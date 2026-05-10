The Challenge

On October 15, 2025, Representative Kevin McCabe published a piece on his Substack titled “The Pitfalls of Perpetual No.” In it, he coined a term for those who questioned Alaska’s carbon storage legislation and the federal tax credit architecture it enables. He called them CAVE people: Citizens Against Virtually Everything. Driven by distrust more than facts, he wrote, not by evidence or analysis. People who mistake reflexive opposition for courage.

He concluded with a challenge: “If you’re going to oppose something, bring a better plan. If you don’t have one, you’re not leading or engaged, you’re just complaining. That’s not conservatism. That’s complacency.”

What follows is the better plan. Not from the CAVE. From the Amsterdam District Court, the United States Department of Justice, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Carnegie Mellon University, Northwestern University, Columbia University, the Stockholm Environment Institute, the Colorado School of Mines, and the federal lobbying disclosure database maintained by the United States Senate.

The legislation under scrutiny is not obscure. House Bill 50, the Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Act, codified in Alaska Statutes Title 41, Chapter 06, created the state framework for carbon dioxide storage and enabled Alaska operators to claim federal 45Q tax credits for CO2 injected underground. That framework is now before the legislature again. House Bill 381, which extends 45Q credit access to the Alaska LNG Gas Treatment Plant, is currently in House Finance Committee. Senate Bill 280, addressing the broader Alaska LNG project fiscal architecture, is currently in Senate Resources Committee. The votes on HB 381 and SB 280 have not been cast. A third project, Terra Energy Center, a proposed 400 megawatt coal and biomass plant in West Susitna, is designed to feed the same Cook Inlet storage complex the legislation enables.

Together these three projects form the architecture of Alaska’s carbon credit future. Together they share the same documented problems. And together they have been advanced by legislators who, by their own public statements, understood those problems and voted yes anyway. This piece is addressed to the committees that still have a choice.

What 45Q Actually Does

Section 45Q of the Internal Revenue Code provides a tax credit to operators based on the volume of carbon dioxide injected underground, currently $85 per metric ton for geologic storage following the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed in July 2025. The credit is claimed by the operator. It does not flow automatically to Alaska ratepayers, to state general revenue, or to any public fund. The United States Treasury does not publicly disclose the identity of credit recipients or the amounts claimed. A peer-reviewed paper published in Environmental Science and Policy in 2025, drawing on 20 years of federal lobbying disclosures, describes the subsidy as largely untraceable.

The Gas Treatment Plant at the center of the Alaska LNG project is projected to generate approximately $595 million annually in 45Q credits for the operator. The Department of Revenue’s benefit analysis modeled zero corporate income tax for the operator in every year through 2062. The Carbon Storage Closure Trust Fund surcharge, designed to fund long-term monitoring, stops collecting after 12 years. The carbon dioxide injected underground remains there indefinitely. The monitoring obligation after a 50-year post-injection waiting period transfers to Alaska taxpayers with no hard cap on the liability.

The credit flows to the operator. The liability flows to Alaska. The verification framework that was supposed to connect them has been dismantled twice since the legislature voted.

In September 2025, the EPA proposed eliminating the Subpart RR monitoring and reporting requirements that 45Q credit claimants had used to substantiate sequestered volumes. In December 2025, the Treasury and IRS replaced mandatory EPA reporting with operator-commissioned third-party technical certification. The credit that Alaska’s legislation was structured to capture is now awarded based on a certification process chosen by the operator, with no EPA reporting requirement and no Treasury disclosure of recipients.

When legislators voted on HB 50, they were told the 45Q architecture was sound. They were not told that the monitoring framework would be dismantled before the first ton of CO2 was injected.

Who Built This Architecture and Why

The federal 45Q credit did not emerge from a neutral policy process. A peer-reviewed study published in Environmental Science and Policy in August 2025 analyzed every federal lobbying disclosure from 2005 through 2024 that could be definitively identified as relating to carbon capture, utilization, and storage. The findings are precise and documented.

$954 million was spent lobbying the federal government about carbon capture and storage over that 20-year period. Organizations that directly or indirectly benefit from fossil fuel sales or combustion were responsible for 89 percent of that spending. The top three spenders were Occidental Petroleum at $94 million, Southern Company at $75 million, and ExxonMobil at $50 million. The industries most frequently cited by legislators as driving the need for carbon capture, the so-called hard-to-abate sectors including steel, cement, and paper products, spent just 3 percent of the total.

The lobbying was not random in its timing. The first major wave began in 2008, ahead of 45Q’s installation in the tax code. The second wave began in the two years before the Inflation Reduction Act significantly expanded the credits. In the period between 2019 and 2024, at least 20 federal government officials heard about the benefits of carbon capture on every single workday.

Baker Hughes, the oilfield services company, is listed in that study’s sector table as a registered federal CCUS lobbyist. Baker Hughes is the corporate parent of GaffneyCline, the technical consultant retained by Alaska’s Legislative Budget and Audit Committee to provide independent economic analysis to the legislature on both SB 275 and HB 381.

