My last article caused the governor’s aide in the Mat-Su Borough to ask me if I was afraid of carbon. I am not, and I told him so. That question led to an intense phone call about the LNG project, the kind of call that ends up revealing more than either side intended. What followed was forty minutes of an administration official telling a constituent that asking hard questions about HB 381 raises the risk that the legislation will not pass. Read that sentence again. The argument was not that my numbers were wrong. The argument was that the numbers being right was itself a problem for the bill.

That admission is worth sitting with before anything else in this piece, because it answers a question that should never need answering. If accurate information about a bill’s financial structure is capable of stopping that bill, the bill was never going to survive honest scrutiny in the first place. It was only ever going to pass by not getting any. Transparency was not the threat here. The absence of it was the strategy.

“It’s a Credit, Not a Handout”

The aide’s opening move was a vocabulary test. He asked if I knew the difference between a subsidy and a tax credit. I do. A subsidy is cash. A credit is a reduction in tax owed. He used that distinction to argue that calling Glenfarne’s federal benefits a handout was inaccurate, even socialist-coded, rhetoric borrowed from people who want the government controlling private enterprise.

The distinction he leaned on stopped mattering the moment Congress made these credits transferable. Under Section 45Q, if a developer does not owe enough federal tax to use its own credits, it can sell them to a profitable third party for cash. The market for this is real, documented, and growing. Industry tracking firms report transferable credits across IRA provisions trading in a broad range, commonly cited at 80 to 90 cents on the dollar depending on the seller’s profile, with some categories running higher still. A buyer like a bank or a retailer pays that discounted price, applies the full face value against its own tax bill, and pockets the spread. The seller, in this case potentially Glenfarne, receives cash money, today, with no product sold and no service rendered.

Whether the government writes a check or lets a private company print a federal certificate and sell it to a bank for cash, the effect on the public treasury is the same. The shape of the transaction changed. The economics did not.

GaffneyCline’s own presentation to the legislature does the math plainly for the capture scenario the company itself modeled: a facility capturing 7 million tonnes of CO2 a year, at the federal 45Q rate of $85 a ton, produces $595 million annually. That figure depends on Glenfarne actually building and operating capture at that scale, not on anything contracted or guaranteed today, but it is the company’s own consultant’s number, not an outside estimate, and it shows what the architecture is built to produce. That is not a tax break in the sense the administration wanted to defend. That is up to $595 million a year in a federally created, freely transferable asset, sellable for cash whether or not the company that earns it owes a dollar in federal tax. Calling that a credit instead of a subsidy is accurate bookkeeping. It is not an honest description of what actually happens to the money.

The state’s own tax structure compounds the same handout from the other direction. The Department of Revenue’s sensitivity modeling shows Mat-Su Borough’s cumulative local revenue from this project through 2062 running between $957 million and $1.906 billion under current property tax law, depending on construction cost overruns. Under the legislation the administration is pushing, that figure is flat at $191 million in every single scenario DOR modeled, regardless of how far costs run over budget. At the realistic high-overrun case, that is roughly 90 percent less than current law would deliver. The same legislative session debating this tax break watched the Mat-Su Borough Assembly close Larson, Meadow Lakes, and Glacier View elementary schools this year over a budget gap in the single-digit millions.

HB 381 does not just cap the dollar amount. It changes the formula schools are funded by. Sections 2 through 4 of the House Resources committee substitute exclude AVT-taxed project property from the calculation of full and true value used to set a borough’s required local contribution to school funding under AS 14.17.410. A smaller required contribution sounds like relief on its face, but the same full-value figure also caps how much a borough is permitted to contribute even voluntarily, and it does nothing to replace the revenue itself, which DOR’s own numbers show collapsing to a tenth of what current law would have delivered. The aide who told me my questions threaten this bill’s passage represents an administration asking the Mat-Su delegation to vote for a structure that locks in less school funding capacity from this project than current law already provides, in the same year three of that delegation’s own schools shut their doors for lack of a fraction of that difference.

