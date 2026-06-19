Natural gas is a commodity. It trades on volume and proximity to market, not on scarcity or specialty value. Qatar, Australia, the U.S. Gulf Coast, and a dozen other suppliers compete on the same global spot price, and the margins on commodity LNG are thin by the standards of any other energy investment. Glenfarne’s own consultant told the Alaska Senate Finance Committee on May 27 that gas “is not the driver” of this project’s economics and that it “is not worth much.” Nobody followed up. Nobody asked what was worth much instead.

That single exchange should have ended the urgency argument the day it happened. Instead, the governor and the operator have spent the special session telling Alaskans the opposite: that a market window is closing, that delay is costly, that the legislature must act now or lose the opportunity. If the commodity itself is not the driver, the market-window argument is being made about a product nobody involved says is actually driving the deal. That is not a minor inconsistency. It is the entire justification for the speed at which this bill has moved, collapsing under testimony supplied by the people asking for the speed.

What the governor has said, and not said

Governor Dunleavy has been publicly describing a different project than the one being sold to the legislature since at least December 2022, when he published an op-ed on RealClearEnergy titled “Alaska’s Map to Clean Hydrogen Leadership.” He wrote that natural gas is a key ingredient for hydrogen production and that Alaska is positioned to compete because of its geology suited for carbon capture. That same month, the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation submitted a concept paper to the U.S. Department of Energy describing a hydrogen production hub at the Nikiski terminal, fed by North Slope gas through the AKLNG pipeline, sequestering captured carbon dioxide in underground formations. He has traveled to Japan twice promoting this combination of LNG, hydrogen, and carbon management to the same audiences AGDC now cites as the urgent buyers.

None of that record describes a commodity gas sale. It describes a credit-generating industrial process that happens to use a gas pipeline as its delivery mechanism. The governor has had this language available to him for four years. He has not used it once during the special session to explain why the bill needs to pass in 30 days, then 30 more.

What Glenfarne has said, and not said

Glenfarne released a public cost range for the project for the first time on June 4, more than two weeks into the special session that was supposedly urgent enough to require it. The range carried no stated cost class, no contingency methodology, and no independent verification. The company has not produced the detailed economic model its own consultant told the Legislative Budget and Audit Committee in December could not yet be contemplated. It has not stated, anywhere on the public record, whether its Nikiski terminal is designed to produce clean hydrogen, what volume, or what share of the project’s financing case depends on it.

A company asking a state legislature to permanently restructure property tax law in 30 days ought to be able to answer what the project actually produces. Glenfarne has not answered that question once.

The deadline that explains everything else

There is exactly one date in the public record that explains a 30-day clock with any precision. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed July 4, 2025, set December 31, 2027 as the construction commencement deadline for the Section 45V clean hydrogen production tax credit. Alaska’s special session legislation sets its own construction trigger at January 1, 2028. Those are the same deadline, stated in two different documents, by two different governments, eighteen months apart.

The 45V credit pays up to $3 per kilogram of qualifying clean hydrogen for ten years to projects that begin construction before that date. At the production volume AGDC itself proposed to the Department of Energy, that credit is worth up to $1.5 billion a year. No fiscal note before the Alaska Legislature has ever quantified it. No committee chair in either chamber has asked Glenfarne whether it applies.

This is the urgency. Not a market window for a commodity that Glenfarne’s own adviser says is not the driver. A federal construction deadline attached to a credit program that has never been named on the floor of either chamber.

That deadline determines whether the operator captures roughly a billion and a half dollars a year for a decade, and it has nothing to do with whether Cook Inlet runs short of gas or whether Asian buyers sign contracts in 2026 instead of 2027.

The House had a reason to rush. The Senate does not.

The House passed its version of HB 381 on a deadline the governor set, under pressure from an operator who needed a bill before this legislature adjourned. Whatever the merits of that bill, the House’s incentive to move fast tracked Glenfarne’s incentive to move fast, and the result was a floor amendment package that cut the alternative volumetric tax to six and thirteen cents per thousand cubic feet, deleted the municipal equity option, and exempted the credit-generating infrastructure from local taxation, all without a single corrected fiscal note showing what those rates would actually produce.

The Senate’s incentive is not the same. The Senate does not answer to Glenfarne’s construction calendar. It answers to Alaskans who will live with this tax structure for the next thirty years. There is no version of the Alaska Constitution’s mandate to develop resources for the maximum benefit of the state’s people that requires the Senate to match the House’s deadline because the House’s deadline happened to align with a federal tax credit window the House was never told about either.

The Senate has the leverage here, and the leverage is time. The 45V deadline is the operator’s problem, not Alaska’s. A developer that needs to break ground by January 1, 2028 to preserve a tax credit worth $1.5 billion a year does not walk away from a negotiation because Alaska takes a few more months to see the complete financial picture before voting. The IRS five percent safe harbor provision lets a developer lock in 45V construction eligibility through equipment purchases alone, without breaking physical ground, which means even Glenfarne’s own federal deadline does not require the legislature to act on the timeline it has been given.

What the Senate should actually do

Stall it. Not to kill the pipeline. To find out what it is.

Demand the complete economic model GaffneyCline told the Legislative Budget and Audit Committee in December did not yet exist. Demand a fiscal note that quantifies the 45Q and 45V credit streams instead of pretending they are not part of the deal. Demand to know whether the Nikiski terminal is designed to produce hydrogen, and if so, at what volume, and what becomes of the credit revenue once it exists. Demand the AGDC-Glenfarne governance and collateral agreements that have been withheld from legislative review since at least February under a confidentiality framework the bill’s own drafters now claim does not permit hiding exactly this kind of information.

None of that requires opposing the pipeline. Alaska’s gas is real. Alaska’s geology is real. The case for connecting a stranded resource to a paying market is legitimate on its own terms. What is not legitimate is permanently surrendering the state’s taxing authority over that resource on a clock set by a deadline the people asking for the vote will not name, for a commodity their own consultant says is not the point.

If LNG were actually the driver, the governor and the operator would be making the LNG case. They are not. They are describing carbon capture geology, hydrogen production volumes, and federal trade missions, then asking the legislature to vote as if none of that exists. The Senate does not owe Glenfarne the same rush the House gave it. It owes Alaskans the complete picture before it signs away thirty years of tax authority on a project nobody in government will fully describe.

Dana Raffaniello lives in Palmer, Alaska. He works as a network engineer, reads Alaska energy legislation closely, and publishes analysis of its fiscal and structural implications at raff6482.substack.com. He is running for the Mat-Su Borough Assembly, District 2. He has no commercial interest in any energy project discussed in this analysis