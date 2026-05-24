The word “loyalty” gets used a lot in local Republican politics. Mike Bowles has used it against people in District 25 who raised questions about his Assembly ordinances. He has used it to frame his primary challenge against Representative DeLena Johnson. He has used it to dismiss documented structural criticism as the work of people who are not team players.

It is worth slowing down and asking what loyalty actually means in this context, because the documented record tells a specific story, and it is not the one Bowles is selling.

Is This What Loyalty Looks Like?

His District 25 party chair position was handed to him by the same establishment gatekeepers he now performs opposition to. His Assembly seat came from a one-year bridge election in November 2025, a truncated term designed to fill a vacancy, not a full four-year mandate.

That is the network that elevated him. The same network whose infrastructure he is now using to challenge a sitting Republican Minority Leader, whose household is directly connected to the party position Bowles was given.

Whatever word you want to use for that, “loyalty” is not the first one that comes to mind.

The Assembly Record

Between November 2025 and May 2026, Bowles introduced three major legislative items at the Mat-Su Borough Assembly. None of them survived contact with legal or fiscal reality.

His first library content ordinance would have removed all materials depicting sexual acts from all five borough libraries, blocking access for adults and children alike. The underlying concern was not without legal foundation. Alaska statutes do criminalize the distribution of certain sexually explicit material to minors, and that statutory framework provided a legitimate basis for targeted, legally defensible action. People who had studied both the relevant Alaska statutes and federal case law on content-discriminatory library policies, including municipal defeats in Texas and Arkansas, offered Bowles a path that would have worked. He declined to engage with it.

The approach that was working ran through the borough’s existing Request for Reconsideration process, building toward a procurement standard that would stop the borough from purchasing sexually graphic illustrated material with public funds in the first place. That approach did not require removing materials from adult access, did not trigger First Amendment exposure on behalf of adult patrons, and was gaining traction. Bowles’ sweeping ordinance handed the opposition a civil liberties narrative, mobilized hundreds of residents to fill Assembly chambers in opposition, and froze the internal review process that had been producing results. The procurement work went back to square one.

The borough attorney characterized Bowles’ criminal obscenity claim as legally unsupported on the record. That is the same borough attorney whose office later declined to analyze the structural problems with OR 26-032, telling the people who raised the legal questions to go hire their own counsel rather than performing the legal review that is the assembly’s legal team’s actual function. The pattern across both situations is consistent: the borough’s legal office was not a resource available to those raising good-faith structural concerns, only to those whose concerns had already been framed in ways the establishment found acceptable.

The pattern with his second library ordinance, targeting a specific book called “Let’s Talk About It,” followed the same line. He introduced it, declared the book criminally obscene, and withdrew it before a vote without stating a reason, even though the borough attorney had already corrected the criminal obscenity characterization on the record.

Two ordinances. Two withdrawals. No stated reasons. No engagement with the people offering a legally viable alternative. And a grassroots procurement effort set back to the beginning.

Ordinance 26-032: The Sales Tax Problem

Bowles introduced Ordinance 26-032 in March 2026, proposing to eliminate the borough’s areawide property tax and replace it with a 6.5% sales tax. He framed it as opening a discussion on property tax relief.

A formal analysis submitted to the public record documented several structural problems with the ordinance. The fiscal note filed with the bill contained blank fields, meaning the Finance Department had no historical data to support the revenue projections. The Finance Department’s own internal modeling from February 2026 projected the 6.5% sales tax would generate approximately $118.5 million annually. Eliminating the areawide property tax removes $125.5 million. That is a day-one deficit of roughly $7 million, before accounting for any transition costs.

The ordinance also contained no severability clause. If a court struck down the sales tax portion, the property tax prohibition would remain standing on its own, leaving the borough with no legal authority to fund schools, roads, or emergency services through either mechanism.

Medical services are defined in the bill but not exempted. Every component of a hospital visit, including facility fees, surgical fees, and imaging, would be subject to a 6.5% tax under the ordinance’s current text.

The borough manager’s office noted the stacking effect on city residents. Wasilla shoppers would face an effective 9% combined sales tax. Palmer shoppers would face 9.5%. Anchorage charges zero municipal sales tax. A McDowell Group study commissioned by the borough had already documented the commerce migration risk this creates.

A formal legal inquiry submitted to the borough attorney regarding these structural issues was declined. The attorney’s response indicated that this type of analysis had not been requested for OR 26-032, and that anyone wanting such a review should hire their own counsel.

The Blocked Alternative

In May 2026, another Assembly member introduced Ordinance 26-065, a targeted alternative that would have addressed the same assessment problem Bowles identified without the structural risks.

OR 26-065 proposed a $75,000 owner-occupied homestead exemption, directly reducing the taxable assessed value of primary residences. For a home assessed at $246,000, the taxable base drops to $171,000, producing an annual savings of roughly $636 at the current mill rate. It paired this with a 1.5% sales tax that explicitly exempted sales occurring inside city limits, preventing the double-taxation problem that makes OR 26-032 damaging to Palmer and Wasilla businesses.

On May 19, during the same meeting where OR 26-032 was scheduled for public hearing, Bowles used a procedural mechanism to block OR 26-065 from even being formally introduced. He stated he would never support adding a sales tax on top of property taxes, even though OR 26-065 was designed to prevent exactly that stacking effect for city residents.

Public testimony at that meeting pointed out the contradiction between Bowles’ stated goal of opening a broader discussion and his procedural blocking of the only alternative on the table. The Assembly voted 4-3 to reconsider and introduce OR 26-065. In closing comments, two of the three who initially voted against introduction stated they would support the bill on its merits. Bowles, speaking last, expressed visible frustration and characterized the alternative bill as an attempt to replace his.

