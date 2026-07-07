Every legislator who has voted for HB 381 has offered some version of the same reassurance: this is a pipeline bill, narrowly tailored to one project, with legal protections in place to keep it that way. The preceding piece in this series, “The Paper Shields,” examined those protections and explained why neither the “not precedent” clause in Section 1(c) nor the Project Labor Agreement requirement in Section 36 accomplishes what it claims to accomplish as a constitutional matter. This piece takes the next step. If those shields are as legally hollow as the documented record suggests, what actually happens to Alaska’s industrial tax system when other operators decide they want the same treatment AKLNG received?

The answer is not that the Alternative Volumetric Tax disappears. Courts are unlikely to strike the AKLNG AVT down. The answer is that the AVT spreads. Alaska’s Uniform Application Clause does not allow the state to grant a favorable tax structure to one large-scale resource infrastructure project and then deny equivalent treatment to other projects that are constitutionally similar. Once a court determines that a second operator is similarly situated to AKLNG under Article VIII, Section 17, that operator is entitled to equivalent tax treatment. The AVT does not contract. It expands. And the revenue consequences of that expansion dwarf anything associated with the AKLNG project itself.

Courts are unlikely to strike the AKLNG AVT down. They are more likely to extend it. That is the fiscal consequence nobody in the administration has been asked to model.

What the Bill Actually Does to Alaska’s Tax Structure

HB 381’s Version Q replaces the standard 20-mill property tax under AS 43.56.010(a) with a throughput-based volumetric tax for AKLNG. The AVT rates in Section 43.59.020 begin at $0.062 per thousand cubic feet before the LNG plant is operational and step up to $0.106 per thousand cubic feet after, with an additional $0.106 layer after ten years of LNG plant operations and another $0.212 layer beginning January 1, 2060. Each rate adjusts annually for inflation between one and three percent.

To understand why this creates an expansion problem, compare it to what 20-mill property assessment generates on comparable infrastructure. A facility with a full and true assessed value of $1 billion pays $20 million annually under the standard AS 43.56 framework. The same facility under a throughput-based AVT pays a fee determined by volume of product moved, regardless of what the underlying asset is worth. For a capital-intensive, low-throughput facility, the AVT can represent a fraction of what standard property assessment would generate. The financial incentive for any operator with a high-value, lower-throughput facility to shift from AS 43.56 to an AVT equivalent is substantial, measured not in thousands of dollars but in tens of millions annually.

By enacting this structure for AKLNG, the legislature has created a two-tier industrial property tax system in Alaska statute for the first time. Tier one: AKLNG under the AVT. Tier two: everyone else under 20-mill assessment. Article VIII, Section 17 of the Alaska Constitution requires that laws governing natural resources apply equally to similarly situated entities. A two-tier system cannot survive that requirement indefinitely if other resource operators can demonstrate they belong in the same tier as AKLNG.

Article VIII, Section 17, Alaska Constitution: Laws and regulations governing the use or disposal of natural resources shall apply equally to all persons similarly situated with reference to the subject matter and purpose to be served by the law or regulation.

The Expansion Sequence, Step by Step

The constitutional pathway for expansion is straightforward and documented in the case law the state’s own legal counsel cites. An operator with large-scale resource infrastructure currently taxed under AS 43.56 reviews Version Q, identifies the conditions under which AKLNG qualified for AVT treatment, and evaluates whether its own project can approximate those conditions. The operator is not seeking to invalidate the AKLNG tax structure. Invalidation produces nothing for the challenging operator. What produces something is a court ruling that the operator is similarly situated to AKLNG and therefore constitutionally entitled to equivalent treatment.

That ruling does not require the court to find that the state did something wrong in passing Version Q. It requires only that the court apply Article VIII, Section 17 as written: laws governing natural resources must apply equally to similarly situated parties. The Alaska Supreme Court established the relevant equal protection sliding scale in State v. Erickson, 574 P.2d 1 (Alaska 1978), confirmed and applied to a labor-condition wrapper in State v. Enserch Alaska Construction, Inc., 787 P.2d 624 (Alaska 1989). The state must demonstrate that the classification, AKLNG in tier one, the challenging operator in tier two, bears a fair and substantial relationship to a legitimate public purpose. The administration’s two available arguments for why that relationship exists are the “not precedent” declaration and the PLA requirement. The preceding piece explains why each carries documented legal vulnerability under the Erickson and Enserch frameworks.

Once one operator obtains a court ruling extending AVT treatment to its project, the ruling is available as authority for every other similarly situated operator. The expansion does not require repeated rounds of litigation to full conclusion. The first ruling changes the legal landscape for every operator whose counsel reviews it.

Which Operators Have the Standing, the Incentive, and the Record to Pursue This

The Trans-Alaska Pipeline System’s owners pay 20-mill property taxes on assessed values running into the billions of dollars annually. TAPS is a pipeline transporting Alaska’s natural resources from the North Slope to Valdez. AKLNG is a pipeline transporting Alaska’s natural resources from the North Slope to Southcentral and eventually to an export terminal. The functional parallel is direct. TAPS operators would argue they are similarly situated to AKLNG under the Uniform Application Clause, that the PLA requirement is not constitutionally meaningful given TAPS’s own longstanding Project Labor Agreement, and that the “not precedent” clause does not bind the court’s constitutional analysis. The financial benefit of shifting TAPS infrastructure from 20-mill assessed value taxation to a throughput-based volumetric fee is substantial enough to justify significant legal expenditure.

