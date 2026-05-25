Dana Raffaniello

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WTPA: We the People Alaska's avatar
WTPA: We the People Alaska
16h

Yet they have NGOs and foreign entities dump volumes of legislation and presentations in committee hearings….

When they’re wrong they’re wrong. Now they want one sided struggle sessions and gaslighting, passive aggressive dismissal of any and all information.

Using AI is a way to sort, categorize and evaluate pertinent information.

They can’t argue against it so in the Alinsky instructed manner, they wish to bypass the citizen in favor of NGO stakeholders, foreign raider investors etc.

Again, there’s a spectacular difference between resource and infrastructure development and blatant exploitation.

These legislators have become business agents for stakeholders at incredible cost to citizens that they are supposed to represent.

If these meat puppets can make us sit through endless hours of grant driven university pablum that we had to pay for and stakeholder sales jobs, by God they can listen to what their constituents took the time to compile and present in the balance!

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