The Consultant Who Did Not Disclose

GaffneyCline presented to Alaska’s Senate Resources Committee on March 18, 2026. It presented to Alaska’s House Resources Committee on April 1, 2026, and responded to written questions from the committee on April 17, 2026. In each appearance, GaffneyCline’s boilerplate disclosure stated that the firm “is not aware that any conflict of interest has existed” and that it had “maintained a strict independent consultant-client relationship” with the state.

On November 10, 2025, Baker Hughes announced a strategic alliance with Glenfarne, the developer of the Alaska LNG project. Baker Hughes committed to supply main refrigerant compressors for the LNG terminal and power generation equipment for the North Slope gas treatment plant. Baker Hughes made a strategic financial investment in the project.

The gap between the Baker Hughes/Glenfarne announcement and GaffneyCline’s first Alaska legislative appearance is 128 days.

GaffneyCline’s parent company had a documented financial stake in the project, was a supplier of critical infrastructure to the project, and was a registered federal lobbyist for the tax credit architecture the project depends on. None of that was disclosed to the legislature. The boilerplate conflict disclosure states the firm is not aware of any conflict. Awareness is not the standard. Disclosure is.

When legislators received GaffneyCline’s economic modeling showing the project’s economics were sound, they were receiving analysis from a subsidiary of a company that had already committed its equipment and capital to the project being modeled.

The University That Supported the Bill

The University of Alaska Fairbanks Institute of Northern Engineering joined the Plains CO2 Reduction Partnership in 2019 at the encouragement of United States Senator Lisa Murkowski. In 2022, UAF-INE established the Alaska CCUS Workgroup to engage industry, government, academia, and stakeholders on carbon capture policy. The workgroup conducted public outreach sessions on CCUS in coordination with the American Petroleum Institute.

In August 2024, UAF-INE presented to the United States Department of Energy’s National Energy Technology Laboratory to justify continuation of the Alaska Railbelt Carbon Capture and Storage project, a two-year cooperative agreement worth $8,880,349 from the Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management. In that federally filed presentation, UAF listed its project history. One bullet point reads: “Supported Carbon Storage Bill.”

The Carbon Storage Bill is HB 50.

The presentation thanked Governor Dunleavy and the Alaska State Legislature alongside the private developer whose proposed coal plant is designed to feed the storage complex UAF is now funded to characterize. That developer is Terra Energy Center, a named project partner in the ARCCS cooperative agreement. The same legislative package whose financial architecture this reporting has documented is being advanced, in part, through a federally funded university project whose named partners include the private developer the legislation was written to benefit.

The peer-reviewed literature on carbon capture policy notes that universities must register as federal lobbyists when their goal is to change a bill, law, or regulation rather than simply educate legislators. Whether UAF-INE’s stated role in supporting HB 50 crossed that line at the state level is a question that has not been asked publicly by the legislature that received its research.

Three Projects, One Architecture, One Liability

The Gas Treatment Plant is the financial centerpiece. Natural gas from Alaska’s North Slope contains naturally occurring carbon dioxide that must be removed before the gas can enter a pipeline or be liquefied for export. The removal is operationally mandatory regardless of any credit. The 45Q credit structure awards $85 per metric ton for CO2 injected into geologic storage. The GTP operator captures easy CO2 at the maximum available credit rate, collecting approximately $595 million annually for performing a process the project requires anyway.

A peer-reviewed paper by researchers at Carnegie Mellon and RAND published in 2025 states that the 45Q credits as structured are inadequate to promote widespread power-sector CCS and that without the credit there may be no CCS-favorable choice in a net-zero power sector. A paper by researchers at the Colorado School of Mines published in February 2026 demonstrates mathematically that the per-tonne storage subsidy favors the least fuel-efficient units because generator revenue increases with fuel combustion. The GTP, which removes CO2 from a concentrated gas stream as a mandatory processing step, collects the same per-tonne rate as the least efficient coal plants the literature identifies as the primary beneficiaries of the subsidy’s perverse incentive structure.

Terra Energy Center is the second project. A proposed 400 megawatt coal and biomass plant in the West Susitna Valley, it would pipe CO2 to Cook Inlet for geologic storage under the HB 50 framework. A UAF presentation to NETL describes CO2 pipeline transportation routes from the proposed West Susitna plant as one of the storage scenarios being evaluated under the federally funded ARCCS project. The same university that supported the enabling legislation is now federally funded to characterize the storage site the coal plant requires.

The Cook Inlet injection site is the third element. The Beluga River Field sits in the Cook Inlet forearc basin. The Castle Mountain Fault runs through the Mat-Su Valley. The basin has recorded M7.0 historical seismicity. Permafrost warming is active on the North Slope injection sites. The academic literature on CO2 storage identifies limited geologic storage capacity, injection rate constraints, and seismic activity as primary barriers to deployment. Neither GaffneyCline’s presentations nor the DNR materials presented to the legislature addressed the Cook Inlet seismic profile in the terms documented in that literature.

