There are two provisions in the conference committee’s Version Q of HB 381 that the bill’s supporters have presented as constitutional protections. The first is a declaration in Section 1(c) stating that the legislation “shall not serve as precedent, guidance, or interpretive authority for the taxation of any other property” under Alaska’s oil and gas property tax chapters. The second is a requirement in Section 36 that the project developer enter into a Project Labor Agreement before the new tax structure takes effect, offered as the legal foundation for treating this project differently from other comparable industrial operations. Neither provision does what it claims to do, and that gap connects this bill’s passage to fiscal consequences that reach the size of every Alaskan’s Permanent Fund Dividend check and the revenue base of every borough the pipeline runs through.

This piece is not opposition to a North Slope natural gas pipeline. Cook Inlet production is declining and new supply infrastructure is eventually going to be necessary. The question here is narrower: why two provisions the bill’s supporters offer as constitutional protections will not hold up in court once the people with the most to gain from challenging them decide to file, and what the Mat-Su Borough specifically stands to lose when that happens.

What Section 1(c) Actually Says and What Courts Actually Do

Section 1(c) of Version Q states in its own language: “It is the intent of the legislature that this Act be narrowly construed and not serve as precedent, guidance, or interpretive authority for the taxation of any other property subject to taxation under AS 29.45 or AS 43.56.” This is a legislative intent declaration, and it is legally inoperative against the constitutional challenge it is designed to prevent.

The Alaska Constitution’s Uniform Application Clause, Article VIII, Section 17, requires that laws governing state natural resources apply equally to entities that are similarly situated. That constitutional test is applied by Alaska’s courts, not by the legislature. When a major industrial operator, a North Slope oil producer, a pipeline owner, or a large-scale mining operation, files a challenge arguing they are similarly situated to the AKLNG project and constitutionally entitled to equivalent tax treatment, the court will conduct its own analysis under the standards established in State v. Erickson, 574 P.2d 1 (Alaska 1978), confirmed and applied in State v. Enserch Alaska Construction, Inc., 787 P.2d 624 (Alaska 1989). What the legislature intended is one factor in that analysis, not a trump card that forecloses it.

Once Version Q is enacted law, it exists as a benchmark any future litigant can cite as evidence that Alaska has established a mechanism allowing large-scale resource infrastructure to replace 20-mill AS 43.56 property tax assessment with a throughput-based volumetric tax. The “not precedent” language in Section 1(c) would be one of the state’s defenses in that litigation, and it is a structurally weak one, because a legislature cannot contract away the constitutional rights of future parties by declaring its own statute off-limits as interpretive authority. Alaska’s courts decide what the law means and how it applies to comparable situations. A prefatory disclaimer does not change that.

A legislature cannot contract away the constitutional rights of future parties by declaring its own statute is not precedent. Alaska’s courts apply the constitutional test independently of whatever the legislature says about itself.

Why the Project Labor Agreement Fails as a Constitutional Shield

The state’s more substantive defense of Version Q’s tax structure rests on Section 36, which conditions the new tax structure on the project developer entering into a Project Labor Agreement covering the construction workforce. The constitutional purpose of this requirement is to establish that the AKLNG project belongs to a legally distinct classification that justifies different tax treatment under the Erickson standard’s requirement of a fair and substantial relationship to a legitimate public purpose.

Alaska Statute AS 23.40.110 guarantees workers the right to organize and bargain collectively, and Alaska has never adopted right-to-work provisions under Section 14(b) of the National Labor Relations Act. Union collective bargaining agreements, union hiring hall dispatch, and registered apprenticeship programs administered through union trust funds are already the standard operating framework for heavy industrial construction in Alaska, which means the labor conditions Version Q’s PLA requirement imposes were already the baseline before this legislation existed. Every significant construction project of comparable scale on the North Slope, in Cook Inlet, and at major mining operations has been built and maintained under exactly this labor framework as a matter of ordinary commercial practice, not as a special condition imposed to distinguish one project from all others for constitutional purposes.

The Trans-Alaska Pipeline System operates under a comprehensive Project Labor Agreement that has governed its construction and maintenance labor relations since the original pipeline build in the 1970s. ConocoPhillips, Hilcorp, and the other North Slope producers operate under collective bargaining agreements with the relevant building and construction trades unions covering their facilities, drill sites, and processing infrastructure. Red Dog Mine, operated by Teck Alaska Incorporated, operates under a Collective Bargaining Agreement with the United Steelworkers union that includes apprenticeship and training provisions comparable to what Version Q’s PLA requirement mandates. An operator challenging Version Q’s tax structure under the Uniform Application Clause would not need to prove it could achieve the PLA’s stated purposes. It would simply present its existing collective bargaining agreements and demonstrate it already does, as a matter of routine commercial practice unrelated to any legislative mandate.