Red Dog Mine, operated by Teck Alaska Incorporated, extracts zinc and lead concentrate from state resources in the Northwest Arctic Borough, processes them on site, and exports through the AIDEA-owned DeLong Mountain Transportation System. Red Dog pays AS 43.56 property taxes on its mine facilities and processing plant to the Northwest Arctic Borough. Its operator already operates under a Collective Bargaining Agreement with the United Steelworkers that includes apprenticeship provisions. Its transportation infrastructure involves a state public corporation, AIDEA, as owner of the access system, paralleling AGDC’s role in AKLNG. Every element of the state’s constitutional defense of AKLNG’s separate tax class, the public corporate wrapper, the royalty resource connection, and the PLA requirement, has a documented analog in Red Dog’s existing operational structure.

Donlin Gold, a large-scale gold mining project in the Yukon-Kuskokwim region, is in advanced permitting and has received federal authorization. Its infrastructure would include processing facilities on a scale comparable to large-scale resource extraction projects. Its developers are represented by NovaGold Resources and Barrick Gold, both of whom maintain legal teams with constitutional litigation capacity.

The West Susitna mineral corridor is the most directly relevant case for Mat-Su Borough specifically. Nova Minerals is pursuing development of the Estelle gold and antimony project in the upper Susitna drainage. Antimony is a federally designated critical mineral with active Department of Defense investment in domestic supply chain development. A processing facility or refinery built at or near Port MacKenzie to serve West Susitna mineral extraction would involve the same functional architecture as AKLNG: extraction of Alaska’s natural resources, processing through large-scale capital infrastructure, and transportation to market. That operator would arrive at a constitutional challenge with a facially strong similarly-situated argument and, given antimony’s critical mineral designation, a public purpose argument at least as compelling as any offered in defense of AKLNG’s classification. The PLA argument fails against a West Susitna mineral operator on exactly the same grounds it fails against Red Dog, because the mining sector already operates under collective bargaining agreements with apprenticeship provisions as a matter of ordinary commercial practice.

A West Susitna critical mineral processor would arrive at a constitutional challenge with a public purpose argument at least as compelling as anything offered in defense of AKLNG’s separate tax classification.

What the Legislature Has Not Been Asked to Answer

Every fiscal note attached to every version of HB 381 models AKLNG’s revenue contribution under the proposed AVT structure. No fiscal note models what happens to Alaska’s industrial property tax base if the AVT is extended to TAPS, Red Dog, Donlin, or a West Susitna mineral processing facility through successful constitutional litigation. That gap is not incidental. It is the central fiscal question the bill raises, and it has never been presented to the Department of Revenue for analysis.

The legislature is being asked to permanently restructure the foundational layer of Alaska’s industrial taxation without a revenue impact analysis of the single most likely downstream consequence of that restructuring. A fiscal note that models AVT expansion to comparably situated operators would show the state and municipalities losing general fund and local property tax revenue measured in hundreds of millions of dollars annually, not as a worst-case projection but as the constitutional consequence of equal treatment applied to the existing industrial landscape. That analysis does not exist in the public record. No legislator has demanded it. No administration official has offered it.

What Expansion Means for Mat-Su Specifically

The Mat-Su Borough’s long-term industrial revenue base depends on the West Susitna Access corridor and the mineral development it enables. If a West Susitna mineral processing facility successfully claims AVT treatment equivalent to AKLNG, the borough loses not just the standard 20-mill property tax on a high-value processing facility but potentially the negotiating leverage that Payment in Lieu of Taxes agreements depend on. A court ruling establishing AVT entitlement for a future operator determines what that operator owes. It removes the implicit acknowledgment of a higher underlying tax obligation that makes a PILT negotiation workable, leaving the borough with a throughput fee on infrastructure whose assessed capital value could run into the hundreds of millions, without a clear pathway to recover the difference for the communities that infrastructure affects.

The school funding formula compounds this. Sections 2 and 3 of Version Q exclude AVT-taxed project property from the full and true value calculation used to determine a school district’s required local contribution under AS 14.17.410(b). If that exclusion extends to future West Susitna industrial operators through AVT expansion, the formula impact extends with it. The Mat-Su Borough closed three elementary schools this year over a budget gap measured in single-digit millions of dollars. The revenue at stake in a comprehensive AVT expansion across the borough’s future industrial base is measured in hundreds of millions. Those are not the same order of magnitude, and the legislature that voted for the bill creating this exposure represents the same constituents who watched those schools close.

The Question the Administration Has Not Answered

Every legislator who has told constituents this is just a pipeline bill has offered a reassurance that depends on the constitutional shields holding. The Paper Shields examined those shields and found them legally vulnerable. This piece has identified the operators who have the standing, the financial incentive, and the factual record to test that vulnerability in court and has described what happens to Alaska’s industrial tax infrastructure if they succeed.

The administration’s response to this analysis, if it offers one, will likely fall into one of two categories. It will either argue that the constitutional shields are stronger than this analysis concludes, which requires engaging the Erickson and Enserch frameworks in detail rather than asserting the conclusion. Or it will argue that the fiscal consequences of expansion are overstated, which requires producing the fiscal model that has never been commissioned. Either response would represent progress over what the public has received so far, which is an assurance that the “not precedent” language takes care of it and that other operators simply cannot demand the same deal.

The Alaska Constitution does not work that way. Article VIII, Section 17 does not contain an exception for projects the administration prefers to keep in a separate class. Courts apply the Uniform Application Clause to the facts presented, and the facts that would be presented in a constitutional challenge by TAPS operators, Red Dog, Donlin, or a West Susitna mineral processor are facts the administration has had two special sessions and a conference committee to address. The question of how AVT expansion will be prevented has not been answered publicly. It deserves an answer before this bill becomes law.

Dana Raffaniello lives in Palmer, Alaska. He works as a network engineer, reads Alaska energy legislation closely, and publishes analysis of its fiscal and structural implications at raff6482.substack.com. He is running for the Mat-Su Borough Assembly, District 2. He has no commercial interest in any energy project discussed in this analysis.