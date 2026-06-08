The pipeline runs through Mat-Su Borough. Not through Anchorage. Not through a suburb. Through roughly 180 miles of Mat-Su land, corridor infrastructure that will require permitting, road crossings, right-of-way management, emergency response capacity, and community disruption during construction that the borough’s residents and taxpayers will absorb for years. Under Alaska’s existing oil and gas property tax law, that infrastructure would generate property tax revenue calibrated to the asset’s actual assessed value over the life of the project. The Department of Revenue modeled that number in its own benefit analysis for HB 381. Under current law, Mat-Su Borough would receive $957 million cumulatively through 2062.

Under the Republican floor coalition’s amendment package, that number drops to $191 million.

The $766 million difference is not an abstraction. It is the measurable cost of specific legislative choices made by Representatives Stapp, Allard, Bynum, Moore, and Tomaszewski, several of whom represent constituencies that include Mat-Su or Interior communities hosting pipeline infrastructure. Those choices are documented line by line in the amendment packet filed June 8, 2026. None of them have put this number on the record. None of them have explained why Mat-Su Borough should receive less from a project running through its territory than Anchorage receives from a project that does not touch it at all.

That last fact deserves its own sentence. Under the AVT revenue table in DOR’s own analysis, Anchorage was projected to receive $36 million in cumulative pipeline AVT through 2062 via the per capita Community Assistance formula. Mat-Su, which hosts roughly equal pipeline mileage to the North Slope Borough’s share of the main line corridor, receives $31 million from the same analysis. The city with no pipeline infrastructure receives more than the borough the pipeline runs through. The per capita formula advantages population concentration over physical burden, and Anchorage’s population is roughly three times Mat-Su’s. The formula was not designed to compensate host communities. It was designed for general municipal revenue sharing. The coalition applied it to pipeline infrastructure anyway.

Before the Republican floor amendments, the version G committee substitute for HB 381 offered Mat-Su and every other municipality something the AVT formula structurally cannot: a choice. Section 6 of the version G CS created AS 29.45.085, which gave any municipality that exempted project property from standard taxation a second path. Instead of accepting the AVT distribution, the municipality could by ordinance elect to receive an equity interest in the project property itself, proportional to what the property tax value would have been, with ownership rights, distribution rights, voting rights, governance participation, and contractual standing consistent with other equity holders.

That is not a fringe concept. It is standard practice in every major LNG jurisdiction outside the United States. GaffneyCline’s own written responses to the House Resources Committee in April acknowledged that equity participation by host governments is common internationally, and cited Papua New Guinea LNG’s provincial equity structure as a comparable model. For Mat-Su, an equity interest in pipeline property traversing 180 miles of its territory would have meant a claim against the asset itself rather than against its output, standing in any financing or restructuring, and access to the project’s books in ways that an AVT recipient simply does not have.

GaffneyCline Response to Questions Raised at House Resources Committee Meeting, April 10, 2026, page 1, on file with the Alaska Legislature as exhibit to HRES hearing on HB 381.

The Republican floor coalition’s Amendment 5 deleted it entirely. The operative instruction at Page 2, line 8 through Page 3, line 27 reads: “Delete all material.” The Stapp summary letter confirms the intent in plain language: the amendment “removes Sections 3, 4, and 5 from the bill relating to municipal equity sharing.” What replaces it in the T.59 floor amendment is a much narrower provision directing AGDC to offer municipalities “an opportunity to purchase a portion of the corporation’s right to acquire additional equity interest in the natural gas project not exercised by the corporation, through an entity managed by the corporation.” A municipality may not acquire a direct interest under this subsection. That is not equity. That is a subordinated option on whatever AGDC chooses not to exercise, held inside a vehicle AGDC manages, on terms AGDC controls.

The equity deletion is the largest single harm, but it is not the only one the coalition’s amendment package delivers to Mat-Su.

The T.59 floor amendment rewrites AS 29.45.080(c) to exclude project property from the municipal tax base calculation used to determine how much a municipality can levy on other taxable property within its jurisdiction. The pipeline infrastructure running through Mat-Su is not simply untaxed under the AVT structure. It is removed from the statistical universe that determines Mat-Su’s overall levy authority. The borough gets less revenue from the project and reduced capacity to raise revenue from everything else.

The coalition’s amendment also deleted the royalty gas revenue provisions. The Stapp T.49 summary letter confirms: “Removes references to revenue for state royalty due to the removal of Sections 6, 7, and 8.” Those sections would have directed a portion of state royalty revenues from North Slope gas into the project’s revenue-sharing framework, providing Mat-Su a backstop revenue stream independent of throughput levels.

The Stapp T.59 summary letter also confirms the coalition deleted the conditional education fund provision, described as “current Section 22 of the bill which was a conditional effect relating to the establishment of the Education Fund.” Mat-Su operates one of the largest school districts in Alaska by enrollment. The education fund conditional would have directed AVT revenues into a dedicated school funding mechanism once project milestones were met. The coalition removed it, returning school funding to the discretionary appropriations baseline where it competes with every other legislative priority.

What the coalition replaced these provisions with is a mitigation fund, AS 44.33.850, from which the legislature may appropriate up to $90 million annually in AKLNG revenues to be distributed among six jurisdictions including Mat-Su. The key word is “may.” There is no floor, no mandate, and no guarantee. The fund does not lapse, but the appropriation is discretionary every fiscal year. In the top distribution tier, after each jurisdiction receives a base $5 million and North Slope and Kenai Peninsula each receive an additional $15 million, the remainder goes to all municipalities by population, which means Anchorage again captures the largest share of what remains. Mat-Su’s mitigation fund position is structurally subordinate to Anchorage’s population advantage at every tier above the base equal split.

A conservative governance principle holds that property rights follow physical reality. If a $44 billion infrastructure project runs through your borough, your borough has a sovereign taxing claim against that property commensurate with its assessed value. The Republican floor coalition replaced that claim with a throughput-dependent payment at rates they set, a per capita formula that advantages Anchorage over Mat-Su, a discretionary mitigation fund, and a subordinated purchase option inside an AGDC-managed vehicle.

They did this for a project the Governor says will transform Alaska’s economy. They did it while representing constituents in the communities that will bear the construction burden, the traffic disruption, the permitting load, and the permanent presence of 800 miles of high-pressure natural gas infrastructure. They have not explained the $766 million difference. They should.

Contact your legislators at akleg.gov or call the switchboard at (907) 465-4648.

Published at raff6482.substack.co

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