Where I Stand

I support opening the West Susitna for mining and resource development. I support the West Susitna Access Road. I support building a modern coal and biomass power plant to provide firm, reliable baseload power to the Railbelt, the mines, and whatever data centers choose to locate here. I support bringing data centers to Port MacKenzie and the Mat-Su Borough. These are real economic opportunities and they stand without help from green window dressing.

What I do not support is layering a $1.3 billion carbon capture system on top of a functional power plant to harvest federal tax credits. And what I especially do not support is pumping supercritical CO2 into a fault-propagation fold structure adjacent to one of the most seismically active fault systems in Southcentral Alaska to satisfy the ESG credentialing requirements of foreign capital.

Shell games have a way of taking legitimate development down with them when they collapse.

The Opportunity, and Where It Actually Belongs

The national conversation about data center siting has reached Alaska, and that is worth noting. But for commercial development, the right location is Port MacKenzie and the industrial areas Terra Energy Center Corporation has identified. Not military bases, and here is why that matters practically.

Commercial data center operators need clean, unrestricted access for remote hands and technical personnel around the clock. When something fails at 2am, and in data center operations something always eventually does, vendor technicians need to be on-site within minutes, not hours. They need commercial fiber paths they control end to end. They need a land position with no competing mission priorities that could reshape their access or footprint on short notice.

Military installations introduce base access protocols that create genuine friction for commercial operations. Getting a contractor or vendor technician badged, cleared, and onto an active military installation is not a quick process, and that delay is a serious liability for any facility promising the uptime levels commercial operators guarantee their customers. Base fiber is managed for military mission requirements, not commercial throughput, and routing commercial data traffic through it adds bureaucratic and technical layers that do not exist at a commercial industrial site.

Port MacKenzie is where the development conversation belongs. Thousands of acres already zoned for industrial use, an existing port, no access restrictions, and fiber paths the operator builds and controls. That is the clean site serious developers need, and it is already in the Mat-Su.

The Assembly’s 6-1 override vote authorizing a two-year marketing partnership with Terra Energy Center Corporation is the right call. The invitation to the market is appropriate, and the fundamentals behind it are solid.

Thirty-eight states are competing for data center investment by handing out hundreds of millions in tax exemptions and sales tax breaks. Alaska cannot win that race and should not try. It wins on what warm-climate states cannot manufacture with legislation: cold ambient air that eliminates the water and energy costs of cooling, designated industrial land, and a developing infrastructure base with room to grow. The natural advantage is the pitch.

Clearing the Air: Myth by Myth

A lot of what is circulating about data centers in the Mat-Su is wrong, some of it badly so. Each claim below gets a straight answer.

Myth: Data Centers Cause Cancer

No peer-reviewed epidemiological study has demonstrated that data center operations cause cancer. That is where the science stands in 2026.

The health concern that does appear in the research literature is more specific: air pollution from fossil fuel power plants and diesel backup generators supplying data centers in other regions. Nitrogen oxides and particulate matter from fossil fuel combustion are established health risks. That is not new information. It is the same reason air quality regulations exist around power generation generally.

The data center building does not cause cancer. The servers do not cause cancer. The power generation mix and diesel generator management are the variables that matter, and both are addressable through permitting and emissions compliance. For a cold-climate facility in an industrial zone with appropriate emissions management, the mechanism behind these claims simply does not apply.

Myth: Data Centers Emit Dangerous Radiation

Data centers communicate via fiber optic cables, not wireless transmission. Any electromagnetic field they produce is non-ionizing, low-level, and well within internationally accepted safety standards, no different from a standard office building full of computers. The radiation concern confuses data centers with cell towers or broadcast infrastructure, which are categorically different things.

Myth: Data Centers Raise the Air Temperature Around Them by Several Degrees

A paper claiming data centers create heat islands raising land temperatures by up to 9 degrees Celsius, affecting 340 million people, spread widely earlier this year and got uncritical coverage from CNN and others. The paper’s methodology does not support what was reported.

The paper measured land surface temperature, which is how hot a surface is to the touch when viewed from a NASA satellite, not air temperature, which is what humans actually experience. Building rooftops and parking lots run hotter to the touch than grass. That is not a data center problem. That is what happens when you build anything.

A detailed physics analysis by Andy Masley, using the paper’s own figures, showed that data center waste heat could account for at most 1 to 3 percent of the observed land surface temperature signal. The other 97 to 99 percent is simply that a building now sits where a field used to be. The paper does not control for this. It does not even consider it as a possibility.

A 9 degree land surface temperature reading on a commercial rooftop does not mean the air 100 meters away is 9 degrees warmer. If it did, the DC area would have the climate of Miami by now.