Misstated Job Numbers

The aide’s second argument was that the project means thousands of jobs for Alaskans. I told him the math does not support that as written. Alaska’s own Department of Labor reports that 45 percent of North Slope oil and gas jobs were held by nonresidents in 2023, the most recent year for which comprehensive data exists, up from 37.4 percent for the oil and gas industry statewide the year before. The trend is moving fastest in exactly the category a pipeline build falls into. North Slope construction hiring of nonresidents nearly tripled in a single year, from 255 workers to 745, because project-based construction work is structurally suited to bringing in a mobile, temporary workforce rather than building a resident one.

When the aide answered that the state would simply train Alaskans for these jobs, I pointed out that Alaska has a thin track record on this front. The state has never built the large-scale industrial and pipeline trades training infrastructure this project would require. What exists today is a trickle, not a pipeline. A 12,000-job headline, repeated without ever being checked against who actually fills those positions, is not a jobs program. It is a number chosen because it sounds large, attached to a workforce reality that already runs close to half nonresident in the comparable job category, with the construction-specific share climbing faster than any other segment of the North Slope labor market.

The Class VI Wells Have Not Been Drilled. The Risk Is Real Anyway.

When the conversation turned to carbon storage, the aide dismissed the corrosion risk outright, telling me carbon dioxide is just plant food and cannot form an acid underground. That claim is not a matter of opinion. When CO2 dissolves in water, it forms carbonic acid. That is basic chemistry, not an environmentalist talking point. The real question is not whether this reaction happens. It does. The real question is what it touches once it happens.

No Class VI injection wells for this project have been drilled yet. Those wells will be sited wherever the actual storage reservoirs end up, and the EPA’s own Class VI permitting framework exists precisely to evaluate whether a given site can contain injected CO2 safely over the long term, including the question of what is already in the ground nearby. Cook Inlet has been drilled since the 1950s, and it carries decades of legacy wellbores sealed under standards set long before anyone was injecting pressurized, acidified fluid back into the rock. Whether any specific future injection site sits near enough to those older wells to put their casing and cement at risk is a siting question the Class VI process is built to answer, not something either side of this debate can responsibly declare settled before a single well has been permitted. the aide’s flat denial that the chemistry exists at all is the actual faulty science here, not the concern about it.

Not Even a Texas Standard

On the tax structure itself, the aide argued that Alaska’s Alternative Volumetric Tax simply matches how other major producing states like Texas and Louisiana already handle this. That comparison does not hold up against either state’s actual statute. Texas taxes oil and gas through county-level ad valorem property tax on equipment and reserves, layered with a state severance tax on production value. Louisiana taxes through its own severance tax plus an ad valorem property tax regime that a 2020 constitutional amendment expanded to cover reserves still in the ground. Neither state has ever replaced pipeline property tax with a flat per-volume throughput tax the way HB 381’s AVT does. One independent tracker covering this session described the AVT plainly as a novel, untried-in-the-U.S. alternative. If the comparison being offered is genuinely to other countries rather than other states, that should be named for exactly what it is: an admission that no other American jurisdiction has tested this structure, offered in defense of asking Alaska to go first.

What McCabe Already Said, and What the Governor’s Aide Confirmed

This is not the first conversation to surface what the public bill debate leaves out. Rep. Kevin McCabe wrote in April that Glenfarne would not be here without the ability to sequester CO2 on the slope, and that Japan would not buy Alaska’s gas or invest in a purchase agreement without CCUS. He said it in an exchange about an entirely different project, a proposed Railbelt coal plant, with no connection to AKLNG in the conversation’s stated subject. Nobody asked him to comment on Glenfarne. He brought it up himself, unprompted, while making a different point entirely. That is actually why this matters more, not less. A sentence volunteered in passing, about a project it wasn’t even nominally discussing, is harder to dismiss as a gotcha than an answer to a pointed question would have been. It is what sent me looking into the structure of this deal in the first place, since I did not know, until I read his own words, that he had already said this plainly. That sentence, from a sitting member of House Resources, says plainly that carbon sequestration and the federal credits attached to it are the actual structural reason Glenfarne is involved, not LNG export economics.

