Representative McCabe asked a fair question in “What’s Your Plan?” He wrote that opposition without an alternative is not a policy, only an objection. He is right about that much. So here is our answer, in the same spirit he asked the question, because the choice in Alaska is not between reflexive no and rubber stamped yes. There is a third option, and it is the one I have spent the last year documenting: development that survives scrutiny, structured so the public actually understands what it is paying for and what it is getting in return.

One correction before we get to the plan itself. Representative McCabe writes that there is one question he keeps asking that almost nobody seems willing to answer. That framing isn’t accurate. We did answer, in specifics, in print, more than once. The answer wasn’t silence. It just wasn’t the answer he wanted, and it got blocked rather than engaged.

There’s a harder question underneath that one, and it’s not really about McCabe personally. It’s about the Mat-Su House delegation as a whole. The same lawmakers who talk about schools needing to open, troopers needing to answer calls, and roads needing to be plowed also voted for a bill that strips this borough’s own taxing authority over the largest infrastructure project in state history and replaces it with a discretionary, capped grant fund the legislature isn’t even obligated to fund every year. That isn’t a hypothetical tradeoff. It’s the same lawmakers simultaneously arguing the budget can’t survive saying no to projects, and voting for a tax structure that gives the state and this borough less revenue than current law already provides. If the budget math is as tight as the delegation says it is, a vote that shrinks the revenue base deserves the same scrutiny as a vote to reject a project outright. We’re pointing that out because it needs to be said, and because our own delegation doesn’t seem to like it when it is.

Here is our plan.

On the Alaska Gas Line and HB 381

We oppose the Alternative Volumetric Tax for the AKLNG pipeline as HB 381 structures it. Not because we oppose the pipeline. Because a volumetric tax carved out for one company invites exactly the equal protection exposure the record already shows: TAPS, Red Dog, and any future large processor at Port MacKenzie or in the West Susitna corridor can make the same “similarly situated” argument the bill’s own justification hands them, under Alaska’s Uniform Application Clause, Article VIII Section 17, and the Alaska Supreme Court’s holdings in State v. Erickson and State v. Enserch Alaska Construction. The bill’s own disclaimer, that the structure “shall not serve as precedent,” is a legal argument, not a legal shield.

Our plan keeps the existing 20-mill ad valorem framework in place. No new volumetric tax chapter, no second tax track for a court to sort out later. In its place: a construction-phase abatement tied to an actual throughput trigger rather than an arbitrary year count, and a market-correction mechanism that steps the mill rate down if a reference price index drops a defined percentage and stays down for two consecutive quarters, then restores it once prices recover. That protects developer margin during a genuine downturn without rewriting how Alaska taxes pipeline property for the next three decades.

And if anyone still wants to build an AVT-style mechanism, for this project or any future one, it does not belong riding on emergency special-session legislation. It gets its own bill, its own committee hearings, its own fiscal note, and full public disclosure of what it is actually built to replace, the same standard the Governor and House majority just applied when they stripped the pass-through income tax out of conference committee on July 16.

On the Federal Credits Nobody Disclosed

Before Alaskans are asked to accept any tax structure, the numbers belong on the table. The 45Q credit stream, worth roughly $595 million a year by DOR’s own modeling range, and the 45V hydrogen credit, potentially worth $1.5 billion a year, never appeared in a Department of Revenue fiscal note before this legislature voted. Combined, the exposure could approach $2 billion a year at the statutory ceiling. That omission removed the leverage the state needed to negotiate proportionate value for the tax authority it is giving up. Our plan starts with disclosure. If a project’s economics depend on federal credit architecture, the legislature needs that number before it votes, not after.

On Carbon Capture and the Terra Energy Center

Representative McCabe lists the carbon sequestration project dying as one of the losses opponents need to account for. Our answer is that Alaska should not be enabling it in the first place, and the record explains why.

A bipartisan federal review found that between 2010 and 2019, nearly 90 percent of 45Q tax credits claimed failed to comply with EPA reporting requirements, with just 10 taxpayers accounting for 99 percent of everything claimed. That is a program with a documented history of paying out credits nobody verified.

Even where credits are claimed correctly, the premise fails on its own terms. Carbon capture consumes 15 to 25 percent of a plant’s gross output just to run the equipment, a figure Representative McCabe himself has publicly conceded belongs in any honest rate analysis. Making up that lost output means burning more fuel, which means more mining and more transportation, both of which produce additional carbon before the capture system does anything. Multiple peer-reviewed studies on this exact tradeoff have found that a plant with carbon capture attached produces higher total lifecycle emissions per delivered kilowatt-hour than the same plant without it, once that fuel penalty is counted.

A subsidy built to reduce carbon that instead can increase it, while paying out on incomplete verification nearly nine times out of ten, is not a policy failing at the margins. That is a program structured to be gamed, and Alaska has no obligation to build a state tax structure that feeds it. If the carbon sequestration project dies because Alaska declines to subsidize a mechanism that fails its own stated test, that is not a loss column. That is the state doing its job.

On Ratepayers and the Gas Treatment Plant

There’s a second cost hiding in plain sight. AGDC’s own materials describe the North Slope Gas Treatment Plant, which it calls “Arctic Carbon Capture,” as conditioning gas to LNG specification, not pipeline specification, 800 miles from the LNG plant at Nikiski. That location is chosen for 45Q credit geography, since CO2 has to be captured at the point of separation to qualify for the credit at the wellhead injection rate. The result: in-state Alaskans, who only need pipeline-quality gas to heat their homes, get billed as if every cubic foot needed LNG-grade purity. It didn’t. It needed to be LNG-grade so the CO2 stream qualified for the credit.