In Alaska the concern shrinks further still. Cold-climate facilities using free air cooling export far less waste heat than warm-climate facilities running mechanical cooling. The heat that is produced disperses into the same cold air that makes the facility efficient in the first place. In places like Scandinavia, data centers pipe surplus heat into district heating networks, turning a byproduct into a community asset. That option exists here too.

Myth: Data Centers Will Drain Local Water Supplies

The water concern is real in warm, water-stressed regions, and not by a little. Large evaporatively-cooled hyperscale facilities can use 1 to 5 million gallons of water per day, comparable to a small city. In places like Arizona or Northern Virginia, where facilities draw from the same aquifers and municipal systems as residential users, communities are right to push back.

Alaska is not those places. Cold climates cut through the water problem at its root. In warm climates, operators face a tradeoff: save water by running more electricity for mechanical cooling, or save electricity by evaporating more water through cooling towers. Alaska’s free air cooling eliminates both sides of that tradeoff at once. Modern closed-loop liquid cooling and immersion systems go further, circulating coolant in sealed loops that consume essentially no water at all.

The annual water footprint of a cold-climate facility is orders of magnitude smaller than a comparable warm-climate facility. Water use should still be a documented permitting condition, confirmed on an ongoing basis rather than assumed. Discharge quality matters too. Data centers that use water produce wastewater with treatment chemicals and concentrated minerals, and a serious development agreement should require real-time discharge monitoring as a standard condition.

Myth: Data Centers Create Unbearable Noise

The noise is real. HVAC systems, cooling equipment, and diesel backup generators during testing or outage events all produce it.

The engineering to manage it is equally real and well established. Acoustic modeling during design, setback requirements, physical sound barriers, and restrictions on generator testing hours are standard tools in any commercial development agreement. Port MacKenzie is an industrial port. Noise belongs in the permitting conditions, not in the category of unsolvable problems.

Myth: Harmonic Distortion Will Damage the Grid

Data centers run large numbers of power supplies, UPS systems, and variable frequency drives, all non-linear loads that introduce Total Harmonic Distortion into the AC waveform. Utilities track this carefully, and for good reason. Unchecked, excessive THD causes overheating and premature equipment failure.

The utility industry has been managing this for decades. IEEE 519 is the binding standard for grid interconnection. It is codified, enforceable, and universally applied. Double-conversion UPS systems, which are the industry standard in modern facilities, convert incoming AC power to DC and back, which inherently keeps harmonic content from internal loads off the grid. Active power filters do the same job in real time. Case studies show these systems can cut total current harmonic distortion from over 20 percent to under 2 percent.

This goes in the Matanuska Electric Association interconnection agreement as a hard compliance condition. Known problem, known solutions, standard deliverable.

Myth: Data Centers Drive Up Residential Electricity Bills

A 2026 analysis found retail electricity rates have tracked inflation over the past five years in most states. When rates do rise, the drivers are wholesale power prices, capital spending to replace aging distribution infrastructure, and government mandates forcing retirement of reliable generation sources. Data centers are not on that list.

A large data center is a stable, predictable baseload customer. That kind of load helps utilities plan capacity more efficiently and spreads fixed infrastructure costs across more electricity sales. Data centers also participate in demand-response programs, switching to on-site backup generation during peak stress events and freeing up grid capacity for other users.

For Alaska the argument is particularly pointed. Southcentral faces a projected power supply gap between 2027 and 2030 as Cook Inlet natural gas production declines. A large anchor industrial customer financing its own dedicated capacity helps close that gap without landing costs on the residential grid, as long as the power supply is structured correctly in the development agreement.

Myth: Data Centers Create Thousands of Permanent Local Jobs

A hyperscale data center is not a large ongoing employer, and anyone claiming otherwise is overselling it.

Construction brings real work. Electricians, ironworkers, equipment operators, structural workers, 18 to 24 months of it for a major facility. That is meaningful employment for Valley trades, and it should be in the conversation.

Once the facility is operational, the permanent staff is lean. Remote hands technicians, security personnel, facilities maintenance, likely measured in dozens rather than hundreds. That is the honest number, and it is worth saying so upfront rather than watching a community feel misled after the ribbon cutting.

The stronger economic argument is the one that lasts. Permanent property tax revenue funding borough services year after year. Power purchase agreements that anchor new generation capacity and benefit every Railbelt ratepayer. Construction activity that puts tradespeople to work during the build. Those are the real returns, and they hold up under scrutiny.

One more thing worth saying: the applications and services running through data center infrastructure, telehealth, remote work platforms, cloud services, digital commerce, benefit Alaskans as users, not just as potential employees. For a state where broadband and connectivity already shape economic opportunity in fundamental ways, having this infrastructure physically anchored here matters beyond what a headcount captures.

