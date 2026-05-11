Kevin McCabe published two pieces this week about Republicans shooting at each other inside the wagon circle while Democrats govern. He’s not wrong that there’s a wagon circle. He’s wrong about who’s inside it and which direction the guns are pointed.

Here’s what the circle actually looks like.

The wagons are drawn tight. Inside are the party apparatus, the district chairs, the preferred candidates, the people who decide which names go on the slate the night before the convention. They’re not shooting at each other. They’re doing fine. What they’re doing is shooting outward at precinct leaders who ask inconvenient questions, at grassroots candidates who didn’t come through the approved channel, at delegates who show up to a convention expecting the process to be what it says it is on paper.

The “infighting” Kevin is describing? A significant chunk of that is the people outside the wagons trying to get in through the front door through conventions, precinct elections, and Assembly races, and getting told the door is already spoken for.

Kevin says the base should hold legislators accountable through their districts. Solid advice. Except at this same convention they gutted Section 7. Section 7 was the rule that allowed districts to censure or sanction legislators who caucused with Democrats. That authority now sits exclusively with the SCC, centralized into the same apparatus that has been producing the losses Kevin is complaining about. And with a $375 convention fee, most of the people who would have objected weren’t even in the room. They didn’t just close the door. They took the key away.

Here’s a concrete example of what that looks like in practice. Governor Dunleavy vetoed SB64. The majority of Kevin’s own constituents supported that veto and opposed the bill. Kevin wanted to override it. When I said publicly that the Governor was right and we should start from scratch with real reform legislation, Kevin blocked me from his Substack. The same Kevin who just published two pieces about how the problem with Alaska Republicans is that they don’t tolerate disagreement.

That’s not accountability. That’s the circle enforcing its own perimeter.

The scoreboard Kevin cited is real. A decade of losses across Alaska. What’s missing from his analysis is a simple question: who was running the apparatus during that entire losing streak? It wasn’t the grassroots activists he’s criticizing. They weren’t inside the circle. They were the ones being told to wait outside.

Twenty-one percent of state convention delegates just voted for a different direction without a party machine, without organizational backing, without weeks of institutional support behind them. Kevin calls that friendly fire. I call it the base sending a message in the only language that gets through.

The wagon circle is real. The question is whether you’re inside it making the decisions or outside it being told the decisions have already been made.

I know which side I’ve been on. And I know which side I don’t trust.