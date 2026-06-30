TRANSPARENCY VS. POLITICAL GAMES

When you stand up for local taxpayers and demand transparency on major state legislation like HB 381, career politicians get defensive.

Recently, a sitting State Representative slid into my private messages to interrogate my military background, looking for an angle to undermine my voice.

Let me save them the investigation: My record is, and always has been, completely public.

I proudly served 12 years in the U.S. Marine Corps as an Electronic Warfare Technician, exiting as a Sergeant during the 1992 post-Cold War drawdown.

You can read my full, first-person account of my journey from Brooklyn to servicing flight lines during Desert Storm right here on Must Read Alaska: https://mustreadalaska.com/from-brooklyn-to-the-flight-line-a-marines-unplanned-journey/

Since my military service, I have spent my career engineering the satellite, optical, and IP networks that bring broadband internet backbone across the tundra, coastlines, and right here to the Mat-Su Valley.

I do not hide behind political games, and I will not be intimidated for asking tough questions about how state tax policy impacts our local communities.

I am running to bring that exact same hands-on, practical problem-solving to our Borough government because I do not just look at broken systems, I fix them.