State v. Erickson, 574 P.2d 1, 12 (Alaska 1978), applied in State v. Enserch Alaska Construction, Inc., 787 P.2d 624 (Alaska 1989): A discriminatory tax classification must bear a fair and substantial relationship to a legitimate public purpose that distinguishes the classified entity from others seeking equal treatment.

Requiring AKLNG to do through a statutory PLA what other operators already do through ordinary commercial labor relations does not create a constitutionally meaningful distinction. It formalizes the existing baseline and attaches the label of a unique public purpose to what is in practice an industry standard. The state’s attorneys would then be required to argue that formalization itself is constitutionally sufficient even when the underlying activity is not distinctive, a position that is difficult to sustain before a court applying the fair and substantial relationship test when North Slope operators and Red Dog can present their existing union agreements as exhibits demonstrating they already achieve every outcome the PLA requirement is supposed to make distinctive.

What This Means for Port MacKenzie, West Susitna, and Every Future Mat-Su Industrial Project

The Uniform Application exposure created by Version Q does not stop at the North Slope and Red Dog. It runs directly through Mat-Su Borough’s own industrial development future, and this is the dimension the bill’s House supporters have not addressed when they tell constituents to trust the process.

Port MacKenzie is positioned as a deep-water industrial port intended to anchor export terminals, chemical processing facilities, and large-scale logistics infrastructure on the west side of Cook Inlet. The Mat-Su Borough has invested significant public dollars in positioning Port MacKenzie for exactly this kind of large-scale industrial tenancy. The West Susitna Access Road corridor is intended to unlock mineral extraction development across a region with documented deposits of antimony, copper, gold, and other strategic materials. Both represent the borough’s long-term industrial revenue base, the assessed-value property tax receipts from large infrastructure that would fund roads, emergency services, and schools for decades to come.

Once Version Q is enacted into law, any developer considering a Port MacKenzie export terminal, a West Susitna mining operation, or any other large-scale industrial project within the borough’s boundaries has a statutory benchmark to point to. Their attorneys will argue that the AKLNG project received a complete exemption from municipal property tax under AS 29.45 and a replacement throughput-based AVT in lieu of standard 20-mill assessment, and that denying equivalent treatment to their infrastructure constitutes exactly the arbitrary discrimination the Uniform Application Clause prohibits. The borough would be required to defend why AKLNG deserved the exemption but the Port MacKenzie terminal or the West Susitna mine does not. The PLA distinction and the “not precedent” declaration are the state’s available defenses, and for the reasons already described, each carries the legal vulnerabilities described earlier in this piece.

The Payment in Lieu of Taxes mechanism deserves specific mention here because it illustrates precisely how deep this exposure runs. PILT agreements allow industrial operators to compensate municipalities for tax revenues foregone under federal land arrangements or special exemptions. If the AVT precedent extends to future Mat-Su industrial operators through successful Uniform Application litigation, the borough loses not only the standard property tax but potentially the leverage to negotiate PILT compensation as well, because a PILT agreement implicitly acknowledges a tax obligation that the operator is substituting with a voluntary payment. An operator who has won an equal protection ruling establishing that they owe an AVT rather than a property tax has no legal basis for a PILT negotiation, since the court has already determined what they owe. The borough would be left with throughput fees on infrastructure whose assessed capital value could run into the hundreds of millions of dollars, with no additional negotiating leverage to recover the difference.

Every future industrial developer at Port MacKenzie and in the West Susitna corridor will point to what AKLNG received and demand the same. The borough’s “not precedent” answer is not a legal defense. It is a declaration the courts will not honor.

Who Has the Legal Standing and the Financial Incentive to Challenge This

The operators who would benefit most from a successful Uniform Application challenge have both the legal standing and the financial resources to pursue one. The Trans-Alaska Pipeline System’s owners currently pay property taxes on the assessed value of the pipeline, pump stations, and associated infrastructure, with aggregate assessed values running in the billions of dollars annually. Major North Slope producers pay 20-mill AS 43.56 property taxes on their production facilities, flow lines, and central processing infrastructure. Red Dog’s operator pays property taxes on its mine facilities and processing plant to the Northwest Arctic Borough. If Version Q’s AVT structure is extended to any of these operations through a successful equal protection challenge, the resulting revenue reduction across the state’s industrial property tax base would not be incremental or confined to a single operator. It would be categorical and concurrent, because the equal protection ruling that establishes the right for one operator establishes it for all similarly situated operators simultaneously.