Myth: Taxpayers Pay for the Grid Upgrades Data Centers Require

Standard utility practice requires developers to fund substations, transmission upgrades, and dedicated lines at private expense. Those improvements are typically transferred to the utility afterward, becoming long-term public infrastructure assets built with private capital, not public dollars.

Myth: Data Centers Only Benefit Big Tech

Hospitals use data center infrastructure for real-time access to electronic health records. Banks process millions of transactions per second through it. Manufacturers run smart assembly lines on it. Every GPS lookup, school homework portal, telehealth appointment, and government database runs through data centers. They are the 21st-century equivalent of a power plant or water tower, foundational infrastructure for the entire economy.

The Competitive Case, Honestly

Alaska’s cold climate is the strongest technical asset in this conversation, and the advantage is not small. Free air cooling works year-round here, cutting both water consumption and energy use for cooling, the two largest operating costs for any data center. Thirty-eight states are handing out tax exemptions to compete for this investment. None of them can legislate their way to Alaska’s ambient temperature.

Port MacKenzie’s industrial land was set aside for exactly this kind of development. The zoning is already there.

Fiber is the honest gap. Data center investment at scale creates the economic justification for expanding subsea and terrestrial fiber infrastructure. The investment follows the anchor customer, and a committed large-scale tenant at Port MacKenzie would change the connectivity economics for the entire region.

Property tax is the most durable return. Data centers in Loudoun County, Virginia pay approximately $26 in taxes for every $1 in public services they consume, six times better than traditional manufacturing, generating roughly 38 percent of the county’s entire general fund revenue. That ratio holds regardless of how many people work there.

The Power Plant: Build the $2.2 Billion Version

Cook Inlet natural gas is declining on a documented trajectory. The supply gap between 2027 and 2030 is a real engineering problem. Imported LNG runs $7 to over $30 per million BTU. Local West Susitna coal and biomass comes in at roughly $4 per million BTU. That price stability is a genuine energy security argument, and it deserves to be made on those terms.

A modern supercritical coal and biomass facility without carbon capture costs approximately $2.2 billion. The version with the full carbon capture system attached costs approximately $3.5 billion. These are two different projects with two different risk profiles, and the $2.2 billion version is the one that should be built.

Supercritical combustion is not your grandfather’s coal plant. It runs meaningfully cleaner on particulates, sulfur dioxide, and thermal efficiency than older coal generation. The case for it is real. But that case has to stand without the carbon capture component. If it cannot, bolting on $1.3 billion of CCS infrastructure does not fix the underlying economics. It adds federal subsidy dependency and geology risk to a project that does not need either.

Work with Terra Energy as a genuine partner. The coal reserve in the Susitna Basin is substantial. The company has attracted serious capital. The supply problem the plant would solve is real. Push the conversation toward the project that stands on its own.

45Q: Corporate Welfare With a Fraud Problem

The 45Q federal carbon capture tax credit is presented as essential to project economics. The track record of that credit is not encouraging.

It started at $10 per ton in 2008. It climbed to $35 per ton in 2018 and $85 per ton in 2022. After four upward revisions over fifteen years, it has still not produced widespread viable carbon capture deployment without continued subsidy dependence. The market has been delivering the same verdict for fifteen years.

Between 2010 and 2019, companies claimed $894 million in 45Q credits. Federal auditors found that $531 million of those claims, more than half by dollar value, did not comply with EPA guidelines. The IRS rescinded the credits. There was no independent verification system. Companies self-reported sequestration volumes and no federal agency cross-checked the numbers.

The current administration’s EPA is now proposing to eliminate the Subpart RR reporting requirements that were the primary verification mechanism for CO2 sequestration claims. Treasury has issued a safe harbor allowing companies to self-certify using independent engineers instead. That is not a stronger oversight system. It is a weaker one, issued in response to the existing framework collapsing.

The projected taxpayer cost for 45Q over the next decade exceeds $25 billion, more than all oil and gas production subsidies combined.

After the 12-year credit window closes, there is no legal obligation for facilities to continue sequestering CO2. A project could collect credits for twelve years and resume unabated operations at that point.

Nobody in the project pitch is advertising what is actually driving the CCS component. The carbon capture system is not primarily for Alaskan ratepayers. It exists to satisfy the ESG credentialing requirements of the project’s actual financial structure. Glenfarne’s involvement reportedly requires the ability to sequester CO2, and Japanese LNG buyers need carbon credentialing to satisfy ESG requirements imposed by their own institutional investors. Alaskan ratepayers are not the primary audience for the carbon capture component. They are the ones being asked to carry the risk.