HB 50’s Carbon Storage Closure Trust Fund collects a surcharge for 12 years. Senator Olson’s Amendment 1, offered by unanimous consent on the last day of the 2024 session, deleted the $10 per ton floor established by the Senate Finance Committee and inserted $2.50. The monitoring obligation does not expire after 12 years. It transfers to Alaska taxpayers after a 50-year post-injection waiting period with no statutory cap.

What Legislators Were Told, and What the Literature Said

Alaska’s legislature received GaffneyCline’s economic modeling, DNR presentations citing 45Q credit amounts, and DOR benefit analyses. The peer-reviewed literature available at the time of the votes tells a materially different story.

A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in July 2025 by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin, the University of Wyoming, Notre Dame, and affiliated institutions identified three structural design flaws in 45Q. The credit disincentivizes development of technologies to reduce the carbon intensity of production, because facilities will receive fewer dollars for reducing CO2 emissions that can be stored. The credit disproportionately rewards the largest emitters, so a coal-fired power plant collects more per operating hour than a cleaner natural gas plant purely because it emits more CO2. Common amine-based capture technology increases ammonia emissions that contribute to fine particulate pollution. The paper’s stated conclusion: the current CCS tax credit is unlikely to incentivize emissions reduction at a reasonable cost.

A 2025 paper in Applied Energy demonstrated that when a sequestration subsidy is large enough, without a countervailing carbon price, it can increase net CO2 emissions rather than reduce them. The mechanism is direct: the subsidy incentivizes operators to increase production to capture more CO2 and collect more credits, but because capture rates are imperfect, the uncaptured fraction of larger production volume can exceed the uncaptured fraction of smaller production volume. Alaska’s legislation contains no carbon price. It contains the subsidy.

A study published in March 2026, the same month GaffneyCline was presenting to House Resources on HB 381, found that fossil-based electricity from CCS-equipped plants costs on average approximately $71 per megawatt-hour more than renewable electricity. Alaska’s legislative presentations told Railbelt consumers the project would lower long-term energy costs. The peer-reviewed literature published simultaneously said the opposite.

None of these papers appeared in the legislative record. The legislature voted on HB 50, HB 381, and SB 280 without them.

Who Holds the Revenue, Who Holds the Risk

The financial architecture behind the Alaska LNG project is not domestic. Glenfarne’s ownership structure traces to Brendan Duval with Macquarie Group institutional background and Partners Group as Swiss co-investor. Offtake partners are Japanese, Korean, French, Taiwanese, and Thai. Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets appears in the Gulden/Harvey lobbying study as a registered federal CCUS lobbyist under the Finance sector. Every major financial layer behind the project that Alaska’s legislature enabled has a documented federal CCUS lobbying footprint.

The 45Q credits will flow to the Gas Treatment Plant operator. The state will collect a $2.50 per ton surcharge for 12 years. Alaska’s corporate income tax will collect nothing from the modeled operation through 2062. The geological monitoring obligation will sit with Alaska taxpayers after the 50-year post-injection waiting period. The trust fund that is supposed to cover it has no actuarial standard sizing it against the actual liability.

The Independent Ecosystem and Energy Economics Analysis for Alaska, the IEEFA, estimates 45Q costs at $835 billion through 2042 based on announced projects. Independent analyses suggest the tax subsidy could average $46 billion per year, more than 140 times the original official projections. The federal government is financing these credits at a debt-to-GDP ratio exceeding 100 percent, a level not seen since World War II. Every dollar of 45Q credit claimed is partly borrowed. The argument that 45Q is federal money that costs Alaska taxpayers nothing ignores that Alaska taxpayers are federal taxpayers, and the federal government is not paying for this from surplus revenue.

What Courts Are Saying About the Market Alaska Joined

On March 20, 2024, the District Court of Amsterdam issued its judgment in the case of Fossielvrij NL v. KLM. The court found that 15 of 19 environmental claims made by KLM in its advertising were misleading and therefore illegal under the EU Unfair Commercial Practices Directive. The court found that KLM’s carbon offsetting efforts were factually incorrect and therefore unlawful. ClientEarth, which supported the litigation, stated that the judgment sets a precedent for corporations touting unsubstantiated net zero promises.

The buyer countries requiring Alaska’s carbon credentialing are not abstract. A legislator who participated in the comment exchange around this reporting acknowledged directly that Japanese LNG buyers and institutional investors operating under ESG frameworks require carbon management documentation as a condition of offtake commitments. The carbon credentialing Alaska embedded in state statute was designed to satisfy those buyers.

On October 1, 2024, Japan strengthened its Act against Unjustifiable Premiums and Misleading Representations, including stronger penalties and a new direct penalty provision for misleading environmental claims. The Korean National Assembly was examining greenwashing enforcement standards that same month. The EU amendment banning offset-based environmental claims entirely was advancing through the legislative process. The legal environment in every buyer country requiring Alaska’s carbon credentialing is moving against the validity of those credentials.