On the call, the governor’s aide told me the hydrogen hub is the real deal. I asked him directly whether the governor would say that to the legislators sitting on the HB 381 conference committee. He said no, because HB 381 is a tax bill. That is the entire transparency problem in one sentence. An administration official privately confirms the hydrogen architecture is genuinely central to this project’s value, while telling me in the same breath that the governor will not bring that fact into the room where the tax structure is actually being negotiated. The conference committee is finalizing thirty years of tax treatment for a project whose own administration will not name its real financial driver inside that room.

Your Great-Great-Grandchildren’s Liability

The carbon storage framework HB 50 created in 2024 does not transfer the stored CO2 to the State of Alaska, contrary to what gets assumed in casual conversation about this. Under AS 41.06.165, title to the carbon dioxide sits with the storage operator until the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission issues a certificate of completion, which by statute cannot happen until at least 50 years after the last injection. At that point, title transfers to whoever owns the pore space. The exact injection sites for this project have not been finalized, so I cannot say with certainty which specific parcel of ground ends up holding the gas. What I can say is that nearly all of Cook Inlet’s developed and historically leased oil and gas acreage, the 2.9 million acres in DNR’s own current leasing inventory, sits on state-owned submerged and onshore land, not private or federal land. If the eventual injection sites follow that same pattern, as the existing leasing footprint suggests they likely will, the pore space owner is the State of Alaska itself, the same way the state owns the mineral estate under most of its oil and gas leases. The legislature even classified the $2.50-a-ton injection charge as a royalty for permanent fund purposes, the same legal category used for oil and gas, which only makes sense if lawmakers were already treating the pore space the way they treat any other state-owned resource being leased out.

AS 41.06.170(c): Once a certificate of completion is issued, the department assumes primary responsibility for long-term monitoring and maintenance of the storage facility... The state, the department, or the commission is not liable for damages arising out of, or in any manner connected with, long-term monitoring and maintenance of a storage facility if the amount for the storage facility separately accounted for in the carbon storage closure trust fund... is unavailable or insufficient.

Read that provision closely and the actual design becomes clear. The state takes over monitoring duty permanently. The operator is released from liability only up to whatever sits in the closure trust fund. And the state has pre-emptively written into law that it bears no liability if that fund runs short. The surcharge that funds the trust is only collected for the first 12 years of injection, even though the completion clock does not even start running until decades later, whenever the last injection occurs. If a facility operates for thirty years, funding stops at year 12, while the exposure window does not begin until year 30, and the certificate of completion cannot issue until at least 50 years after that.

This is not environmental caution and it is not corporate accountability. It is the state collecting a tax credit-driven revenue stream now and writing the long-tail liability into statute as something nobody currently in office will ever have to answer for.

If something goes wrong in year 60 or year 80, a leak, a contamination event, a claim tied to induced seismic activity in a basin already known to be tectonically active, the law has already said the state is not liable if the trust fund cannot cover it. That leaves no statutorily assigned party clearly on the hook. Conservative governance does not look like this. It does not collect the near-term revenue and quietly assign the long-tail risk to people who had no vote on the bill that created it, because they will not be born for another two or three generations.

The Real Reason for the Anger

The aide’s central move, once the facts stopped going his way, was to call my position a socialist talking point, the same label project supporters have used against Sen. Bill Wielechowski for raising nearly identical concerns from the other side of the aisle. There is nothing socialist about asking a private developer to show its numbers before the state hands over thirty years of tax treatment. Demanding transparency, opposing corporate subsidy dressed up in credit language, and protecting a borough’s own tax base are not positions that belong to the left. They are the baseline requirements of a state taking its own constitutional maximum benefit clause seriously.

What this phone call actually confirmed is something more specific than a disagreement about labels. A sitting administration official acknowledged, out loud, that scrutiny from his own side of the political spectrum threatens the bill’s passage. That is not a defense of the legislation. It is a description of how fragile the public case for it actually is. If HB 381 cannot survive a conversation with a constituent asking where the money goes, it should not survive a conference committee vote either. The legislature is being asked to finalize a tax structure on a foundation that an administration official has now confirmed, in his own words, depends on the public not asking the questions that would unravel it. Transparency was never the threat to this bill. It was always the only thing that could have made it honest.