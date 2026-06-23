Governor Dunleavy told reporters in May that a handful of legislators could end up “killing an opportunity for Alaska like we have never seen before, and may never see it again, because the window is not going to stay open forever.” House Majority Leader Chuck Kopp said something close to the same thing on June 19, standing beside the governor minutes after the Senate passed its own version of HB 381. Without this project, Kopp said, there is no tax revenue. There are no jobs without this project. There is no energy security and no new gas supply without this project.

Both statements share an assumption that has never once been tested in a committee hearing. They assume the only thing standing between Alaska and the benefits of this project is legislative cooperation. Neither statement addresses what those benefits actually consist of, where they originate, or who collects them first. The House passed HB 381 on June 12 without ever forcing that question into the record. What the documentary trail shows is a body that voted on a bill it could not fully explain, defended by men who already knew, or should have known, that the public case being made for it was not the real one.

What McCabe Knew

Rep. Kevin McCabe represents Big Lake in the House. He sat on House Resources when HB 50 passed committee in March 2023, and his name appears among the six members who recommended Do Pass on that bill, the legislation that built Alaska’s carbon capture and Class VI injection well framework years before AKLNG had a name attached to it. In April 2026, roughly two months before the House voted on HB 381, McCabe wrote something in a public exchange that deserves to be read in full, because it is the single most direct admission in this entire record.

“Glenfarne would not be here without the ability to sequester CO2 on the slope. Japan would not buy our gas or invest in an purchase agreement without CCUS.” — Rep. Kevin McCabe

McCabe wrote that sentence about a different project, the Terra Energy Center coal plant proposal for the Railbelt, but he wrote it in his own words, unprompted, while explaining why carbon capture cannot be separated from Glenfarne’s involvement in Alaska’s gas development generally. He said it plainly. Without the ability to sequester carbon, Glenfarne would not be here. Not LNG export economics. Not the throughput volume. The ability to sequester CO2 on the North Slope, the precise asset that Section 45Q of the federal tax code pays $85 a ton to monetize.

Two months later, McCabe was one of 34 House members who voted to pass HB 381, a bill whose entire public debate concerned property tax exemption percentages, an alternative volumetric tax rate, and a price cap for Southcentral utilities. Carbon capture was not named once in that floor debate as a factor in the tax structure being set. Section 45Q was not named. Section 45V was not named. A member of the body that wrote this bill had already told the public, in his own words, what actually makes Glenfarne’s presence here possible, and the bill that passed proceeded as if he had never said it.

The Jobs Math Nobody Checked

Every public figure attached to this project has cited a different jobs number, and none of them has ever been reconciled with any other. Glenfarne’s own introduction to Alaska in February 2025 claimed 18,000 direct and indirect construction jobs. AGDC’s March 2025 announcement of the Glenfarne partnership cited 12,000 construction jobs, broken down by trade. An August 2025 op-ed cited more than 10,000 construction jobs and $26 billion in economic activity. Dunleavy’s own March 2026 transmittal letter cited more than $26 billion in tax and royalty revenue without restating a jobs figure at all. Every number is large. No two are the same number, and no hearing has ever asked which one is correct or why they differ.

Even the largest of those figures runs into a labor pool Alaska does not have. The state’s own Department of Labor reported that 45 percent of North Slope oil and gas jobs were held by nonresidents in 2023, the most recent year for which comprehensive data exists, up from 36 percent the year before. The trend is accelerating fastest in exactly the job category a pipeline build falls into. North Slope construction hiring of nonresidents nearly tripled in a single year, from 255 workers in 2022 to 745 in 2023, because project-based construction work is structurally suited to bringing in a mobile, temporary workforce rather than building a resident one. A claim of 12,000 pipeline construction jobs, advertised without qualification as a benefit to Alaskans, is advertising a number that the state’s own labor data says will be majority nonresident before a single welder arrives.

The Senate’s version of HB 381 would have required prevailing wages and apprenticeship participation on the project. Those requirements are not neutral. Registered apprenticeship slots on heavy industrial construction in Alaska run almost entirely through union hiring halls, and a worker without union affiliation generally cannot access one. The practical effect of a prevailing wage and apprenticeship mandate on a project of this scale is a workforce required to carry union membership and pay union dues as a condition of employment, regardless of whether that worker is one of Alaska’s own or one of the nonresident workers already filling roughly half of comparable North Slope construction jobs today. Nobody in the House floor debate connected the jobs claim to the residency data, and nobody connected the labor mandate to what it actually requires of the worker standing on the pipeline right of way.

Zero Percent of Zero

On May 27, 2026, GaffneyCline senior director Nicholas Fulford sat before the Senate Finance Committee as the state’s own paid consultant on this project. Under questioning, he said natural gas itself “is not the driver” of the project’s value, and that gas “is not worth much.” He pointed instead to what he called secondary gases, without naming them on the record. The same presentation contained a slide doing the actual math on one of those secondary gases. A carbon capture facility removing 7 million tonnes of CO2 a year, multiplied by the federal 45Q credit rate of $85 a tonne, produces $595 million annually. GaffneyCline’s own slide states the benefit to AKLNG could run as high as 60 cents per MMBtu of delivered LNG over twelve years, built directly from that math.