On October 2, 2024, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the Department of Justice, and the Securities and Exchange Commission announced parallel enforcement actions against CQC Impact Investors LLC and former senior executives for fraudulently generating approximately 6 million carbon offset credits. These were the first federal cases arising from fraud in the voluntary carbon market. The DOJ indicted former executives for wire fraud, commodities fraud, securities fraud, and conspiracy.

In May 2025, Energy Australia, one of Australia’s largest energy providers, settled litigation by acknowledging in a signed agreement that burning fossil fuels creates greenhouse gas emissions that are not prevented or undone by carbon offsets.

A systematic review published in the Annual Review of Environment and Resources in 2025, examining 25 years of evidence across every major carbon offset program, concluded: “We must stop expecting carbon offsetting to work at scale. We have assessed 25 years of evidence and almost everything up until this point has failed.” The most severe problems identified were nonadditionality, impermanence, leakage, and the systematic gameability of crediting systems. A 2024 meta-analysis of studies covering nearly one billion tons of credits estimated that actual emissions reductions from studied projects generated fewer than one in six of the credits issued.

The Broekhoff expert report, submitted by Derik Broekhoff of the Stockholm Environment Institute in the KLM litigation in July 2022, states: “Use of carbon credits cannot reduce the impact of an emitting activity. Carbon credits are more accurately viewed as a contribution to mitigation activities that are supplementary to direct decarbonization efforts, not a compensatory measure.” Broekhoff is the former vice president for policy at the Climate Action Reserve, who oversaw development of California’s voluntary carbon offset program. He has testified twice before Congress as an expert on carbon offset standards.

Alaska built permanent geological liability into state statute to satisfy foreign buyers whose legal systems are simultaneously ruling the market mechanism behind those credentials to be misleading, fraudulent, or legally impermissible.

Who Pays When Carbon Policy Gets the Costs Wrong

The economic literature on carbon pricing distributional effects has reached a consistent conclusion. Two NBER working papers by researchers at Northwestern, Columbia, and UCLA, published in 2023 and 2025, document that carbon policy-induced energy price increases flow primarily through labor markets, not through energy bills. The labor income channel accounts for roughly two-thirds of the aggregate welfare loss. Non-college-educated households experience welfare losses roughly twice as large as college-educated households. The hypothesis that welfare effects are equal across education groups is rejected with a p-value of 0.00.

The communities that would hold the geological liability of Cook Inlet injection under Alaska’s legislation are Palmer, Wasilla, Kenai, and the Railbelt corridor. These are working-age, non-college-educated households whose income is concentrated in labor-intensive sectors. They are precisely the demographic the peer-reviewed literature identifies as bearing the largest welfare losses from carbon policy regimes. They were told the project would lower their energy bills. The academic literature published simultaneously said CCS raises electricity costs above renewable levels.

The Bigio, Kanzig, Sanchez and Walsh paper from October 2025 states: “The sizable welfare losses suggest that public resistance may stem from genuine economic concerns, not simply distrust of taxes or an ideological divide.”

That paper was published the same month a sitting legislator called critics of this policy CAVE people and told them to bring a better plan.

What Legislators Said Before Voting Yes

The legislative record contains its own testimony about the legislation. On the Senate floor during consideration of HB 50, Senator Shelley Hughes, Republican of Palmer and now a candidate for governor, described the forest carbon credit component of the package as a pay-to-pollute scheme and questioned how it would reduce one ton of CO2 from the atmosphere. She voted yes.

In committee, the legislator who represents the Mat-Su Valley district where the Terra Energy Center coal plant is proposed and whose district sits above the Cook Inlet injection basin acknowledged the carbon credit program was “kind of a scam” and called the economics “voodoo economics.” He voted yes.

In his April 2025 Substack piece “Debunking the Myth: 45Q Tax Credits,” that same legislator wrote that the program involves “no environmental damage.” He wrote that Alaska’s share of 45Q costs is about $4.50 per Alaskan per year. He did not account for the IEEFA’s project-based cost estimate of $835 billion through 2042, the federal debt-to-GDP ratio at which those credits are being financed, or the geological liability Alaska is accepting as the storage host state. He named Terra Energy Center and Glenfarne as specific beneficiaries of the framework he was defending.

In his “Better With HB 50 Than Without It” piece published April 28, 2026, he published a factual correction of prior reporting on this project, citing the $10 per ton floor established by Senate Finance as evidence that the Senate had strengthened accountability. When presented with Senator Olson’s Amendment 1, deleting “$10” and inserting “$2.50” by unanimous consent on the last day of session, he retracted the claim. His central factual correction of prior reporting was itself factually wrong. The surcharge in the enrolled law is $2.50.

He acknowledged in the same piece that the closure trust fund needs an actuarial standard. In comments on the same piece, he said he would be shocked if anything changed.

He then published “The Pitfalls of Perpetual No” on October 15, 2025, categorizing critics of this legislation as CAVE people driven by distrust rather than facts. He challenged them to bring hard data and answers.