HB 50: The Liability Written Into Statute

Alaska’s legislature passed HB 50, the Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Act, in 2024, by votes of 37-3 in the House and 18-2 in the Senate. Senator Shelley Hughes, R-Palmer, voted yes while stating on the Senate floor that she believed it was a scam. Her reasoning: if people are willing to pay Alaska to store carbon, she was not going to turn the money down. A second Republican supporter described the tree bill component inserted to secure passage as “kind of a scam” as well. Thirty-seven to three is not consensus. It is what happens when not enough people asked the right questions.

Here is what the statute actually says about long-term liability.

Storage operators pay a surcharge into the Carbon Storage Closure Trust Fund for the first 12 years of injection operations. After year 12, the surcharge stops. The injected CO2 stays underground indefinitely. After a post-injection waiting period of at least 50 years, the storage operator can apply for a certificate of completion. When issued, title to the stored CO2 transfers to the pore space owner and the state assumes permanent responsibility for long-term monitoring and maintenance.

The statutory language is explicit: the state and the commission are not liable for damages if the trust fund amount is unavailable or insufficient.

The profit window is 12 years. The liability window is permanent. The legislature passed this 37 to 3.

The Beluga Basin Is the Wrong Experiment in the Wrong Place

The proposed sequestration target is the Beluga River gas field, a fault-propagation fold structure associated with right-lateral motion on the Castle Mountain Fault, one of the most seismically significant fault systems in Southcentral Alaska. The USGS characterizes the Cook Inlet basin as an area of intense tectonism expressed as seismic activity and volcanic eruptions. The 1964 Good Friday Earthquake was a magnitude 9.2. This is ground zero for seismic hazard in North America.

University of Alaska research found that faults in this basin have the potential to slip depending on pore pressure and CO2 injection rate, the exact variables that large-scale sequestration would alter over decades. Oklahoma’s far less tectonically active geology produced a five to ten-fold increase in seismicity from saltwater injection. Fracking operations by one of Cook Inlet’s own operators were correlated with 77 earthquakes in Ohio. We are proposing supercritical CO2, not saltwater, at industrial scale, 60 pipeline miles from Anchorage.

The Beluga reservoir architecture compounds the problem. The producing interval consists of dozens of stacked, discontinuous channel-belt sandstone beds, heterogeneous, lenticular, and laterally discontinuous. CO2 plume migration is inherently difficult to predict and contain in that architecture.

When these concerns were raised publicly, the response was that unnamed scientists in a legislative committee were not worried. No names, no studies, no methodology, no site-specific geological assessment. If the geology genuinely supports safe large-scale injection operations here, those names and studies should be easy to produce. They have not been produced.

The Beluga field is 40 miles from Anchorage. This is the wrong experiment in the wrong place.

What Good Development Terms Look Like

Supporting development does not mean signing a blank check. A serious development agreement should require:

Acoustic impact assessment as a binding condition with operational restrictions on diesel generator testing hours.

Water use documentation and discharge quality monitoring. The footprint for a cold-climate facility should be minimal and should be confirmed on an ongoing basis rather than taken on faith.

IEEE 519 harmonic distortion compliance as a hard MEA interconnection condition.

Local hire commitments for the construction phase tied to state-certified apprenticeship programs.

Power supply structuring that protects residential ratepayers through dedicated industrial capacity and separate power purchase agreements that do not land on the residential distribution grid.

Grid upgrade costs borne by the developer, not the ratepayer.

The Mat-Su is a serious partner in this conversation. Requiring serious terms demonstrates exactly that.

The Bottom Line

Alaska has real assets. The West Susitna has real coal. Port MacKenzie has real industrial land. The Railbelt has a real power problem. Cold climate, designated land, a workforce ready to build, and connectivity that grows with investment. None of that requires a federal subsidy story or a carbon credentialing exercise to hold up.

Build the power plant. The $2.2 billion version, fueled by local Susitna Basin coal at $4 per million BTU rather than imported gas at $7 to $30 or more. Work with Terra Energy toward a project whose economics stand without the CCS component and the 45Q dependency it requires.

Attract the data centers to Port MacKenzie on real advantages. Get the permitting conditions right. Structure the power supply to protect ratepayers.

And be straight about what is not being done: pumping supercritical CO2 into a seismically active basin adjacent to a major fault, on behalf of a tax credit with a documented fraud rate exceeding 50 percent by dollar value and no guaranteed future, creating a permanent liability for Alaska taxpayers after the 12-year profit window closes.

Real resource revenue in Alaska comes from extracting things of genuine physical value from the ground. The market for stored carbon dioxide is a policy construct. When that policy changes, as 45Q already has four times since 2008, the revenue adjusts or disappears. The liability written into HB 50 does not adjust. It stays with Alaska taxpayers permanently.

Build it real, or don’t build it at all.

Dana Raffaniello is a Republican from Palmer. Not affiliated with any commercial interest in the West Susitna development area or any competing energy project

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