The Alaska Oil and Gas Association stated publicly in May 2026 that “rushed and unvetted changes to Alaska’s fiscal system create uncertainty that investors price directly into their decisions.” AOGA’s own historical testimony to legislative committees has acknowledged that their member companies compare Alaska’s fiscal treatment to other jurisdictions when making capital allocation decisions, and that inconsistent taxation is a negative factor in those decisions. An AOGA member company seeking equivalent AVT treatment for its own North Slope infrastructure would find Section 1(c)’s “not precedent” declaration of limited utility and the PLA’s claimed distinctiveness analytically hollow for precisely the reasons described above.

The Fiscal Chain to Your Permanent Fund Dividend

Property taxes under AS 43.56 flow to the state’s general fund and to municipalities, funding state operations, municipal services, and the budget priorities that compete with the Permanent Fund Dividend for the legislature’s annual POMV draw allocation. The Permanent Fund itself is not at direct risk from this mechanism. What is at risk is the legislature’s capacity to appropriate a meaningful PFD while maintaining essential services, because the PFD and every other state budget priority draw from the same annual earnings reserve allocation.

When general fund revenue from industrial property taxes is healthy, the state can fund operations without consuming as much of the POMV draw, leaving more available for PFD appropriation. When that revenue contracts because major industrial operators successfully assert equal treatment under Version Q’s AVT structure, the legislature faces growing pressure to reduce the PFD appropriation to preserve earnings reserve capacity for essential services. The legislature has already demonstrated willingness to make exactly that choice, reducing the dividend to approximately $1,000 in recent years against constituent preferences and citing competing budget pressures. Mat-Su residents who have watched that reduction with frustration should understand that Version Q creates a documented legal pathway for those budget pressures to become substantially worse, measured in hundreds of millions of dollars annually across the state’s industrial property tax base, adding year over year to the gap the legislature resolves by reaching for the PFD appropriation rather than for new revenue.

The legislature has already shown it will reduce your PFD when budget pressure demands it. Version Q creates a legal pathway for that pressure to grow by hundreds of millions of dollars annually if the Uniform Application challenge succeeds.

The Governor’s Hydrogen Hub: What They Will Not Say in the Bill

There is a reason the bill’s proponents say “build the gasline” rather than “build the hydrogen hub.” The public record tells a different story than the legislative one, and the gap between them is the single most important transparency failure in this entire debate.

In December 2022, Governor Dunleavy published an op-ed advocating clean hydrogen as Alaska’s energy future. In January 2023, AGDC submitted a concept paper to the U.S. Department of Energy describing a hydrogen development framework for the North Slope. That same month, the governor led a trade mission to Japan where the central economic propositions were hydrogen export and carbon capture, not residential gas delivery to Southcentral Alaska. The administration has been making the hydrogen and carbon capture case in every venue except the one where it matters most legally, which is the Alaska Legislature, whose fiscal notes have never once modeled the federal 45Q carbon capture credit stream or the 45V clean hydrogen credit stream as components of the project’s actual financial architecture.

The project’s own paid consultant filled in part of that picture involuntarily. GaffneyCline senior director Nicholas Fulford told the Senate Finance Committee on May 27, under oath, that natural gas itself “is not the driver” of this project’s value, and that gas “is not worth much.” A member of House Resources had already confirmed this privately months earlier, writing that Glenfarne would not be here without the ability to sequester CO2 on the slope, and that Japan would not purchase Alaska’s gas without CCUS. The $10.9 billion Gas Treatment Plant on the North Slope is not sized and specified to deliver affordable residential heating gas. It is engineered to remove carbon dioxide to below fifty parts per million, the purity standard required to prevent gas from freezing inside liquefaction equipment and hydrogen cracking facilities, and to enable the carbon capture that generates approximately $595 million annually in federal 45Q credits at $85 per ton for sequestered CO2. A facility designed for residential gas delivery would need to remove CO2 to roughly 2 to 3 percent pipeline specification, achievable at a fraction of that cost.

The 45V clean hydrogen credit, potentially worth up to $1.5 billion annually at the $3 per kilogram maximum rate for qualifying hydrogen production, carries a federal construction commencement deadline of December 31, 2027 under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, P.L. 119-21, signed July 4, 2025. Alaska’s own statutory construction trigger sits at January 1, 2028. The alignment between the December 31, 2027 federal deadline and the urgency that has driven two special sessions and a conference committee working through the July 4 holiday weekend has not been explained publicly. Whether that deadline is a material factor in the pace of these negotiations is a question the legislature and the public have not been given a direct answer to.