He then blocked this reporter, a constituent and journalist who had produced the Senator Olson amendment, assembled the peer-reviewed literature, documented the GaffneyCline conflict of interest, traced the UAF-INE DOE funding, and pulled the NETL presentation in which the university listed supporting HB 50 as a project history milestone while seeking federal grants, on both his Substack and his Facebook page.

That is not a personal grievance. It is a documented response by a sitting legislator to public accountability journalism on legislation he authored, defended, and whose failures he acknowledged in writing before blocking the reporter who documented them.

Why Legislators Who Understood the Problems Voted Yes

Political scientist Matto Mildenberger, in his MIT Press study of how business and labor control climate politics, named the structural mechanism that produces this outcome. He called it double representation: when carbon-intensive industries place allies on both sides of the political aisle through business associations and labor unions, they ensure that no matter who controls government, their interests are accommodated in policy design.

The vote on HB 50 was 37 to 3 in the House and 18 to 2 in the Senate. It was bipartisan not because its critics were mistaken but because the financial architecture behind it had covered both flanks. Business interests promised investment and jobs. Labor interests promised pipeline and power plant construction work. The Gulden/Harvey paper documents that labor unions spent $14.8 million lobbying for federal CCUS policy between 2005 and 2024, including the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and the United Steelworkers. Those are the unions that would represent workers on the very projects Alaska’s legislators were voting to enable.

Senator Hughes called it a scam and voted yes. The legislator whose district sits above the Cook Inlet injection basin called it voodoo economics and voted yes. Mildenberger’s framework predicts both outcomes. When double representation operates at full efficiency, opposition becomes politically untenable regardless of personal conviction.

The question is not whether the legislators understood the problems. The record shows they did. The question is what Alaska taxpayers are left holding when the political calculus that produced those votes is no longer operative and the geological obligation remains.

Questions the Committees in Front of HB 381 and SB 280 Can Still Ask

The legislative record of HB 50 raises questions that the votes themselves did not address and that the legislature’s own statements suggest it did not fully examine. HB 381 and SB 280 are still in committee. The questions can still be asked.

GaffneyCline’s presentations to both Alaska legislative chambers stated that the firm was not aware of any conflict of interest. Baker Hughes announced its strategic alliance with Glenfarne 128 days before GaffneyCline’s first legislative appearance. Did the Legislative Budget and Audit Committee ask GaffneyCline to certify the absence of conflicts with the specific Glenfarne project? If so, what was the basis of that certification after November 10, 2025?

UAF-INE’s ARCCS project lists Terra Energy Center as a named partner and received $8,880,349 in federal fossil energy funding while stating in its project history that the CCUS Workgroup supported HB 50. Hilcorp and Chugach Electric submitted letters of commitment included in the cooperative agreement application. Those letters are part of a federal public record. Has the legislature asked whether the university’s dual role as legislative advocate and federal funding recipient on the same project constitutes a conflict of interest that should have been disclosed in committee testimony?

The Carbon Storage Closure Trust Fund has no actuarial standard sizing it against the actual long-term monitoring and potential remediation liability in the Cook Inlet forearc basin. The seismic profile of that basin includes the Castle Mountain Fault and historical M7.0 activity. The emerging scientific consensus documented in the 2025 Annual Review paper holds that genuine permanence for CO2 storage requires geological timescales of centuries to millennia. Alaska’s statute provides for a 50-year post-injection waiting period before state liability begins. Has any actuarial or geological assessment quantified the gap between what the trust fund will contain and what the liability may require?

The buyer countries requiring Alaska’s carbon credentialing, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, are operating in legal environments that are tightening against exactly the claims Alaska’s framework enables. Courts in the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, and Austria have ruled that offset-based carbon neutrality claims are misleading or unlawful. The United States DOJ and CFTC brought their first-ever carbon offset fraud prosecution in October 2024. If the ESG credentialing that Alaska’s legislation was structured to provide becomes legally untenable in buyer markets, what happens to the financial case for the Alaska LNG project? And if the project does not reach final investment decision, what happens to the closure trust fund contributions that were supposed to accumulate over 12 years?

These are not questions from the CAVE. They are questions from the public record of what Alaska’s legislature agreed to in HB 50 and what it is being asked to agree to in HB 381 and SB 280, documented in the enrolled statute, the federal lobbying disclosures, the peer-reviewed literature, the DOE cooperative agreement files, the Amsterdam district court judgment, the CFTC enforcement orders, and the floor statements of the legislators who called it a scam and voted yes.

Representative McCabe challenged critics of this legislation to bring a better plan. This is it. Not a slogan, not a competing bill, not reflexive opposition from the CAVE: a documented record assembled from federal lobbying disclosures, peer-reviewed literature, court judgments, legislative floor statements, and the Senator Olson amendment that reduced the closure trust fund surcharge by 75 percent in the last hours of a session whose legislators called the result voodoo economics and voted yes. HB 381 is in House Finance. SB 280 is in Senate Resources. The votes have not been cast. The better plan begins with reading what is in front of those committees right now.

Dana Raffaniello is a policy commentator based in Palmer, Alaska. His investigative series on Alaska carbon storage legislation and the 45Q credit architecture is available at raff6482.substack.com.

