the Driver

On May 27, 2026, Nicholas Fulford, the project’s primary legislative adviser and a Senior Director at GaffneyCline, testified before the Senate Finance Committee. GaffneyCline is a wholly owned subsidiary of Baker Hughes. Baker Hughes announced a strategic alliance with Glenfarne before GaffneyCline’s first legislative appearance. That relationship was not disclosed to either chamber.

Fulford stated on the record that natural gas “is not the driver” of this project’s economics and that it “is not worth much” as a standalone commodity in this structure. He characterized the $35 billion cost figure as “wishful thinking” and offered only “may be” when pressed on the $46 billion Department of Revenue estimate. When asked which secondary gases actually carry the project’s value, he declined to identify them on the record.

The Representative’s argument centers on the pipeline’s ratepayer value as the justification for the tax concessions being sought. The developer’s own adviser testified that gas is not what makes the project financeable. The post does not reconcile those two positions.

The developer’s adviser said gas “is not the driver.” The Representative’s ratepayer argument rests entirely on gas being the driver. The public record contains both statements.

The Price Range the Post Did Not Show

The Representative leads with $16 per thousand cubic feet and notes that it beats imported LNG at $22 or trucked gas at $23. The same GaffneyCline presentation from May 27 shows what happens between that commodity price and what a Southcentral ratepayer actually pays.

GaffneyCline’s own analysis states that a 42-inch pipeline is oversized when sized for in-state demand only, and that low flow rates significantly impact the levelized cost of transportation. The 300 million standard cubic feet per day scenario, which reflects realistic in-state demand before LNG export operations begin, produces delivered gas prices ranging from $20 into the high $20s per MMBtu. The Representative acknowledged that delivered cost including distribution and storage reaches $19 to $20. The DOR calculated the all-in Phase 1 delivered cost at $22.96 in the best case. The post did not show either of those numbers alongside the $16 commodity charge.

Current residential gas price (2024): $11.70/mcf

ENSTAR negotiated commodity price: $16.00/mcf

DOR calculated best-case Phase 1 delivered cost: $22.96/mcf

DOR more likely Phase 1 delivered cost: ~$30.00/mcf

GaffneyCline 300 MMscfd in-state scenario upper range: ~$25-30/mcf

The Tax Rate the Post Did Not Mention

The post makes no mention of the Alternative Volumetric Tax and does not compare the rate in the governor’s special session bill to the rate the Senate Resources Committee developed through months of regular session hearings. That comparison is the fiscal core of what the legislature is actually deciding.

The special session bills carry component rates of $0.06 per thousand cubic feet for the pipeline and $0.12 per thousand cubic feet for the Gas Treatment Plant and LNG plant, producing a weighted average of approximately $0.10 per thousand cubic feet. Senate Resources Committee Substitute SB 280, developed through the same session the Representative cites as context, carried $0.15 per thousand cubic feet for the pipeline and GTP phases and $0.25 per thousand cubic feet for the LNG export facility. The Senate’s own framework produced materially more revenue for Alaska than the governor’s special session proposal. No public testimony from supporters of the governor’s bill has explained on the record what Alaska receives in exchange for that reduction.

The Senate’s own framework carried a $0.25/mcf LNG plant rate. The special session bill carries $0.12/mcf. The Representative’s post does not acknowledge the difference exists.

The RCA Qualifier the Post Omitted

The Representative argues that the Regulatory Commission of Alaska is the appropriate consumer protection body and that legislators should rely on RCA oversight. A Legislative Counsel memorandum transmitted to Senate Resources on April 22, 2026 identifies an unresolved federal preemption question that limits that argument directly. Because FERC authorized AKLNG as a unified project including the LNG terminal, and because federal statute gives FERC exclusive jurisdiction over facilities transporting gas to LNG export terminals, RCA’s enforcement authority over consumer rate protections in Phase 2 is legally contested. The RCA confirmed in its own written responses to Senate Resources that its authority applies “to the extent not preempted by federal law.” The Representative’s consumer protection framework rests on an enforcement authority whose scope in export operations has no definitive court resolution. That qualifier does not appear in the post.

The Questions the Record Supports Asking

The Representative ends by calling on legislators to examine the agreement, preserve RCA oversight, demand accountability from the developer, and get the best deal. Those are the right instructions. Getting the best deal requires answering questions the post did not raise.

What justifies the reduction from $0.25 per thousand cubic feet in the Senate’s own framework to $0.12 in the special session bill, and what is the estimated revenue difference to Alaska over the project’s 20-year operating life? If the developer’s adviser testified that gas is not the value driver, what connects the $16 commodity price to the tax concessions being requested? If RCA jurisdiction in Phase 2 is subject to federal preemption, what statutory language in the special session bill protects the consumer price caps when export operations begin? And if the DOR calculated $22.96 as the best-case delivered cost in Phase 1, why is that number absent from the case for the governor’s bill?

The Representative is correct that doing nothing is not free. Neither is setting the wrong rate on a permanent tax framework built around numbers the developer’s own adviser called wishful thinking.

Dana Raffaniello is a Network Engineer and Mat-Su Borough Assembly District 2 candidate. He publishes at raff6482.substack.com. This piece draws on enrolled statutory text, DOR fiscal notes, GaffneyCline legislative presentations, RCA written responses to Senate Resources Committee, and the Legislative Counsel memorandum of April 22, 2026.