Every hour the House spent negotiating HB 381 was an hour spent negotiating a percentage of the wrong number. The property tax exemption rate, the alternative volumetric tax structure, the pass-through entity income tax fight that ultimately split the House and Senate, all of it concerned Alaska’s share of revenue derived from LNG throughput and pipeline property value. The state’s own consultant has already testified, under oath, that throughput and pipeline value are not where the project’s actual value lives. Whatever percentage the House negotiated, it negotiated against a base that Fulford himself says is not the driver. Multiply any percentage by the wrong base and the result rounds toward zero. Meanwhile the federal credit streams sitting on the real value, 45Q today and a potential 45V credit worth as much as $1.5 billion a year once hydrogen production begins, carry a statutory Alaska share of zero percent, by design, with no mechanism in HB 381 or any predecessor bill tying a cent of either credit stream back to the state that owns the geology underneath them.

Zero percent of the real number, or any percentage of the wrong one. Either way, Alaska’s actual claim on this project’s value rounds to zero.

That is not a reason to rush a tax structure through conference committee before July 19. It is the single strongest argument available for killing HB 381 outright and starting over with the real financial structure disclosed before a single percentage point gets negotiated.

Not Even a Texas Standard

Supporters of the AVT structure have suggested it reflects how serious LNG-producing jurisdictions handle this kind of project, implying a kind of global best practice. No state in America does this. Texas taxes oil and gas production through county-level ad valorem property tax on equipment and reserves, layered with a severance tax calculated on production value. Louisiana taxes through its own severance tax on production value, plus an ad valorem property tax regime that a 2020 constitutional amendment expanded to include reserves still in the ground. Neither state, nor Wyoming, nor California, has ever replaced pipeline property tax with a flat per-volume throughput tax of the kind HB 381 creates. One independent tracker covering this special session described the AVT plainly as “a novel, untried-in-the-U.S. alternative volumetric tax.” Untried in the United States is the opposite of a global standard. If the comparison being offered is to other countries rather than other states, that should be named for what it is: an argument that no other American jurisdiction has tested this structure, made in defense of asking Alaska to be the first.

Three Schools, One Borough, Zero Say

HB 381 does not merely set a tax rate. Section 2 of the House Resources committee substitute excludes AVT-taxed property from the calculation of full and true value used to determine a borough’s required local contribution to school funding. Section 3 excludes AVT revenue itself from that same calculation. Section 4 modifies the municipal property tax cap to exclude AVT-taxed natural gas property entirely. Legislative Counsel’s own April 27, 2026 memo on this exact mechanism, written for the Senate Resources chair, lays out why it matters:

AS 14.17.410(b)(2): the required local contribution of a city or borough school district is the equivalent of a 2.65 mill tax levy on the full and true value of the taxable real and personal property in the district…

Pull AKLNG property out of that full and true value calculation, and a borough’s required local contribution shrinks, which under AS 14.17.410(b)(1) mechanically shifts more of the funding burden onto the state and caps how much a borough could ever voluntarily contribute even if it chose to. This is not a side effect of the bill. It is a deliberate statutory choice about where AKLNG’s tax dollars will and will not be allowed to count.

The Department of Revenue’s own sensitivity modeling shows exactly what that choice costs Mat-Su. Under current property tax law, cumulative local revenue to Mat-Su Borough through 2062 ranges from $957 million at baseline construction cost up to $1.906 billion if costs run 100 percent over budget. Under the proposed legislation, Mat-Su’s cumulative revenue is flat at $191 million, regardless of cost overruns, in every single scenario DOR modeled. At the realistic high-overrun case, the one Fulford’s own “wishful thinking” testimony makes increasingly plausible, $191 million is exactly 10 percent of the $1.906 billion current law would have delivered. Statewide, the same modeling shows current law generating $8.4 billion in state revenue from the pipeline by 2042, falling to $829 million under the governor’s proposal, a reduction of roughly 90 percent at the state level too.

This is the same legislative session, the same body, the same Mat-Su delegation, that watched its own Borough Assembly close Larson, Meadow Lakes, and Glacier View elementary schools this year for want of roughly $5 million to $9 million in additional funding. Mat-Su’s entire current oil and gas property tax base generates only $1 million a year, so this was never a fight over revenue the borough already has. It is a fight over revenue the pipeline running directly through the borough would generate going forward, revenue HB 381 caps at a tenth of what current law would deliver, voted on by representatives whose own constituents just watched three schools close for the lack of a rounding error against that number.

The Sixteen Dollar Promise

Glenfarne Alaska LNG president Adam Prestidge told the Senate Finance Committee on June 3 that the company could commit to a 30-year Enstar contract capping in-state gas at $16 per MMBtu maximum. He said himself that if the pipeline performs as planned and exports subsidize the in-state price, Alaskans could eventually see gas as low as $5. He also said the $16 ceiling could rise with inflation, with no stated limit on how far that adjustment could carry it over three decades.