Sources and References

All sources cited in “The Pitfalls of Perpetual Yes” are public record, peer-reviewed literature, or official government documents. Alaska legislative documents are available through the Alaska State Legislature’s public document system. Federal lobbying disclosures are available through the United States Senate Lobbying Disclosure Act database. Court records and federal enforcement actions are available through the cited agency public relations offices and court filing systems.

Alaska Legislative Record

HB 50 — Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Act (Enacted)

Enrolled HB 50 (HB0050Z) https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail/33?Root=hb50 Enrolled bill, codified in AS 41.06 (”Geothermal Resources and Carbon Storage”). Short title: Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Act. 33rd Alaska Legislature, 2024.

Senator Olson Amendment 1 to SCS CSHB 50(FIN) https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail/33?Root=hb50 Offered May 15, 2024 by unanimous consent. Deletes “$10” and inserts “$2.50” at page 9, line 23 of SCS CSHB 50(FIN). Reduces the Carbon Storage Closure Trust Fund surcharge floor by 75 percent.

DNR CCUS Presentation to HRES, Feb. 10, 2023 https://www.akleg.gov/basis/get_documents.asp?session=33&docid=6956

DNR CCUS Presentation to HFIN, April 11, 2023 https://www.akleg.gov/basis/get_documents.asp?session=33&docid=8454

HB 381 — Alaska LNG Fiscal Framework (Pending, House Finance)

HB 381 Bill Detail, 34th Alaska Legislature https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail/34?Root=hb381 As of May 2026, referred to House Finance Committee.

GaffneyCline Presentation to H RES, April 1, 2026 https://www.akleg.gov/basis/get_documents.asp?session=34&docid=43212 Nicholas Fulford, Senior Director, LNG and Energy Transition. Cover page: “Copyright 2023 Baker Hughes Company. All rights reserved.” Basis of opinion discloses GaffneyCline as “an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Baker Hughes Company.”

GaffneyCline Written Responses to H RES Questions, April 17, 2026 https://www.akleg.gov/basis/get_documents.asp?session=34&docid=43842

DOR Benefit Analysis, HB 381, March 25, 2026 https://www.akleg.gov/basis/get_documents.asp?session=34&docid=42891

DOR Response Letter to H RES, April 10, 2026 https://www.akleg.gov/basis/get_documents.asp?session=34&docid=43411

SB 280 — Alaska LNG Fiscal Framework (Pending, Senate Resources)

SB 280 Bill Detail, 34th Alaska Legislature https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail/34?Root=sb280 As of May 2026, in Senate Resources Committee.

SB 280 DOR Presentation to SRES, April 27, 2026 https://www.akleg.gov/basis/get_documents.asp?session=34&docid=44156

SB 275 — Alaska LNG Pipeline (34th Legislature)

SB 275 Bill Detail https://www.akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail/34?Root=sb275

GaffneyCline Presentation to SRES on SB 275, March 18, 2026 https://www.akleg.gov/basis/get_documents.asp?session=34&docid=42401 GaffneyCline’s first Alaska legislative appearance, 128 days after Baker Hughes announced its strategic alliance with Glenfarne on November 10, 2025.

The Baker Hughes / GaffneyCline Conflict

Baker Hughes / Glenfarne Strategic Alliance Announcement, Nov. 10, 2025 https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/11/10/3185077/0/en/Glenfarne-Baker-Hughes-Announce-Definitive-Agreements-to-Advance-Alaska-LNG.html GlobeNewswire press release. Baker Hughes commits to supply main refrigerant compressors for the LNG terminal and power generation equipment for the North Slope gas treatment plant, and makes a strategic financial investment in the project.

Baker Hughes Investor Relations — Same Announcement https://investors.bakerhughes.com/news-releases/news-release-details/glenfarne-baker-hughes-announce-definitive-agreements-advance Official Baker Hughes investor relations source.

Glenfarne Group — Same Announcement https://glenfarnegroup.com/glenfarne-baker-hughes-announce-definitive-agreements-to-advance-alaska-lng/ Official Glenfarne source.

GaffneyCline’s conflict disclosure in both its March 18 and April 1, 2026 presentations states: “GaffneyCline is not aware that any conflict of interest has existed.” The Baker Hughes/Glenfarne strategic alliance, financial investment, and equipment supply commitment were announced 128 days before GaffneyCline’s first Alaska legislative appearance.

UAF-INE Federal Funding and Legislative Advocacy

DOE / NETL ARCCS Project Page https://www.energy.gov/fecm/articles/doe-invests-88-million-alaska-carbon-capture-and-storage-project Cooperative Agreement DEFE0032453. $8,880,349 awarded to University of Alaska Fairbanks, Office of Fossil Energy and Carbon Management. Two-year project evaluating Cook Inlet CO2 storage. Terra Energy Center listed as named project partner.