Acknowledging that openly would transform this debate. If the administration said plainly that this project is primarily a hydrogen hub and carbon capture credit architecture that will incidentally deliver some in-state gas as a secondary product, the legislature and the public could evaluate the terms of that deal honestly. Alaska owns the pore space where the CO2 will be injected. Alaska owns the right-of-way. Alaska’s royalty gas provides the throughput collateral for Glenfarne’s international financing. The 45Q credits flow from the state’s own geology. A transparent negotiation over what Alaska should receive in exchange for those contributions, including a statutory share of the credit streams that depend on state-owned assets, would be a negotiation Alaska could win. The current approach, presenting this as a property tax adjustment for a gas delivery project while keeping the hydrogen and credit architecture out of every fiscal note, guarantees Alaska loses that negotiation by default.

The Additional Cost Layers That Make the Affordability Claim Untenable

The affordable energy promise attached to this legislation deserves examination against the bill’s own text, because Version Q’s cost structure runs against ratepayers on multiple dimensions simultaneously. The $16 per Mcf ceiling under AS 42.05.435 is already approximately 40 percent above what Enstar residential customers in Anchorage and the Mat-Su pay today from Cook Inlet gas, which the Regulatory Commission of Alaska has confirmed runs approximately $11.50 per Mcf all-in at current rates. DOR’s own chief economist told the House Finance Committee in late May that imported LNG in 2033, the pipeline’s own target completion year, would cost approximately $17 per Mcf. The pipeline’s downside price ceiling sits barely below the import alternative before any additional cost layers are applied.

Those additional layers are documented in the bill’s own text. Section 36(a)(3)(C)(v) requires the Fairbanks spur line’s capital, financing, and construction costs to be allocated “across all consumers systemwide,” defined in Section 36(c)(8) as the area from the North Slope to the Southcentral region of the state, meaning a Mat-Su residential customer who will never receive Interior gas pays a proportional share of the spur line’s capital costs embedded in the pipeline tariff. The alternative volumetric tax, once the temporary abatement period expires, functions as a throughput cost that the standard RCA tariff mechanism allows utilities to recover through the Gas Cost Adjustment. And the $10.9 billion GTP’s capital costs, embedded in the pipeline tariff and allocated across all throughput under the systemwide tariff structure, are passed to every Southcentral ratepayer for a processing standard their furnace does not need and will never use. The governor’s own earlier proposal, SB 280, contained a statutory cap of $5 per Mcf after LNG plant completion as a binding legislative commitment. That commitment disappeared between the governor’s bill and the version that passed the House on June 12.

A Pipeline Alaska Could Actually Support

Building the hydrogen hub is a legitimate economic goal. Alaska sits on one of the world’s largest natural gas reserves, owns the geological formations needed for carbon sequestration, and is geographically positioned to supply Asian hydrogen markets. Those are real advantages that deserve a real strategy. The argument here is that a real strategy requires transparency about what the project actually is, so that Alaska can negotiate terms commensurate with what it is contributing.

A bill built on that honest foundation would present the 45Q and 45V credit architecture to the legislature with full financial modeling rather than a passing reference to non-taxable cash payments in a footnote. It would negotiate a direct Alaska share of the credit streams proportional to the state’s contribution of the underlying assets those credits depend on: the pore space, the right-of-way, the royalty gas, and the Class VI injection geology. It would maintain standard property tax assessment on infrastructure within borough boundaries, with a defined construction phase abatement that expires when the project reaches commercial operations, rather than permanently replacing the borough’s independent taxing authority with a state-controlled throughput formula that every future industrial developer in the Mat-Su will immediately cite as the baseline they are entitled to demand. And it would price in-state gas at a level that genuinely reflects Alaska’s ownership of the resource rather than the developer’s need to recover export-grade processing costs from ratepayers who have no alternative supplier.

The people of Mat-Su Borough deserve to know that what is being built is primarily a hydrogen and carbon capture export platform, not a residential heating utility. They deserve to know that the tax structure being negotiated to make it possible strips their borough of hundreds of millions in cumulative industrial tax revenue, creates a legal precedent that every future developer at Port MacKenzie and in the West Susitna corridor will invoke, and delivers residential gas at a price well above what they pay today. And they deserve a representative on their Borough Assembly who read the bill, read the legal memoranda, followed the conference committee proceedings, and concluded that their interests require a better deal than Version Q provides, not a better explanation of the deal that already exists.

Dana Raffaniello lives in Palmer, Alaska. He works as a network engineer, reads Alaska energy legislation closely, and publishes analysis of its fiscal and structural implications at raff6482.substack.com. He is running for the Mat-Su Borough Assembly, District 2. He has no commercial interest in any energy project discussed in this analysis.