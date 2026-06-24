Dana Raffaniello

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WTPA: We the People Alaska's avatar
WTPA: We the People Alaska
17h

This is actually a terrifying post. It shows that the Alaska government has been coopted entirely. Logic, reason, morals, ethics and civic duty have no place in Juneau as of now. We are but mere sheep to be sheared and corralled. We who have tried have known this for years, but this interaction shows it quite clearly.

I think these people have turned gaslighting into an art form. They could give seminars on it.

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Ray Kreig's avatar
Ray Kreig
16h

Please give more detail on exactly how 'The seller, in this case potentially Glenfarne, receives cash money, today, with no product sold and no service rendered.' It seems the 45Q Credits can't be paid out until facilities to capture CO2 are built and operating.

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