UAF ARCCS Presentation to NETL, August 2024 https://netl.doe.gov/sites/default/files/netl-file/24CM/24CM_CTS2_8_Zhang.pdf Project history slide lists “Supported Carbon Storage Bill” as a bullet point. Presentation thanks Governor Dunleavy and the Alaska State Legislature. Private coal plant developer Flatlands Energy / Terra Energy Center acknowledged.

Federal Lobbying Documentation

Gulden & Harvey (2025). Tracing sources of funds used to lobby the US government about carbon capture, use, and storage. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.envsci.2025.104171 Environmental Science and Policy, Vol. 171, 2025. $954 million in federal CCUS lobbying documented 2005-2024. Baker Hughes listed under Oilfield Services sector. Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets listed under Finance sector. Open-access article.

US Senate Lobbying Disclosure Act Database (public search portal) https://lda.senate.gov/system/public/ Underlying data source for the Gulden/Harvey paper. Baker Hughes lobbying disclosures searchable by registrant name.

Peer-Reviewed Literature on 45Q Design and Carbon Capture Policy

Olmstead, Leibowicz, Mason, Waxman, Grubert, Huber-Rodriguez & Stemmler (2025). How to design better incentives for carbon capture and storage in the United States. https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2404677122 Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Vol. 122, No. 29. Published July 16, 2025. Identifies three structural design flaws in 45Q. Finds the current credit “unlikely to incentivize emissions reduction at a reasonable cost.”

Brown & Steinberg (2026). Money to Burn: Incentive Design for Carbon Capture in the US Power Sector. https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=5155093 Colorado School of Mines. SSRN preprint, February 26, 2026. Demonstrates mathematically that per-tonne storage subsidies favor fuel-inefficient units. Finds subsidized LCOE can go negative, meaning units profit without selling electricity. Fiscal costs under CO2-based subsidy average $9.2 billion higher than generation-based alternative.

Duggan, Ogland-Hand & Middleton (2025). Modeling CCS policy support: Implications for market performance, net emissions, and welfare. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.apenergy.2025.125613 Applied Energy, Vol. 389, 2025. Demonstrates that high sequestration subsidies without a countervailing carbon price can increase net CO2 emissions relative to lower subsidies.

Anderson, Rode, Zhai & Fischbeck (2025). Incentives and 99% capture rate: Minimizing post-decision regret in a net-zero power world. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ccst.2025.100459 Carbon Capture Science & Technology, Vol. 16, 2025. Carnegie Mellon / RAND. Finds that without IRA incentives, there may be no CCS-favorable choice in a net-zero power sector.

Anderson, Rode, Zhai & Fischbeck (2021). A techno-economic assessment of carbon-sequestration tax incentives in the U.S. power sector. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ijggc.2021.103450 International Journal of Greenhouse Gas Control, Vol. 111, 2021. Carnegie Mellon. Finds unique, higher credit levels are needed for each CCS configuration to achieve meaningful deployment.

Känzig (2023). The Unequal Economic Consequences of Carbon Pricing. https://www.nber.org/papers/w31221 NBER Working Paper No. 31221. Northwestern University. Documents that indirect effects through labor income account for roughly two-thirds of the aggregate welfare loss from carbon pricing. Non-college-educated households bear largest burden.

Bigio, Känzig, Sánchez & Walsh (2025). Carbon Pricing and Inequality: A Normative Perspective. https://www.nber.org/papers/w34125 NBER Working Paper No. 34125. UCLA / Northwestern / Columbia. Estimates welfare losses of roughly 0.5% of three-year consumption. Finds non-college households experience losses twice as large as college-educated households. States: “public resistance may stem from genuine economic concerns.”

Romm, Lezak & Alshamsi (2025). Are Carbon Offsets Fixable? https://doi.org/10.1146/annurev-environ-112823-064813 Annual Review of Environment and Resources, Vol. 50, pp. 649-680. 25-year systematic review. Concludes: “We must stop expecting carbon offsetting to work at scale.” Finds overcrediting by factor of five to ten or more is routine. Open-access.

McLaughlin, Littlefield, Sovacool et al. (2023). Carbon capture utilization and storage in review: Sociotechnical implications for a carbon reliant world. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.rser.2023.113215 Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, Vol. 177, 2023. Colorado School of Mines / Payne Institute / University of Sussex. States: “Before national and global scientists, policymakers, financiers and industry leaders commit fully to CCUS, there is a fundamental need to pursue a more broad-based, more interdisciplinary research program that acknowledges, rather than obscures, the sociotechnical dynamics of CCUS.”

Court Cases and Federal Enforcement Actions

District Court of Amsterdam — Fossielvrij NL v. KLM (Judgment, March 20, 2024) https://www.climateinthecourts.com/landmark-victory-in-the-fight-against-greenwashing-dutch-airline-klms-sustainability-ad-claims-are-misleading-court-rules/ 15 of 19 KLM environmental advertising claims found misleading and illegal under EU Unfair Commercial Practices Directive. Carbon offsetting claims found “factually incorrect and therefore unlawful.” Supported by ClientEarth and Fossielvrij NL.

