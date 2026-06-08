The gas treatment plant Glenfarne intends to build on the North Slope captures carbon dioxide from raw natural gas before it enters the pipeline. That is a real engineering requirement. Raw North Slope gas contains roughly 10 to 12 percent CO2 by volume, and it has to come out before the gas can travel 800 miles without freezing valves or corroding pipe. The capture happens regardless of any policy choice Alaska makes. It is physics, not politics.

What is not physics is the accounting built on top of that capture. At $85 per metric ton under the Inflation Reduction Act’s expanded Section 45Q credit, the Gas Treatment Plant’s projected seven million metric tons of annual CO2 sequestration generates approximately $595 million per year in federal tax credits over a 12-year credit window. That is roughly $7.1 billion in total Treasury transfers from the federal government to whoever holds the credit claim, paid against a national debt that now exceeds 100 percent of GDP, borrowed at interest, carried by taxpayers who had no seat at the table when this structure was designed.

The project’s GaffneyCline advisers acknowledged the monetization mechanics in their written responses to the House Resources Committee in April. They confirmed that monetizing 45Q credits is “challenging” and that “complex tax mechanisms are often seen, such as ownership of the CO2 removal plant through a Tax Partnership.” They noted credits are typically worth 80 to 90 cents on the dollar when sold to third parties.

GaffneyCline Response to Questions Raised at House Resources Committee Meeting, April 10, 2026, page 1, on file with the Alaska Legislature as exhibit to HRES hearing on HB 381.

What they did not say, and what no committee member has asked, is how Alaska’s revenue position changes depending on which of the available monetization structures Glenfarne actually chooses. That distinction matters more than anything else in the amendment packet the House is now considering.

There are two primary paths for monetizing the $595 million annual credit stream. Under the partnership flip structure established by IRS Revenue Procedure 2020-12, the project owner forms a partnership with a tax equity investor and allocates 99 percent of the tax credits to that investor in exchange for upfront construction capital. The IRS respects that allocation as agreed in the operating agreement rather than requiring proportional distribution by actual ownership interest. Under this structure, Glenfarne books the construction capital, the tax equity investor books the credit stream, and Alaska has no revenue claim on either side of the transaction. The second path, made available by the IRA’s transferability provisions, allows Glenfarne to sell the credits directly to any third-party buyer for cash at market price, currently trading at 93 to 96 cents on the dollar.

Representative Josephson’s Amendment 18 to CSHB 381 attempts to reach this revenue. It creates a new Alaska tax of 12.5 percent on amounts a person “earns and receives from the federal government as a credit against federal income taxes under 26 U.S.C. 45Q.” The instinct is correct. The drafting leaves the credit stream largely untouched.

The problem is a single carve-out written into the amendment’s operative text: the tax does not apply to “a credit received by a person as the result of a transfer of a tax credit.” That sentence describes the most likely transaction structure. If Glenfarne forms a partnership and allocates 99 percent of the 45Q credits to a tax equity investor at closing, before operations begin, before the first ton of CO2 is captured, the investor receives the credits as the result of a partnership allocation that functions operationally as a transfer. Alaska’s 12.5 percent tax applies to Glenfarne’s residual share of $595 million annually: a fraction of the credit stream rather than a meaningful portion of it. If Glenfarne sells the credits outright under the IRA’s transferability provisions, the buyer receives them explicitly as the result of a transfer. Alaska collects nothing. The amendment taxes the form of 45Q monetization that sophisticated project finance operators are least likely to use, and exempts the forms they are most likely to use.

The efficiency of the physical process is immaterial to the financial return because the financial return is paid by the federal Treasury on production tonnage, not on climate outcomes. The system is extraordinarily efficient at transferring public money to private accounts. It is extraordinarily inefficient at everything else it claims to do.

