On June 12, 2026, House Bill 381 passed the Alaska House 34 to 5, with the support of Mat-Su’s own delegation. That vote deserves a direct question from every resident of this borough: why did our delegation vote to convert this borough’s own tax authority into something we now have to ask the legislature for?

HB 381 replaces the standard 20-mill property tax on the AKLNG pipeline with a throughput-based Alternative Volumetric Tax. Section 1(b) declares the new structure won’t serve as precedent for taxing other property. That declaration won’t survive a real legal challenge, and this borough is most exposed when it fails.

The Alaska Constitution’s Uniform Application Clause, Article VIII, Section 17, requires laws governing natural resources apply equally to similarly situated parties. Courts decide who is similarly situated, not the legislature, and under the equal protection framework from State v. Erickson (1978), applied in State v. Enserch Alaska Construction (1989), a legislature cannot declare its own statute off-limits as precedent and expect that to survive review. TAPS and Red Dog Mine would each have a strong argument for the same tax tier as AKLNG, since both meet the standard this bill uses to justify the pipeline’s treatment.

Some point to AKLNG’s project labor agreement as proof the pipeline is legally unique. It isn’t. TAPS was built under a broad project labor agreement in 1974, credited with its on-time completion, and Glenfarne’s own PLA framework with Alaska’s building trades this June cited that history as precedent. A labor practice the developer’s own materials call a longstanding norm can’t also be the feature that makes this project legally unique.

If a court agrees that other operators are similarly situated, the AVT doesn’t disappear. It expands into this borough’s own long-term industrial tax base, the revenue Port MacKenzie and West Susitna are supposed to generate for our roads, schools, and emergency services for decades.

The mismatch shows up clearest in the money. Under standard property tax law, DOR’s own May 2026 modeling projects Mat-Su’s pipeline corridor alone generating $116 million a year by 2033. HB 381 replaces that with a developer-funded municipal impact grant fund capped at $80 million total, split among six “impacted municipalities,” not allocated to Mat-Su specifically, and distributed at department discretion based on need and severity of effects, not on how much tax base any one borough is actually giving up. And this isn’t a short-term swap. The sections that would revert this borough to standard 20-mill taxation don’t take effect until January 1, 2060, locking this arrangement in place for more than three decades.

Nothing in the public record shows anyone raised this specific risk before the vote. During the July conference committee, Senator Stedman flagged a different constitutional concern, that Alaska can’t permanently surrender its taxing power under Article IX, proof the category wasn’t unthinkable to at least one legislator. But nowhere in the floor debate or committee hearings does anyone ask whether TAPS or Red Dog could claim the same tax tier AKLNG just received. Either the delegation understood that risk and voted for it without bringing the borough into the conversation, or the one theory that actually threatens this borough’s tax base never got tested. Both explanations are bad, and both point to the same missing step: the borough should have been at the table before this vote, not after.

This raises a conservative governance question as much as a legal one. Keeping government close to the people is a core principle, not a slogan. HB 381 does the opposite with this borough’s own revenue, taking a levy we collect as a matter of right and turning it into an allocation we have to petition for. House members sit closer to their constituents than anyone else in Juneau. Our delegation voted to hand a piece of local authority upward instead.

None of this argues against getting Alaska’s gas to market. Throughput-based taxation can be a legitimate tool for capital-intensive infrastructure, though the pipeline’s own $16 per Mcf price already runs several times the state’s break-even estimate for in-state gas, so tax structure and affordability are separate problems here. A version phased in broadly across every similarly situated operator under one standard would avoid this problem. HB 381 instead handed the treatment to one pipeline first and hoped a disclaimer would hold up against a constitutional clause the legislature can’t waive on this borough’s behalf.

The Legislature moves fast when it wants to. In 2024, a Mat-Su legislator’s bill to fix Cook Inlet’s own gas shortage passed the House 34 to 5 and died in the Senate the next day for lack of review time. HB 381 got two special sessions and a dedicated conference committee. This borough can ask why one Valley fix got a single day and the other got the institution’s full weight.

Our delegation owes this borough a straight answer: why wasn’t Mat-Su in the room before it voted away pieces of its own tax authority, and what happens to our roads, our schools, and our emergency services if a court later agrees with the argument nobody in Juneau bothered to test?