CFTC / DOJ / SEC — CQC Impact Investors LLC Enforcement Actions (Oct. 2, 2024) https://www.cftc.gov/PressRoom/PressReleases/8994-24 First-ever federal enforcement actions for fraud in the voluntary carbon credit market. CQC admitted fraudulently generating approximately 6 million carbon offsets. CQC paid $1 million fine. DOJ indicted former CEO and other executives for wire fraud, commodities fraud, and conspiracy. Official CFTC press release.

Energy Australia Settlement (May 2025) https://www.accc.gov.au/media-release/energy-australia-misleading-offset-claims Settlement agreement in which Energy Australia acknowledged that burning fossil fuels creates greenhouse gas emissions that are not prevented or undone by carbon offsets.

Legal and Regulatory Analysis on Carbon Offset Claims

Broekhoff Expert Report — SEI (July 4, 2022) https://www.sei.org/publications/expert-report-klm-carbon-offsets/ Derik Broekhoff, Senior Scientist, Stockholm Environment Institute. Filed in KLM litigation. States: “Use of carbon credits cannot reduce the impact of an emitting activity.” Author is former vice president for policy at the Climate Action Reserve and has testified twice before Congress on carbon offset standards.

ClientEarth — Briefing: Legal Risks of Carbon Offsets (September 2022) https://www.clientearth.org/latest/documents/briefing-legal-risks-of-carbon-offsets/ Concludes: “From a legal and regulatory perspective, the use of ‘offsetting’ to ‘green’ high carbon products and to obscure corporate decarbonisation plans raises real and increasing risks.”

Japan — Amendments to Act against Unjustifiable Premiums and Misleading Representations (Oct. 1, 2024) https://www.lexology.com/library/detail.aspx?g=7d62bd70-fa9a-4e5e-99dd-b8678cbe0db9 Strengthened penalties and new direct penalty provision for misleading environmental representations. Effective October 1, 2024.

Legislator Public Statements — Substack Record

McCabe, Kevin J. “The Pitfalls of Perpetual No.” Oct. 15, 2025.

Coins the “CAVE people” characterization of critics of HB 50, HB 381, and related legislation. Challenges critics to “bring a better plan.” Closes with “illegitimi non carborundum.”

McCabe, Kevin J. “Better With HB 50 Than Without It.” April 28, 2026.

Central factual claim that the Senate raised the trust fund surcharge to $10 was retracted in comments when the author produced Senator Olson’s Amendment 1. McCabe acknowledged the closure trust fund needs an actuarial standard and said he would “be shocked if anything changed.”

McCabe, Kevin J. “Debunking the Myth: 45Q Tax Credits.” April 9, 2025.

Claims Alaska’s share of 45Q costs is approximately $4.50 per Alaskan per year. Uses Treasury’s official score, not IEEFA’s project-based estimate. States: “No environmental damage.” Names Terra Energy Center and Glenfarne as beneficiaries of the framework.

Federal Government Sources

One Big Beautiful Bill Act (H.R. 1, 119th Congress, enacted July 4, 2025) https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/1 Increases 45Q credit for CO2 injected for EOR to $85/ton, on par with geologic storage. Introduces Foreign Influenced Entity restrictions on credit eligibility.

26 U.S.C. § 45Q — Credit for carbon oxide sequestration https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/26/45Q Current statutory text of the 45Q credit.

Congressional Research Service — The Section 45Q Tax Credit for Carbon Sequestration https://sgp.fas.org/crs/misc/IF11455.pdf Estimates Treasury cost of 45Q at $30.2 billion through 2032.

IEEFA — 45Q Cost Estimate ($835 billion through 2042) https://ieefa.org/resources/ieefa-report-finds-45q-tax-credit-could-cost-us-taxpayers-835-billion Project-based analysis of announced CCUS projects. IEEFA’s higher estimate of $2.1 trillion accounts for policy changes extending eligibility.

Political Science Framework

Mildenberger, Matto. Carbon Captured: How Business and Labor Control Climate Politics. MIT Press, 2020. https://mitpress.mit.edu/9780262044288/carbon-captured/ Argues that “double representation” of carbon polluters across left and right political coalitions ensures that “no matter who controlled government, carbon polluters were accommodated in policy design.” Provides the theoretical framework for understanding near-unanimous legislative votes on legislation whose supporters acknowledged its flaws.

Prior Reporting in This Series

Raffaniello, Dana. “Following the Money: HB 50, 45Q, and How Legislators Helped Pass a Scam They Called Energy Policy.” raff6482.substack.com.

Part One of the Alaska carbon storage investigative series.

Raffaniello, Dana. “WHAT ALASKA’S LEGISLATURE AGREED TO.” raff6482.substack.com.

Part Two of the Alaska carbon storage investigative series.

Note on Alaska legislative document URLs: The Alaska State Legislature’s document retrieval system at akleg.gov assigns document IDs that may change between sessions. If a specific document link does not resolve, search by bill number at akleg.gov/basis/Bill/Detail. All documents listed here were publicly available as of May 2026.