There are other gaps the amendment packet leaves entirely unaddressed. The 45V Clean Hydrogen Production Tax Credit pays up to $3.00 per kilogram of clean hydrogen produced over a 10-year window. It appears nowhere in the 142 pages of amendments. The GTP’s carbon capture function is precisely what enables downstream hydrogen production to qualify for the 45V credit by driving lifecycle emissions low enough to reach the qualifying threshold under the GREET model. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed July 4, 2025, moved the 45V construction commencement deadline to December 31, 2027, the same deadline the HB 381 and HB 2001 legislation tracks. No amendment names hydrogen, ammonia, or Section 45V. No Department of Revenue fiscal note models it. No committee has asked Glenfarne whether 45V credit revenue appears in its project financial model.

The passthrough entity income tax in SB 280 version H addresses a related but distinct gap. Under current Alaska law, only C-corporations pay corporate income tax, meaning Glenfarne’s LLC and partnership structures avoid Alaska corporate income tax on project income entirely. The SB 280 provision would tax oil and gas passthrough entities at C-corporation rates. That is a legitimate revenue measure and it would generate meaningful returns. But it reaches ordinary project income, not the federal credit streams, and it applies only if Glenfarne shows taxable income in Alaska, which project finance structures are specifically designed to minimize through depreciation, debt service deductions, and intercompany arrangements.

None of this is illegal. The architecture was deliberately constructed through 18 years of federal legislation, each expansion following a lobbying campaign that peer-reviewed research documents at $954 million in total industry expenditures across 54,243 contacts of senior government officials. The IRA provisions that made 45Q transferable and created 45V were the culmination of that campaign, signed in 2022, the same year the AKLNG project was reconstituted around Glenfarne and the carbon capture revenue model. The One Big Beautiful Bill tightened the construction commencement deadline in 2025, converting a theoretical financial opportunity into the specific 30-day urgency the Governor’s special session is built around.

Consider what the physical process actually delivers once the federal credit accounting is set aside. Producing hydrogen from North Slope natural gas through autothermal reforming for export to Asian markets requires roughly 66 percent more gas as feedstock than simply burning the gas directly for heat, before accounting for the additional energy the carbon capture equipment itself consumes. The liquefaction step to prepare hydrogen for ocean shipping consumes another 30 to 40 percent of the hydrogen’s energy content at cryogenic temperatures before it reaches a vessel. The round-trip energy efficiency from North Slope wellhead to usable energy at a Japanese industrial facility, routed through blue hydrogen production and liquefaction and shipping, runs at roughly 25 to 35 percent in the best case. Direct LNG export from the same gas stream to the same end users would deliver 70 to 80 percent of the gas energy value to the destination. The hydrogen pathway loses roughly half the energy value of the gas compared to LNG, before any capital cost comparison.

The only reason to build it anyway is that the $3.00 per kilogram 45V credit is paid on production tonnage at the GTP, not on energy delivered at the destination. The credit does not measure climate outcomes. It does not penalize energy waste. It does not require the hydrogen to displace a carbon-intensive energy source at the other end of the shipping lane. It pays on production, and the physics of waste in the delivery chain is invisible to the calculation.

Alaska’s legislature is being asked to ratify the final piece of this structure without having been shown what the structure is worth to the parties who designed it. The Department of Revenue projects $15 million per year to the state at full operations under the Republican floor amendment’s AVT rates. The Municipal Advisory Group’s 2014-2016 negotiation with the project’s own predecessor sponsors produced agreement on $628 million per year. The 45Q credit stream, if Alaska could reach it through a correctly drafted tax on the transaction rather than the originator, would approach the MAG baseline on its own. The 45V credit stream, unquantified and unaddressed in every committee room of both chambers, would exceed it.

The machine is not broken. It is working exactly as designed. American taxpayers service the debt that funds the credits. Alaska taxpayers carry the permanent geological liability enacted under HB 50. Alaskan ratepayers receive gas at prices a tariff structure the RCA has not yet approved. The question Alaska’s legislature has not yet placed on the record is a simple one: whose design is this, and why is Alaska being asked to make it work?

Contact your legislators at akleg.gov or call the switchboard at (907) 465-4648.

Published at raff6482.substack.com