What did not survive into HB 381 is worth dwelling on. SB 280, the governor’s own earlier proposal this session, contained a binding statutory cap in Section 9: $12 per mcf before the LNG export facility is complete, and $5 per mcf after. That $5 figure was never a marketing promise. It was law, in the governor’s own bill, conditioned on Phase 2 actually being built and operating at full flow. GaffneyCline’s own engineering analysis confirms the logic: a $5 downstream cap is manageable, their slide states, but only once the project reaches full LNG export flow of 3,300 MMscfd, the scale that requires the export terminal to exist and run. By the time HB 381 reached the House floor, that statutory $5 guarantee had quietly disappeared, replaced by Prestidge’s non-binding $16 ceiling, achievable only if the pipeline is developed according to plan.

Glenfarne has publicly described AKLNG as two financially independent phases. A final investment decision on Phase 1, the pipeline, does not bind the company to ever reach FID on Phase 2, the export terminal that is the only thing capable of producing the $5 outcome. If Phase 2 never happens, the $5 case never exists, full stop, and Alaskans are left at the $16 ceiling or wherever thirty years of inflation has carried it.

Set that ceiling against the alternative of doing nothing at all. DOR’s chief economist told legislators in late May that imported gas in 2033, the pipeline’s own target completion year, would cost approximately $17 per mcf. Enstar’s own president told the same hearing his utility’s all-in estimate for imported gas runs $16 to $22 per mcf. The pipeline’s realistic downside outcome, the $16 ceiling in the scenario where exports do not materialize as promised, sits inside the exact same range Enstar already expects from simply importing LNG with no pipeline built at all. Import the gas directly, and Alaska pays something in that same $16 to $22 range with no seismic exposure on Cook Inlet or the North Slope, no thirty-year tax abatement, no $44.5 to $54.5 billion construction risk, and no closure trust fund liability handed to the state after twelve years of monitoring surcharges run out. Building the pipeline only beats that outcome if Phase 2 happens and the export subsidy works exactly as modeled, and the project’s own consultant has already told the legislature, under oath, that export economics are not what is driving this deal in the first place.

The Federal Stack Nobody Disclosed in Full

HB 381’s tax structure is not the only thing flowing toward Glenfarne. A 2004 federal statute, enacted specifically for the Alaska natural gas pipeline and amended since, authorizes the Department of Energy to guarantee loans for this project up to $18 billion total, capped at no more than 80 percent of capital costs. AGDC has confirmed Alaska LNG is the first U.S. LNG export project to apply under the Export-Import Bank’s Make More in America initiative, and EXIM has notified the project it will receive a letter of intent on funding, in a program that has approved financing in the billions for comparable LNG projects elsewhere in the world.

Add that to the roughly $595 million a year in 45Q credits already confirmed by the project’s own consultant, and the potential $1.5 billion a year in 45V clean hydrogen credits once construction begins before the December 31, 2027 federal deadline, and the full picture is a project with access to as much as $18 billion in federal loan guarantees, a first-mover application to a federal export bank, and well over a billion dollars a year in stacked federal tax credits, financed in part by a state tax structure that delivers Alaska roughly a tenth of what current law would provide. None of that federal stack appears in a single DOR fiscal note attached to HB 381. None of it was named in the House floor debate on June 12.

What the House Actually Voted On

House Speaker Bryce Edgmon said on May 21 that the legislature knew so little about what Glenfarne is actually doing that he refused to even speculate about it. Glenfarne did not release any project cost figure at all until June 4, eight days before the House vote, and the range it released, $44.5 to $54.5 billion, arrived three weeks after the project’s own consultant called the DOR model’s $46.2 billion construction cost assumption “wishful thinking” on the record. The House passed HB 381 on a cost basis its own hired adviser had already disavowed, with a jobs number that has never matched itself twice in public, with a price cap whose best case depends on a Phase 2 the developer is not obligated to build, with a school funding mechanism that caps Mat-Su’s own borough revenue at a fraction of current law in the same year three of its schools closed, and with at least one member who had already written down, in his own words, that the real driver of this deal was carbon sequestration and federal credits, not the things the bill’s debate actually discussed.

Alaska’s constitution requires the legislature to develop the state’s resources for the maximum benefit of its people. That standard is not served by sending an incomplete bill into a conference committee to be patched behind closed doors before July 19. It is served by killing HB 381, disclosing the actual financial structure in full, federal credits, federal loan guarantees, real cost figures, and real jobs data alike, and starting over with a bill the legislature can actually explain to the people it represents. One member of the body that wrote this bill had already gone on the record stating that Glenfarne would not be here without the ability to sequester CO2 on the slope. Why was that admission never part of the calculation?

Dana Raffaniello lives in Palmer, Alaska. He works as a network engineer, reads Alaska energy legislation closely, and publishes analysis of its fiscal and structural implications at raff6482.substack.com. He is running for the Mat-Su Borough Assembly, District 2. He has no commercial interest in any energy project discussed in this analysis