Our plan treats gas at the North Slope only to pipeline-transport specification. The additional purification to LNG-grade purity happens at Nikiski, immediately before liquefaction, where it is actually required. That specific cost, and the CCUS system tied to it, gets allocated to the LNG export tariff paid by the buyers of that LNG, not smeared across the general pipeline toll that in-state ratepayers are stuck absorbing.

This is where the whole picture closes. Nobody outside Glenfarne knows whether the pipeline is competitive without the 45Q architecture, because the documents that would answer that question have not been produced. GaffneyCline’s own report to the legislature names Worley as the firm doing Glenfarne’s independent capital cost update, expected in December 2025. That study has never been disclosed. GaffneyCline’s own advisor was asked directly what carries the project’s value if gas itself is not the driver, in his words, and declined to specify. Be honest with us, and we can make this work. Show the Worley numbers. Show the margin modeling. Until that disclosure happens, our plan is narrower and does not require trusting anyone’s math: exclude the LNG-spec processing plant from the rate base applied to in-state gas.

On the West Susitna Access Road

Representative McCabe named West Susitna Road specifically as one of the projects that gets opposed before anyone finishes reading the proposal. Our plan is not opposition. It is a specific financing mechanism that avoids the two things that actually make projects like this controversial: state general fund risk and federal strings.

AIDEA already has the authority under AS 44.88.172 to develop the West Susitna Access Road as a development finance project, and has already submitted the Section 404 Clean Water Act permit application for the corridor. Our plan is for AIDEA to own and finance all 100 miles, the same DeLong Mountain Transportation System model that has financed the Red Dog Mine access road since 1989: $267 million in AIDEA capital, repaid entirely through tonnage tolls, now paying annual dividends back to the state. No state highway dollars. No general fund appropriation.

Keeping federal highway transportation grants out of the project matters for a specific reason, not a generic one. The moment federal transportation dollars enter a road segment, that segment becomes subject to Davis-Bacon prevailing wage requirements, Buy America material sourcing restrictions, and federal geometric design and management standards that attach to the asset permanently. None of that touches the environmental permitting every road of this length already has to complete. The Section 404 permit and NEPA review are legal requirements attached to the land and water, and they apply regardless of who pays for the road. Keeping federal highway funds out avoids federal programmatic control. It does not avoid environmental review, and it was never supposed to.

Our plan funds the road through three revenue streams: industrial and resource development users pay access fees scaled to weight, trip frequency, and road capacity consumed, since commercial users generate the economic activity that justifies the road; utility and pipeline right-of-way fees from any transmission or energy infrastructure sited along the corridor; and a lower, flat-rate recreational access fee, calibrated to the state park model Alaskans already understand, covering the marginal cost of maintaining recreational use rather than subsidizing industrial use. A formal, borough-designated reserved recreation zone across the corridor’s initial miles keeps public access to the six million acres this corridor opens a matter of affirmative policy, not an afterthought contingent on industrial approval.

That is a complete answer to the budget question Representative McCabe is actually asking. The road gets built, it opens the mineral district and the port, and it does not cost the state or the borough a dollar of general fund money to do it.

On Data Centers

I personally support data center development in Alaska. But as an Assembly member, my personal view is secondary to the people I represent, and the people of this borough have been clear they do not want data centers built the way they’ve been proposed. Representing them means carrying that position forward, not overriding it.

That means real conditions, not just a no. Our plan is that any data center proposal in this borough has to clear three requirements: bring its own power rather than drawing down Railbelt capacity residents already depend on, stay clear of residential neighborhoods through explicit zoning rather than case-by-case variances, and operate under enforceable local water use limits tied to actual supply capacity, not a developer’s self-reported projection.

There is a fourth condition. A data center that sells services to, or hosts data for, customers in the European Union can be pulled into EU ESG compliance obligations, including the Empowering Consumers for the Green Transition Directive taking effect this September, backed by the threat of fines against the company’s European revenue. That is a foreign regulatory body effectively dictating how a facility in the Mat-Su Borough sources its power and reports its environmental compliance. It is the same dynamic already driving carbon capture requirements onto AKLNG, where a foreign buyer’s ESG compliance department, not Alaska policy or geology, sets the technical requirements a project has to meet. If a data center’s business model requires EU ESG compliance, it needs to locate somewhere that arrangement makes sense. This borough answers to Alaska law and its own zoning, not to a foreign compliance regime routed through a private company’s balance sheet.

These conditions belong in borough code, not informal practice. A formally adopted ordinance is a defensible line against three pressures at once: state preemption, federal preemption, and a foreign regulatory regime working through corporate compliance requirements instead of any government action at all.

Finish the Thought

Representative McCabe is right that the state budget does not disappear because a project gets voted down. We agree completely. The Permanent Fund Dividend, the Talkeetna Trooper Post, Willow’s fire station, none of that pays for itself through opposition alone. But the same logic cuts both ways. A yes that is not transparent about what it costs, who it benefits, and what legal exposure it creates is not a plan either. It is a press release with a ribbon cutting attached.

Our plan is development Alaska can actually defend: the existing tax structure instead of a single-project carve-out, full disclosure of the federal subsidies and internal cost studies driving a project’s economics, enforceable local conditions on data centers, and Alaska deciding its own energy and land use priorities instead of importing someone else’s. That is not an objection. It is a policy, and we are glad to put it next to his.