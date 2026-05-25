An argument has been made publicly, by at least one elected official, that constituents who use AI tools to research and respond to legislation are not engaged in authentic political communication. The case is framed around fairness to legislators. AI can produce a polished, statute-citing rebuttal in thirty seconds. A conscientious official who tries to answer every point seriously may spend hours doing so. And so, the argument goes, officials who decline to treat AI-assisted constituent writing as genuine engagement are holding a defensible line.

It is an argument worth examining against the actual record, because the pattern it describes is not new and did not start with AI tools. For years before large language models existed, constituents who found things in public documents and brought them into policy discussions ran into variations of the same response. The finding was disputed. When the primary source was produced, a procedural explanation emerged. When the procedural explanation failed, the conversation moved to a different forum where the same question could not follow. The tools available to constituents have changed. The response to constituents who use them has not.

How you get buried before you start

When a significant bill moves through committee, the documentation does not arrive as a single readable package. Constituents trying to follow along encounter the original bill, then a committee substitute, then a sectional analysis of the substitute, then fiscal notes from multiple agencies filed on different dates, sometimes updated mid-hearing. Agency response letters follow. Then consultant presentations. Then written answers to committee questions filed days after the hearing where the questions were asked. Then a comparison document showing what changed between the original version and the latest committee substitute, which requires you to have already read both versions to understand what the comparison is telling you.

The public comment window opens and closes while some of this is still accumulating.

Complex legislation involving multiple agencies, private developers, federal credit programs, and international financing arrangements produces complex documentation. None of that is necessarily by design. But the practical effect is consistent: the people who can synthesize the full picture in real time are the ones with institutional resources. Staff. Agency officials who prepared the documents. Lobbyists and consultants whose job is to know every version of the bill as it moves.

A constituent who works a full day and reads what she can find at night is already behind before she starts. AI tools compress the time required to synthesize that volume. That is the capability the argument against AI-assisted constituent analysis is actually targeting, because speed is what narrows the gap between a constituent working alone and a committee with professional support.

The courts already settled the blocking question

The idea that elected officials can decide which constituents deserve a response, and manage or silence the rest, has been tested in court repeatedly and the results are not ambiguous.

In March 2024, the United States Supreme Court ruled unanimously that public officials conducting government business on social media can be held liable under the First Amendment when they block people for policy disagreement. That ruling came out of cases involving a school board in California and a city manager in Michigan. Federal appeals courts in three separate circuits had already reached similar conclusions before the Supreme Court weighed in. The ACLU has said that being blocked from a public official’s page is one of the most common complaints they receive nationally.

In West Virginia, a county commissioner was sued for blocking a constituent who posted questions about a financial audit on his official page. In Alaska, a Superior Court judge found that a sitting legislator was acting in an official capacity on a public forum when he blocked someone for disagreeing with him on state fiscal policy. The Alaska Legislature responded with a rule: block a constituent from an official page and you forfeit state-funded legal defense. The legislator whose page triggered that rule then asked the court to make the state pay his legal bills regardless.

What triggered the blocks in these cases was not abuse or harassment. It was policy disagreement. Questions about public money. Comments on a dividend. That is the consistent thread across California, Michigan, Missouri, West Virginia, and Alaska, and it is why the question eventually required a unanimous Supreme Court ruling to begin addressing.

When officials lose that legal fight, the next move has been to migrate to unofficial platforms where the same blocking behavior carries no First Amendment consequence. Personal Substack. Personal Facebook. From those platforms, the argument about AI tools gets published. The mechanism changes each time. What it is protecting stays the same.

What is sitting in the public record

Dig into the documentation on Alaska’s LNG and carbon storage legislation and here is what the numbers show.

The Alaska LNG project pairs a gasline and export terminal with a carbon capture and sequestration component at the Gas Treatment Plant. The CCS component is structured to generate 45Q federal tax credits, currently valued at approximately eighty-five dollars per metric ton of sequestered CO2. At the scale being discussed for the GTP, that credit flow runs to hundreds of millions of dollars annually, collected by the project operator over the credit window.