That is what he meant by open discussion. Discussion, on his terms, about his bill.

The HB 195 Problem

Bowles’ stated justification for primarying DeLena Johnson is her vote on House Bill 195, the pharmacy practice expansion bill. He has described it as a vote to expand chemical abortion access through pharmacies.

The roll call does not support that characterization. Johnson voted NO on HB 195, consistent with the GOP Minority Caucus position she leads.

Beyond the vote record, Representative Elexie Moore of Wasilla successfully introduced an amendment during the legislative process that explicitly prohibited pharmacists from prescribing or administering any drugs subject to the FDA’s Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies protocol. Mifepristone is locked behind that federal REMS protocol. Moore’s amendment is in the bill that passed. The conservative protection Bowles claims was absent from HB 195 is in the statute.

The two Mat-Su representatives Bowles has attacked most directly over this bill are the ones who produced the only durable conservative outcome from the entire process. Moore got enforceable protective language into state law. Johnson held her caucus. Bowles contributed nothing to that legislative result and is now misrepresenting both of their records to justify entering a race.

The Convention Question

In May 2026, the Alaska Republican Party held its state convention in Soldotna. The accountability candidate for party chair, Zack Gottshall, ran on a platform of doing more to hold Republican legislators responsible for working across the aisle rather than advancing conservative priorities. Warfield beat Gottshall 165 to 45.

The motion to add “granting personhood of the unborn at conception” to the party platform failed 89 to 109.

Convention registration pricing remained in the $275 to $375 range at a Soldotna field house, the same pricing structure documented as a grassroots access problem after the 2024 convention at the Captain Cook Hotel in Anchorage. For comparison, Texas Republican convention registration runs roughly $79. Michigan’s is about $50.

The Alaska Watchman published an opinion piece in April 2026 noting plainly that the ARP has no real system to hold elected officials accountable, and that when officials feel they can act with impunity, it is because the institution that supported them lacks enforcement mechanisms.

Bowles is a product of that institution. He was elevated by it. He is using its infrastructure to run a primary challenge built on a misrepresented vote record.

When Bowles calls critics disloyal, he is using the language of an establishment that just voted 165 to 45 against the candidate calling for legislative accountability, and 89 to 109 against its strongest available pro-life platform language, while charging grassroots activists $300 or more to participate in that process.

What Juneau Would Look Like

The Alaska House has 40 members. Passing anything requires 21 votes. That is not a preference or a strategy. It is the constitutional arithmetic of the chamber.

A legislator who dismisses documented legal analysis as disloyalty, blocks competing ideas through procedural mechanisms while claiming to want open discussion, attacks fellow Mat-Su Republicans publicly over a vote he has mischaracterized, and cannot maintain an ordinance through a single legal review cycle does not have the coalition instinct or the procedural discipline that Juneau requires.

Mat-Su’s funding for roads, bridges, schools, and public safety runs through the state capital budget. That budget is built through logrolling and mutual trust. Representatives who make enemies of their own regional delegation do not protect their district’s funding. They lose it quietly, line item by line item, while posting on social media about how the system is rigged against them.

District 25 has a sitting House Minority Leader. Whatever her limitations, she holds a caucus leadership position that gives the district a seat at the table during budget negotiations. Replacing her with someone whose demonstrated legislative style produces introduced-and-pulled ordinances, blocked alternatives, and publicly misrepresented vote records is not an upgrade for the district. It is a downgrade dressed in campaign language.

On the Loyalty Question

Reading the legislation is not disloyalty. Studying the fiscal math on OR 26-032, documenting it in a formal memo submitted to the public record, and testifying at the May 19 Assembly meeting using verified numbers from the borough’s own Finance Department is not disloyalty. Raising the structural contradiction between Bowles’ stated goal of open discussion and his procedural blocking of OR 26-065 is not disloyalty. The Assembly voted 4 to 3 to reconsider, and OR 26-065 will compete alongside OR 26-032 at the June 16 public hearing. That outcome happened because someone did the work.

That is what working for the district’s actual interests looks like. It does not require a title or a party position. It requires reading the documents, doing the math, and putting accurate analysis where it can be used.

Pointing out that an ordinance carries a $7 million day-one deficit is not disloyalty to conservative governance. It is what protecting the conservative movement’s credibility actually requires.

The disloyalty question worth asking is a different one. What do you call accepting a party chair position from the establishment network connected to the very household you are now challenging, on the basis of a vote she did not cast the way you are describing it?

On August 18, all District 25 voters, regardless of party, participate in Alaska’s top-four open primary. The top four vote-getters advance to the November 3 ranked-choice general election, where the seat is actually decided.

That means Bowles’ Assembly record is not a question only Republicans will answer. Every District 25 voter will evaluate whether the candidate asking for their support in August has demonstrated the legislative discipline, fiscal rigor, and coalition instinct that the Juneau assignment requires. The documented record on all three of those measures is in the public file.

The conservative movement in Mat-Su does not have votes to waste on a candidate who has not yet demonstrated he can move legislation through a seven-member Assembly, let alone a forty-member House chamber where 21 votes is the only number that matters.

Sources: ADN, Mat-Su Sentinel, Alaska Public Media, Must Read Alaska, Alaska Watchman, Alaska Legislature basis system, Matanuska-Susitna Borough public meeting records, and documents submitted to the public record of the May 19, 2026 Assembly meeting.