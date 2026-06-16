Dana Raffaniello

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WTPA: We the People Alaska's avatar
WTPA: We the People Alaska
12h

Great review of the AKGOPhers Dana. They’ll blow it off of course. They are morally and ethically bereft. They have made their deals. The representative republic is coopted and owned. Their motivations are unknown, but their allegiances evident, and it surely does not conform to Article VIII of The Alaska State Constitution or oath of office.

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