Alaska’s royalty rate on the injection rights, as written into the enrolled statute, is $2.50 per ton. That figure was amended down from a higher number during Senate floor consideration. The enrolled bill reflects the lower rate.

So look at what that arithmetic produces. The federal government pays the operator roughly eighty-five dollars per ton using a credit that requires Alaska’s geology to function. Alaska collects $2.50. The gap between those two numbers is where the financial architecture of this project actually lives, and it is not a characterization. It comes directly from the enrolled bill text, the 45Q valuation framework, and the agency fiscal notes.

Pull back one more layer and it gets clearer. Buried in the project’s own defense, offered publicly by supporters explaining why the structure made sense, is the disclosure that the developer would not participate without the ability to sequester CO2, and that the primary international buyers would not commit to purchase agreements without carbon credentialing satisfying their ESG requirements.

If you follow that thread to where it leads, the carbon capture and sequestration component of this project is not primarily there to benefit Alaska ratepayers or even primarily to generate 45Q revenue. Its function is to satisfy the environmental credentialing requirements of foreign institutional investors and overseas LNG buyers operating under ESG mandates from their own markets. Alaska provides the geology, carries the seismic and geological risk of injection into a tectonically active basin, holds the long-term monitoring liability after the operator’s surcharge obligation stops at year twelve, and collects $2.50 per ton for that entire package.

That finding came from reading the enrolled bill and the disclosures the project’s own defenders made in public exchange. When the royalty rate was raised in discussion it was disputed. When the enrolled bill was produced the dispute ended. The explanation offered was that the wrong file had been consulted.

The argument against AI-assisted constituent analysis followed shortly after.

Publications that show both sides are doing their job

When a publication prints competing analyses of the same legislation from writers who disagree, it is giving readers what they need to evaluate whose reading holds up against the primary documents. That is harder to manage than writing to an audience that already agrees with you, on a platform you control, where you decide who gets to respond.

Alaska energy policy involves genuine tradeoffs. The Railbelt has a documented gas supply problem. How that gets solved, on what terms, and who carries the risk when revenue projections do not materialize are questions that belong in public debate. A reader who sees only one perspective on a question of that complexity is not being served. A reader who can compare competing analyses against the same underlying documents can make her own judgment.

Publications willing to create that comparison are doing what journalism is supposed to do. Officials who have migrated to controlled platforms to avoid exactly that kind of comparison understand what is at stake.

The premise worth stating plainly

Representative government is a simple arrangement. The people who send someone to a legislature to vote on their behalf are entitled to honest answers about what that person is doing there. The official works for the constituent, not the other way around.

When an official starts deciding which tools constituents are allowed to use to understand legislation, which platforms count for engagement, and which categories of analysis are too polished to deserve a response, that arrangement has been inverted. The official is no longer accountable to the constituent. The official is managing the constituent, deciding what questions reach her and in what form.

There is a straightforward way to evaluate whether that is happening. When a constituent produces a finding from primary documents and the response engages the finding on the merits, the relationship is intact. When the response questions the tool that produced the finding without contesting the finding itself, the finding is probably correct and the official knows it.

The enrolled bills are public. The fiscal notes are public. The royalty rates are in the statute. The liability structure is in the statute. The consultant presentations are in the committee record. Anyone willing to dig through the volume can find what is there.

The question that has come out of that digging and has not received a direct answer is simple. Why does the operator collect approximately eighty-five dollars per ton in federal tax credits generated using Alaska’s geology while Alaska collects $2.50? If there is a policy justification for that arrangement, it should be statable in writing with the relevant citations attached.

What has been produced instead is a published case for why the people asking the question are not asking it the right way. That is not an answer. And the question does not become less relevant because the answer is uncomfortable.

Dana Raffaniello | Palmer, Alaska

Not affiliated with any commercial interest in any energy project discussed herein.